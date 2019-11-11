FreightCar America: Time To Pull The Emergency Stop

Deteriorating noticeably each quarter, the balance sheet is appreciated less and less by Mr. Market as time goes by.

Introduction

I have outlined my investment thesis on FreightCar America (RAIL) back in February 2019 where I also discussed the company’s business model and their turnaround plan. Since my initial coverage, three dismal quarterly earnings reports (Q1, Q2 and Q3 2019 ) have contributed to a pretty significant decline in the share price (i.e. over 60%). This is mainly attributed to the increasing headwinds as outlined in the summary, the lack of significant operational improvements and the deteriorating balance sheet. In this concise article, I will discuss my reasoning behind liquidating my position in RAIL in conjunction with an updated asset-based valuation.

The Company’s Turnaround Efforts

Having been overexposed to coal cars in the past required a rapid and sophisticated diversification process. I consider management’s efforts in this regard a success; however, their second big objective was, and still remains, profitability. To tackle the intense competition from The Greenbrier Companies (GBX), Trinity Industries (TRN) and American Railcar Industries (ARII, privately held), the CEO's Back to Basics strategy offers some valid approaches that not only significantly increased RAIL’s car portfolio but also brought the cost per car down slightly. The company’s manufacturing footprint, which is demanded less and less as it seems, has been slackened as well. RAIL’s Danville facility was sold in 2018 and the forthcoming closure of their manufacturing at Roanoke should lead to savings of $5 million in fixed costs. With the new lease agreement for their Shoals plant, an additional $7 million should be saved annually. Note, though, that the benefit will only become visible as of January 2022. Altogether, RAIL is still far from their breakeven point in terms of operating margin and in Q3-2019, they even reported a gross loss of >13% of sales. This is likely attributed to the weak quarterly sales which plummeted almost 50% YOY, missing guidance by >$13 million. Another thing that struck me during the Q&A of the Q3-2019 call was that Meyer acknowledged that:

We've not taken additional orders since the [Q2] call. We remain active with our sales funnel. And it's obviously not as healthy as anybody would like it to be in the industry right now.

This is a red flag in my opinion and I would be interested in hearing other investors' opinion on this statement. On the same occasion, Meyer reflected on the performance of his Back to Basics plan:

“When I joined FreightCar America in August of 2017, we were competitive in roughly a third of the North American non-tank car market. In another few quarters we will be competitive in approximately two-thirds of the non-tank car market. And then with the recently announced JV in Mexico, we will have the ability to fill the remainder of this gap.” – RAIL Q3-2019 earnings call

While I appreciate management’s efforts, I understand that it will take at least another year until two thirds of RAIL’s US-built portfolio become competitive. This suggests that the balance sheet will deteriorate further before upside is noticed, further eroding the investors' margin of safety. The benefit from the recently announced joint venture seems obvious, but management expects "[...] to start a slow ramp-up of production in mid-2020". It remains to be seen how long it takes until the final third of their portfolio becomes competitive. Also note that $25 million is being invested in the joint venture, partly financed via a cash loan.

Also, from a cash flow perspective, Q3-2019 did not look good. Reviewing this and other recent statements provides arguments for the deterioration of their balance sheet. Accounting for $24.4 million in impairment and restructuring charges and D&A of $9.5 million, the company still lost $24 million of cash in the quarter. A further $5 million was due to a loss on the sale of railcars available for lease (similar to Q2). Interestingly, they liquidated accounts receivable and inventories of almost $20 million, possibly in order to finance almost $13 million in accounts payable and other assets. Capex went up to $3.3 million and they sold assets (PP&E and railcars for lease) for $11.5 million (similar to Q2).

My Asset-Based Valuation

Since RAIL is far from operating profitably, only an asset-based valuation makes sense. It is best to put the estimated value of their net assets in context with the share price to get a better grasp of what the overall market thinks of RAIL.

Since 2019, operating leases have to be recognized on the balance sheet. I welcome this new regulation since it enables the straight-forward identification of companies that heavily rely on leased assets. Furthermore, one no longer has to consult the latest 10-K but is readily able to gauge operating lease liabilities from a 10-Q. However, since this change has only been adopted in 2019, I excluded both right-of-use assets and the corresponding liability from RAIL’s 2019 balance sheets, instead accounting for the operating lease commitments as outlined in the respective 10-K (e.g. page 53 in RAIL’s 2018 10-K).

