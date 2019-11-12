ResTORbio Is A Risky Bet Ahead Of Phase-III Results

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ subscribers - find out more here.

Overview

ResTORbio is a Boston, MA company that went public in January 2018. In the aging science community, the company has been closely watched and admired as they are the most mature company targeting the Molecular Target of Rapamyacin (MTOR). Early animal studies demonstrated that mTOR inhibitors such as rapapmyacin were capable of drastically extending the life and healthspan of laboratory mice.

mTOR inhibitors are still hyped by many legitimate scientists, hardcore life extension enthusiasts, and investors alike, but limitations continue to be discovered. For example, inhibiting mTOR has substantial side-effects, likely due to mTOR’s involvement in multiple biological processes, many of which are not yet fully understood, as well as the need to administer high dosages of mTOR inhibitors. Therefore, in humans, it has been difficult to identify promising indications for mTOR inhibitors. Unfortunately, many of the most promising indications are also the most difficult to demonstrate in a clinical trial. The most mature indication being targeted by ResTORbio is immunosenescence. Their Phase III trials are aimed at showing lower chronic inflammation in the elderly. Doing so is believed to help their immune system mount a more effective immune response to foreign pathogens in order to prevent respiratory tract infections. At first glance this approach seems promising. While seemingly contradictory, the ability of mTOR inhibition to improve immune function in elderly animals by suppressing inflammation has been well-documented in academic literature. Additionally, ResTORbio reported seemingly slam dunk data from their Phase II clinical trial. However, upon closer examination, the Phase II data is unconvincing.

Misleading Statistics

At first glance, this summary of ResTORbio’s Phase II results seem tremendously impressive: they report that the Phase IIb study reduced respiratory tract infections by 30.6% (Figure 1). This seemed too good to be true for a low dose mTOR inhibitor. Indeed, upon closer inspection, it’s clear the numbers tell a far less convincing story. A later slide in their recent presentation shows the breakdown between various treatment groups and the incidence of infection (Figure 2). Out of four treatment groups, only 2 groups actually decreased the risk of infection. Of those 2 groups, only one showed a statistically significant reduction from the control group. This group (RTB101 10MG QD) was, of course, chosen for use in the Phase III study. Interestingly, when comparing treatment groups to one another, the treatment group chosen to advance to Phase III actually had a very similar incidence rate to the treatment and placebo groups in the North American cohort. It is only because the South American Cohort had a freakishly high incidence rate of respiratory tract infections that any difference was detected.

FIGURE 1. Source: ResTORbio October 2019 Company Presentation, Slide 17.

FIGURE 2. Source: ResTORbio October 2019 Company Presentation, Slide 20.

Moreover, the conclusions we’re being sold based on the data appear to be grounded on very weak statistics. First, throughout their data analysis they use one-way p-values. This means that if the data turned out to be the opposite of what was “expected” it would be judged as random, but data that supports the preconceived notion can find statistically significant relationships with treatment. When using an immunosuppressant to prevent infections, this is an inappropriate leap in logic. Next, no correction is made for multiple comparisons. Typically, statistical significance is arbitrarily set at the level at which you would only expect random chance to generate that level of difference 5% of the time. However, you can run into problems when you are testing multiple groups. Given 4 different treatment groups, if all the variation was entirely random, we would expect to detect a statistically significant reduction in RTIs (using a one-way p-value) in at least 1 group nearly 35% of the time. This false-positive rate may be even higher than expected if the placebo cohort has an above average incidence of RTI. In short, it is not unlikely that the difference observed between the treatment and placebo group was entirely based on random variation.

The Phase III trial is a target redrawn to fit data

In their presentations, ResTORbio has impressive figures showing theoretical data about what could have happened if the Phase II study only looked at the cohort they will be using in the Phase III. Essentially, at the conclusion of the Phase II study, they re-drew the target around a subset of more compelling data. They found parameters that would define a sub-population that appeared to be more positively affected by the treatment, and called those new parameters their Phase III cohort. This belies the scientific method and violates key principles of experimental design. They use the data to test hypotheses that were not part of the initial experimental design, and then assume causal relations. Figure 3 appears to show that the treatment is extremely effective for certain sub-populations, but very ineffective for others. Specifically, it did not appear to be effective for COPD sufferers or smokers. However, it does not tell us whether these were all the variables considered. More importantly, the inappropriateness of one-sided p-values in these circumstances are demonstrated clearly by figure 3. For smokers in North America, despite the treatment increasing risk of RTI by over 400% it appears that any differences between the treatment and placebo group are entirely random. Given their statistical methods, the elimination of certain groups from the cohort would require a much stronger rationale than what was provided.

