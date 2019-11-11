Melt-Up Is Real, Exhibit: KKR Bids For Walgreens; Also, Roku Rockin', Still Time To Come A Knockin'

If you are an intrepid trader, Alibaba should run to $200. This is not for the investor or even long-term speculators. Boeing is a buy as well, I would look for a lower entry point this week.

Roku, Inc. sold off by the "algos," and like clockwork 3 days later they are buying it back. Time it right and you can make good alpha.

The melt-up is real. The best market participants, the acquirers are buying up stocks. Look at Walgreens. That is all you need to know.

I started this week with the notion that the melt-up is in consolidation mode. I still believe that. Don't just blindly buy, wait for a stock to come to you.

The health of the stock market is best measured by what the market was created for, buying companies

November 11 has turned out to be a very interesting Merger Monday indeed. Melt-ups don't happen in a vacuum; it basically means that the stock market is way undervalued and is being repriced higher, rapidly. It is the same as rust and a Molotov cocktail; both are the chemical process of oxidation, it is just one is a tad faster than the other. The exhibition of more companies getting bought or mergers going on means that the most important players in the market, the enterprises themselves, are buying companies outright while the price is still cheap. There are several interesting developments from the weekend and this morning...

Walgreens Boots Alliance might become the biggest private equity deal in history

KKR & Co. (NYSE:KKR) confirmed the rumor that started at the start of the weekend that Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) was being looked as a private equity investment.

WBA's market cap is $56 billion. KKR will likely have to raise $15+ billion in addition to what they have on hand to make this happen. This will be the largest PE acquisition by 25%. This will start a re-evaluation of how much larger sized companies are vulnerable to a PE bid. Perhaps vulnerable is not the right word; some companies would welcome being taken out of the public market.

I am also suspecting that Warren Buffett will get out his elephant gun to take down this big prey. Unless of course, he has agita from the Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) debacle.

What does KKR see that we don't see at first glance? There are a number of ways that WBA could create value. KKR could copy the CVS (NYSE:CVS) route and find an "Aetna" to become a healthcare services business.

Also, what if KKR is seeing what Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is doing with its Amazon "Go" business and applies that technology to eliminate huge headcount for the front of the store and to invest in the back of the store, the pharmacy and primary care business. Who knows maybe KKR licenses the technology from AMZN to do it. Think of the costs that would get taken out of the retail business, automating the shelf replenishment and check-out.

We have to also make note that KKR was the PE firm that took down TXU for $44 Billion. TXU did not start out so swimmingly, though in the end it worked out so this shows renewed enthusiasm for big deals.

Xerox bear hug of HP Inc. is official

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) is prepared to offer HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) almost a month for the companies to examine each others books as it seeks to win over the computer and printer maker for a takeover offer. Xerox, one of the biggest sellers of photocopiers, is willing to give HP four weeks of mutual due diligence so the companies can weigh the merits of the $22-a-share cash-and-stock deal, as well as the envisioned cost savings of such a combination.

XRX is looking to reduce costs and perhaps along with HPQ find new ways to grow. On a melt-up, hope springs eternal. I just have to return to my cynical-self, could this deal have been taken seriously without the strength of the stock market?

Blackstone (BX) – Blackstone took a majority stake in MagicLab, the parent company of dating apps “Bumble” and “Badoo.” The private-equity firm’s investment values MagicLab at about $3 billion.

In another development of acquisitions, Open Text (OTEX) acquires Carbonite (CARB). The Boston-based cybersecurity company that has been shopping itself around for months now said this morning it has agreed to be acquired by Open Text for $1.42 billion, or $23 a share. Carbonite notes that the price is a 78% premium to its shares on September 5, ahead of a media report speculating on a possible sale.

Merger announcements in rapid succession are telling us something

These are four multi-billion dollar mergers and acquisitions announced over the last 5 days. Is there any doubt that the market is making a big move to the upside? If the big boys are buying, you should be buying too.

This Sunday I wrote a cautious note about the melt-up needing a bit of a rest. I still think we need to consolidate gains. We started down by quite a bit this morning. Perhaps we continue to chop around this week. I want to reiterate that I am not shrinking from my position that we are in a melt-up, and that we are in "rest-up" mode.

Tobias Levkovich of Citi calls this market a melt-up, where have you heard that before?

There are still many market commentators that are resisting characterizing the market in such bullish terms. But the market is turning. Look at the utility ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU), it is down, and I would not object if you expressed a bearish sentiment in some put contracts. I would say the same for REITs.

Boeing's bad news becomes good news

Boeing's (BA) 737 Max jet has been taken off flight schedules for both American Airlines (AAL) and Southwest Airlines (LUV) until early March, as they await the return to service of the still-grounded jet, announced on Friday.

