Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 11/8/19

Includes: CNFR, DAIO, ESPR, GLPI, LYV, RDUS, UBER
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 11/8/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are now rising off a seasonal low point. The number of insider trades will continue increasing into November, and stay strong until the third week of December. We're entering high season for using insider data in the investing process.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Gaming & Leisure (GLPI);
  • Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR), and;
  • Conifer (CNFR).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Radius Health (RDUS);
  • Live Nation Entertainment (LYV), and;
  • Data I/O (DAIO).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Beyond Meat (BYND);
  • Luminex (LMNX);
  • Invesco High Income 2024 Target Term Fund (IHTA);
  • Voya Financial (VOYA);
  • United Rentals (URI);
  • Uber Technologies (UBER);
  • Paycom Software (PAYC);
  • Universal Display (OLED);
  • Instructure (INST);
  • Henry Schein (HSIC), and;
  • Flagstar Bancorp (FBC).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Mohawk Industries (MHK).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Biotech Target N V

BO

Esperion Therapeutics

ESPR

B

$2,797,560

2

Biotech Growth N V

BO

Radius Health

RDUS

B

$2,300,300

3

Loewenbaum GW

DIR

Luminex

LMNX

B

$1,469,432

4

Clarkston Ventures

BO

Conifer

CNFR

JB*

$1,448,019

5

Petcoff James G

CB,CEO,BO

Conifer

CNFR

JB*

$999,999

6

Delafield John D

DIR

Data I/O

DAIO

B

$464,507

7

Troccoli Robert C

TT

Invesco High Income 2024 Target Term Fund

IHTA

B

$295,818

8

Kahan James S

DIR

Live Nation Entertainment

LYV

B

$276,925

9

Mayleben Timothy M

CEO,DIR

Esperion Therapeutics

ESPR

B

$184,900

10

Demchyk Matthew

VP

Gaming & Leisure

GLPI

B

$105,000

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Kalanick Travis Cordell

DIR

Uber Technologies

UBER

AS

$546,886,144

2

Mp Thrift Inv

BO

Flagstar Bancorp

FBC

JS*

$32,364,000

3

Martin Rodney O Jr

CB,CEO

Voya Financial

VOYA

AS

$7,503,348

4

Bergman Stanley M

CB,CEO

Henry Schein

HSIC

AS

$6,075,501

5

Nelson Mark Joseph

CFO,TR

Beyond Meat

BYND

S

$5,678,029

6

York Jeffrey D

SO

Paycom Software

PAYC

AS

$5,319,545

7

Coates Joshua L

DIR

Instructure

INST

AS

$5,286,487

8

Kneeland Michael

DIR

United Rentals

URI

S

$5,236,598

9

Brown Julia J

CTO

Universal Display

OLED

AS

$4,977,296

10

Helen Suzanne L

O

Mohawk Industries

MHK

S

$4,002,624

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.