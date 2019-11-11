Best Income Ideas From Around The Web: November 11 Edition

The Best Income Ideas From Around The Web series is temporarily available to all readers - subsequent articles will only be available to PRO+ subscribers – to learn more click here.

This is part of a biweekly series written for income investors. It aims to highlight the best income ideas from around the Web, including stocks, funds and general portfolio strategy.

Restaurant Brands' 3% Yield and Mid-Teens FCF Growth

We start with Restaurant Brands International (QSR), the parent company of Burger King, Popeyes and Tim Hortons. The stock was highlighted on hedge fund titan Bill Ackman's Pershing Square (OTCPK:PSHZF) 19Q3 update call last week, after it had fallen 17% from August, and now offers a 3.0% Dividend Yield.

Bill Ackman and his team described QSR's strong Q3 results, with EBITDA growing 8% year-on-year, helped by strong same store sales growth at both Burger King and Popeyes, and by continuing unit expansion; they believed weak sales at Tim Horton was partly due to the new Tim's Rewards loyalty program and would be remedied. For the longer term, they believe QSR "can grow Free Cash Flow per share in the mid-teens for the foreseeable future", and highlighted how its valuation represented "a significant discount" to peers.

QSR is a long-term holding at Pershing Square, who first invested in Burger King in 2012 when it was still privately owned by 3G Capital - Bill Ackman has been a happy shareholder.

Occidental is a Binary, Very Risky Investment

Another hedge fund titan who is less happy with one of his holdings is Carl Icahn, who on Friday released an open letter criticising the management team at Occidental Petroleum (OXY). OXY shares have fallen 42% since the first public reports of its bid for Anadarko, and now offer a 7.9% Dividend Yield.

Icahn has long opposed the Anadark acquisition, and in his letter he described it as "nothing more than a massive $57 billion levered bet on the price of oil - and the bet is failing". He highlighted the post-deal reduction in CapEx and production growth forecasts, and believed OXY's share price collapse since April, while the oil price has fallen only 12%, signalled "Wall Street has completely lost faith" in management.

After describing the situation as "binary" and calling his investment "very risky", Icahn mentioned he had reduced his holding from 33m shares to 23m to "draw the line at exposing more than $1 billion" to OXY and its current management (he "fully intend to run a proxy fight" to replace them). Dividend investors who feel tempted by OXY's high Dividend Yield should take note.

Two Undervalued European Industrials with >3% Yield

While the falling oil price and other signs of a global slowdown have hurt industrial companies, they also created valuation opportunities for noted value investor Tweedy Browne, who highlighted two new purchases made during Q3 in their recent investor letter, both with Dividend Yields of more than 3%.

Krones (OTC:KRNNF) is a German manufacturer of bottling machinery for beverage companies, with a market capitalisation of $36bn; its American Depository Receipts ("ADR") are fairly liquid and offer a Dividend Yield of 3.2%. Tweedy Browne believes it is "dominant" in its market and, while growth has slowed and cost pressures have risen this year, "these headwinds are temporary and the market has over-reacted"; the share price is still down 25% in the last 12 months. Tweedy Browne believes Krones is a long-term compounder.

Trelleborg (OTCPK:TBABF) is a Swedish manufacturer of polymer solutions for sealing, dampening and protecting applications, with a market capitalisation of $5bn; their shares offer a 3.1% Dividend Yield but are less liquid in the U.S. While shares have recovered from their Q3 trough and are now slightly up year-on-year, Tweedy Browne believes the company is a steady performer, having "paid an increasing dividend since 2010" and "generated growing EBIT, year over year, for 24 straight quarters". The key to Trelleborg's success is the relatively low cost of its products, which allows "above average organic growth, high margins, and high returns on invested capital".

Seven & I's 2.2% Yield, Property & Re-Rating Potential

For income investors willing to venture even further afield, Seven & I (OTCPK:SVNDY), a Japanese retail conglomerate, was highlighted by Artisan International in their Q3 update last month. Its Dividend Yield of 2.2% is relatively modest, but backed by real estate, and the shares also offer a re-rating opportunity.

Seven & I is best known for its 7-Eleven convenience stores in Japan and the U.S., which generate most of its profits and "are robust and growing franchises". The other retail outlets are more difficult, but there is a new management team with "an incentive structure that should lead to better economics". Importantly, the group owns the property for most of its stores, providing additional backing for the dividend and potential upside if sold or redeployed (which Artisan believes is "likely"). Even after their recent recover, shares are trading at 17x P/E, at the low-end of the 16-20x range for comparable store chains, offering potential of an upward re-rating.

Partners Group Offers 2.8% Yield from Private Assets

For income investors wishing to gain exposure to private assets through listed securities, Columbia Threadneedle research highlighted Partners Group (OTCPK:PGPHF) this month. Partners Group is a Swiss asset manager which operates private equity, debt, infrastructure and real estate funds. It has a market capitalisation of $21bn and offers a Dividend Yield of 2.8%.

Columbia Threadneedle sees the private assets space as benefiting from secular growth, as investors "globally are significantly increasing their modest private-market allocations" from the current 5-8%; it also has much more stable, predictable fee streams as the funds only allow infrequent withdrawals and the assets are held at book value. Partners Group is seen as a winner in the space, "its ability to attract robust net inflows of funds has resulted in 18% compound annual growth in its AUM since 2013", and it is "currently expanding ... its international presence, especially in the U.S. market".

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.