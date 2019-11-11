Energy Transfer: This Pipeline Giant Boasts A 10% Yield And Record Low Valuation

A bit of courage is all it takes to benefit from one of the cheapest large-cap midstream company given the generous distribution coverage and historic low valuation coupled with healthy financials and promising growth prospects.

Pipeline giant Energy Transfer has one of the best distribution coverage, yet the stock is dropping almost every single day.

Markets have been racing to all-time highs thanks to low interest rates, trade optimism and better than expected jobs reports. The earnings season itself is almost over and generally has been a success with 75% of companies reporting having exceeded EPS estimates with top performers in Consumer Staples such as Apple (AAPL), Healthcare such as AbbVie (ABBV) and UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Information Technology such as Intel (INTC) and Financials such as JPMorgan Chase (JPM) leading the performance board.

image source: Getty images

At the bottom are Energy and Materials sectors where only around half of companies reporting have exceeded EPS estimates. Both sectors are dominated by the big integrated oil majors such as Chevron (CVX) and Exxon (XOM) and countless MLPs, for which EPS figures hardly matter, though, due to large swings in depreciation and amortization expenses.

Source: insight.factset.com

It is these sectors where yields have been racing higher and higher while at the same time distributable cash flow, the most important metric in these sectors, continues to climb or at least remain stable. Here we can find many ultra high-yield stocks with sufficient coverage that seem to drop every single day and are thus only suitable for the patient and risk-happy investor. One of these is pipeline giant Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) with its generous and safely covered 10% distribution.

A pipeline giant at record low valuation with healthy coverage

Energy Transfer is a pipeline giant yielding 10% and generating strong income and distributable cash flow. Net income rose 41.2% YTD and EBITDA, a much more useful figure to assess financial health of MLPs, increased by 23% YTD and by 8% Y/Y. Distributable cash flow mirrored that development and is up 10% Y/Y and 23% YTD. As distributions to partners have only risen by around 4.5% YTD, the distribution coverage ratio now stands at 1.98 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. To put differently, ET only needs half of its distributable cash flow to cover the 10% yield with the remaining cash flow available for investing and repaying debt.

ET's enterprise value currently stands at $91.6B, implying a roughly 8.3x EV/EBITDA ratio right at the low-end of the sector range and a historic low for ET itself.

Data by YCharts

Source: Energy Transfer Investor Relations

This does not make much sense given strong and rising distributable cash flow and a more than healthy distribution coverage. Management itself is very satisfied with performance, but the market completely disagrees.

Data by YCharts

Over the last three years, the stock has declined by over one-fifth, and this year, despite the strong rebound from the December sell-off, all of these gains have now been eliminated. While it is not comforting to see the value of your investment decline, there is no real fundamental argument that could explain and justify that weak performance.

This year excess cash flow after distributions currently stands above $2B which allows ET to fund all YTD capex without issuing equity or debt. EBITDA guidance has been raised to a mid-point of $11.05B while at the same time capex guidance was reduced to around $4B.

The company's core segments deliver strong performance even with flattish oil prices in the $50-60$ range. Strong and rising excess cash flow helps strengthen the balance sheet while at the same time safely covering the existing and slowly rising distribution.

We are excited about the addition of the same group assets, which we believe will drive near and long term value, quite significantly strengthening are crucial and liquids capabilities and enhancing our connectivity and footprint in key areas, but particularly along the US Gulf Coast, our integrated portfolio of assets and our operational expertise position as well to realize the full potential of the same group assets and achieve incremental value via organic growth projects.

Source: Energy Transfer Q3 2019 Earnings Call

The markets are clearly doubtful about even best-of-breed MLPs like Energy Transfer but management is confident, actually more than confident and supportive given that it owns almost 14.5% of total outstanding units, with the CEO himself investing "more than $135 million to purchase approximately 9.5 million units".

Source: Energy Transfer Investor Relations

Investor Takeaway

Sometimes a good investment is easy to recognize as in the case of Energy Transfer. It is the cheapest pipeline company in its peer group with a super safe 2x distribution coverage and strong Y/Y and YTD EBITDA performance. Insider ownership is amongst the highest in the sector, showcasing management's strong commitment to the company's future. The company is delivering strong performance quarter after quarters with coverage increasing alongside, yet the markets hate the stock and the entire MLP sector.

I am treating ET as a speculative high-risk and even higher reward opportunity to spice up my dividend income while at the same time remaining patient about the depreciating and disappointing stock performance. Maybe it is the MLP structure itself which is driving this negative performance given that it has been found that partnerships that have converted to a corporation have been performing better than tax-shielded peers such as ET.

A bit of courage is all it takes to benefit from one of the cheapest large-cap midstream company given the generous distribution coverage and historical low valuation coupled with healthy financials and promising growth prospects.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET, ABBV, AAPL, XOM, INTC, JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.