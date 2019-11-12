The Conundrum That Puts Buffett And Berkshire On The Clock: Buy Now Or Hope To Buy Better Later

Buffett built Berkshire with capital allocation as its core, but even after tilting to businesses which can reinvest cash profitably, he finds himself with $128 billion in T-Bills.

This applies to Buffett as much as to the rest of us, with the same uncertainty about the direction of future interest rates.

Investing happens in a variety of time frames, never more so than at the present moment when a key question is whether to avoid commitment until rates and valuations normalize.

"I returned, and saw under the sun, that the race is not to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, neither yet bread to the wise, nor yet riches to men of understanding, nor yet favour to men of skill; but time and chance happeneth to them all." - Ecclesiastes 9:11, King James Version "In the long run we are all dead." - John Maynard Keynes

Time is a factor in everything - even sports. There's huge difference between games that are played "on the clock" and games like baseball that have no time limit. In football and basketball, there's a point at which a particular game must stop. Some sports philosophers claim that games played "on the clock" better align with life in the modern world. Baseball games are open ended, and watching one is a major and uncertain investment of time. If you go to a baseball game, you can't be sure when you will get home. If you put a World Series game on TV, you're running the risk of a late bedtime. If you watch a football game, or in my case, try to watch five or ten minutes of one while doing something else, you have a better idea when you will be able to get on to the next thing.

Investing is a long game, and theoretically open ended. At least it used to be. Your best bet has always been a long term strategy shaped mainly by slow thinking. If you are 25, it's supposedly pretty simple - just put your money in a low-expense index fund and sit. Supposedly, I say, because when you're looking out to a distant horizon the way those backward-looking models want you to, you really have no idea what kinds of completely unexpected events could take place over such a period. We're in the middle of one of those events right now, so painfully slow that there are arguments calling it the "new normal."

The last time we experienced such an important but slow-moving event was in the 1970s when inflation crept up and ambushed the markets, devastating almost all investors. By 1982, inflation seemed like a permanent condition, and market valuations reflected that view. Between 1966 and 1982, the Dow Industrials went nowhere, and their price earnings ratio went down to as low as 6.8 in 1979. Would it ever end? It did, of course, and a new bull market kicked off in the summer of 1982.

Investing is a very long game, and as Buffett himself pointed out in this famous May 1977 Fortune article, the duration of stocks is infinity. The horizon for individual investors, however, is not infinity, but stretches out to a variety of vanishing points, reflecting various ages and personal goals. Governments, pension funds, and central banks also have their own time horizons, and so do forces within the political world. Not least, of course, is the literal vanishing point of our individual lives. All of these time frameworks interact, and not always harmoniously.

Buffett, a big baseball fan, often compares investing to being a baseball hitter. His premise: you don't have to swing until you get a pitch you like. Like me, he loved that Ted Williams diagram of 77 baseballs presented as a grid over home plate and color coded for the areas where the percentages favor taking a swing. For much of his life, Buffett has been able to invest the way Williams suggested you should bat - wait for a pitch you like.

But real baseball isn't exactly like that. How many pitches can you actually stand in the batter's box and foul off? Highly disciplined and patient young investors can possibly wait for the perfect pitch, but older investors sometimes can't. Many Seeking Alpha articles - perhaps most - are built around ways to hit imperfect pitches in an environment where the perfect pitch to swing at has become rarer and rarer.

To think about the various time frames at work, let me put forward a much simplified hypothetical. Let's stipulate that with low economic growth and low inflation, all assets are priced for low return. For the sake of simplification, let's say that you have one of two options: you can buy short term Treasury Bills offering 1.5% compounded annually or an equity asset offering 6.4% similarly compounding annually. If you take the 1.5% T Bills, you can switch to an equity asset at any time you choose. If you take the 6.4%, it's a permanent commitment.

There is another option, however. At some point in the future, there may - may - be an opportunity to buy a similar compounding equity asset offering 9%. You know that this 9% compounder is virtually certain to become available at some point, less distant than the infinite horizon of the markets, but you have no privileged insight as to the exact moment that the 9% asset will become available. It may or may not appear before the arrival of your own personal deadline. There is no sound basis for attaching a probability of any kind.

