SurveyMonkey: Ignore The Bears

Meanwhile, B2B sales also rose 66% y/y, an important strategic priority for SurveyMonkey. The company will double its sales staff by year-end, reflecting its huge enterprise push.

Shares of SurveyMonkey fell more than 7% after reporting third-quarter earnings, despite seeing revenue growth accelerate for the second straight quarter.

Many value-oriented software companies have fallen this quarter despite strong earnings releases. Falling into this category is SurveyMonkey (SVMK), the Q&A/feedback software platform that has rediscovered its growth potential this year. Despite recording its second straight quarter of accelerating revenue growth, alongside strong gross margin gains, investors turned bearish on SurveyMonkey post-earnings and sold off the stock to the tune of ~7%:

Data by YCharts

It's difficult to understand this move. The only explanation for bearishness on SurveyMonkey is its in-line guidance for the fourth quarter. The company has guided to Q4 revenues of $83-$84 million (representing yet another quarter of accelerating growth, albeit helped by two recent acquisitions), bracketing Wall Street's consensus expectations of $83.75 million:

Figure 1. SurveyMonkey guidance update Source: SurveyMonkey Q3 shareholder letter

We've seen in the past, however, that SurveyMonkey has tended toward the conservative side when issuing guidance. This quarter, for example, SurveyMonkey came in ~$2 million above the midpoint of its third-quarter guidance (a ~3-point spread).

Furthermore, the company has strong growth drivers that support continued top-line strength. The two main catalysts to point out are:

Enterprise strength. SurveyMonkey really started emphasizing its B2B sales this year, and plans to double its direct sales force by year-end. Since the beginning of the year, SurveyMonkey has added a number of blue-chip customers to its roster, including IBM (IBM) and Alibaba (BABA). Enterprise customers are far less prone to churning than individual users, and provide plenty of revenue stability in the future - especially if SurveyMonkey succeeds at "landing and expanding" within this customer base and upselling its enterprise clientele.

SurveyMonkey really started emphasizing its B2B sales this year, and plans to its direct sales force by year-end. Since the beginning of the year, SurveyMonkey has added a number of blue-chip customers to its roster, including IBM (IBM) and Alibaba (BABA). Enterprise customers are far less prone to churning than individual users, and provide plenty of revenue stability in the future - especially if SurveyMonkey succeeds at "landing and expanding" within this customer base and upselling its enterprise clientele. Pricing increases. Despite the widespread investor opinion that SurveyMonkey is up against fierce competition against the likes of Qualtrics (purchased by SAP (SAP) for a double-digit forward revenue multiple right before its IPO), the company has managed to push ahead with price increases in its subscription products.

In my view, SurveyMonkey's post-earnings weakness makes little sense. Shares have fallen ~15% since last quarter despite stronger performance, and at current share prices around $16, SurveyMonkey has a market cap of $2.13 billion. If we net out the company's $116.2 million of cash and $216.0 million of debt, we arrive at an enterprise value of $2.23 billion.

Wall Street analysts have an average revenue estimate of $372.1 million for FY20, per Yahoo Finance - representing 21% y/y growth over the midpoint of SurveyMonkey's FY19 revenue guidance of $306.5 million, and consistent with this quarter's revenue growth rates. This implies that SurveyMonkey is trading at a fairly modest 6.0x EV/FY20 revenues - which, considering a market at all-time highs, is fairly low compared to the rest of the software sector especially for a company that is generating >20% y/y revenue growth, is just beginning a huge enterprise push, and is generating positive free cash flows.

There's plenty to like about SurveyMonkey at its new lower price. Stay long here and load up on shares while they're cheap.

Q3 download: enterprise wins drive revenue acceleration

Here's a look at SurveyMonkey's most recent quarterly results:

Figure 2. SurveyMonkey Q3 earnings results Source: SurveyMonkey Q3 shareholder letter

Revenues accelerated yet again, growing 22% y/y to $79.3 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $77.9 million (+19% y/y) by a solid three-point margin. This growth rate is one point stronger than SurveyMonkey's best earnings quarter since going public, beating a 21% y/y growth rate in 2Q18. And recall that earlier this year, SurveyMonkey was growing only in the mid-teens.

