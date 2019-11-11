Superior Economic Return Potential Makes Piedmont Lithium A Prime Takeover Candidate

Investment thesis

Piedmont Lithium ("Piedmont") is a unique lithium play located in the Tin-Spodumene Belt ("TSB") in North Carolina ("NC"), USA. It is unique, given its proximity to infrastructure and easy access to experienced and low-cost labor and energy. Also, Piedmont's after tax free cash flows will benefit from resource depletion allowances and low state and federal tax rates. These metrics compare very favorably to Piedmont's Western Australian ("WA") and Canadian peers that face high royalty and ad valorem/tax rates and elevated input costs. Piedmont's superior positioning on input costs, skilled labor and tax fronts more than offset for its average orebody head grade and high strip ratio.

Figure 1: Comparison of input costs (Source: Piedmont Company Reports)

We argue that the USA, the second-largest auto market globally and home to a growing downstream battery supply chain, is primed for the introduction of a cathode plant near NC. We see this likelihood as more evident than a downstream expansion into cathode production in WA. If the future plays out as we predict, then final goods transport costs could be added to the list of Piedmont's advantages.

Short-term lithium oversupply, mainly carbonate, caused by a slowing of electric vehicle ("EV") demand in China and a trade war, has led to price falls across all lithium segments. The most affected region has been the China spot market. The South Korean, Japanese, European and US hydroxide market prices have been more stable. Mainly due to pre-existing long-term fixed-price contracts and stringent qualification standards (up to two years) for new suppliers. Recent September 2019 EV sales figures in Europe, showing a 76% year on year increase, with even better growth from battery electric vehicles ("BEVs"), containing larger lithium-ion batteries, and the introduction of the EU CO₂ emission standards from 2020, suggest lithium demand, particularly hydroxide, is poised to grow substantially.

Figure 2: Piedmont location relative to OEMs (Source: Piedmont Company Reports)

While we see incumbent producers as central to the future growth of lithium supply, recently announced "postponements", and delays regarding brownfield and greenfield projects reflect the economic realities of overpaying for acquisitions and capex cost overruns. The investment thesis in favor of Piedmont is clear; while we do not expect superior operational performance (recoveries, percentage of production that is battery-grade etc.), Piedmont's operational costs to deliver the same performance/product as its peers are far lower, and the beneficial depletion allowances, depreciation method and lower state and federal tax rates result in a superior net present value ("NPV") and after-tax internal rate of return ("IRR"). In a specialty chemical market such as lithium, with constant cost overruns and long OEM/battery qualification periods, we see incumbents and well capitalized new entrants such as Wesfarmers (OTCPK:WFAFF), dominating this space in the future. Incumbents enjoy balance sheet flexibility and technical experience; there is a substantial difference between the value of a greenfield project in the hands of an incumbent and a stand-alone junior. We do not believe that incumbents have sufficient organic growth potential to meet future demand, particularly from 2023 onwards. Project economics in WA, factoring in realistic capex costs and effective capacity and performance, require elevated long-term lithium hydroxide prices. Piedmont offers superior returns to its WA peers and based on conservative operating performance assumptions and a required after-tax IRR of 15%, is worth US$31.25/share to an incumbent, approximately four times the current share price.

While just nine incumbents control 80% of chemical production…

Figure 3: Battery supply chain (Source; SQM Company Presentation)

... their project pipelines are struggling to achieve economic feasibility and are being shelved indefinitely.

Figure 4: Current situation of incumbent producers/projects (Source: Author/Company Reports)

What is the "real" challenge for lithium producers? The real problem for incumbents is to manage the current oversupply (~30K-35KT LCE) and lower China spot prices while structuring their businesses for 40% per annum (see chart below), higher specification hydroxide demand growth. This challenge also incorporates negotiations with downstream battery supply chain customers striving to lower the critical $/kWh cost to maximize profitability. The widely accepted inflection point between EV/ICE cost parity is $100/kWh at the battery pack level. Tesla and VW are closest given the scale of their supply chains. EV buyer government subsidies are temporary, OEMs will need to achieve $100/kWh or better pack prices by approximately 2024/2025 to ensure stand-alone profitability. EV sales in China in H2 2019 are an excellent example of the impact of an early withdrawal of government buyer subsidies before cost parity.

What is the future demand for lithium hydroxide?

Figure 5: EV model choice in Europe (Source: Transport & Environment)

The increase in EV models and sales determines the first part of the calculation. OEM's preference is for low cobalt, high nickel cathodes for various reasons including increased energy density. Higher content nickel cathodes, NMC 811 and beyond, require lithium hydroxide only. Therefore, the transition from carbonate-based cathodes (NMC 111, NMC 532) to hydroxide based cathodes expands the demand for hydroxide even further.

SHIFT TO HIGH Ni CATHODES (NMC 811) MEANS LOWER Li₂CO₃ & INCREASED LiOH

Figure 5: Cathode lithium demand to 2025 (Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence)

The outcome is that lithium demand, in general, is growing by 16%-20% per annum, but battery-grade lithium hydroxide is increasing by 40% per annum between 2018 and 2025. Increasing the challenge are the specifications and demands from the OEMs for batteries that are faster charging, with increased charge cycles and improved energy density all the while retaining stability and thermal control - representing both a volume and a higher quality specification increase.