Let's assume, though, that your personal time horizon for investing is 10 years. That's a number often used in looking to the probable future return of investments, and it's a very different one from the eternal bull market with trivial hiccups and speed bumps favored by those backward-looking studies which favor buying and holding. The more realistic assumption is that 10 years is about as far into the future as any of us can really hope to see. It is also a long enough period that oddities in the markets generally work themselves out and extreme pricing of assets generally reverts to the long term average.

Given the above stipulations, you want to solve for time in order to know at least the elapsed time needed by which the 9% compounding equity asset would need to appear in order to catch up with the 6.4% commitment compounding from day one.

The answer is 3.4 years. Holding the 6.4% compounding asset for all ten years produces an 85.96% ten year gain. Holding the 1.5% T Bills for 3.4 years and then exchanging them for the 9% Equity Asset for the remaining 6.6 years produces a 10 year gain of 85.78%. If the opportunity to buy the equity asset returning 9% comes before that, you made a good decision to wait. If the opportunity comes later than that, you lose.

That's the conundrum which has bedeviled investors for a good part of the past decade. It bedevils Buffett too. It's an ongoing situation in an economic world with painfully slow but steady growth and interest rates profoundly suppressed either by the central banks or by abnormally low economic growth - a world which has provided increasingly limited opportunities to invest with the expectation of anything close to historical equity returns.

This has not stopped equity prices from rising, of course. Near zero fixed rates also happen to serve as the benchmark for a rising and highly priced equity market. It's the flip side of the 1970s when rates were a high benchmark and equities were depressed - thus bargains. It has created a difficult environment for finding companies with internal compounding sufficient to produce even that low 6.4% return. The result is a very difficult and unusual problem in asset allocation.

The investor's major dilemma lies in assessing whether it is better to pounce on an available asset now or wait for a better chance in the future. It's not just a matter of choosing among assets. It's a matter of choosing among the relevant time frames. You could almost see Buffett's brain churning away when he made those short term deals in 2009 or more recently the deal to assist Occidental (OXY) in its bid to take over Anadarko (APC), which came with options like his earlier deal with Bank of America (BAC).

What you see him thinking is, hmmmm, that 8% isn't great, but it's better than what I'm getting with T Bills, and it has a moderate duration and will likely run off the books at a time when opportunities are better. The only such deal he made real money on was his emergency $5 billion loan at 6% to Bank of America in 2011 with 20-year warrants to swap the loan for 700 million BAC shares. Shares bought at that $7.14 price have now nearly quintupled in value (and BAC still appears to be one of the better values in the market). A deal like that is not likely to present itself again any time soon.

Buffett Built Berkshire With Great Capital Allocation

Buffett's business works so well because its organizing principle is such a perfect expression of the essence of capitalism. Money naturally flows to whatever asset is most productive in generating returns. In the process, that business must do a good job of servicing the wants and needs of society. To succeed as an investor, it is necessary to believe in and adhere to this principle. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B) was founded on it.

Conglomerates like Berkshire generally have a bad name in the markets. Their historical performance is so poor that other things being equal they sell at a "conglomerate discount." That is mainly a way of saying that the individual pieces are worth more separately than when wrapped into a bundle. Large shareholders often seize upon this assumption and pressure managements to either spin off a few parts or break up altogether.

The leading companies in the golden age of conglomerates had just about everything possible wrong with them. They were often projections of egocentric CEOs who overpaid themselves and strove to create empires. They accomplished this with the financial engineering trick of using their own highly priced stock to buy cheap but inferior businesses and temporarily lever up earnings per share. Worse yet they also used bonds, which were a cheap way to raise capital with the low rates which prevailed through much of the 1960s but blew the companies up as rates rose in the 1970s.

Putting these disparate businesses into a single entity had no real purpose for either their shareholders or society as a whole. Berkshire arguably sells at a conglomerate discount today, although the reasons for such a discount clearly do not apply.

The genius of Buffett was the discovery that the key requirement for a successful business was a rational organizing principle and a corporate structure within which it could be expressed. For Buffett, that central principle was astute capital allocation. The structure was a decentralized operating system with divisions led by managers of skill and integrity. The overall corporate headquarters was responsible for capital allocation among the various subsidiaries as well as external capital deployment. Its other responsibility was to oversee the corporate culture of the many divisions and assure competence and integrity. This explains why Berkshire Hathaway corporate headquarters in Omaha has always consisted of fewer than 30 people for a company with almost 100 wholly owned companies and 390,000 employees.

