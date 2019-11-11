Canadian National's Best Days Could Be Long Gone

Source: Forbes

The trade war with China is causing the global economy to slow. U.S. railroads have been suffering from falling rail traffic for most of the year. Stagnant rail traffic has finally hit Canada. Through the first 44 weeks of the year, combined Canadian rail traffic of carloads containers and trailers grew only 0.5% Y/Y. This could create headwinds for Canadian National (CNI) at some point. In Q3 2019, the company reported revenue of $3.83 billion, up 4% Y/Y. Total freight volume was flat, while average selling price ("ASP") was up 4%.

Revenue for four of the company's seven product categories declined. Growth in Petroleum and Chemicals, Intermodal and Automotive more than offset those declines. Petroleum and Chemicals revenue rose 18% on a 10% increase in volume and 8% increase in ASP. Intermodal revenue rose 13%; carloads rose 1%, but the segment also benefited from the acquisition of Canadian transportation company TransX. Automotive revenue rose 9% mainly due to higher volume for vehicles.

Total carloads were flat. This was unfavorable in comparison to a 2% rise in carloads last quarter.

Volume for Forest Products fell by double digits, while volume for Grain and Fertilizers declined due to lower shipments of frac sand. Frac sand shipments could face more headwinds if E&P in the oil patch does not pick up. Canadian National's rail traffic is weakening, which could portend business activity and/or the economy may have peaked.

Canadian National offset weakness in carloads with price hikes that averaged 4%. Four of the company's product categories experienced price increases. Of note is that Intermodal's ASP was impacted by the inclusion of the TransX acquisition which was not included in prior-year numbers. The question remains, "How long can the company hike prices to offset weakness in volume?" The days of volume and price increases may be long gone.

Best In Class Operating Ratio

Canadian National's operating expenses were $2.2 billion, up 1% Y/Y. Costs for labor fell 2%, while purchased services expense rose 14%. These were company's largest expense items. Labor costs fell due to lower incentive compensation, partially offset by higher expenses from the inclusion of TransX. Costs for purchased services also rose due to the inclusion of TransX. Fuel costs fell due to lower prices for fuel. Management made deep cuts to equipment rents and other costs, which allowed total operating expenses to grow less than revenue.

Canadian National achieved an operating ratio of 58% - another stellar performance. Canadian National and Canadian Pacific (CP) have consistently reported operating ratios sub-60%. The U.S. railroads are catching up due to cost containment efforts in the face of falling rail traffic. Canadian National's operating ratio was 200 basis points less than that of the year earlier period. As a result, EBITDA of $2.0 billion bounced by double digits. Via cost containment efforts, the company could potentially grow EBITDA even if revenue declines in Q4 2019 or in the first half of 2020.

For now, double-digit EBITDA growth gives the appearance that Canadian National is still a growth company. Cost cuts are great, but I question the quality of the company's earnings. Canadian National has an enterprise value of $102 billion, or 13.8x run-rate EBITDA (first nine months EBITDA annualized). The company has generated consistent earnings growth, which has attracted several CNI bulls. However, I believe the valuation is too robust for a cyclical name that could face more headwinds to its top line.

Conclusion

CNI is up 9% Y/Y, yet I find it difficult to justify its valuation. Sell CNI.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.