Exor NV Would Win Big If A PSA-FCA Merger Happens

For FCA's largest shareholder Exor NV, it will be particularly beneficial as it will help it achieve its long-term goal of diversifying its portfolio.

As the largest shareholder of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU), Exor NV (OTCPK:EXXRF) is on track to profit greatly from FCA's potential merger with Peugeot SA (OTCPK:PEUGF; OTCPK:PUGOY). While the merger would be a win-win situation for both partners' respective shareholders, those of FCA would profit to an even higher degree. I will explain my thesis in more detail below.

More Valuable Company

The first and foremost upside for Exor is also the most obvious one. Under the terms of the agreement between FCA and PSA, Exor would trade in 28.89 percent of FCA for 14.45 percent of combined company which will probably be more valuable in the long run. I have previously explained in more detail why such a merger makes economic sense. Suffice it here to say that the two companies could realize a significant amount of synergies and would be able to more efficiently tackle inevitable future challenges such as the need to rev up development of carbon-neutral engines.

Favorable Deal For Exor

While the merger would benefit both partners' shareholders, relatively speaking FCA's arguably make an even better deal. Based on the two companies' respective valuations prior to the announcement, FCA would be granted some premium. That valuation gap further increases taking into account the pre-merger distributions made by both companies. PSA will spin off its 46.34 percent ownership of automotive supplier Faurecia SE (OTCPK:FURCF). The Faurecia stake has a value of about €3 billion (based on the share price at the time of writing). FCA on the other hand will make distributions with a total value of approximately around €5.75 billion.

The PSA side will effectively have board control of the new company. The reason for this is that, while both sides will appoint five board members, PSA boss Carlos Tavares will be the CEO of the combined entity, which will grant him a board seat as well. Yet, from Exor's point of view, this is not at all bad news. With all due respect to FCA's CEO Mike Manley, having Mr. Tavares as leader would be a benefit for any car company. So, at the end of the day, Exor would not only benefit from a somewhat favorable deal in terms of valuations but also get a manager who one might consider a worthy successor to the late Sergio Marchionne as the new company's leader for free on top. And it is not as if it would not have any influence after all. Exor CEO John Elkann will be chairman of the new company. Exor will also be that company's largest shareholder. The deal is surely a win-win situation, but among all those winners, Exor seems to be the biggest.

Pre-Merger Distributions

Exor would particularly profit from FCA's pre-merger distributions to shareholders. Prior to the transaction, FCA plans to distribute €5.5 billion to its shareholders via a special dividend. That translates to Exor receiving nearly €1.6 billion in cash. On top of that, FCA will also spin off its robotics division comma to its shareholders, which means Exor will retain a 28.89 percent ownership interest in that company. Based on an estimated total valuation of €250 million for Comau, Exor's stake could be worth some €72 million.

The Transaction Helps Accelerating A Strategic Shift

The structure of the deal will especially help Exor to broaden its portfolio in the long run. Historically, Exor's portfolio consisted predominantly of "old Fiat" and its respective succeeding entities. Besides FCA, this included its former subsidiary Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) and heavy duty vehicles manufacturer CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI), which was created through a merger of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global. Notably, CNH Industrial plans to effectively split itself into two companies by spinning off its bus and truck business until 2021. The independent truck unit might attract potential buyers providing Exor with a potential path to cash out on the investment in the long run.

That would be in line with the holding company's long-term strategy. The company has sought to diversify its portfolio in recent years in order to reduce its sole dependence on the historic core holdings. The most notable step in that direction was no doubt the $6.9 billion takeover of reinsurance company PartnerRE completed in 2016. Nonetheless, the legacy business remains of outsized importance.

The proceeds from the special dividend will fill Exor's coffers with a significant amount of cash available to invest elsewhere. And since a merged FCA-PSA should be in capable hands in terms of day-to-day leadership as well as strategic vision, there is also the perspective of Exor leadership, especially John Elkann, being able to devote a higher percentage of their time and energy to these matters once the integration has been completed.

At the same time, the new company will have to spend a lower percentage of available funds on R&D necessary in order to keep up with rapidly changing demand. In combination with other synergies - in total, the parties estimate a potential of €3.7 billion in annual run rate synergies - it will thus be better positioned to ensure stable (and growing) future distributions to shareholders via dividends. Those in turn would provide Exor with the means to diversify further through new investments.

The merger would most likely increase the value of Exor's FCA holding while, at the same time, reducing the necessary day-to-day attention and offering the perspective of stable and growing cash income, which can be utilized to achieve a higher degree of diversification. It would therefore greatly benefit the company's long-term strategy in multiple ways.

Not A Done Deal

While a merger would be greatly beneficial not only to Exor and other FCA shareholders but also to their PSA counterparts, it should be cautioned that a successful transaction is not yet a certainty. There are still some risks to be considered. Notably, prior attempts to merge Renault SA (OTC:RNSDF; OTCPK:RNLSY) failed, despite the economic potential of the deal.

First and foremost, the French state owns a significant stake in PSA. Through BPIfrance, it indirectly controls 12.23 percent of capital and 9.65 percent of voting rights. The French government might have a keen political interest in fighting any deal which appears to be unfavorable to the French side (=PSA).

I could also imagine that there might be other PSA shareholders who would try to get a better deal financially even at the cost of putting the merger at risk. Yet all in all, I am confident that rationality will prevail.

Conclusion

For the reasons alluded to above, I believe that Exor as FCA's largest shareholder would be the biggest beneficiary of a merger with PSA. They would be able to trade in their 28.89 percent stake for 14.45 percent of a stronger company with a most skilled leader. On top of that, Exor would also be able to retain an undiluted stake in Comau and, most importantly, receive about €1.6 billion in cash.

This would be of significant benefit to the company's long-term goal of diversifying its portfolio and reducing the dependence on legacy core business. In the long run, the combined FCA-PSA would moreover be better positioned to provide Exor with a stable income via dividend distributions than a standalone FCA would be, thus providing it with the funds to further execute on its long-term strategy.

For all those reasons, the merger would be beneficial to Exor. So, all in all, this is a great deal for PSA shareholders, but it is an even better one for Exor and its shareholders.

