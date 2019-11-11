Hindalco Industries Ltd. (OTC:HNDNF) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 11, 2019 6:00 AM ET

Subir Sen

Thank you and a very good day to everyone. On behalf of Hindalco Industries Limited, I welcome you all for this earnings call for the second quarter of FY20. On this call, we'll refer to the Q2 Investor Presentation available on our company website.

Some of the information on this call may be forward-looking in nature and is covered by the Safe Harbor language on slide number 2 of the investor presentation.

In this presentation, we have covered the consolidated quarterly financials, including segments of India businesses and our overseas subsidiary, Novelis, to give you a comprehensive view of all our -- all our businesses. For these purposes, standard principles of consolidation have been applied as per the IndAS. For comparison purposes, all the prior period consolidated financial numbers are being presented in a similar manner.

On today's call, we have with us from the Hindalco's management. Mr. Satish Pai, Managing Director; Mr. Praveen Maheshwari, Chief Financial Officer and CEO, Copper Business. From Novelis' management, we have Mr. Steve Fisher, President and CEO.

I will now hand over the call to Mr. Pai for his opening remarks. Thank you and over to you, sir.

Satish Pai

Thank you, Subir. Good evening or morning, everyone, and welcome to our earnings concall for the second quarter of FY20 of Hindalco Industries Limited. As you know, we have now been publishing our consolidated quarterly financials, including all the segments of our India business including Novelis, to provide you a broader view of the company.

Let's move on to slide 3. I'll begin with the key highlights of the company's overall performance in Q2 FY20. This will be followed by an update on the macroeconomic and industrial environment. Later, Praveen will cover the operating and financial performance of all our businesses in detail.

Let me start with the key highlights of Q2 on slide number 5. Hindalco delivered steady results driven by an excellent performance by Novelis supported by stable operations in the Indian business. This was despite a challenging business environment. This performance was a result of another record breaking result achieved by Novelis, stable operating performance by the Indian Aluminum segment, offset by the Copper business performance which was impacted by lower production and heavy rains in Dahej.

Let me begin with the highlights of Novelis performance for Q2 FY20. Novelis reported yet another record adjusted EBITDA of $374 million in Q2 FY20, up 5% year-on-year and adjusted EBITDA per ton of $448 in Q2 FY20, up 2% year-on-year. Net income without exceptional items in Q2 FY20 was a record at $160 million, up 31% year-on-year. Overall, shipments were up 3% at 835 Kt in Q2 FY20 with Can sheet shipments being 10% higher from the prior year, contributing significantly to the overall volume.

On the Aleris acquisition, we have received conditional approval from the European Commission on October 1. Upon the sale of Aleris' European automotive assets, which is their plant in Duffel, Belgium. Other regulatory approvals in the U.S. and China are in progress and we expect this transaction to close by January 21, 2020, the outside date under the merger agreement. This is of course subject to closing conditions and regulatory approval.

Moving on to Hindalco's India business, the domestic market for aluminum has shown a de-growth of 6%, but was flat in the first half of fiscal 2020. The global aluminum prices have dropped significantly by around 14% year-on-year to an average of $1,761 per ton in Q2 FY20. Stable operations have led to alumina and aluminum metal production at 667 Kt and 330 Kt respectively in Q2 FY20.

The metal sales were up 1% at 328 Kt compared to 326 Kt in the prior year. Aluminum value-added products, excluding wire rods, sales were up 5% year-on-year at 78 Kt in Q2 FY20 compared to the corresponding period last year. The aluminum business, including Utkal, reported an EBITDA of INR849 crores versus INR1,368 crores in the prior period. This drop in EBITDA was mainly on account of lower realization, which was partially offset by lower input costs.

Coming to our copper business on slide 6, domestic copper market grew by 10% year-on-year and 12% in the half year largely due to the base effect of last year. Quarterly production of copper CC rods were up by 24% at 65 Kt compared to 53 Kt in Q2 of the corresponding year. CCR 3 did a record production of 44 Kt in Q2 FY20. CC rod sales grew by 14% year-on-year and reached 76% of the total volume in Q2 FY20.

Copper EBITDA in Q2 FY20 stood at INR263 crores versus INR408 crores in Q2 FY19. This was lower year-on-year due to lower byproduct realization and the impact of heavy rains in Dahej in the month of August this year.

Let me now take you through our consolidated performance for the quarter. Hindalco reported a consolidated EBITDA of INR3,918 crore for the quarter compared to INR4,276 crores in the prior year. The consolidated PBT before exception stands at INR1,748 crore as against INR2,152 crore in Q2 FY19.

Excluding exceptional items, consolidated profit after tax was at INR1,152 crores compared to INR1,448 crores in Q2 FY19, down by 20%. The long-term loans remain unchanged from FY19 end. Consolidated net debt-to-EBITDA stands at 2.83 times at the end of September 2019 as against 2.48 times at the end of March 2019.

I'm happy to share with you some recent recognitions in CSR and sustainability. Hindalco has entered in 2019 the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Index and is now one of the 98 companies in the Emerging Market Index along with the world's top three aluminum companies. Hindalco has also received the first National Corporate Social Responsibility Award in 2019 by the Government of India.

Let us now take a broader economic -- look at the broader economic environment in slide 8. Global economic growth around the world slowed down despite accommodative monetary and expansionary fiscal policies in the developed and emerging markets. Uncertainties around Brexit, persistent trade tensions, geopolitical risk especially in the Middle East, and subdued manufacturing activities were the key drivers of the economic slowdown.