What BA announced today that changed everything is that it now expects the MAX to resume commercial service in January rather than in Q4, but says it is "possible that the resumption of MAX deliveries to airline customers could begin in December." The company also says it completed a test of flight control software with the Federal Aviation Administration in a simulator, though regulators still must sign-off on new pilot training and Boeing needs to conduct a certification flight with officials.

Market participants are treating this as another clue that the Max crisis is now winding down. I still see an upside to $390 because at this point there are many participants that now see BA as "the boy that cries, Wolf". Once the news comes in earnest that the Max will fly, BA goes higher.

Alibaba (BABA) is on pace to post record sales for its Singles’ Day event, although the pace of year-to-year growth is seen as likely to fall short of year-ago levels. This is the 11th year the China-based e-commerce retailer has held the event.

My Take: BABA had a fantastic Singles' Day, yet it sold off today. I think this is a classic "sell the news" type move. If you are a fast money trader, maybe you can track BABA and pick up some as close to $180 as you can get, then ride it to $200. That said, ANY Chinese company stock is not an investment or a long-term speculation, IMO. It's good for a trade that lasts no more than a week.

Apple's (AAPL) newly launched Apple Card is being accused of gender discrimination by the algorithm that determines credit limits. Goldman Sachs (GS), which partners with Apple in issuing the card, released a statement saying it does not make decisions on factors like gender.

My Take: This is bad news for GS, not AAPL. That said, this is the kind of bad news that is good news. If you have the patience to hold onto a name like GS and even add to your position as it falls, you will do very nicely with GS. I think GS is the best out-of-the-box Fintech play there is. In fact, if you are looking for a long-term investment that has some potential for alpha, GS is a name you should look at.

Amazon.com (AMZN) executive Steve Kessel is leaving the online retail giant after 20 years. Kessel is a senior vice president who has worked on both Amazon’s Kindle e-reader and its brick-and-mortar Amazon Go stores.

My Take: AMZN is hurting today, and likely because of losing this key executive.

Roku Inc. is Rockin'

It is not too late to get in. On Wednesday night, Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was sold off ridiculously hard after-hours, and I wrote about this on this past Thursday. I won't bore you by rehashing it, but look at the price action...

Source: tradingview.com

As I said on Thursday, this was an "algo" powered sell-off. ROKU was sold down +25 points, and then adhering to the script, the algos waited 3 days to the day and are now buying it back up. You probably have a few more points to the upside for a 50% retracement (also according to the script) and then ROKU should chop around for a few days before they start riding it back up higher.

ROKU is up almost 6% on no news. It sold off, really on no bad news, other than it has been decided that investing in the business was going to be punished if there are no profits. If you take a look at the chart above, we gapped open down to $116 on Thursday morning from $141, more than 25 points. A 50% retracement means that 12.5 should be where this rally peters out temporarily, so that would be $128.

So if you're a white-knuckle trader and you think there is real momentum here, ROKU is trading at $128 right now. I don't know if I would get in now. You could see some more points in it tomorrow morning; if you have the guts, fine. I would wait for that second retracement and jump on that. If you are following me, you know that I am long calls in this name, but I am also in a spread. So if ROKU does fall back, I might use that to roll up my short call.

Analyst Corner

Terex (NYSE:TEX) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $29.00. 44.0% upside.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) was upgraded by analysts at Buckingham Research from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $96.00. 16.2% upside.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital to $1,450.00. They now have a "hold" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 10.8% upside.

Tesla (TSLA): Jefferies raised its price target on the automaker’s stock to $400 per share from $300 a share, noting gross margin levels that are consistent with sustained profitability.

Chewy (CHWY) was rated “outperform” in new coverage at Credit Suisse, saying the online pet products seller is well-positioned in a robust pet care industry.

Cisco Systems' (CSCO) stock was downgraded to “neutral” from “overweight” at Piper Jaffray, which points to a slowing macro environment in Cisco’s markets as well as the lack of any near-term catalyst for the stock.

My Take: CSCO is reporting this week and market participants are concerned that Arista Networks' (ANET) disappointing report on a contract delayed with a big Data Center client. I am not sure CSCO is going to disappoint. ANET is a younger company with a much more focused product line and client list. I still believe that ANET is taking share, and they will likely win that contract.

BellRing Brands (BRBR), the maker of Power Bar and other nutrition products, was rated “overweight in new coverage at Morgan Stanley, with a price target of $21 a share. The stock went public at $14 per share last month.

My Take: Actually about 10 iBanks gave positive recommendations to BRBR. BRBR was spun out of Post in an IPO at $14. I suspect that these banks want more business from Post, so I am going to be a skeptic about this new company.

Trader's Corner

The trades today are BA and ROKU. Just have some patients for both of these names. I think both of them will give you lower entry points tomorrow. If you are really gutsy, BABA goes to $200. Again, I am already in a call spread for ROKU. I would consider BA if it does come back towards $350.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ROKU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.