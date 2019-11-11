BellRing Brands: Don't Get Your Bell Rung Investing In This Stock

BellRing Brands (BRBR) came out of the gates last month after its IPO and has risen in price from $14.00 (the original IPO price) to $17.95 today. I came across this stock after screening for low multiples in relation to earnings and BellRing came across the results page. BellRing at first glance seems to be an all-star pick: with a P/E at around 5, well-known brand names such as Powerbar and Premier Protein - the latter of which is growing net sales at a 27% clip annually - any investor might assume they had stumbled across a company growing at a nice rate, with well-known products that are leaders in their respective markets, while trading on the cheap.

A look at SEC filings would reveal total net sales growing at 24% and 16% from 2016 to 2017 and 2017 to 2018, respectively. Earnings are even more impressive: 77% and 173% YoY growth across the same time frames. Latest EPS is around $3.50 per share. A company growing at that rate doesn't seem to warrant a paltry 5x multiple. But alas, the debt...

According to plans, once the offering is completed, BellRing will be heavily weighed down with debt after the transaction. See below excerpt from the prospectus filed with the SEC last month:

Risks Related to Our Indebtedness We will have significant debt and high leverage, which could have a negative impact on our financing options and liquidity position and which could adversely affect our business. On the same day this offering is completed, BellRing Brands, LLC will become the borrower under the Post bridge loan and the subsidiaries of BellRing Brands, LLC will continue to guarantee the obligations under the Post bridge loan. Immediately after the completion of the formation transactions and the completion of this offering, BellRing Brands, LLC expects to enter into the debt facilities described under “Description of Certain Indebtedness” and use the proceeds of such borrowing to repay the remaining balance of the Post bridge loan and all interest thereunder, and for the other purposes described under “Use of Proceeds.” A final determination as to whether to enter into any such debt facilities will be made by the BellRing Brands, LLC Board of Managers after completion of this offering. While we expect that the Board of Managers will determine to enter into the debt facilities and borrow funds under the debt facilities, we can provide no assurance that the Board of Managers will make such a determination. If the Board of Managers decides not to do so, or if such debt facilities are otherwise not available to us, then we will remain obligated under the Post bridge loan, the terms of which we expect will be less advantageous to us than those contemplated under any new debt facilities. BellRing Brands, LLC also may incur additional debt in the future, for example, in connection with acquisitions or other strategic transactions.

Furthermore, BRBR will not receive any cash from the IPO, the Post bridge loan, or the debt facilities:

From the prospectus:

We will not receive any of the net proceeds from this offering, our borrowings under the debt facilities or the Post bridge loan. BellRing Brands, Inc. will contribute the net proceeds of this offering to BellRing Brands, LLC in exchange for BellRing Brands, LLC Units. BellRing Brands, LLC, in turn, will use such net proceeds to repay a portion of the Post bridge loan and related interest. Immediately after the completion of the formation transactions and the completion of this offering, BellRing Brands, LLC expects to enter into the debt facilities and use the proceeds of such borrowing to repay the remaining balance of the Post bridge loan and all interest thereunder, and for the other purposes described under “Use of Proceeds.” See “Use of Proceeds” and Description of Certain Indebtedness—Debt Facilities.” Our management will not have any discretion over the specific use of such proceeds.

The prospectus reveals the details of the Post Bridge Loan. Essentially, Post Holdings (POST) is taking out a $1.2B loan. Then, Post IPO's the BellRing company, which happened last month (October). BellRing is saddled with the debt and takes on all obligations thereunder. Here is a pro forma look at the balance sheet from the prospectus. Notice the pro forma debt level of $779 million:

Debt Levels Suppress Share Value

Comparing the above debt against a current market cap of roughly $700M makes Enterprise Value around $1.5B, NOT the $600-$700M that Yahoo Finance and the other popular screeners reflect right now. EV/EBITDA is showing at an enticing 3.29 right now on Yahoo, but that is only based on the market capitalization, and is NOT accurate. Because this is a recent IPO, the debt has not yet shown up on many of the popular websites that offer stock screeners for use. Be forewarned before buying based on the results of these screeners. The authored visited Yahoo Finance, Google Finance, and E-Trade and none of these websites show the debt.

Don't Forget the 74% Non-controlling Interest

Perhaps even more misleading is the structure of the ownership of BRBR. Here's a chart trying to explain it all:

At the top right is: Investors in this Offering. This class represents owners of BRBR, which have 100% of the economic interest in BellRing Brands, Inc. (BRBR). However, BRBR only retains 26% economic interest of BellRing Brands, LLC. Notice in the highlighted section that Post Holdings, Inc. will retain 74% of the economic interests of BellRing Brands, LLC, which is the company that actually owns the subsidiaries and makes the money (BellRings Brands, Inc. (BRBR) is merely the holding company for the LLC). These membership units in the LLC are redeemable for Class A common stock, at a one-for-one ratio.

Therefore, essentially what is going on is, the investors who invested in this Offering (the Class A common stock of BRBR) or who buy shares of BRBR in the open market, are really only taking part in only 26% of the economic value of BellRing Brands, LLC . BRBR shareholders have only 26% of the reported earnings. The rest belongs to Post. Real TTM EPS now looks like about $0.50/share, which means that investors at today's current stock price levels are paying about 36x earnings! See the 9-months ending June 30th, 2019 pro forma from page 76 of the prospectus:

Baking all this into an actual valuation might look something like this:

2019 EBITDA is author's estimate using management's 2019 net sales guidance, times an estimate of Net Margin of 11.6% (last year's margin), then adding back D&A, interest and taxes. The S&P 500 has recently traded at an EV/EBITDA multiple of around 11-14, while Consumer Discretionary EV/EBITDA is trading at 15.73 currently. A 13x multiple is used in the above valuation.

So, a quick recap: Post Holdings took on $1.2B of debt. Post sells off a chunk of its business that is worth about $350M (see above pic) on the public markets for roughly $456M ($14.00 per share in the IPO, less Underwriting Discounts and Commissions of about $0.70 per share, times 34.285 million shares offered), which is about 1.3x the value of the actual business.

Consider yourself warned on the prospects of BellRing.

Happy Investing (or not).

