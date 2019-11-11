Alio Gold: Digging Into The Q3 Results

It's been a sluggish start to Q3 earnings season for the gold miners (NYSEARCA:GDX), with less than 30% of companies beating sales estimates, and less than 40% beating earnings estimates. While the gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) price has undoubtedly provided a lift to their top-lines, not all companies have seen this translate to bottom-line growth. The three companies that stick out as the weakest from an earnings per share (EPS) standpoint are McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX), New Gold (NYSEMKT:NGD), and Alio Gold (NYSEMKT:ALO), with Alio Gold being the weakest of the three. All three of these companies continue to see net losses on an EPS basis, despite the highest gold prices we've seen in over six years. Alio Gold reported its Q3 results last week, with an underwhelming 17,700 ounces of production at exorbitantly high all-in sustaining costs of $1,369/oz. Florida Canyon operations are expected to improve in Q4 through to next year, but I am not impressed with the company's continued decision to ignore its best asset, Ana Paula. I see Alio Gold as an Avoid as it holds no attractive assets, can barely make money at current prices, and is inferior in nearly all categories to its peers.

I recently wrote on Alio Gold in July and discussed that the stock was not a stock worth owning to play the Q2 gold price surge. The company continues to operate low-grade, high-cost assets and has shifted its focus away from its Ana Paula Project, which was the only thing that makes the company worth owning from an investment standpoint. For those not familiar, Ana Paula was the project acquired when Timmins Gold (Alio's previous company name) acquired Newstrike Capital in Q1 2015. The Ana Paula Project lies northwest of Torex Gold's (OTCPK:TORXF) cash cow, the El-Limon Mine, and their massive multi-million ounce Media Luna deposit.

Not only does the Ana Paula Project boast high-grades, but the low projected all-in sustaining costs of near $500/oz would have been able to turn Alio Gold around from a low-margin producer to an industry-leading producer from a margin standpoint. The 2016 PEA had projected an after-tax NPV (5%) of $248 million at $1,200/oz gold prices, and this NPV (5%) would likely sit closer to $350 million at current metal prices. All-in sustaining costs were projected at $507/oz, and the project had a very modest initial capital outlay of just $122~ million with contingencies factored in. Unfortunately, the company's choice to go with Rye Patch Gold's Florida Canyon Mine as their primary asset has been short-term thinking, with long-term ramifications. The last thing the mining sector needs is another low-grade and high-cost producer, but this is precisely the investment thesis that Alio Gold offers.

For a bit of background, Timmins Gold (now Alio Gold) paid $115~ million US for the Ana Paula Project in 2015 and didn't do much with it for three years. Finally, in 2018, Alio Gold raised $50 million in a move to finally begin to monetize the asset, before flipping this plan on its head in Q3 2018 and halting work on the project after missing guidance. As of the Q3 2019 Management's Discussion & Analysis, Alio Gold has taken a massive write-down on the project and halted all work there. The glorious timeline is shown below and is enough reason alone to avoid the company. A great miner would have Ana Paula in production already after the 2015 acquisition and would be enjoying exceptional cash-flows from the project, but Alio Gold has managed to squander it completely. After providing some brief but much-needed history of mismanagement of assets, let's circle back to the company's growth metrics and the Q3 results:

As we can see from the below chart I've built of Alio Gold's annual EPS, we can see that earnings are trending in the wrong direction. While the price of gold has trended higher since 2016, Alio Gold's earnings have made absolutely no progress. The company reported $0.10 in earnings for FY-2016, with gold prices averaging $1,300/oz and is expected to report a net loss for FY-2019 of nearly $1.00 per share. This is thanks to the $1.50 write-down they took in the most recent quarter on Ana Paula due to significant changes in planned exploration and development activity. While FY-2020 and FY-2021 annual EPS is expected to return to positive, I am less optimistic that we'll see $0.06 in FY-2021 without a much higher gold price. Alio Gold has consistently over-promised and under-delivered, and I'm less inclined to give the company the benefit of the doubt.

Alio Gold produced 17,700 ounces in Q3 2019, and this has put gold production for the first nine months at 62,500 ounces, from both its Florida Canyon Mine and San Francisco Mine. All-in sustaining costs for the period are currently sitting at $1,314/oz for the first nine months, with the weakest quarter in Q3, at $1,369/oz. These high costs are attributed to the company's older mining fleet, which has contributed to lower mining availability, which resulted in lower mining rates. The new mining fleet purchased in early October should help to drive lower costs going forward. However, I'm skeptical that they will get much below $1,200/oz on an all-in sustaining cost basis.

As we can see from the below chart I've built, all-in sustaining costs have been relatively flat over the past ten quarters and are barely keeping up with the gold price. This has left the company in a challenging position to generate consistent cash flow as they have all-in sustaining cost margins of barely $100/oz. In the below chart, the all-in sustaining costs are shown by the blue vertical bars, with the end of the quarter gold price as the gold smoothed line.

If we look at the below table of cash flow, we can see that the company's cash balance has dropped nearly 50% from the same period last year, with ~$13.2 million in cash at the end of the quarter. This is a very low cash position for a producer, and especially for one with barely any margins to work with currently. While cash flow should improve going forward with the lower costs and margins increasing to $150/oz to $200/oz at a $1,400/oz gold price, this is not likely to add more than $20 million to the cash position each year. This places the company between a rock and a hard place as they can't afford to acquire new projects and can't afford to do any work on Ana Paula, which is their only exciting asset. Alio Gold's corporate and administrative expenses of $5.4 million thus far in the first nine months, or roughly $7.0 million on an annual basis. This leaves barely two years of cash if the company cannot start adding to the balance sheet through production. For this reason, the need for financing in the next year is not out of the question.

While Alio Gold may seem cheap with 85 million shares outstanding and a market capitalization of $51 million, I would argue that there's very little value here in the first place. The company is operating at a net loss, has a producing mine that barely has any margins, and has managed to shelve the Ana Paula Project, which was the only useful asset. Based on this, the company can hardly be labeled as a profitable producer until they can get costs back to more reasonable levels.

If we take a look at the monthly chart below, there's very little to like here. Alio Gold is one of the only gold stocks still stuck beneath its 20-month moving average (blue line), and this is my main barometer for long-term momentum. Any stock that is below its 20-month moving average is not worth owning, and I never bother to go bottom-fishing below this level. While over 80% of the sector is above this crucial level, Alio Gold has not even been able to reclaim it. Therefore, using Alio Gold to play for upside in gold stocks makes zero sense.

The below chart displays my point above, with the Gold Miners Index in green and Alio Gold in black. Alio Gold has not participated at all in the higher low the Gold Miners Index has seen since its 2016 lows and is actually at lower levels. This is pathetic price performance but wholly justified, given the developments of the past three years. I do not expect this to change and would view any rallies back to the $1.00 level as opportunities to get out of the stock.

While some analysts like Fun Trading continue to point to accumulation on Alio Gold making sense, I would ultimately argue against this. It makes absolutely zero sense to be accumulating shares in a company that has proven they cannot execute on their plans, and that has some of the highest all-in sustaining costs in the industry. The only basis for owning Alio Gold was if they could monetize Ana Paula and transform themselves into a high-margin producer. As of the company's current state, high-cost producers with under 100,000 ounces in annual production are a dime a dozen, and the market isn't paying up for them. For this reason, I see no reason to go bottom-fishing on the stock, and I would be using strength to exit my position if I held it. While the stock could go higher if gold heads over $1,650/oz, I expect the stock to significantly underperform other producers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.