Figure 6: RK Equity estimates

Could OEMs decide to stay with lithium agnostic NMC 622 cathodes using carbonate? That's possible; however, hydroxide is far more amenable to the sintering process within higher nickel cathodes, including the 622 chemistry. If increased energy density and cycle life are of paramount importance, then OEMs will want to use hydroxide in NMC 622. Feedback from cathode producers is that they are looking for a large volume of hydroxide from 2022 onwards. In particular, LG Chem (OTCPK:LGCLF) has been securing several offtake agreements and an MOU with Livent (NYSE:LTHM). The major incumbent producers are the only ones currently meeting required specifications (confirmed by Livent during their Q3 2019 earnings call), and there are some newcomers with potential. The chart below from Orocobre's (OTCPK:OROCF) market research highlights the issue and is consistent with the SQM assessment, 78% of all new capacity achieved is from incumbents. Chinese independent converters have a poor track record, especially in the more difficult to produce hydroxide segment.

Figure 7: Promised versus completed capacity (Source: Orocobre Company Reports)

With capital costs running at approximately $25,000/t for an integrated hydroxide project, we can estimate $500m is required to build a 20,000tpa plant outside China. With nearly 400KT of new production needed by 2025, the industry needs a total of ~$20bn of investment. So far only a fraction of that has been committed.

Figure 8: Supply volumes and price to Japan and SK (Source: Infinity Lithium Presentation)

Despite increased imports from China (mostly Ganfeng, Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) and Livent) to Japan and South Korea, the blended hydroxide price has remained stable. Korea, paying a consistent premium to Japan, is anticipated to increase its import volumes (LG Chem, SK Innovation (OTC:SKOVF), Samsung (OTC:SSNLF)). The price to Europe and the US has been similar. We see a continuation of this stability as demand, driven by EV sales in Europe (CO₂ emission standards), OEM sales in China and ROW increase substantially and require high specification chemicals to meet long-dated battery warranties, typically eight years.

In summary, we believe EV demand, especially in Europe, will continue to increase substantially through a combination of increased model choice, buyer subsidies, the threat of CO₂ emission penalties and the introduction of EVs priced in the mass market segment between $20,000-$35,000. Our models suggest that the battery-grade lithium hydroxide market will be primarily balanced from 2020-2022 and in a shortfall of between 15K-20K MT in 2023. There is potential for shortages to occur earlier should projects be delayed during construction or the ramp-up phase. Beyond 2023 we see significant shortages based on the current pipeline of projects under construction or planned. The problem for the industry is that integrated projects in WA, using conservative assumptions and a targeted 15% IRR, need long-term battery-grade hydroxide prices at $14,000/t, above our estimate of $13,000/t. Piedmont achieves the IRR hurdle at $11,400/t, using conventional processing in a proven lithium jurisdiction.

RK Equity Long-term Lithium Price Deck

Lithium Grade Long-Term Price (US$) Note Non battery-grade EXW China $8,500/t Battery grade Li2CO3 EXW China $10,500/t Conversion cost plus a margin (~$2,000/t) Battery grade LiOH EXW China $11,000/t Above $11,000/t excess margins (>15%-20%) for converters will incentivize additional production to come online Battery grade Li2CO3 US/EU/JP/SK $12,500/t +$2,000/t premium for a) geographic diversity and security of supply (ex-China) b) sustainability (lower carbon footprint) c) OEM qualified (higher spec) Battery grade LiOH US/EU/JP/SK $13,000/t As above plus a $500/t premium over Li2CO3 due to increased demand for LiOH and reduced supply (ALB etc.)

Figure 9: (Source: RK Equity estimates)

We see the continued bifurcation in battery-grade lithium pricing between China and ROW due to differentials in quality standards, sustainability and size of carbon footprint, contract enforcement legal risks and strength of balance sheets. In particular, non-integrated Chinese companies are the marginal cost producers, entering into a longer-term offtake agreement with the weakest supplier is an unlikely proposition for downstream customers - major incumbents with both Chinese and offshore production facilities such as Tianqi, Albemarle, Ganfeng and Livent have the potential to honor contracts in the event of an export ban in China. Non-integrated Chinese independents with weak balance sheets and limited production volumes will sell domestically. The importance of meeting standards is evident in the disparity between non-battery-grade EXW China ($8,500/t) and battery-grade hydroxide ex-China ($13,000/t).

Which integrated hydroxide company/companies are appropriate comparatives for Piedmont?