Capital allocation at Berkshire has had three major phases starting with insurance businesses which grew slowly but created "float" for further investment. Buffett used this insurance float to buy short-term cigar butt companies like Blue Chip Stamps which were in terminal decline but selling for less than their remaining discounted future cash flow. Such investments are inherently short term in nature and require replacement by similar short term bargains. Such bargains became increasingly hard to find as Berkshire's insurance float grew.

Prompted by his friend Charlie Munger and the ideas of growth investor Phil Fisher, Buffett moved on to higher quality businesses with high return on capital and better prospects for growth. Using Blue Chip Stamps, he bought control of See's Candy, a small and growing business with a high profit margin and little need of extra capital - "the prototype of a dream business," Buffett later called it. Other such businesses he stashed away in the publicly traded portfolio included American Express (AXP) and Coca-Cola (KO).

Around 2000 Buffett recognized that capital-light businesses like See's, American Express, and Coke had one major problem: what to do with the cash they throw off? Starting with MidAmerican Energy he made a second major shift to businesses like utilities and railroads which had large capital requirements but could employ their own cash flow either in operations or in bolt-on acquisitions. Buffett grasped the tremendous unnoticed advantage of regulated industries which more or less assure an unspectacular but solid return on invested capital. The pressure to find new acquisitions continued, however, as hedge funds caught on to Buffett's discovery and outbid him for a couple of utilities. Berkshire's cash flow continued to grow. Its enormous size presented an increasing problem when it came to deploying cash effectively.

Meanwhile abnormally low interest rates caused asset prices to continue to rise. It's pointless to argue whether low rates are inherent in the economy at this point or if they are low because the Federal Reserve hammers them down. It's also more or less pointless to argue when, if ever, they will rise to a rate closer to long term averages. At age 75, I myself cannot be confident that this will happen in the remaining years I have as an investor. I also cannot calculate the time when the next recession may occur and pull down asset prices.

Meanwhile, Buffett's last major acquisition was Precision Castparts (PCP) in 2015. His smaller acquisitions since then have had some resemblance to his earliest investments which were not designed for the long haul. Low rates and Berkshire's immense size have made all of Buffett's past strategies more difficult. The capital asset model continues to be the core of Berkshire, but it has run into a headwind.

When, If Ever, Will Rates And Valuations Normalize?

The trouble with capital allocation at the present moment is that every domestic asset class is priced very fully. Broadly speaking, stocks are priced at a modest risk premium to the return expectations of Treasury bonds. T-bonds out to 10 years are priced at the expected inflation rate so that the real yield is zero. All shorter Treasury maturities are priced for a negative real yield, while the longest dated Treasuries are a mere 30 basis points above breakeven with inflation. In 17 countries, sovereign bonds are priced for a negative nominal yield. It's weird, but it's the world we live in. For a brilliant hedge fund view of it, check out this recent piece by Ray Dalio.

What about stocks? The S&P 500 goes for a PE of 23 (30.5 for the 10-year Shiller CAPE) for backward-looking earnings including the most recent quarter. Any numbers you see that are lower than these are forward-looking. They are thus unreliable and not comparable to the standard statistical measure for earnings which averages a PE ratio of 15. The current PE of 23, inverted, is an earnings yield of 4.4%. Adding back 2% dividend yield and subtracting 2% inflation leaves that same 4.4% as the expected real return. It is also the risk premium of stocks compared to bonds. That's a perfectly reasonable risk premium by historical standards as long as real rates stay at zero. But will they? Or more precisely, how long will they?

Buffett is presumably getting roughly 1.5% after taxes on his now $128 billion of T Bills (per Berkshire's recent Q3 earnings report). That's not particularly inviting to an investor like Buffett whose current expected return for Berkshire is about 9%, a number which has itself declined in recent years in part because of the drag of a large cash position. That $128 billion in cash amounts to about 23% of market cap. Buying back the entirety of that 23% at the current market price - just for the sake of argument and illustration - would lift the amount of earnings for each individual Berkshire share by about 25%. That's entirely hypothetical, of course, as Buffett has said that he must keep at least $20 billion available for catastrophes affecting his insurance businesses. More importantly, it would be impossible to buy that number of shares without paying a premium, a point which I will address later.

