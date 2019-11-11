Plug Power: Q3 Takeaways - Unsustainable Approach To Vendor Financing Continues

New vendor financing approach appears entirely unsustainable at current capital costs. Debt at double-digit interest rates continues to pile up at record pace.

Company continued its foray into vendor financing beyond Walmart causing cash collateral requirements to balloon even further. At the end of Q3, restricted cash balances amounted to $155 million.

Note: I have covered Plug Power (PLUG) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

On Thursday, Plug Power reported a rather unspectacular Q3/2019 as results, adjusted for warrant charges, came in largely in line with expectations.

Please note that the following discussion is based on numbers adjusted for warrant charges except for the approximation of hydrogen infrastructure gross margin.

While consolidated gross margin of 16.1% was lower by 380 basis points sequentially, this was solely due to sales of hydrogen infrastructure returning into the product mix during Q3 after two consecutive quarters without any revenues from this segment.

For the very first time, Plug Power has broken out the portion of revenues derived from this business line in its 10-Q: $6.9 million, or approximately 18% of total product revenue. As the company recognized revenues from only two installations during the quarter, the average hydrogen infrastructure revenue per site calculates to almost 3.5 million which appears to be unusually high relative to the Q3/2018 comparison also provided by the company. In last year's September quarter, Plug Power recognized $15.1 million in revenue for seven hydrogen infrastructure installations or roughly $2.2 million per site.

Assuming the same 40.0% margin contribution from the company's GenDrive and GenSure products like in Q2, we can now approximate Plug Power's hydrogen infrastructure gross margins at roughly 10%.

Moreover, despite a more than 35% year-over-year increase in adjusted consolidated gross margin from 11.8% to 16.1%, the company's actual product gross margins showed little improvement as last year's lower number was almost solely due to the much higher portion of hydrogen infrastructure in the mix.

Taking a look at the company's other reporting segments, both the service and hydrogen fueling business improved sequentially, while the Walmart leasing business shown as "Power Purchase Agreements" suffered a setback partially attributed to higher maintenance costs by the company.

Please keep in mind that the company took the chance of early adopting ASC Topic 842 in September 2018 thus regaining the ability to recognize revenues from sale and leaseback transactions upfront. Without the resulting windfall profits, Plug Power would have actually missed its originally stated FY2018 targets by a mile.

For Q3/2019, the company recorded a gross profit from the refinancing of operating leases of $14.8 million. In fact, deducting gross profits generated by the upfront recognition of sale and leaseback transactions would have caused consolidated gross margin to be negative for the quarter again.

Cash flow was again negative for the quarter albeit substantially improved when compared to H1/2019. Plug Power used $3.3 million in cash from operating activities and $2.7 million from investing activities, resulting in negative free cash flow of $6.0 million for the quarter.

Please note that the company guided for full year 2019 cash flows to come in between "slightly negative to slightly positive" in the Q1/2019 investor letter but has remained silent on full year cash flow expectations since then. After having already used $51.8 million in cash from operations over the first three quarters, achieving the original cash flow guidance looks highly unlikely at this point. While Q4 will be, by far, Plug Power's biggest quarter ever with consensus expectations for revenues of $93.3 million, the company won't realize all cash flows associated with these sales due to payment terms and the usual time lag between lease deployments and subsequent sale and leaseback refinancings.

Inventories continued to increase, up another 10.1% sequentially but this can hardly be viewed as a surprise given the anticipated, material sales ramp in Q4.

Source: Company's SEC-Filings, Author's own work

Now to the elephant in the room, the company's new, aggressive approach to vendor financing.

Remember, the original terms of the Wal-Mart leasing transactions caused great trouble for the company due to refinancing partners requiring full collateralization of future lease payments. Plug Power managed to escape this death spiral by securing a partial guarantee from Wal-Mart for the majority of lease payments in exchange for 55.3 million warrants. While expensive, the agreement finally paved the way for much better refinancing terms and greatly reduced collateral requirements.

Unfortunately, the company's new leasing customers haven't provided this type of guarantee, requiring Plug Power to again fully collateralize remaining lease payments.

Frankly speaking, I was perplexed when I discovered the surprise change in the company's sales strategy in the Q2/2019 10-Q after the near-death experience under the original Wal-Mart agreement a couple of years ago.

Providing leases without customers at least partially guaranteeing lease payments will again require huge amounts of cash collateral and Plug Power is certainly not in the financial position to afford this type of expensive vendor financing.

Over the past two quarters, the company had to restrict approximately $85 million in cash for new lease financings with more to come.

As the resulting liquidity and debt problems have become increasingly visible in the company's balance sheet, management finally decided to address the issue in the Q3 shareholder letter:

We remain focused on finding optimal solutions to finance subscription business with key objective of continuously reducing our cost of capital and enhancing cash generation. We continue to work with our customers and project finance investors to create “win- win” solutions for all parties. In addition, we anticipate that cost of capital in financing our subscription business will follow the cost of capital reduction trajectory that we have seen in the solar and wind sector with substantial reduction in WACC and cost of equity to build solar and wind farms over the last decade, as we see fuel cells and associated hydrogen infrastructure to become the next renewable asset class.

Note that "subscription business" is just an euphemism for "vendor financing" and actually has very little in common with the business model of high-margin SaaS companies. At this point, the sole winner appear to be the company's new leasing customers as Plug Power's debt continues to pile up at record pace and record interest rates.

The company also raised approximately $10 million from selling new shares into the open market and received another $14.1 million from warrant exercises after quarter end.

