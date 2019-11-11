We Like Energy For This Reason

"If you bought it when earnings were at their most negative in the first part of 2016…and it went from minus-109.6% to minus-81.6%. That is rate of change positive.”.

As Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough explains in the video below, what we care about most is the Rate of Change (ROC).

Why does Hedgeye like energy if the sector posted -38% y/y earnings growth in the third quarter?

A new subscriber asked a good question recently.

Why does Hedgeye like energy if the sector posted -38% y/y earnings growth in the third quarter?

As Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough explains in the video above, what we care about most is the Rate of Change ((ROC)). In other words, where is a sector coming from? And where is it going?

"A number that goes from really negative, to then less negative, and then positive – now that is a rate-of-change long. That’s energy,” McCullough explains "If you bought it when earnings were at their most negative in the first part of 2016…and it went from minus-109.6% to minus-81.6%. That is rate of change positive.”

Watch the full video above for more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.