Berkshire has about $37 billion annually of operating cash flow with a current book value of $399 billion, thus producing approximately that 9% return frequently mentioned in recent years by both Warren and Charlie. Note that the $37 billion number is higher than the free cash flow number which probably averages out somewhere around $24 billion.

The $37 billion number is the correct one to use because the lower number deducts the annual $12-15 billion average number for capital expenditures. That's the amount of capital that Berkshire is able to deploy internally and profitably - remember those capital-intensive businesses Buffett acquired starting in 1998. Think of that capex number, then, as an internal investment which should return roughly the current return on capital other than the $128 billion cash.

Buying $128 billion of the average S&P 500 stock would add the 4.4% real earnings yield discussed above with the 2% inflation rate added back for nominal return of 6.4%. That would be Berkshire's expected return, assuming it could buy at current market prices, but it would come with heavy opportunity cost. That's the cost of being tied down with a mediocre return if and when a historically normal opportunity presented itself. Therein lies Buffett's dilemma.

How long should Buffett wait? That's the fundamental question for Buffett, and, and for you and me too. A comment to this recent article on international and emerging market value ETFs gently took me to task on the grounds that neither asset class was cheap enough to justify going all in. And the commenter was right, as I willingly acknowledged. At times, the world has been far cheaper. Check out the ten lowest annual PE ratios recorded in American market history:

1979 (6.8) 1950 (7.0) 1978 (7.3) 1980 (7.3) 1949 (7.6) 1974 (7.7) 1948 (7.8) 1981 (8.2) 1988 (9.0) 1924 (9.2)

That's what really cheap looks like. I could write a book on the very solid reasons for these PE prints. I was buying stocks during the years between 1978 and 1981, and I couldn't sell anybody else on the idea. The low PEs in those five years were caused by high interest rates across the curve and high inflation, the exact opposite of the present situation - low rates, low inflation, high stock valuations. Buffett bought back then, by the way, and encouraged others at the time in this Forbes interview. Will we see an S&P 500 price earnings ratio like that again? If so, when? Nobody really knows the answer.

You don't see the year 2009 on that list. If you waited then for cheap of the kind in the above table, you're still waiting. I didn't buy enough myself, I readily admit, not realizing at first that the apparent symmetry was imperfect. I did add on the way up. That's more or less my personal view right now in a few U.S. value stocks including the banks and Berkshire as well as emerging markets value stocks and ETFs. I am continuing to add to the latter at intervals, but I also have a large cash reserve.

Individual investors like you and me are betwixt and between. On the one hand, there is the potential for a sudden value adjustment and major decline, in which we would suffer the grief of a major decline in our present portfolios but would have the ultimately greater benefit of a chance to buy at better prices. On the other hand, there is the opportunity cost if stocks around the world continue to grind ahead without us. I would certainly provide the solution right here if I knew it. I don't think anybody does, including Buffett.

Buffett has exactly the same problem as we do and is not really any better situated than you and I are to provide the answer for a situation which is both irrationally grounded and unpredictable. He does, however, have one advantage over us.

How Long Should Buffett Wait?

Buffett has gone on record with two opposing views as to how much patience one should have with low rates. Here is what he had to say in this February 27, 2017, interview on CNBC with Becky Quick:

Measured against interest rates, stocks actually are on the cheap side compared to historic valuations. But the risk always is...is that interest rates go up a lot, and that brings stocks down. But I would say this, if the ten-year stays at 2.30, and they would stay there for ten years, you would regret very much not having bought stocks now."

The ten-year now is 30 points cheaper than it was then, so Buffett's thesis for buying would appear to have been right at that moment and still in force, if only provisionally. But here's a second view made during the Q and A portion of the 2017 Annual Meeting focusing specifically on his cash reserve:

At a point, the burden of proof really shifts to us, big time. There's no way I can come back here three years from now and tell you that we hold US $150 billion or so in cash."