FIGURE 3. Source: ResTORbio October 2019 Company Presentation, Slide 21.

In short, in my view they have cherry picked a "sub-cohort" from the Phase II data in order to make the Phase III trial look more promising. They even goes as far as to make a new figure of Phase II results only looking at a subset of patients that appeared to be better responders (Figure 4). The parameters that define this subset are the new parameters of the cohort for the ongoing phase III study. However, without a strong rationale for selecting this subset of patients, it is impossible to tell the difference between a genuine, reproducible phenomenon and random variation across arbitrary parameters. It is easy to imagine how the investigators could look at an unlimited number of attributes, after the fact, in order to define a cohort that will make the trial look more successful. While, certain co-morbidities may appear to have a logical relationship, the investigators could have just as easily found the intervention appeared to work best for caucasian women between 70 and 80 years old. In fact, if we were allowed to look at all the data collected on every patient, we could almost certainly find parameters that define a sub-population with an even more impressive response rate. Therefore, there is little reason to suspect that the cherry-picked cohort should continue to “over respond” in a subsequent study.

On top of the fundamental problems outlined above, there are more nuanced problems with how their data is being represented. First, while the data presented in figure 4 is supposed to reflect what the results of the phase II trial would have been if they had used the cohort parameters that they will carry forward to the phase III study, they claim that it is the phase III cohort and endpoint. However, the figure still shows a one-way p-value, even though their own slides say that the phase III study will use a (more appropriate) two-way p-value. Moreover, when we plug these numbers into an online odds-ratio calculator, we do not come up with the same numbers that they do. Whether or not this is intentional, this has the effect of making their phase II data look more impressive than it was, and making the phase III study look more promising than it is.

Figure 4. Source: ResTORbio October 2019 Company Presentation, Slide 26.

ResTORbio has a flimsy pipeline

When you go to the pipeline page in the ResTORbio website or company presentation, the pipeline gives the same impression as their data (Figure 4).

FIGURE 5. Source: ResTORbio October 2019 Company Presentation, Slide 4.

At first glance, it is impressive. On closer examination, it lacks substance. Beyond the first two programs which are ongoing, they list two additional indications with an arrow indicating they are beginning Phase II trials, but that is not the case. Below the figure they have a caption that read,

*For heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, Parkinson’s Disease and certain other infections, we may be required to file an investigational new drug application, or IND, prior to initiating Phase II clinical trials. We expect to have the ability to initiate these Phase II clinical trials without the need to conduct additional Phase I trials.

Thus, they have not actually begun this work. Below that, they have two discovery stage items listed with undisclosed drugs and undisclosed indications. This is tantamount to adding “We might be able to treat other stuff” to the bottom of the pipeline. And, even if such indications were being actively pursued, they’re too early in the discovery pipeline to be meaningfully relevant to ResTORbio’s near-term success or financial viability.

RTB101 is one of many mTOR inhibitors

It is tempting to think that a drug like RTB101 that has robust and wide ranging effects is bound to find its place in the clinic and that even if this trial fails, someone will find value in it. To an extent, this is true. I find it highly likely that, with time, mTOR inhibitors will find their place in clinical practice. However, there are many mTOR inhibitors currently being manufactured and studied either clinically or pre-clinically. Notably, Sirolimus (Pfizer) and eRapa (Emtora) are each in clinical trials and used extensively in academic research. This substantially diminishes any intrinsic value of the drug. Without regulatory approval, they are unlikely to be able to outlicense their formulation for a substantial sum, because there is substantial competition from other similar molecules. While this does not affect their upcoming Phase III trial results, this does lower the floor for this company if the Phase III does not go well.

Risky trial design - even for a great drug

Perhaps the most concerning element of the ongoing PhIII work is that the trial design is risky, even if the drug works great. A variety of factors can contribute to substantial annual variation in the incidence of RTIs. If we assume that drug works as well as they have previously reported (despite our reservations about the data analysis), we must still consider the fact that it is easier to identify a reduction in RTI incidence if the incidence in the control group is high. The company's power analysis concludes that the PhIII study has "≥90% power to show a 30% reduction in the percentage of patients with clinically symptomatic respiratory illness between RTB101 and placebo using a two-sided test at alpha of 5%" (Source: Company Presentation, Slide 27). However, it is important to note that the power analysis necessarily assumes a specific population level incidence of RTI. If a given year has lower incidence, the power of the study would be reduced, and the study would be more likely to result in a false negative, even if the drug response is actually robust.

