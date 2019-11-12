Iron Mountain: A Much-Needed Tipping Point Could Spark Profits

We’re maintaining a strong buy with targeted returns of 25% over the next 15 months.

It will be up to management to effectively orchestrate the transition and deliver on its promise to generate a stable and growing dividend.

This could very well be the tipping point the company needs to move shares higher.

Iron Mountain is trading at about the same price it was in January. And shares have underperformed considerably over the last two years.

I haven’t been shy about my interest in Iron Mountain (IRM). It has stood out to me for a while now for the secure storage space it offers clients, and the secure stock standing it offers investors.

No doubt, you’ve seen an Iron Mountain truck around. Perhaps even the one that says, “Preserving Four Score and 100,000 Papers” on its side. In which case, it’s clear the company proudly claims its throne as the entity to trust when it comes to keeping paper documents safe and sound.

Photo Source

However, as I noted back in February:

“… while many think about Iron Mountain for its thousands and thousands of boxes, the company has a much larger strategy that is more defined by its highly diversified business model that serves over 230,000 customers.”

I also pointed out how:

“… records and information management remains Iron Mountain’s core business… and the company also has data management (8.7%), data centers (5.8%) and secure shredding (10.1% of rev.) services. Iron Mountain’s well-balanced platform consists of more than 225,000 organizations around the world, with over 85 million square feet of real estate, and over 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries.”

The company might be a giant, but it’s hardly an undiversified dinosaur. And, as I made very clear at the time, I didn’t see it going extinct anytime soon.

Packing It in and Packing It Up

I know there are plenty of people who have wanted to pick apart Iron Mountain in the past. However, much of those hard feelings stem from a somewhat understandable confusion about the company’s operations.

That’s why, in July, I wasn’t fazed – just incredulous – when Bank of America downgraded it to underperform status. Its rationale was that recycled paper prices were falling.

“Keep in mind that the analyst (in question) is not a dedicated REIT analyst,” I wrote. “He’s a tech-side specialist. And one of the things that I have often said is that Iron Mountain is a hard company to follow because of the complicated revenue drivers” it features. Even so, its shredding business accounts for just $400 million of its $4 billion annual revenue. The analyst should have put more weight on that instead of fixating on “declining recycled paper prices” creating “insurmountable headwinds” to the business’ earnings for the year. As such, I ended the article by “maintaining a Strong Buy on Iron Mountain”… and one that was stronger than ever after the selloff that Bank of America analysis caused. It made for an attractive “in.”

I even boldly titled my next article on the company around that opinion. In late September, only a month and a half ago, I published, “Iron Mountain: Maintaining a Strong Buy – Here’s Why.”

After continued careful analysis, I couldn’t help but cite its:

Cost of debt as a percentage operational cash

Core funds from operations (CFFO)

Free cash flow.

All those factors looked positive to me, leaving me concluding what I’d been concluding all along.

But I’ll admit that the latest news about it gave me reason to pause… perhaps because it came straight from president and CEO William Meaney’s mouth.

Photo Source

An Interesting Earnings Call

On Oct. 31 – Halloween day – Iron Mountain held its Q3-19 earnings results conference call. After the preliminary statements, here’s how Meaney began:

“… thank you all for taking time to join us. On today’s call, I would like to cover two main topics. First, we delivered another solid quarter showing adjusted EBITDA growth of 5% year-over-year and 7% quarter-over-quarter on a constant currency basis, further demonstrating the strong and consistent organic growth we are building in the businesses as well as continued progression in the year. “Second, we announced Project Summit, which is a transformation program we are commencing in November that will leave us with a simpler and more dynamic management structure, better supporting our future.”

Source

Project Summit, it seems will be focusing on three specific areas, which all seem to focus on simplification. Meaney specifically mentioned:

Combining the company’s core records and information management (or RIM) operations under a single global leader to eliminate “unnecessary work in rebalancing resources.”

Streamlining its support structure (condensing layers by reducing VP-level positions by ~45%, thus eliminating ~700 positions).

More efficiently leveraging its “global and regional customer-facing resources across RIM product lines” to create “better alignment between new digital solutions” in its core business.

