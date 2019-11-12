Morningstar To Acquire AdviserLogic For Financial Adviser Tech

With the acquisition, MORN's Australian subsidiary is adding further capabilities to its suite of offerings to independent FAs.

AdviserLogic has developed software to assist independent financial advisors in their training and support requirements.

Morningstar Australasia has agreed to acquire AdviserLogic for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

Morningstar (MORN) announced it has agreed to acquire AdviserLogic for an undisclosed amount.

AdviserLogic operates as a financial services software technology company.

With the deal, MORN Australasia is building out its suite of offerings to independent financial advisers to not only help them grow their business, but to remain compliant and provide quality customer service through training and support capabilities that AdvisorLogic’s software provides.

Target Company

Sydney, Australia-based AdivserLogic was founded in 2008 to develop a financial services software company that provides specialized tools for Financial Planners and Risk Advisers.

Management is headed by Founder and CEO Daniel Gara, who was previously Financial Adviser/Founder of PF Services.

AdviserLogic’s primary offerings include:

AdviserLogic

DataLogic

PayLogic

myDataLogic

Company partners or major customers include:

Wealth Merchants Australia

Llenpart Financial

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Industry Research, the global financial planning software market was valued at $0.98 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $1.89 billion by 2024.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 13.9% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at a higher rate, especially in China, India and Southeast Asia regions.

Major vendors that provide financial planning software solutions include:

EMoney Advisor

Advicent

Moneytree

WealthTec

Advisor Software

Envestnet (ENV)

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms and Financial

MORN didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance, so the transaction was likely for a financially non-material amount.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of September 30, 2019, MORN had $353 million in cash and investments and $1.24 billion in total liabilities, of which long-term debt was $535 million.

Free cash flow for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, was $194.8 million.

In the past 12 months, MORN’s stock price has risen 23.5% vs. the U.S. Capital Market industry’s growth of 5.6% and the overall U.S. Market’s rise of 10.5%, as the chart and corporate events graphic indicates below:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Earnings surprises have been positive in three of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Commentary

AdvisorLogic’s software focuses on providing an end-to-end planning solution [for] training and support’ for independent financial advisers.

As Morningstar Australasia’s Managing Director Jamie Wickham stated in the deal announcement,

Financial planning software is at the heart of the advice process. Combined with Morningstar's deep data, analytics and research, AdviserLogic's focus on user experience and advice workflow will enable us to elevate and differentiate our technology solutions for advisers—to support them in running an efficient and compliant practice; and deliver improved outcomes for their clients.

MORN is acquiring AdvisorLogic as a complement to its existing adviser software products for Australia of Adviser Research Centre and Morningstar Direct by providing enhanced training and related support to keep advisers in compliance.

While we don’t know how much MORN will pay for the acquisition, it seeks to further build out its integrated approach to providing independent advisers with a full suite of practice management tools.

With the financial services industry undergoing rapid changes due to demographic changes in prospect & client population, firms are under increasing pressure to deliver improved services to clients, so I’m not surprised that MORN is acquiring the capabilities it needs to offer an integrated set of tools to independent advisors.

I expect to see more acquisitions that increase the breadth and depth of its offerings to advisers.

I research IPOs and technology M&A deals. Members of my proprietary research service IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends, and industry analysis for all U.S. IPOs. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.