Barring a sudden business downturn, that $150 cash pile should arrive before the end of 2020. Buffett does not speak idly, so he surely sees that $150 billion is an amount of cash that he needs to do something about. He is well aware of the fact that unused capital on that scale drags down the return on equity of Berkshire very significantly. So there are two important numbers: 10-year Treasury under 2.3% (it is) and $150 billion an unacceptable amount of cash (about to happen). Which is it?

The two numbers are the product of different time frames. The 2.3% measure refers to an unknowable series with its vanishing point at a receding 10 years in the future - the same number I decided to use for my hypothetical case above. Technically speaking, the 10-year has never stayed below 2.3% for that long at any point in history. It has come pretty close twice going back to the 1870s. The first time was between 1939 and 1951, and the second has been between 2012 and the present. Both periods took place at the end of extraordinary economic events. The second period coincides, more or less, with the period during which Buffett has had difficulty finding needle-moving acquisitions for Berkshire.

Buffett is obviously having trouble finding even publicly traded stocks which meet his criteria for safe returns, as evidenced by his request for the SEC to grant permission to exceed the 10% limit for his holding Bank of America. You and I don't have that problem. My BAC position is a large overweight for me but is in no danger of reaching 10% of its market cap. The only reason that I am not likely to add is that banks are close to becoming too large a position in my portfolio.

Buffett on the other hand has a huge advantage we don't have: there is a terrific opportunity right under his nose. As I wrote in this earlier piece, Berkshire itself would be a tremendous investment for Buffett because he knows very well its strengths and weaknesses and can judge the persistence of present and compounding cash flows. Having estimated the current ROE at around 9%, he certainly realizes that ROE would jump by simple arithmetic if he managed to use a large chunk of his cash to reduce the share float by a meaningful amount.

As I write this, Berkshire's book value is over $399 billion, and market cap is just under $542 billion. The price to book is thus around 1.38, which is at the lower end of Berkshire's historical PB. Buffett could buy back shares at 10% over book, or 1.51, which is still around the 1.5 PB which most analysts, including this writer, consider safely less than fair value. The fair value PB might be around 1.65 - and arguably quite a bit more if the current low rate environment continued for 10 years.

Let me describe a hypothetical action Buffett might take. He could actually do it, or he could use it as the hurdle when looking for acquisitions large enough to move the needle

A Hypothetical $60 Billion Acquisition: Call It MiniBerk

What if Buffett were able to buy back 10% of Berkshire's market cap? Assuming a 10% premium to the current market price, that would require a little over $60 billion of cash and reduce the overall float by 10%. Berkshire's free cash flow is about $37 billion annually. Let's also assume that Buffett's positive cash flow from his $128 billion cash position is about $1.6 billion at recent T-Bill rates after taxes. Income lost on removing $60 billion of T-Bills is, let's say, about $1 billion, to be deducted from the $37 billion cash flow. That leaves $36 billion to be applied the remaining market cap of $488 billion ($542 billion less 10%).

But here's the real kicker. Current cash flow return is roughly 9% of book. The minuscule yield on $128 billion in cash has been dragging down the return on capital as the $128 billion is an essentially inert part of the $399 book value. After removing $60 billion of it from the calculation and dropping only $1 billion from cash flow the return on book jumps to 10.5%. After dropping another $60 billion, assuming a 20% premium to market share price is required, the return on book jumps to 12.5%. A leaner and meaner Berkshire is down to a rightsized $280 billion book value but possibly a much higher market price.

Let's put the overall transaction in simplest terms:

Continuing 90% of shareholders together owned 90% of $37 billion in cash flow, or $33.3 billion before the buyback. Continuing shareholders own 100% of $36 billion in cash flow, or $36 billion after the buyback. Continuing investors are 8.1% better off after the buyback. Departing investors get 10% over the market price for their shares. Book value drops to around $340 billion and return on book jumps to 10.5%. Book value becomes much less important as criterion for stock price.

Let's just glance at what would happen if Buffett needed to pay a 20% premium to buy back 10% of shares. The numbers change, but perhaps not so much as to be a deal breaker.

Continuing 90% of shareholders together owned 90% of $37 billion in cash flow, or $33.3 billion before the buyback. Continuing shareholders own 100% of $35 billion in cash flow, or $35 billion after the buyback. Continuing investors are 5.1% better off after the buyback. Departing investors get 20% over the market price for their shares. Book value drops to around $280 billion and return on book jumps to 12.5%. Business value completely replaces book value as a criterion for stock price.

