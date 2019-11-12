CV Sciences: Revising Our Bull Thesis

Although we have been bullish on the company in the past, we are reconsidering our bullish stance given recent developments.

Introduction

We have written a couple of bullish articles on CV Sciences (OTCQB:CVSI) in the past, arguing that rapid growth and an attractive valuation made it worth a close look for investors looking to get involved in the CBD space.

We wrote last month that "While we do consider increased competition to be a point of concern, we do believe that the CBD industry is still in its infancy and will continue to grow rapidly. This means that there will be room for a number of players to expand and flourish."

Although we still believe the above point to be true, we candidly admit that we greatly underestimated the extent of the competitive pressure faced by CVSI. Q3 2019 earnings results showed a number of alarming signals, including negative YoY sales growth and declining gross margins.

Although shares appear relatively attractive on a fundamental and relative valuation basis, we have decided to shift our stance on the company to neutral and are no longer as enthusiastic about the company.

Q3 earnings results were (to put it frankly) abysmal and reflective of the competitive pressures that have negatively impacted CVSI's sales and profitability:

Revenues came in at $12.6 million, which were down 7% YoY and down 25% sequentially. This halted a 14-quarter streak of sequential revenue growth, an impressive run fueled by a rapid increase in consumer interest in CBD.

Total retail distribution grew to 5,400 stores (up 18% sequentially), which makes it all the more surprising that the company was unable to grow its top-line.

Gross margins for the quarter were 66.9%, down from 71.1% in Q3 2018. This is likely attributable to increased promotional activity to drive sales.

The company also expanded its retail distribution by expanding its distribution with Kroger by 400 stores; partnering with Harris Teeter to sell its topical products at 150 locations; and partnering with Vitamin Shoppe to sell a broad array of products at 383 Shoppe locations.

SG&A expense as a % of net revenues increased to 68.6% from 43.3% in the prior year period, which (again) makes negative sales growth even more surprising.

We were admittedly surprised by the company's Q3 results since Q2 numbers were strong and showed positive top and bottom-line trends. CEO Joseph Dowling attributed the quarter's revenue decline to the lack of a clear regulatory framework from the FDA which has led to a competitive environment with very low barriers to entry and "state by state uncertainty affecting many of our retail partners".

Dowling also noted that "Over the last nine months, the natural product space has been flooded with perhaps more than 1000 new brands, competing for shelf space in every state. Many companies are giving product away to obtain shelf space, which is simply unsustainable". This provides a partial explanation for declining gross margins as management likely had to cut prices to compete with the aforementioned brands.

Although a clearly regulatory framework from the FDA might help CVSI by driving out some brands who don't have the capital or personnel to navigate new regulations, we don't believe that this would be a cure-all to CVSI's problems as a number of brands would likely adapt and continue to sell CBD products once the FDA makes a decision.

One quarter is certainly not long enough to judge the long-term potential or trajectory of the company but this quarter's results demonstrate that the key risk that we've mentioned in past articles (increased competition) is playing out and disrupting the long thesis.

We also feel that CV Sciences has not done a great job of marketing its products as its rival Charlotte's Web, which has made a concerted effort to market its CBD products with a clear story and branding. A brief visit to each companies website indicates that Charlotte's Web has invested more in making its website more aesthetically appealing and consumer-friendly than CV Sciences' site, which comes off more as a channel to purchase vitamins or medication.

There isn't necessarily anything wrong with CVSI's approach but we feel that it limits the scope of its consumer base since young people may be more receptive to CWBHF's branding (environmentally conscious, premium quality, etc.)

Charlotte's Web reports its own Q3 earnings on the morning of November 13, which will show whether CVSI's weak results were the result of company-specific problems or broader issues facing CBD companies.

Google Trends Data

CVSI's lackluster performance in the quarter may have also been driven by (slightly) declining interest in CBD products as measured by Google search interest:

(Source: Google Trends)

This decline isn't necessarily a concern since it may just be reflective of a slight cool down in interest after a massive surge from late 2016 to 2018 (note that search interest in CBD is still greater than search interest for marijuana) but does show that interest in the compound is tapering off slowly.

This may be due to the fact that some consumers may be confused about the legal or regulatory status of CBD or may be unaware of skeptical of the purported benefits of cannabidiol.

Valuation

CVSI's valuation still appears attractive relative to competitors like Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF) and marijuana companies like Canopy Growth Corp. (OTC:CGC) and Tilray (TLRY):

(Source: CapitalIQ)

We pointed to CV Sciences' valuation in past articles as a reason to buy the stock - it has the lowest EV/Revenue multiple in its peer group by far and is profitable, unlike the majority of marijuana companies like Tilray and Canopy. In addition, management has done a good job of avoiding debt, which gives it some time to turn its business around.

However, we now view its valuation as justified given that top-line growth has slowed. We will need to see re-accelerating sales growth in order to re-establish our bullish stance on CVSI shares.

Conclusion

We are passionate about delivering timely, actionable investment ideas to our Seeking Alpha readers (and are proud of the calls we have made on companies like Ascena Retail Group and Express) but CV Sciences is one instance where we overweighted positive factors like secular growth in the CBD industry and growing public interest in the compound and underestimated the competitive pressures faced by CVSI. Although we are now neutral on the company, we will continue to keep readers posted through articles on this site.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.