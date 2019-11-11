CenturyLink Q3 Shows More Progress

One of last week's winners was communication services company CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) after the firm's third quarter results. While the headline numbers did appear mixed at first glance, the name continues to boost its bottom line and reduce its large debt pile. With management's ongoing plan showing nice progress, 2020 sets up to see material improvement.

While revenues for the three-month period were down almost 4% from a year ago, the $5.6 billion figure did beat analyst estimates by $70 million. Adjusted EPS did miss by a penny, but the name improved its GAAP net income by $30 million from the year ago period to $302 million. Despite the revenue decline, cost cutting has worked well, with operating margins up more than 6%, and interest expenses continuing to decline as seen below.

(Source: CenturyLink quarterly/annual filings, seen here)

For a company with less than a billion dollars in quarterly operating income, it really helps when you lower your interest expense by $60 million over the prior year period. As I mentioned in my previous article, lower LIBOR rates have helped the company save money on its variable rate debt, while debt repayments and other refinancing actions are bringing down the overall debt load. I was pleasantly surprised to see the quarter interest expense dip below $500 million, as I wasn't sure if it would drop that much sequentially.

The company's total debt amount did increase by a few hundred million from Q2 to Q3, but that was all due to timing. As part of its ongoing refinancing operations, management borrowed new funds to pay back some higher rate debt. We'll see the total debt pile come down at the end of the year, as the 10-Q filing detailed all of the following transactions:

New Issuance: On September 25, 2019, Level 3 Financing, Inc. issued $1.0 billion of 4.625% Senior Notes due 2027. The proceeds from the offering together with cash on hand will be used for general corporate purposes, including, without limitation, to redeem all $240 million outstanding principal amount of Level 3 Financing, Inc.'s 6.125% Senior Notes due 2021, all $600 million outstanding principal amount of Level 3 Parent, LLC's 5.75% Senior Notes due 2022 and $160 million of Level 3 Financing, Inc.'s $1 billion in outstanding principal amount of 5.375% Senior Notes due 2022 during the fourth quarter of 2019. See "Subsequent Event" below. Subsequent Event: On October 15, 2019, we repaid the $148 million outstanding principal amount of Centel Capital Corporation 9.000% notes at maturity. On October 25, 2019 we redeemed all $240 million outstanding principal amount of Level 3 Financing, Inc.'s remaining 6.125% Senior Notes due 2021 and $160 million of Level 3 Financings, Inc.'s $1 billion in outstanding principal amount of 5.375% Senior Notes due 2022. On October 17, 2019 we issued a notice of redemption on all $600 million outstanding principal amount of Level 3 Parent, LLC's 5.75% Senior Notes due 2022 on December 1, 2019.

Paying back those multiple debts will help reduce interest expenses a bit moving forward. In light of the less than $500 million interest expense, the company may end up doing even better than I previously thought for its 2020 interest costs, especially as LIBOR rates have continued to decline as seen below. The one-month rate for this key benchmark is down 25 basis points so far during Q4.

(Source: St. Louis Fed page, one week delayed, seen here)

With CenturyLink producing quarterly net income of around $300 million at the moment, getting your interest expense down by even $50 million or so year over year is rather significant. Given where LIBOR rates are currently and the recent and ongoing debt transactions, I estimate that the company will see at least a $200 million interest expense reduction in 2020. There's a possibility of even more progress than that, but it all depends on how much free cash flow is produced and which specific debts can be paid back next year.

In the end, CenturyLink's Q3 report showed even more progress in terms of interest reduction than I expected. Thanks to some debt repayments as well as declining LIBOR rates, the quarterly GAAP expense is now under $500 million. With repayments having already occurred and more scheduled in Q4, plus the continued fall in LIBOR rates, things should get even better moving forward and set things up nicely for 2020. A nice decline in interest costs will meaningfully help the bottom line improve.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