Company Listed Status Wodgina Unlisted, part of ALB/MIN SC6 and LiOH on C&M, hold Covalent Lithium (Mt Holland) Unlisted Wesfarmers, part of SQM KDR buyout by Wesfarmers $550m Nemaska Lithium (OTCQX:NMKEF) Listed TSX On hold, capex overrun, flow sheet risk Keliber Unlisted, PVT ownership Small resource, limited life

Figure 10: (Source: Author estimates, Company Reports)

We believe the most appropriate, and only integrated hydroxide benchmark for Piedmont is the Wesfarmers buyout of Kidman (OTCPK:KDDRF). In our opinion, Wesfarmers overpaid for Kidman's 50% share of Covalent Lithium, owner of the Mt Holland project in WA. Despite being a substantial and high-grade resource, the final operating and capex costs are such that Wesfarmers is likely only to achieve a 9% after-tax IRR (based on a long-term battery-grade price of $13,000/t and non battery-grade of $8,500/t) on its equity investment of US$550m. SQM will fare far better given its lower equity entry cost into the joint venture. We believe a takeover target, using conservative assumptions, should offer a 15% after-tax IRR return to the acquirer. The question is, then, using such assumptions, what is the near term appropriate valuation for Piedmont to an incumbent/acquirer?

Valuation assumptions for Piedmont:

The assumptions below are conservative and represent a substantial haircut to Piedmont's updated scoping study. Notwithstanding, Piedmont is capable of generating a steady-state EBITDA of $123m.

Variable Assumption Recovery rate (MINE) 70%-75% SC6 input cost to the conversion plant $400/t cash cost less $60/t bi-product credits = $340/t LiOH processing cost $2,500/t AISC per ton of LiOH $5,520/t Life of mine/converter 25-years after the initial ramp-up period Nameplate and effective capacity 22,700/t nameplate, 85% effective capacity Battery-grade production % of total 75% battery-grade, 25% non-battery grade Average lithium sales price achieved $11,875/t (75% BG $13k/t, 25% Non BG $8.5k/t) Debt/Equity and interest rate 100% debt and 4% interest rate Capex (mine and converter) $512m Working capital & capex overrun $100m The discount rate used in the NPV model 15%

Source: Author estimates

Piedmont NPV model - takeover valuation

Based on a 3-year ramp-up after a two-year construction period, we estimate the incumbent would reach steady-state capacity (85% of nameplate) after five years. As an integrated project, it is possible to process less than 6% spodumene concentrate and achieve battery-grade hydroxide. For this reason, we believe the Piedmont project can trade recoveries with grade and utilize its working capital to achieve an effective capacity of 85% at the chemical converter based off a 70%-75% recovery rate at the mine concentrator. As spodumene is the only lithium-bearing mineral at the deposit and Piedmont has the option of producing a sub 6% concentrate (traded against an increased recovery rate), we believe our 70%-75% assumption to be fair.

Model sensitivities:

Battery grade % 65% 70% 75% 80% 85% 90% Per share US$ 28.20 29.73 31.25 32.77 34.29 35.81

NPV discount rate 8% 10% 12% 15% 18% 20% Per share US$ 67.00 52.46 42.02 31.25 24.09 20.58

75% BG-price $/t ** 10,000 11,000 13,000 14,000 15,000 16,000 Per share US$ 15.11 20.49 31.25 36.63 42.01 47.39

** 25% non battery-grade $/t remains at a constant $8,500/t

Conclusion

Piedmont continues to clear important hurdles on its path to production. The company recently announced a modified strategy to initiate production at both the concentrator and converter simultaneously. We see this as an appropriate move given an average construction and ramp-up timeline of five years for a new project and with a material supply deficit anticipated by 2023. The industry faces the challenge of expanding chemical production outside China in a sustainable but economic manner while supplying a battery supply chain looking to reduce the cost of their battery packs to below $100/kWh. Battery raw materials contained in the cathode remain a significant part of the total battery cost. Currently, there are too many mouths to feed in the supply chain prompting consolidation and back integration. In our opinion, vertical integration is the only viable long-term solution for spodumene concentrate producers. It is achieved either internally or through virtual integration with a joint venture partner. High capex and operating costs, coupled with high royalty and tax rates are rendering WA projects uneconomic if premium prices are paid to acquire ownership. Future transactions are likely to be negotiated at realistic valuations given shareholder demands for free cash flow.

We see Piedmont delivering similar operational performance to its WA peers, however, through a combination of lower operating input costs, no royalties, generous depletion/depreciation allowances and a low state/federal tax rate, the company offers a superior NPV and IRR. The introduction of a cathode producer in the South Eastern US and the proximity of the chemical converter to the mine concentrator would make Piedmont a low carbon footprint sustainable producer. On a like for like basis (nameplate and life of mine); we see a full 8.8% differential in IRRs to an equivalent WA project. For this reason and that North Carolina has a long history as a proven lithium producer (Livent is currently expanding its hydroxide production facility in Bessemer City), we believe Piedmont should be an accretive value addition to an incumbent or industry new entrant. Especially as the current and projected pipeline of new projects will not meet future demand estimates. Aside from the favorable economics and strategic location that Piedmont offers a further benefit is that the company has as yet not committed to an offtake partner. Based on certain conservative assumptions, we see Piedmont still offering value up to $31.25/share to an incumbent/acquirer targeting a 15% after-tax IRR as compared to the current share price of $8.00.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PLL. Business relationship disclosure: I wrote this article myself and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for this article. I have a business relationship with PLL.