Still, the company was required to access the capital markets again during the quarter. Investors had to dive deeply into the company's SEC-filings to discover the issuance of a $40 million senior convertible note at a 7.5% interest rate in early September. In its description of the transaction in the respective 8-K filing, the company actually omitted the fact that the note will have to be repayed at 120% of face value or $48 million, resulting in an effective interest rate of 13.5%, the highest rate paid by the company in recent years.

The 10-Q finally provided for a more comprehensive explanation of the new convertible note (emphasis added by author):

$40 Million Convertible Senior Note In September 2019, the Company issued a $40.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 7.5% Convertible Senior Note due on January 5, 2023, in exchange for net proceeds of $39.1 million. The Company accounts for the issued $40 million Convertible Senior Note as a liability. Upon maturity of the note, the Company is required to repay 120% of $40.0 million, or $48.0 million. As such, the Company recorded a liability for $48.0 million and associated discount for $8.0 million. The $8.0 million discount amortized into interest expense over the term of the $40 million Convertible Senior Note using the effective interest method. Issuance costs are also being amortized to interest expense over the term of the $40 million Convertible Senior Note.

At least for now, Plug Power's cost of capital is moving up, not down which makes the new sales approach appear unsustainable as the company won't be able to raise tens of millions of new capital each quarter to provide cash collateral for additional lease refinancing transactions.

Frankly speaking, there's not much difference to the company's situation three years ago as ballooning cash collateral requirements for Walmart-related lease refinancings resulted in the above discussed near-death experience.

At that time, Plug Power managed to survive by securing upfront payment terms from Amazon and a partial guarantee from Walmart in exchange for a combined 110.6 million in warrants.

So, if the company wants to achieve better refinancing terms for its new lease transactions, it will likely have to offer similar incentives to large customers which would result in further dilution to existing shareholders.

On the conference call, very much like in the past, most analysts didn't even ask about the expanded vendor financing approach and the only one who actually did, displayed a woefully short understanding of the issue:

Operator Our next question comes from Christopher Souther with Cowen & Company. Christopher Souther My first question, I was hoping I could just get a little bit more details on the new subscription program that you guys talked about in the letter. As far as kind of what percent of the GenDrive shipments in the quarter were recognized? And how the subscription gets recognized and flow through the P&L kind of overtime? If you could kind of give some examples of that. Andrew Marsh Paul, do you want to take that? Paul Middleton Yes. So I guess, to try and give you a simple answer on how it works, when we -- when a customer access our solution with the subscription, it's really like they're doing vendor financing and they're paying us to access the solution over time. So there'll be a recurring amount of revenue that goes into our P&L over that duration of that period. But when we deploy those projects, we finance them. And today, we're financing them with traditional commercial banks and basically doing a sale leaseback. And because of the operating accounting lease rules, it qualifies for sale recognition. So we basically are monetizing the project day 1 and recognizing the equipment revenue associated with selling off that project. And so those revenues will show up in our financials as we monetize those programs for the equipment portion of that. And then again, over duration of 5, 6, 7-year term of the subscription program, we'd have a recurring revenue in for -- from the customer.

Leasing issues aside, the company also had some good news to offer as management announced an order for over 240 GenDrive units from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) for its new, low-emission manufacturing plant in Detroit. In addition, the company will supply 89 GenDrive units to BMW's manufacturing facility in Leipzig, Germany thanks to an individual grant from the Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure.

Moreover, the recently announced partnership with ENGIE SA has already produced tangible results with an initial order "worth over $6 million" having been secured and another deal expected to close soon.

Furthermore, management expects to announce a new, multi-site customer before year end with three sites already being in preparation for early 2020.

On the call as well as in the investor letter, the company referred several times to its recently provided 5-year targets to achieve $1 billion of annual gross billings, $170 million of operating income and $200 million of adjusted EBITDA by 2024.

Readers looking for more color on these goals should take a look at the company's slidedeck from the symposium held in September.

That said, I firmly advise investors to take management's projections with a huge grain of salt after a myriad of broken promises over the past couple of years including CEO Andrew Marsh envisioning $500 million in revenues as well as 35% consolidated gross margin by 2020 the last time the company stated 5-year targets back in 2015. At that time, Marsh also guided for Plug Power to become cash flow positive by early 2017.

Bottom Line:

Plug Power was stuck between a rock and a hard place in late 2018 after bookings had slowed considerably, ending the year down 20% from 2017 levels. Moreover, with a material portion of the 2018 top-line growth derived from an accounting change, the company would have faced serious problems to show meaningful growth this year thus the decision to stimulate demand by extending vendor financing beyond Walmart .

While certainly successful from a sales perspective, the company can't continue this approach for much longer given the massive amounts of cash collateral required each quarter. Raising the required funds at ever increasing interest rates just don't work over the long term. A short-term solution to the issue will be imperative for the company's future prospects.

Granted, the company posted adjusted EBITDA of $7.1 million for the quarter but with anticipated cash interest payments of more than $20 million in 2019, the company's ballooning debt will likely cause increased investor scrutiny going forward.

Lastly, management's projection from the conference call for 2020 revenue growth "in the 30% range" appears aggressive as Plug Power will no longer enjoy the tailwinds from the recent change in lease revenue recognition thus requiring much higher growth in customers and deployments relative to 2019.

That said, with investors eagerly awaiting the announcement of a new, major customer over the next couple of weeks, I expect the share price to remain largely unscathed from the issues discussed above.

