Apple Is Extremely Overvalued, But Likely To Grow Further

Apple unexpectedly has become cheaper than the main blue chips in Nasdaq.

The interdependence between the growth of Apple's key financial indicators and its multiples indicates that the company is extremely overvalued.

1. Technical Parameters

For nine years now, the dynamics of Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock price has been following its long-term exponential trend that acts as a smart average:

At the moment, the actual Apple's stock price is higher than this trend, but within the standard deviation. It means that Apple's stock price is growing faster than the exponential growth rate, but not critical.

The rolling annual total price return indicator has returned to the average level and looks balanced:

So, technically, now Apple's stock price looks a bit overheated, but not critical.

2. Growth Drivers

When it comes to talking about Apple's valuation, I select several key, strong dependencies which allow us to judge how balanced is the current capitalization of the company.

The first one is the long-term relationship between the revenue TTM absolute size and Apple's capitalization:

As you can see, Apple's current capitalization is approximately 32% above the balanced level within the bounds of this model.

And this situation is alarming, because Apple's current gross margin and the revenue growth rate are much below the average for the last 10 years:

Data by YCharts

Now, let's consider the model in which Apple's capitalization is determined by its EBITDA:

Within the bounds of this model, Apple's current capitalization is approximately 50% higher than the balanced level.

And, this cannot be explained by EBITDA margin growth or the acceleration seen in the company's EBITDA growth either:

Data by YCharts

Let's consider the third model, in which FCF plays the role of an independent variable:

Alas, the same conclusion...

These relationships are not the only ones by which one can judge the fundamental state of Apple. And if you dig deeper, you will discover even more interesting one. I mean the relationship between return on equity (ROE) and the P/BV multiple of Apple:

In this case, all other things being equal, Apple's stock price should drop by 28% so that the balanced state can be achieved.

So, within the bounds of the described relationships, Apple's current capitalization is classified as extremely overvalued.

3. Comparable Valuation

I see no point in making a comparable analysis of Apple on the bases of historical price multiples. If you adjust these multiples to the current growth rates of the company's financial indicators, Apple will be the most expensive stock in Nasdaq. Instead, let's talk about forward-price multiples.

Judging by the P/S (forward) multiple adjusted by the expected revenue annual growth rate, Apple's stock price is now 80% above the balanced level:

But judging by the history of this indicator, for the market, it's okay to evaluate Apple like this:

Most interestingly, this is what we get after analyzing the P/E to growth (forward) multiple. Based on this multiple Apple is undervalued by 17%:

But from March to November, the implied price was lower than the actual price. The situation changed only after the last adjustment of the forecasts:

I think that the market is more inclined to evaluate companies that pay dividends through multiples based on earnings parameters. And therefore, I am inclined to believe that Apple is now cheaper than the main blue chips in Nasdaq.

4. Risk Parameters

The current value of Apple's beta coefficient is 1.19%, which is objectively very high. Actually, it indicates the high interest of speculative investors who tend to actively buy stock in a positive market and quickly sell it even if the market slightly falls.

Now, Apple's Bearish Beta (a measure of how a stock price tends to drop when the market is only down) is more or less equal to the Bullish Beta (a measure of how a stock price tends to rise when the market is only on the rise).

Bottom Line

I want to pay attention to three points:

From a technical point of view, Apple is a bit overheated, but not critical. In terms of analysis of internal growth, Apple is extremely overvalued. Apple is undervalued relative to the main blue chips in Nasdaq.

I am more and more convinced that the stock market is best associated with a pendulum. It's rarely balanced, but inevitably comes back to the balanced state from time to time. I think now Apple's rational capitalization is much below the current level. But it's not the time yet for this "pendulum" to come back to the balanced state. So, I believe that Apple stock price will rise above $300. And then... I will write another article about Apple.

