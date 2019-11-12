Continental Resources: One Of The Best Oil Stocks Trying To Bottom

Nonetheless, this company is one of the best stocks in its industry and deserves to be in every oil bull's portfolio.

Continental Resources (CLR) just reported its third-quarter earnings in the midst of a severe downtrend that has cut the value of the company in half since 2018. Third-quarter earnings were strong as the company continued to boost production and efficiencies while lower oil prices pressured the result. The situation still is not perfect, but I expect this stock to bottom as oil prices are stabilizing, thanks to an economy that is starting to send hopeful signs. Source: PR Newswire

Progress Across The Board

Let's start by mentioning that Continental Resources once again beat earnings expectations. Third-quarter adjusted EPS came in at $0.14, which is $0.10 above expectations. This is the third consecutive time the company is beating expectations by a pretty significant margin. Unfortunately, this does not matter as much as the rate of change. In this case, adjusted EPS is down 42% from the prior-year quarter, which marks the first quarter with negative growth since the start of the oil recovery.

Source: Estimize

Long-term holders of Continental already might expect it, but the decline was due to lower commodity prices and total higher operating costs. Total production averaged 332,315 Boe per day (Boepd) in the third quarter. This is significantly higher compared to 296,904 Boepd in the prior-year quarter. This 12% increase was mainly the result of strong output growth in the SCOOP Springboard and Bakken region.

Total oil production reached 198,074 barrels of oil per day (Bopd) compared to 164,605 Bopd in the prior-year quarter. Natural gas production increased from 793,793 Mcf/d to 805,446 Mcf/d.

Unfortunately, the average realized oil price fell to $51.28 from $65.78 in the prior-year quarter. This 22% decline was expected as third-quarter WTI prices were down roughly 20% on a year-on-year basis. This marks the third consecutive quarter of lower oil prices as the graph below shows. I also used this graph in my Marathon Oil (MRO) article. The graph clearly shows that oil prices are once again following the macroeconomic trend as growth has been positive until the US economy started to slow at the end of 2018. The same happened in 2014 and 2015 even though the situation back then was worse and mainly driven by commodities - which explains why oil is currently doing much better.

That said, total operating expenses soared from $790.8 million to $825.5 million in the just-released third quarter. total production cost rose from $103.0 million to $114.1 million. Exploration costs rose $200 thousand to $2.5 million.

At this point, some might be wondering why I mentioned higher efficiencies in the intro while data clearly shows that production expenses went up. In this case, we see that these costs are related to higher production. In this case, production costs went up slightly less than 11% which causes total production costs per barrel of oil equivalent to fall. Or to put it differently: oil production got cheaper.

In this case, production costs per BOE fell marginally from $3.77 in Q3 of 2018 to $3.73 in the 2019 third quarter. That's a small decline as production expansion outperformed production costs by roughly 100 basis points. Nonetheless, the trend of falling production costs continues.

The good news, until at least 2023, the company expects to grow oil production by 12.5% CAGR.

Source: Continental Resources Investor Update (October 2019)

Adding to that, I think it is important to highlight once more the stability of Continental Resources. The company is cash-flow neutral at $45 WTI. At WTI $60, this number increases to roughly $800 million and should reach $900 million on the mid-term.

Source: Continental Resources Investor Update (October 2019)

All We Need Is A Higher Oil Price

Everything I just mentioned sounds good. At least, that's what I think. Continental Resources continues to prove that it is perfectly able to continue higher production growth while maintaining a rising efficiency trend. The only problem is that oil prices are down. It does not necessarily hurt the company's financials as cash flow is still positive while debt/equity has been lowered to 0.85. At this point, all it does is keeping investors/traders from speculating on a higher market value.

While I am writing this, the stock is trying to bottom around $30. The last time the company successfully managed to do this was back in 2017.

Source: FINVIZ

In 2017, we were in the midst of a synchronized global recovery supported by rapidly rising commodities. The graph below displays both the leading ISM manufacturing index and regional manufacturing surveys. One can clearly see the 2016/2017 recovery. At this point, growth has fallen to multi-year lows. In September, the ISM index fell to its lowest level since 2009. Fortunately, the index was up slightly in October and it is starting to look like we are about to get a bottom.

In other words, we could see additional tailwinds for commodities, meaning that the bottom Continental Resources is trying to complete could be sustainable.

Takeaway

One of the questions I get asked a lot is 'what's the best oil stock?'. My answer has been pretty much unchanged over the past few years. Continental Resources is one of the best oil stocks. The company has low break-even prices, a rapidly 'healing' balance sheet and the ability to continue to improve both production volume and efficiency ratios.

Unfortunately, oil has been weak, pulling the stock down to multi-year lows. Nonetheless, it is starting to look like we are getting a bottom as economic growth is starting to improve.

The risks at this point are slightly elevated as the economy is not out of the woods yet. However, if you are bullish on oil, I think you might like this stock as both oil and Continental Resources are in the process of bottoming.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.