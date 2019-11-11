TriplePoint Venture Growth: Valuation In Line With Prospects

In my recent article on TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG), I argued that TPVG had a good business model, but their share price had grown too quickly. Business development companies (BDCs) still trade around net asset value (NAV) in the end. TPVG had 2 very good quarters in a row in Q1 and Q2 2019, covering their distribution both quarters while also expanding their NAV greatly in Q2. I liked the progress, but shares had gone from sub $10.50 to almost touching $17 in less than 11 months. A couple of good quarters was not enough to warrant that sort of rise in share price to me.

Q3 Net Investment Income

TPVG just recently released their Q3 2019 results, in which, they had Net Investment Income (NII) of $0.29, not quite covering their $0.36 distribution. In the Q3 Press Release, TPVG explains how they did not receive any significant prepayments during the quarter, causing NII to fall short of covering the distribution. Prepayments are part of the TPVG business model. One of the reasons they target companies in the venture growth stage of their life cycle is that these companies are much more likely to make prepayments when they hit a significant capital events, which trigger different fees and drive up the overall returns for TPVG.

While TPVG has relied on prepayments to cover the distribution in the past as they have still been growing their asset base since their creation. In the Q3 Earnings Call, they explain how they are starting to reach a size that they won't have to rely on these prepayments anymore:

Before I get to those successes, let me address the mixed results. As many of you know, prepayments had been a very important part of the business. In fact, we've experienced at least one every quarter for almost the past three years, but we can't control the size or magnitude of them. We've had one large prepayment already here in the fourth quarter for example, which if it did happen in the third quarter, last quarter, it would have led to us achieving NII in excess of the dividend for the quarter and we're only 40 days into the current quarter right now. We've always said to judge our performance on a full-year basis. So, on a year-to-date basis, our dividend is covered. In fact, given the recent fourth quarter prepayment, I just mentioned, the dividend should be more than covered as well. But a more important, I look at the strong growth in our investment portfolio, which is generating more core investment income and approaching the scale, where we may not be dependent on any of these prepayments in order to cover our dividend. I'm pleased with that and I believe we can get there as we continue to lever up."

- Jim Labe, Q3 2019 Earnings Call

I see this as a very big positive. Management explains a single quarter miss isn't indicative of the business deteriorating and I agree. Being a smaller BDC and focusing on a part of the market that generates extra income due to prepayments by essence makes for lumpier quarters. I expect them to continue to cover the distribution on an annual basis. Also, I'm very excited about the part that management thinks they are almost to a scale where they won't even need to rely on prepayments to cover the distribution. This means they will likely either be able to start increasing the distribution here in a few years or they will start to reliably add to NAV each quarter. Either way, it is a way they could outperform both peers and the general market over the long run.

Q3 Net Asset Value

The NII miss was exacerbated by their NAV dropping all the way from $14.19 reported at the end of Q2 to $13.47 reported at the end of this Q3. A very large portion of this decrease in NAV was due to net unrealized losses on investments, primarily publicly-traded equity and warrant investments. TPVG has a larger portion of assets in equity and warrants than a lot of their peers. While larger than most, as a percentage of their whole investment portfolio, it is still only ~10% of their portfolio. I expect having larger equity and warrant positions than many of their peers will make quarters more lumpy (as both Q2 and Q3 2019 were) but will likely pay off over time. It was this equity/warrant portfolio that was largely the reason for their NAV going up so much between Q1 and Q2 and is why it has fallen by a lot in Q3.

It is also this equity and warrant portfolio that should make NAV more volatile for TPVG than a lot of their peers. It should allow them to outperform during times of great expansion but could leave them more vulnerable to considerable drop in NAV during a recession. I still see a recession as one of the biggest risks to owning TPVG and BDCs, in general. I expect BDCs to be more heavily punished than some other asset classes and TPVG being so focused on a single part of the market could be punished even harder than peers.

Conclusion

There were a couple of big negatives in TPVG's Q3 earnings between NII not covering the dividend and NAV dropping by $0.72. However, I did not think Q2's stellar results were indicative of the true underlying business, nor do I think Q3's miss to be. I think TPVG's distribution is still safe outside of a recession. I consider TPVG a company that can grow their distribution and/or NAV over time, and with the recent price drop, I no longer consider them a Sell. With the post-earnings price drop, they have dropped well into my Hold range and almost into my Buy range.

I used to consider my Hold range for TPVG from $14-15. After learning that they have started to reach a scale that prepayments won't even be necessary to cover the distribution, I am moving my Hold range up to $14.50 to $16.00. If the price were to go back above $16, I would consider them a Sell again. If it drops under $14.50, I would consider them a Buy. I may dip my toes back into a position in TPVG depending on how the price moves going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TPVG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.