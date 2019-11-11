Netflix Is Not Dead Money

Three international subs' ARPUs are equal to two U.S. subs ARPUs. The good news is that future international sub growth may be three times of the U.S. growth.

Using Wall Street analysts' words, Netflix's (NFLX) 3Q earnings results (ER) have been “better than feared." While NFLX’s global paid net adds hit 6.8M, it was lower than the 7 M guidance. With U.S. net adds at 517,000 which was less than 800,000 estimate, the international net adds of 6.26M was higher than 6.2M guidance. The losses in U.S. net adds was fully anticipated, as there are large players entering the streaming space. Marketing research firm eMarketer showed that Netflix starts losing its overall U.S. viewership market share to Amazon (AMZN) Prime andDisney's (DIS) Hulu, with Apple TV+ launched Nov. 1, and Disney+ will debut Nov. 12. Yet, the mix toward to international subs was encouraging since global streaming is where the growth is. Compared to the expected single-digit growth rate in the U.S. subs, the international suns is expected to grow into the mid-30% by 2021 (Chart A).

While it is expected that the 4Q global subs will be lower, the international 7M sub and the U.S. 600,000 are within reach if the typical 4Q seasonality plays out (Chart B). The slightly higher holiday churn should not alter the final result. Historically, 4Q seems to be an easier beat considering the strong film-driven content slate in the holiday season (Chart C).

Chart B: Historical Monthly Global Net Adds (2015-2018)

Chart C: 4Q Actual always beat forecast global paid net adds.

International Sub Growth Offsets U.S. Sub Loss

However, for the longer term, the competitive landscape in the real time streaming space has been significantly changed. The new entrants, such as Apple, Disney, and Amazon, have strong consumer brands, strong balance sheets and FCF. They also have strong well known sister subsidiaries, such as ESPN, Hulu, that the many services can be bundled into a core product which is less likely churnable. The above observation may be the basis for the market consensus has produced the following revenue forecasts for the next two years. Mainly reflecting the quickly shrinking U.S, subs and largely offset by the fast growing international subs, Netflix’s revenue will still rise over $7.5 billion by the end of 2021, although it is achieved by a mid-teen growth rate, significantly lower than the old FAANG’s 30%-40% rate (Figure 1).

Low Pricing Strategy

That said, future revenue (growth) will come with significant cost. At $13/month, the average revenue per user (ARPU) of an U.S. streaming sub was 44% above the $9/month ARPU for an international streaming sub in 2Q19A. It will take 3 international sub additions to equal the revenue loss of two US subs(Needham). Under an inevitable volume pressure from the changing mix of net adds, (lower) pricing strategy becomes a must to slow down the losses in the U.S. subs. A survey by Needham shows that, at $9-$16/month, NFLX will lose 5-10mm of its 60mm US subs in 2020, unless it offers a cheaper service. Since NFLX’s balance sheet cannot withstand larger cash losses, a new $6/ month service subsidized with ads is best. If NFLX considers to adopt a lower pricing strategy, the expected EPS growth rate will “stabilize” around 30%-40% range in the next 2 years. Better yet, EPS looks to finally rise above last two years’ sub-$1 to mid-$2 by 2021 (consensus forecasts in Figure 2).

For the same purpose of demonstrating how the analyst community see Netflix in the next two years, I also construct the same graphs like Figure 1 and Figure 2 for operating margin, capital expenditure, and free cash flow and paid new adds which all carry forward forecasts all thee way till 4Q 2021. I will not show these similar figures here for the sake of brevity but feel free to request the information if interested.

From many previous posts, NFLX's stock prices are known to react to analysts' forecasts of future revenue, EPS, gross margin, free cash flow, capital expenditure and paid net adds. In order to estimate how NFLX's future price will move, it is necessary to find the future relevant financial metrics which drive the share prices. To this end, I used the analysts' consensus of forward estimates of each metric.

Predicting Forward Prices

Since Wall Street analysts, as a group, tend to give forward estimates routinely many quarters into the future (till 4Q 2021), it may be informative to investors if future NFLX prices can be estimated with the corresponding forward financial forecasts. For this purpose, I first used last 8 years' worth of financial data to find such a relationship (multiple regression). A simple interpretation of this historical relationship can be explained like a formula that the current target price can be calculated by the current estimates of the five financial metrics under consideration. So, if this process has merit, say, the expected 1Q 2020 NFLX share value may be calculated by the current estimates of the five metrics for 1Q 2020.

NFLX Future Target Prices

In Figure 4, I showed how NFLX price targets derived by this procedure should have looked like (in red), compared with the actual NFLX stock prices (in black) over the long run. Since 2Q 2013, NFLX's actual stock price has moved closely with the fundamental forecast price. This would give me confidence about the validity of the assumption that investors did look at these forward fundamental metrics in pricing NFLX shares. Though, it should be noted that there is a significant divergence recently. NFLX price dropped significantly below the target price, as indicated in the green circle (Figure 4).

In a further close-up, I showed the future quarterly target prices in Figure 5 and Table 1 from 4Q 2019 through 4Q 2021. They predicted NFLX price moves from $362 at 3Q 2019, $482 at 4Q 2020, to $545 by 4Q 2021 (the red line). Based on the model, it should be clear that NFLX's share at $291 is currently undervalued by the target price around $360. It also exhibit significant advancements in the next two years (almost 40% a year).

I should also point out one major caveat of this process. The accuracy of the target price forecast completely relies on the accuracy of the current forecast of the future financials to realize. Whenever the forward financial forecasts change, the estimates of future target price should change accordingly. Further, the real world stock price does not move like a straight line but up and down with the up and down of the realized financials, as shown in Figure 5. The fact that NFLX currently trades around $270-$291, which is $90 below its target price range of $360-$400 does not automatically invalidate the accuracy of this process.

Takeaways

It is not a secret that Netflix faces high-profile new streaming rivals. Yet, the breadth of its content, the predictive power of its big data, the unparallel investments in its original content, and a compelling value proposition will make it hard for new entrants like Apple TV+ and Disney+ to unseat the company.

As the growth in streaming invariably becomes international, it is estimated Netflix has invested $15 billion in cash content costs and $19 billion in streaming obligations to gain over 100 million international subscribers while the U.S. users will stabilize around 75 million by 2025 (JP Morgan (JPM), Bloomberg). Netflix’s 3Q ER seems to suggest the beginning of this scenario.

Netflix’s overall growth will be lower in the next five years, compared with the past five years. The high international content cost and pricing will come down so the operating margin will revisit 13% by year end and EPS will pass $2 by 2021. While recognizing Netflix is “FAANG” no more, NFLX still looks to gain 40% a year in the next two years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.