I extracted the data from the balance sheets published since Q4-2017 and valued each item as follows:

Cash, restricted cash, securities – 100%

Accounts receivable – 90%

Inventories – 75%

Other current assets – 25%

Property, plant and equipment – 50%

Railcars for lease – 75%

Goodwill – 0%

Deferred tax assets – 0% (as noticed from recent write-downs)

Other non-current assets – 25%

Total liabilities - 100%

I fully acknowledge that this might not be the most pessimistic valuation. In case RAIL is forced to liquidate due to an unfortunate event, I doubt that these valuations would hold. However, one should also consider the $430 million paid by GBX for ARII’s manufacturing assets. If the assets of RAIL are of proportionally similar value, I bet that either an activist investor would have been all over the place already or outright takeover offers would have been noticed. However, to date, only few schedule 13-G statements and not a single schedule 13-D statement have been filed with the SEC.

RAIL's float remains stable at 12.73 million shares outstanding. I found it most meaningful to compute net current asset value per share (NCAVPS, eq. 1) and net asset value per share (NAVPS, eq.2), putting each into context with the respective post-earnings release share price (Figure 1). For the sake of transparency and to gauge the influence of operating lease liabilities, I provide a separate illustration (Figure 2) where the metrics are denoted as NCAVPS’ and NAVPS’.

Figure 1: RAIL’s discounted balance sheet valuation since Q4-2017. Source: Author’s own work.

Figure 2: RAIL’s discounted balance sheet valuation since Q4-2017, taking operating lease liabilities (denoted by the apostrophe) into account. Source: Author’s own work.

Evidently, the market is viewing RAIL in a critical light, continually adjusting to the deteriorating condition of the business. Taking only balance sheet items into account, RAIL, as of November 7, trades for 50 cents on the dollar in terms of net total assets. However, if operating lease liabilities are considered, almost nothing remains for shareholders in case of a hypothetical liquidation. These observations could suggest that my adjustments have been too conservative and/or that the market still believes that there is more value in RAIL besides the assets.

The following illustrations are thus based on unadjusted balance sheets and draw a slightly rosier picture. Note that also goodwill has been accounted for at face value which, in my opinion, cannot be considered meaningful since RAIL had to impair the entire goodwill as per Q3-2019 anyway (i.e. $21.5 million).

Figure 3: RAIL’s balance sheet valuation since Q4-2017 at face value. Source: Author’s own work.

Figure 4: RAIL’s balance sheet valuation since Q4-2017 at face value, taking operating lease liabilities into account. Source: Author’s own work.

Ignoring off-balance sheet liabilities results in NCAVPS and NAVPS of $3 and $10, respectively. Accounting for operating leases reduces the net asset values to -$2.6 and $4.4, respectively. The values still suggest that investors are not confident in RAIL’s turnaround, slightly discounting the company’s net total asset value.

Summary and Concluding Remarks

The fact that GBX paid $430 million for ARII’s manufacturing assets suggests that they either overpaid significantly or that ARII’s assets are worth so much more than RAIL’s. The lack of takeover bids could theoretically be rooted in anti-trust legislation but it is also likely that buyers are simply not willing to come up with $38 million for RAIL. Possibly, the competition is exploiting RAIL's lack of pricing power. That way, the assets could be had for pennies. I doubt that management is capable of returning the company to profitability in time, burning through the balance sheet over the coming quarters or years. The benefits of the cost-savings initiatives are welcomed; however, I suspect that they are implemented at too slow of a pace. The weak backlog, in contrast to that of the competitors, and the worsening cost per car are further hallmarks of a deteriorating condition. Admittedly, to associate the (small) insider purchases with a positive company outlook was foolish and typical first-level thinking. Howard Marks taught me to do better next time. I thus liquidated my small position in RAIL.

Thank you for taking the time to read through my article. If you have any comments or criticism, I would be happy to read from you in the comments section below or via private messaging.

