Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. Offers Diversification With Solid Returns

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) is a residential real estate with its focus on a highly specialized sub-segment which encompasses manufactured housing and recreational vehicle. It is one of the largest residential REITs with a presence in the United States and Canada. The REIT's concentration in one segment allows it to develop specialized expertise which is required for generating alpha returns. Let's have a look at the company's potential for including in a long-term portfolio.

The Holding

Equity LifeStyle Properties has 413 properties spread across 33 states in the United States and in British Columbia, Canada, giving its portfolio a mild international edge. These properties contain 156,081 sites, making Equity LifeStyle Properties one of the biggest residential REITs in the nation. Apart from engaging in a highly specialized segment, the REIT also has several other USPs such as it owns the land that it develops and then leases them. Another factor that sets it apart from its peers is that the REIT invests in properties with prime features such as lake or ocean view, which helps it command premium pricing. Equity LifeStyle Properties has over 120 properties within 10 miles of coastal United States.

Within the portfolio, the REIT has manufactured housing as its biggest revenue generator followed by recreational vehicle segment. In this regard, Equity LifeStyle Properties is pretty much like its main competitor Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) which also has close to 2/3rd of its revenue coming from the manufactured housing segment. Equity LifeStyle Properties has 204 manufactured housing communities comprising 73,700 sites as in September 2019 while its 198 recreational vehicle resorts consist of 80,000 sites.

Source: Company Website

Equity LifeStyle Properties goes one step further when it comes to specializing and creating unique values. Its manufactured housing communities are further divided into "age-qualified" and "open to all" segments. This segregation allows the REIT to provide appropriate amenities to its clients and achieve efficiency in its operations. Its age-qualified sites are more focused on offering active adult lifestyle options such as golf-course and clubs while open-to-all segment focuses on more social activities such as fitness centers and playgrounds. However, both these segments cater to the upper segment with their premium locations such as beach facing or desert landscape locations.

As for the REIT's recreational vehicle portfolio, it offers its property for the installation of tents as well as of RVs. Further, Equity LifeStyle Properties also rents out its own cabins and cottages. Just like its manufactured housing sites, its recreational vehicle sites also aim to capture premium locations including lakeside and coastal views. For its 199 manufactured housing communities, the REIT reported a core occupancy rate of 95.3 percent as of August 31, 2019, while its core community base rental income grew 5.4 percent during the same time period.

The Financials

While Equity LifeStyle Properties has unique proposition when it to the portfolio, it is equally important to look at its financial performance as well. The company recently reported its third quarter results, which widely surpassed the expectation, indicating its financial viability. Additionally, the REIT also raised its 2019 and preliminary 2020 guidance. For its third revenue, Equity LifeStyle Properties reported that its total revenues increased $14.5 million, or 5.6 percent, to $271.2 million compared to $256.7 million for the same period in 2018 while the net income available for Common Stockholders stood at $64.5 million, or $0.35 per Common Share compared to $56.1 million, or $0.31 per Common Share, for the same period in 2018.

As for its normalized Funds from Operations available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders, the metrics increased $8.8 million, or $0.04 per Common Share, to $102.7 million, or $0.53 per Common Share. The results corroborated that Equity LifeStyle Properties has strong operational robustness. Further, let's have a look at the REIT's balance sheet as well. As on August 31, 2019, the company has debt to enterprise value ratio at 15 percent which is in favorable territory. This low level of leverage allows the REIT to bring about innovation.

As for its debt repayment, Equity LifeStyle Properties does not have any significant redemption coming along in the next three years. With its average years to maturity rate 13 years, which is almost the double of the time period available to its competitors while it 4.2 percent weighted average interest rate is in consonance with industry average. These metrics show that the REIT has robust debt structuring, which is important for obtaining funds at reasonable terms.

Investment Thesis

The overall viability of a REIT is dependent on several factors both internal and external. While the analysis of internal operational and financial aspects show that Equity LifeStyle Properties has a good standing, it is important to look at industry-specific issues as well. In general, manufactured housing and recreational vehicle segment has proved its resilience as unlike traditional residential REITs, they performed well even during economic downturn. The sector is also set to benefit from the increase in the mature population in the United States. This is especially important for Equity LifeStyle Properties as it runs age-restricted properties that exclusively cater to this demography. The higher demand is expected to turn into better operations and margins for the REIT.

Equity LifeStyle Properties generates regular profits, and it is equally regular in dividing such profits through dividend payments. The REIT recently announced setting its annual dividend for 2020 at $1.37 per share, up $0.145 per share from $1.225 dividend it paid in 2019. Apart from offering a regular and growing dividend, the REIT also offers solid capital return to its investors. In the past 12 months, the stock has gained over 70 percent, providing solid evidence that Equity LifeStyle Properties has the ingredients of being an eligible stock for a long-term oriented portfolio.

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts work to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we've positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.