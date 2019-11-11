Cisco Earnings Preview: Transforming A Business Model Is Never Easy, But The Stock Is Reasonably-Valued

The stock is fairly (and reasonably valued) in the mid $40s.

China - while just 3% of total Cisco sales - saw revenue fall 25% in fiscal Q4 '19 (ended 7/19).

Applications and Security will help transform Cisco in the next 20 years.

Cisco (CSCO) the networking giant that - like IBM (NYSE:IBM), Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), and a host of other large-cap tech giants from the late 1990s - is in the midst of transforming its business model from a networking and hardware-centric model to incorporating software and cloud-based networking, a "threat" to Cisco's core business per Morningstar.

Street consensus (per IBES by Refinitiv) is looking for $0.81 in earnings per share on a little over $13 billion in revenue for flat y/y revenue growth and 8% EPS growth.

Table 1

Here is Cisco's y/y growth since Tax Reform:

11/19 (estim) 8/19 5/19 2/19 11/18 8/18 5/18 2/18 11/17 Rev 0% 5% 4% 5% 8% 6% 4% 3% -2% Op inc ? 7% 4% 2% 3% 8% 6% 2% -3% EPS 8% 19% 18% 16% 23% 15% 10% 11% 0%

Source: valuation spreadsheet from earnings reports and 10-Qs

What Seeking Alpha readers should take from the above table:

1.) Cisco's expected fiscal Q1 '20 is looking for the slowest rate of revenue and EPS growth since late 2017

2.) For 4 of the 8 quarters, Cisco has been able to leverage expenses and generate faster operating income growth than revenue growth - always a good sign

3.) Note the difference in growth rates between operating income and EPS growth - that's where the "share repurchase" influence is reflected. 7 of the last 8 quarters, Cisco has generated double-digit EPS growth thanks to the cash freed up from the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act (TCJA).

Table 2

How big of an impact has Cisco's share repurchases had on EPS?

Pretty big - here are the metrics.

Cash & Mktble Sec ($s bls) TTM share repo ($s bls) F/D shares o/s Y/y chg in shares 8/19 $33.3 $20.7 4.3 bl -9% 5/19 $34.6 $22.7 4.4 bl -9% 2/19 $40.3 $22.8 4.5 bl -9% 11/18 $42.6 $21.6 4.6 bl -8% 8/18 $46.6 $18.2 4.7 -6% 5/18 $54.4 $12.7 4.8 -4% 2/18 $73.7 $7.2 5.0 -1% 11/17 $71.6 $4.3 5.0 -1% 8/17 $70.5 $3.7 5.0 -1%

Source: valuation spreadsheet from earnings reports and 10-Qs

What's the takeaway here?

Since tax reform passed in late December '17, Cisco has repurchased or retired 14% of its fully diluted common stock or roughly 20% of its market cap from January '18's quarter.

Cisco generates roughly $15-16 billion in cash flow from operations (CFFO) which then generates $12-13 billion of free cash flow (FCF). With Cisco being a serial acquirer and using incentive stock options (ISOs) to pay for the acquisitions, the impact of the share repurchase program would have been even greater without the serial dilution, but the FCF generation is a long-term strength of Cisco's and one reason patient shareholders are being rewarded.

That being said, Cisco hasn't made a big acquisition in a while but continues with smaller bolt-on acquisitions, so perhaps the management is moving away from the ISO crack that fueled the acquisition strategy for so long.

The bottom line from all this analysis is that investors SHOULD see the size of Cisco's share repurchases start to ebb and the $20-22 bl run rate will probably return to something seen around late 2017/early 2018. That means y-over-y EPS growth will likely slow from current double-digit levels.

Table 3

What's consensus estimates reflect for Cisco's future?

Expected y/y gro 10/19 est 8/19 Q4 5/19 Q3 2/19 Q2 2022 est EPS 4% 3% 14% 15% 2021 est EPS 7% 7% 7% 6% 2020 est EPS 7% 8% 11% 10% 2022 est rev 3% 2% 6% 6% 2021 est rev 3% 3% 3% 3% 2020 est rev 1% 1% 1% 1%

Expected y/y growth in CSCO EPS and revenue from IBES by Refinitiv consensus

Readers can see how consensus forward estimates have already reflected a slowing in Cisco's forward expectations, for EPS, so the sell-side can do the math as well as I can do it for Seeking Alpha readers here.

Table 4

New Cisco - One Big Thing Worth Worrying About:

Source: internal spreadsheet from Cisco earnings reports

Applications and Security are "new Cisco" and they are not growing as a percentage of revenue for the networking giant, which means they are growing in line with the legacy business of switching and routing, which while not a bad thing for now, we investors want to see the "newco" outgrow the "oldco" over time.

Applications and Security were 15% of total revenue in mid-'17 and are just 16% of total Cisco revenue as of August '19.

Transforming a business model - particularly a hardware model - is never easy. Ask Intel and IBM.

Table 5

Cisco's valuation:

Pretty reasonable

Source: internal valuation spreadsheet balance sheet and P/L as of 8/19 Q4

Being a cash flow guy, the 10x cash flow (ex-cash) and 14x FCF (ex-cash) while not at rock bottom levels are more reasonable particularly after the distribution of capital via the dividend and share repurchases. Sure Cisco has been cheaper, but as of the August '19 earnings report, Cisco is still sporting a relatively healthy and attractive 6% free cash flow yield.

Tough to find that in the bond market today.

Table 6

Technical Analysis:

Source: Worden Brothers technical analysis

Cisco is getting oversold on the weekly chart, which is something we like to see for clients. A poor earnings report and a trade into the low $40s and we'd be an eager buyer of the shares.

Table 7: Cisco's total return

Source: YCharts

Summary/Conclusion:

Cisco really belongs in my "Surveilling the Laggards" series. The August '10 earnings preview discussed some of the topics covered today, although the concern is Applications and Security continue to "hold" with the rest of the business, even though we'd like to see faster growth.

China is a big issue as last quarter's results showed and the boost from the TC&JA is now in the rearview mirror, so there is a number of reasons to be patient with the stock in terms of rushing in and taking a big position.

Frankly, Cisco is the kind of stock that is loved to be bought for clients since it's a laggard (see Table 7) with a reasonable valuation and it's recreating its business model, so expectations for the stock remain moderate at best.

Chuck Robbins has done a good job with the networking giant even though he now faces more "macro" worries (global trade, etc.) not of his making.

Clients currently have a 1.6% position in the stock with the intent to lift that weight higher if "new Cisco" can start generating some "above-average" growth even as the old switch and router business grows at a low single-digit secular rate.

Cisco's all-time-high was $82 from March of 2000, so the stock has a lot of ground to make up. Like Intel and IBM, a "tech hardware" model is much harder to transform than a software model (which readers should readily, intuitively, grasp.)

The plan is to own more Cisco for clients over the coming years, assuming that they can generate some decent growth from "new Cisco". Cisco has been written about numerous times over the past few years, so you can follow the progression, here, here, and here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.