Project Summit will begin in Q4 2-19 and should be substantially completed by the end of 2021. The cost to implement it is estimated to be ~$240 million. And Iron Mountain expects to record pre-tax restructuring charges of ~$60 million associated with the program in Q4-19.

That all sounds intriguing. But it made me wonder. Will this move provide the much-needed catalyst to move the needle?

After all, Iron Mountain is trading at about the same price it was in January. And shares have underperformed considerably over the last two years.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Upon Further Investigation

On the recent earnings call, Iron Mountain’s CEO said:

“Project Summit is expected to deliver $200 million in annual run rate adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) benefits with all actions expected to be complete by the end of 2021. We expect to incur total restructuring cost to achieve these benefits of $240 million. Of the total benefit, $50 million will be implemented during the course of November and December, with a restructuring cost of approximately $60 million being recognized in the fourth quarter.”

Source: IRM Investor Presentation

Now, Iron Mountain is currently rated non-investment grade (BB- by S&P). So one of the benefits it expressed about “Project Summit” is “to drive significant adjusted EBITDA benefits and enable deleveraging.”

It said these “benefits are expected to start flowing through in the first quarter of 2020 on top of our normal growth.” In which case, this could very well be the tipping point it needs to move shares higher.

Iron Mountain’s CEO explained that the company’s “global growth has in large part been executed through acquisitions.” That has “resulted in certain complexities in areas such as business processes, IT systems, lines of accountability, decision making and other redundancies across the organization.”

This then goes beyond trimming 700 jobs or so. As Meaney explained:

“To be able to compete most effectively in any industry today, you must be flexible, have efficient lines of communication and be able to react quickly to evolving customer needs. “We have heard from our customers that we need to be more integrated in our approach to solving their problems. This means tearing down our internal silos, equipping our teams with the necessary tools to better meet customer needs across our business offering, and (continuing) to standardize, streamline, and simplify our systems and processes.”

The plan is to reduce the number of layers and reporting levels (the number of VPs) by approximately 45%. To that, Meaney added:

“We are now in a situation that we need far fewer senior leaders if we are to serve our customers in a more responsive way. We are committed to providing the right support to these employees that it negatively impacted, including appropriate severance and outplacement support.”

So that explains that. Which means we can get back to analyzing the good stuff…

The Latest Results

As viewed below, Iron Mountain’s generated adjusted EBITDA growth of 5% year-over-year and 7% quarter-over-quarter – on a constant currency basis – shows predictable organic growth.

Source: IRM Investor Presentation

In Q3-19, it generated revenue of nearly $1.1 billion, rising 10 basis points, or 1.7% year-over-year. Meanwhile, its total storage rental revenue segment increased 4%, “driven by organic storage rental revenue growth of 3%.” That reflected “results from revenue management and global volume growth.”

The company expects annual organic service revenue to decline approximately 1.5%, though annual storage organic growth should increase by 2.5%. So total organic revenue growth should be around 1%.

Remember that Iron Mountain’s gross margins are ~74%, and storage remains its key profitability driver.

Despite lower paper prices, Iron Mountain’s adjusted EBITDA increased $13 million year-over-year, or 3.7%, to $376 million. Excluding the impact of currency changes, it increased $18 million, or 5%.

The chart below details adjusted performance by business segment.

Source: IRM Investor Presentation

Admittedly, Iron Mountain’s adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) was $225 million vs. $227 million a year ago – a 0.80% year-over-year drop. It said this decrease is “primarily attributable to $9 million of higher maintenance in non-real estate growth investments, including the completion of the number of recent shredding plant upgrades to reduce transportation costs to improve capacity.”

Iron Mountain expects full-year adjusted EBITDA to come in at the low end of the $1.43 billion-$1.45 billion range it previously gave. It says this indicates year-over-year “growth of constant currencies of 2% to 3%.”

This change also should flow “through to AFFO and adjusted earnings per share (or EPS).”

Source: FAST Graphs

The FAST Graph model above illustrates AFFO per share of $3 and a dividend of $2.46. That translates into a payout ratio of 82% for full-year 2019.