The biggest driver behind this growth, of course, was SurveyMonkey's enterprise push. SurveyMonkey has been poisoning itself well as a customer experience/user feedback tool for enterprise clients, and this quarter' the company grew enterprise customers by 66% y/y to 5,356 total customers. As previously mentioned, included in this customer base are some of the world's largest companies.

Figure 3. SurveyMonkey enterprise customer growth Source: SurveyMonkey Q3 shareholder letter

Enterprise revenues are obviously a huge source of growth, yet it's relatively nascent for SurveyMonkey. This quarter, enterprise revenues grew to 23% of total revenues, up from 12% in the year-ago quarter - and leaving plenty of room for further growth ahead. The company has noted particular success in its collaborative self-serve offering, Teams, as one of the biggest drivers behind its growth.

The following commentary from SurveyMonkey's third-quarter investor update gives us some useful insight into the company's enterprise go-to-market strategy:

Our enterprise selling efforts are exceeding the expectations we had when we went public last year, and momentum is growing. We are not only ahead of plan to achieve our goal of doubling customer- facing sales reps by the end of the year, but we have added sales talent around the world via our acquisitions of Usabilla and GetFeedback. We will enter 2020 with a materially larger, well- trained force of seasoned sales reps. We continue to strengthen our strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as Salesforce and Microsoft. Our open platform approach of integrating SurveyMonkey into our customers’ existingsystems of record represents the fastest and optimal path to productivity for our enterprise customers. The acquisition of GetFeedback is evidence of our commitment to this strategy. GetFeedback is a leading customer experience solution purpose- built for the Salesforce ecosystem. With GetFeedback, we now offer the #1-rated feedback solution in the Salesforce AppExchange, which opens new doors for growth by helping us expand our enterprise customer base."

Driven by stronger enterprise adoption, SurveyMonkey has also improved its revenue visibility. 80% of SurveyMonkey's customers are on annual subscriptions (the company notes that annual customers have "dramatically higher Lifetime Value" than monthly customers), and the company's non-individual users have a >100% dollar-based net retention rate, indicating the company's upsell prowess.

Stronger revenue and pricing updates have also bled over into improved unit economics, as cloud companies often recognize economies of scale in server usage as user bases grow. This quarter, SurveyMonkey drove a three-point improvement in pro forma gross margins to 78%:

Figure 4. SurveyMonkey gross margin trends Source: SurveyMonkey Q3 shareholder letter

Pro forma operating margins fell from 10% in 3Q18 to 3% this quarter, but this was still better than the 0% operating margins that SurveyMonkey had guided to in Q3. The primary (and planned) driver behind the reduced margins is SurveyMonkey's heavy ramp-up in sales hiring, which has driven five-point increase in sales and marketing costs as a percentage of total revenues to 34%. As these sales reps reamp up and start becoming productive quota-carrying reps, SurveyMonkey can begin to recoup the costs of its international sales expansion.

In spite of heavier sales spending, SurveyMonkey's EPS of -$0.12 still beat Wall Street's expectations of -$0.18. In addition, the company grew FCF by more than 2x to $23.2 million. Year to date, SurveyMonkey has also generated 30% y/y growth in FCF to $44.0 million, representing a 19.8% FCF margin, 160bps better than 18.2% in the year-ago quarter.

Figure 5. SurveyMonkey FCF trends Source: SurveyMonkey Q3 shareholder letter

Note also that even if we assume SurveyMonkey only attains 20% FCF margins in FY20 (unlikely as this year is the big year for sales investment, and next year will likely see improved margins), the company's current valuation stands at only 30x EV/FY20 estimated FCF - another modest valuation marker for a company that most recently grew FCF at a >2x pace.

Key takeaways

Strong enterprise growth, accelerating revenues, successful pricing increases, and gross margin/FCF improvements - what's not to like? SurveyMonkey's ~15% tumble since last quarter (technically putting the stock in correction territory) presents a fantastic opportunity for value-conscious investors to buy shares in an under-appreciated internet business that is reinventing itself as an enterprise software company. Stay long here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SVMK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.