Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 11/8/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 11/8/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are now rising off a seasonal low point. The number of insider trades will continue increasing into November, and stay strong until the third week of December. We're entering high season for using insider data in the investing process.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Gaming & Leisure (GLPI);

Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR), and;

Conifer (CNFR).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Radius Health (RDUS);

Live Nation Entertainment (LYV), and;

Data I/O (DAIO).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Beyond Meat (BYND);

Luminex (LMNX);

Invesco High Income 2024 Target Term Fund (IHTA);

Voya Financial (VOYA);

United Rentals (URI);

Uber Technologies (UBER);

Paycom Software (PAYC);

Universal Display (OLED);

Instructure (INST);

Henry Schein (HSIC), and;

Flagstar Bancorp (FBC).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Mohawk Industries (MHK).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Biotech Target N V BO Esperion Therapeutics ESPR B $2,797,560 2 Biotech Growth N V BO Radius Health RDUS B $2,300,300 3 Loewenbaum GW DIR Luminex LMNX B $1,469,432 4 Clarkston Ventures BO Conifer CNFR JB* $1,448,019 5 Petcoff James G CB,CEO,BO Conifer CNFR JB* $999,999 6 Delafield John D DIR Data I/O DAIO B $464,507 7 Troccoli Robert C TT Invesco High Income 2024 Target Term Fund IHTA B $295,818 8 Kahan James S DIR Live Nation Entertainment LYV B $276,925 9 Mayleben Timothy M CEO,DIR Esperion Therapeutics ESPR B $184,900 10 Demchyk Matthew VP Gaming & Leisure GLPI B $105,000

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Kalanick Travis Cordell DIR Uber Technologies UBER AS $546,886,144 2 Mp Thrift Inv BO Flagstar Bancorp FBC JS* $32,364,000 3 Martin Rodney O Jr CB,CEO Voya Financial VOYA AS $7,503,348 4 Bergman Stanley M CB,CEO Henry Schein HSIC AS $6,075,501 5 Nelson Mark Joseph CFO,TR Beyond Meat BYND S $5,678,029 6 York Jeffrey D SO Paycom Software PAYC AS $5,319,545 7 Coates Joshua L DIR Instructure INST AS $5,286,487 8 Kneeland Michael DIR United Rentals URI S $5,236,598 9 Brown Julia J CTO Universal Display OLED AS $4,977,296 10 Helen Suzanne L O Mohawk Industries MHK S $4,002,624

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