Financial losses are accelerating

Seeing as the company is in the clinical trial/pre-revenue stage, we will focus the financial analysis on expenditures in light of their clinical development path. For fiscal 2018, the company reported a net loss of -$37.6 million. Forecasts for fiscal 2019 are for a loss of between -$75-80 million, a roughly 105% increase in year-over-year losses. In terms of free cash flow, the fiscal 2018 figure was -$35.9 million while the forecast for fiscal 2019 is between -$52-58 million, a roughly 50% increase in year-over-year cash burn. The range of forecasts for fiscal 2020 net loss and free cash flow are -$97-103 million and -$60-65 million, respectively, which implies year-over-year increases in losses of roughly 28% and 17%. The company reported cash and equivalents of $117 million as of their Q3-2019 report and while that gives them a roughly two year cash runway at the projected cash burn rate, the mounting losses are certainly concerning. At a current market capitalization circa $300 million, they are presently burning through close to 20% of their value annually. Moreover, we suspect the fiscal 2020 forecasts may be underestimating the true increase in losses the company will face given the ramp-up in their various clinical trials. For their Phase III program, they enrolled 1,024 patients for 16 weeks in their PROTECTOR 1 trial during 2019. For their upcoming PROTECTOR 2 trial, they are planning to enroll 1,600 patients for the same time frame. Moreover, for their Phase Ib/IIa clinical trial for Parkinson’s, they are planning to enroll 45 patients for a four week study. Furthermore, the company expects to invest significantly to further develop and seek regulatory approval for RTB101, expand their pipeline of potential product candidates, including the initiation of at least one additional proof of concept trial in an additional indication, require the manufacture of larger quantities of product candidates for clinical development, and hire additional clinical, scientific, management and administrative personnel as well as potentially acquire or in-license other assets and technologies. Growing losses alongside questionable scientific evidence are a recipe that gives us much concern.

Risk to Upside

If ResTORbio reports a successful Phase III trial, the stock price could increase substantially. Moreover, a successful Phase III could enable ResTORbio to raise money to fund additional applications of mTOR inhibitors and take advantage of a plethora of essentially free R&D work coming from academics studying applications of mTOR inhibitors. Moreover, there are short term risks to the upside. In the near term, the company is expected to report completing the first arm of their Phase III study and initiating the second arm. It is possible that the market will respond favorably to these minor positive catalysts.

Risk-Reward Outlook

While there is certainly a possibility that stellar results could result in tremendous upside for the company (a greater than 100% increase is fathomable), we believe that the upside risk is mitigated due to the nature of the indication. It is notoriously difficult to drive adoption of preventative treatments. Moreover, it is important to remember that anything less than stellar results will have to compete with much more pedestrian interventions known to improve immune function (i.e. moderate exercise, sunlight, sleep, etc.). Lastly, even if the trial is a success, it is likely that it will be necessary for the company to take on significant debt or do a follow-on equity offering in order to finance the commercial roll-out of the product. The rest of their pipeline is sufficiently early stage that we do not expect it to significantly impact their market capitalization. We have considered the following scenarios: 1) We expect that negative trial results will decimate the stock. 2) Mediocre trial results (anything less than a clear reduction of at least 40% in risk of RTI) could be neutral or slightly positive for the stock in the short term, but may ultimately be unsustainable for the company in the long-term. 3) Stellar trial results could result in large short term upside for the stock, that is mitigated by the cost and challenges of a commercial rollout for a preventative intervention.

Current investment sentiment appears to be overwhelmingly optimistic towards the company. Five of six analysts covering the company have a buy recommendation, while the remaining analyst has a hold recommendation. Moreover, Wall Street’s analyst consensus 12-month price target is $25, about 185% above the current stock price. Analysts arrive at this price by discounting projected future revenue related to the commercial success of the current Phase III trial. However, we believe the risk of failure for the trial is much higher than what analysts appear to be factoring in. It is important to note that slightly less than 50% of phase III trials ever make it to regulatory approval. The substantial challenges described above, and the unimpressive Phase II data give us much less optimism that RTB101 will be approved for prevention of RTIs. As such we would place a higher discount rate on any potential future revenue.

Summary

ResTORbio is currently utilizing an mTOR inhibitor to attempt to prevent respiratory tract infections in the elderly. The Phase III study is expected to report initial data early in 2020. While their Phase II data looks impressive, it is actually based on questionable data analysis and weak statistical methods. In our view, there is no reason to suspect their Phase III study will be successful. If the Phase III study is unsuccessful, the company’s future may be thrown into doubt. With little intrinsic value in their formulation of RTB101 and a weak pipeline, there is no floor to how far the company’s value could fall.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TORC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.