Tesla: Another Incentive Declining

Last month I discussed the upcoming benefit cliff for Tesla (TSLA) as certain electric vehicle benefits are scheduled to go away for the company and the sector over the next 15 months. Between the US and Netherlands seeing policies change at the start of 2020 and Norway a year later, I figured there would be a meaningful headwind for Tesla sales moving forward. Well, it turns out that another incentive program is about to change, and this one is right in Tesla's backyard.

In this case, the state of California is changing its EV rebate policy on Dec. 3. The policy has been very successful, perhaps too successful, as the program's demands seem to be exceeding the current budget. Currently, all three Tesla models (S, X, and 3) are eligible for a $2,500 rebate, but that's scheduled to change in just a few weeks as detailed here.

Excluding low income consumers who qualify for an increased rebate, there are a couple of key changes to the program. First of all, the credit for battery vehicles drops by $500, and there's now going to be a $60,000 vehicle MSRP cap. This will mainly impact the Model S and X, but will be a negative for high-end Model 3 variants as well as Model Y and future vehicles like the Pickup. Also, rebate limits are reducing from two rebates to one rebate per any single entity for individual and business applicants, and there will be rebate reductions for rental fleets/car share owners.

California is Tesla's home state, and it also is the US state with the largest presence for the automaker. Extra rebates for consumers certainly helps, along with high gas prices. The most superchargers and service centers are found in that state, along with the most unit sales for Tesla vehicles. Thus, it isn't a surprise that this state leads the US in terms of total EV sales, as according to EV adoption. Here's how California fits in the US EV picture:

2016: 73,854 out of 145,570 EV sales (50.7%).

2017: 94,873 out of 187,985 EV sales (50.5%).

2018: 153,442 out of 328,118 EV sales (46.8%).

Even if California loses a little more market share in the coming years, it still is the clear leader for US EV sales, and that's not likely to change anytime soon. However, the reduced rebates are going to slow EV adoption, which will hurt all EV automakers, but Tesla is impacted the most since it has the most sales. It's a double whammy for consumers who also lose access to the final $1,875 of the federal EV tax credit at the end of this year.

Now as I stated in my previous article, no one country or state policy change is going to kill Tesla. However, headwinds are certainly growing over the next year plus, and competition also is set to soar. Just take a look at what happened in The Netherlands this year after its EV policy changed and Jaguar and Audi sales started to ramp up. Model S/X sales in that country are down more than 92% year to date through October. Currently, Model 3 sales in The Netherlands are soaring in the back half of this year before the next EV policy change hits at the end of the year, primarily impacting the Model 3.

(Source: TMC Europe stats, seen here)

Tesla shares have done quite well recently, but another headwind is coming in less than a month. The all important state of California is changing its EV rebate policy, providing more sales trouble as we head into 2020. While this single state issue won't be a Tesla killer, it adds to other incentive rollbacks that Tesla and other EV manufacturers have to face, making next year an interesting one in the space. With Tesla already behind its production and sales targets for the last couple of years, upcoming developments are not going to help the overall situation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.