In any case, both continuing shareholders and departing shareholders should be happy. The departing shareholders get the cash dividend they have been jumping up and down to get. The continuing shareholders get an instant bump up of at least 5.1% in the intrinsic value of their holdings as measured by discounted future cash flow, and departing shareholders get a price 10% above the market value. Berkshire itself should immediately sell at a price about 5% higher than it would have traded before the buyback, and should continue to advance as the market recognizes the increased rate of return on equity.

All shareholders will have gotten their choice of about as large a one-time capital return as they could possibly want, and in the form which they preferred to receive it. Buffett has repeatedly explained why a dividend is less satisfactory than simply selling a few Berkshire shares, and the majority of Berkshire holders have been savvy enough to understand and respect his argument. Now, the others can get their fondest dreams executed for them, and at a premium to the market price.

A tender offer of this sort might even suggest to those who haven't yet managed to figure it out that you can always manufacture a tax-efficient Berkshire dividend by throwing the needed number of shares into the market and in the meantime, you will not inconvenience people like me who would prefer to have Berkshire compound value internally without creating the taxable event caused by a dividend.

The process above amounts to the same thing as buying a company with exactly the qualities and statistical results as a rightsized version of Berkshire itself. Let's call it MiniBerk. As a freestanding company, Mini-Berk would rank #96 by market cap in the S&P 500, just touching out Raytheon (RTN). It would be just a bit larger than such well known companies as CSX (CSX), which Berkshire can't buy for antitrust reasons, and Deere (DE) which would be a not-bad candidate for acquisition. Raytheon, of course, is already in the process of being bought by United Technologies (UTX).

It's worth remembering that buying any large company involves a significant premium to the last trading price. Just as examples, the premiums to his last two large acquisitions were 21.2 above the market price for Precision Castparts and 30% above the last market price for Burlington Northern Santa Fe. Isn't Berkshire stock itself worth a significant premium?

To be better than a MiniBerk, of whatever size, an external acquisition would have to be better than Berkshire Hathaway itself, for instance by being cheaper or growing faster, or possibly able to reduce risk by providing some missing element that diversifies or points a new direction for Berkshire. It also needs to be pretty much visible right now as a target likely to be receptive at a reasonable premium to market price.

What it comes down to is that Buffett has to purchase a whole company with a spectacular rate of future return to come close to what it gets simply by carving a piece out of Berkshire itself and thinking of it as an acquisition. He already does something of the sort with internal capex of $12-15 billion annually. That's where the time factor kicks in again. Time is friendly to a fine company like Berkshire, and very friendly to the prospect of compounding one's share at a rate greater than the present. Overall growth on Berkshire book value would also climb, again by pure arithmetic. Time is much less friendly to a Berkshire with an its current underperforming division, a subsidiary called Berkshire Cash, earning less than 2%.

A very large buyback might involve something like a Dutch auction. Buffett might well come up with a version which buys back the number of shares he wants at a more reasonable price. He might have his regrets if the market were to come unstuck and suddenly offer an outstanding large company at a fire sale price - something that might happen if rates went up a lot very quickly or even down a lot for that matter, implying global depression. The trouble is that question of multiple time frames. Who knows when that might happen?

The market will certainly be cheaper some day in the future, but when? By the time that happens, the incremental compounding at 6.4% as the best case for the average S&P 500 company might have gone on so long that no possible acquisition combining value and growth could measure up. That's the chief argument for a large tender offer rather than piecemeal buybacks in the market. Berkshire itself remains a pretty good value even at a substantial premium. And, who knows, Berkshire may itself become so high priced in the future with continuing low rates that buybacks cease to make sense.

It's also worth keeping in the back of one's mind that Elizabeth Warren has a bad view of buybacks - a rich man's game, she thinks, perhaps correctly - and there is a non-trivial possibility that she wins the next election and takes the buyback option off the table. That's another, more brutally short time frame.

What it all adds up to is time - the power of compounding, the distance to several horizons, and the need to think slowly and carefully and then take rapid and decisive action. Those are the arguments for acting, acting big, and acting now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B, BAC, UTX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.