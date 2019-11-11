Halozyme Suffers Pancreatic Cancer Trial Failure, Technology Platform Will Keep It Afloat

Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) announced that its product PEGPH20 failed to achieve statistical significance in a phase 3 study treating patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer. This was a major setback for the company and its shareholders. However, this move prompted it to move quickly to restructure its organization to conserve cash. It still has a lot of promise based on its Enhanze drug delivery technology platform. As long as it still achieves positive developments with its delivery technology, I believe it should still be good in the long term.

Trial Failure Setback

Halozyme announced results from its phase 3 study using PEGPH20 to treat patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer. Pancreatic cancer is a quite devastating type of cancer. That's because it is typically not found until it has reached the metastatic stage. That's because no symptoms show up until the cancer has already spread to other organs in the body. The pancreas lies behind the lower part of the stomach. It is a very important organ in the human body. That's because it secretes enzymes that aid in digestion and hormones which help to regulate metabolism of sugars. Most important of all is that once someone is diagnosed with it, they have poor prognosis. In essence, the 5-year survival rate for a person who has pancreatic cancer is 9%. To date, you will see other types of cancers seeing an improvement in survival rates with current treatment options. Unfortunately, for pancreatic cancer, the 5-year survival rate has remained low for many years. The global pancreatic cancer market is expected to reach $13 billion by 2023. The failure of this clinical trial means that the biotech won't be able to target this large market. This clinical product was to be used as a first-line therapy along with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel (marketed as Abraxane from Celgene (CELG)). It was shown that the PEGPH20 combination treatment arm failed to achieve statistical significance in terms of overall survival compared to gemcitabine/Abraxane arm alone. That is the PEGPH20 combination arm achieved an overall survival rate of 11.2 months compared to 11.5 months for the control arm. Based on these trial results, Halozyme chose to discontinue this program completely.

Restructuring Is A Key Move Going Forward

Based on the phase 3 trial failing to meet the primary endpoint with the use of PEGPH20, Halozyme has decided to move forward with a restructuring plan. The main focus is to restructure the organization to conserve cash. It is said that about 55% of workforce will be reduced, which is 160 positions in total. About 80% of this reduction will be achieved by the early part of January 2020. Of course, the most important part of this restructuring is to save cash. It is estimated that such an undertaking of the restructuring will result in savings of between $130 million and $140 million in 2020. Lastly, another positive of doing this will be that the company will be sustainably profitable by early Q2 of 2020. The company has chosen a strategy to focus on its Enhanze technology moving forward. Is this a wise decision? I would say this was a good move. That's because, in the second-quarter 2019 earnings report, it noted that total sales were $39.1 million. This compares to the second quarter of 2018, where the company only earned $35.2 million. A big contributor to the increase is because of the Enhanze technology from Halozyme. Enhanze is currently being utilized for 3 commercial products and then about 11 other products that are in currently ongoing clinical studies. What's so special about Enhanze is that it offers the potential for treatments that are given for long periods of time intravenously, to instead be given as a much quicker subcutaneous injection.

Conclusion

While Halozyme didn't deliver positive data for its pancreatic cancer study, it did manage to restructure and put more focus towards its Enhanze technology. If anything, I believe the biggest risk would be the 11 products that are in ongoing clinical trials. That's because there is no guarantee that they will all be successful or be commercialized. However, since this technology has already established itself in several products on the market, Halozyme is already producing revenue from it. I would still consider this stock to be bullish based on its established partnerships with the Enhanze technology. Companies that are utilizing the Enhanze technology platform include: Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), Pfizer (PFE), AbbVie (ABBV), Eli Lilly (LLY), Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN), Argenx (ARGX), and Janssen of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). As you can see, each partnership involves 4 or more potential targets. I believe that Halozyme will still be fine in the long term, despite the pancreatic cancer study using PEGPH20 failing to achieve the primary endpoint.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.