Source: IRM Investor Presentation

Hints About 2020

Although Iron Mountain won’t provide formal 2020 guidance until February 2020 - it did offer some important components to help model the growth related to “Project Summit.” As the CFO explained:

“At a high-level, we expect organic adjusted EBITDA growth to continue to be about 4% year-over-year, or approximately $60 million. Incremental to our normal organic adjusted EBITDA growth, we should see $50 million of benefit from Project Summit actions taken in 2019 and $30 million of in-year benefit from Summit actions taken in 2020, which will be second-half weighted. “In addition, current paper prices and exchange rates indicate $25 million to $30 million of headwinds, relative to results anticipated for full-year 2019. Putting this (all together), we would expect to see a year-over-year increase in adjusted EBITDA of approximately $110 million.” (Emphasis added.)

Source: IRM Investor Presentation

This translates to around 9.5% combined growth – 4% expected growth and 5.5% related to Project Summit – starting from the 2019 normalized adjusted EBITDA. And we can’t forget the $25-$30 million of “headwinds” related to paper prices and exchange rates.

With that said, the model provides a clear catalyst to support accelerated earnings in 2020 and 2021.

Source: FAST Graphs

The Balance Sheet

Iron Mountain’s lease-adjusted leverage ratio is 5.8x, which remains in line with other REITs as viewed below:

Source: IRM Investor Presentation

The company said it expects “leverage to remain flattish through the end of the year, held back by lower paper prices and exchange rates as well as the cost of implementing Project Summit ahead of our benefits flowing next year.”

Iron Mountain’s CFO explained the credit markets already act “as if we’re rated higher than we are. You can see that in the results from the bond offering.”

Note: The highlighted chart above states that IRM “issued $1 billion of 10-year bonds at 4.875%.”

If Project Summit goes off as planned, Iron Mountain should generate more free cash flow to deleverage, with plans to get leverage down to 4.5x to 5x overtime.

Maintaining a Strong Buy

One core reason we remain so bullish with Iron Mountain is its “ability to leverage customer relationships” of its traditional salesforce. In Q3-19, it signed eight megawatts of new and expansion data center leases. And through the end of the quarter, it leased out a total of 15.2.

Expect it to achieve the high end of its 2019 target of 15-20 megawatts.

Its dividend growth has, admittedly, slowed down, with only a modest bump of 1.2%. (The dividend per share is now $2.47) But the company’s opted to balance free cash flow by investing in a pipeline of data center investment opportunities.

Iron Mountain’s CEO explains:

“… given the pipeline we have right now, we think it definitely gives our shareholders better return if we’re actually taking that cash and giving the 11% to 12% cash-on-cash returns and buying three or four megawatts based on the demand pipeline. You can see that our occupancy is pretty tight on the data center side.”

While job cuts are painful, the recently announced (senior management) cuts should prove meaningful for Iron Mountain’s bottom line. We believe it will be better positioned to grow its dividend – and to become more competitive with data center and industrial REIT peers (in terms of the payout ratio).

Source: FAST Graphs

We consider “Project Summit” to be a tipping point for Iron Mountain and a much-needed catalyst. It will be up to the management team to effectively orchestrate the transition and deliver on its promise to generate a stable and growing dividend.

Source: FAST Graphs

A Strong Buy Maintained

We’re maintaining a Strong Buy, with targeted returns of 25% over the next 15 months. By rebalancing resources, Iron Mountain will be better positioned to sharpen its focus on higher-growth areas – primarily data storage.

In addition, it should continue to lower its cost of capital. And that will, in turn, remove the overhand related to its junk credit rating.

Keep in mind, Iron Mountain is far from a SWAN. But we believe there’s strong potential for price appreciation as it executes on “Project Summit.”

Here are some key stats to keep in mind:

R.I.N.O. Rating : 3.291

: 3.291 Price : $32.54

: $32.54 Dividend Yield : 7.60%

: 7.60% P/AFFO : 10.8x

: 10.8x iREIT FV : $40

: $40 iREIT Return Forecast: 20%-30%

Author's Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IRM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.