Q3 CY19 data reveal that the U.S. economy continued to decelerate for the third consecutive quarter. In Q3 CY19, it grew by 1.9% versus 2% in Q2 and 2.9% in Q3 CY18. Personnel consumption and government spending contributed to the growth, but the gains were offset by weak investment. To negate the impact of global economic slowdown and trade war, the Federal Reserve reduced the interest rate thrice during the year.

Manufacturing PMI for the last three months is in the contraction phase. It's below 50 points, and the business spending is falling down in the U.S. Therefore, the U.S. economy may witness further slowdown. Q3 CY19 saw China register a growth of 6%, its weakest performance since 1992. The country's trade war with the U.S., slowing economic growth, and reduced manufacturing sector demand and investments are the key factors for the slow rate of growth.

In a move to boost the economy, China has announced fiscal stimulus and monetary easing including tax cuts and local government bonds to fund infrastructure projects. The Eurozone felt the worst impact of the U.S.-China trade war and uncertainties around Brexit. In Q3 CY19, the region witnessed a growth of 1.4% versus 1.8% in Q3 CY18.

However, on a sequential basis, the region recorded a flat growth. According to the IMF, global growth in CY19 is likely to be at its lowest level since CY10, that's at around 3%. Marginal recovery is expected in 2020 with growth being projected at around 3.4%.

Prolonged trade wars, uncertainty around Brexit, and geopolitical tensions are the key risks to the growth. Moving to the domestic economy in India, economic growth during Q2 FY19 moderated significantly to a 25 year low of 5%. Subdued consumption and investments majorly drove the moderation in growth. The growth in the industrial sector moderated significantly to 2.7% in Q1 FY20 from a robust growth of 9.8% during Q1 FY19.

The significant fall in growth was due to dismal growth in the manufacturing sector of 0.6% in Q1 FY20 versus 12.1% a year ago. The index for Industrial Production also moderated in the April to August FY20 to 2.3% versus 5.4% in the corresponding period of the previous year. The IHS Markit India manufacturing PMI fell to 50.6 in October 2019, the lowest since October 2017.

To generate demand and boost investment, recently the RBI has reduced the policy rate by 25 basis point to 5.15% from 5.4% with immediate effect. The Government of India also announced various measures like corporate tax rate cut, incentives for new manufacturing units with lower tax rates, easing of funding norms for the affordable housing segment, additional income tax benefits for interest on housing loans, credit enhancements for infrastructure and housing projects, and additional liquidity by the National Housing Board of $3 billion. Recently, RBI has revised down the economic growth for FY20 to 6.1% from the previous estimate of 6.9%.

Let me take you through the aluminum industry overview on slide 9. The intensification of the U.S.-China trade war, uncertainties around Brexit, and sluggish industrial activities across the region have dampened the global economic environment. As a result, aluminum consumption and prices were negatively impacted since aluminum consumption is more or less directly correlated to economic growth.

In Q3 2019 demand in the world, excluding China, de-grew by 2% versus a growth of 3% in Q3 2018 owing to subdued demand in the U.S., Mexico, Latin America, and Europe, and Japan. Slow growth in auto and increasing use of scrap are the reasons for the sluggish growth in the quarter. The Chinese demand also underwent moderation in Q3 2019 to a growth of 2% year-on-year as against 5% year-on-year in Q3 2018.

Chinese domestic demand remains unresponsive to the announced stimulus and construction, auto, and power sectors recorded low growth during the quarter. On the production side, the Chinese production declined by 3% in Q3 2019 versus a growth of 1% during Q3 2018 largely due to disruption at two major smelters whereas in the rest of the world, production grew by 3% in Q3 2019 as against 2% in the corresponding period in the previous year, on account of production growth in Bahrain, Brazil, and the U.S.

Year-to-date 2019 global primary aluminum consumption growth has declined by 0.2% year-on-year from an increase of around 4% in the same period 2018. The world, excluding China, reported a decline in consumption growth of 1.8% year-to-date 2019 from an increase of 2% in the year-to-date 2018. Hence, overall consumption growth is expected to decline by 0.4% in 2019, lowest since the global financial crisis.

The market in 2019 is also expected to be in a deficit of 1.2 million tons, but is expected to return to surplus in 2020 as China will ramp-up around 3 million tons to 3.5 million tons of capacity by the end of the year. Given the subdued domestic macro environment and sentiment, growth continues to moderate in Q2 FY20 in India.

During the quarter, demand declined by 6% to 967 Kt. The slowdown in user industries such as automotive, building and construction, and electric sectors were the primary reasons for the sluggish growth in consumption during the quarter.

Imports also recorded de-growth of around 8% in Q2 FY20 to 557 Kt due to decline in the import of scrap and finished products. Despite de-growth, imports maintained the market share of around 60% in Q2 FY20. Moreover, the threat of scrap imports is still a cause of concern as China is getting strict on low-grade scrap imports. Government initiatives to improve investment in infrastructure and the housing segment coupled with the decline in interest rates may support demand going forward.

On slide 10, in CY19 the global FRP demand continues to grow by 3%. Global demand for beverage can stock is growing strongly due to packaging material shift to aluminum from other substrates for products like energy drinks, sparkling water, crafted beer, resulting in a growth of 3% in the beverage can sheet market.

Steady demand continues for automotive body sheets for trucks, SUVs, electric and premium vehicles due to the global adoption of strong lightweight formable aluminum in vehicle parts and structures. This demand is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% between CY19 to CY25.

Domestic FRP demand in India has de-grown by 1% year-on-year in Q2 FY20 due to subdued demand in the construction and transportation sector and has grown by about 1% year-on-year on year-to-date basis. Demand is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% to 7% between CY18 to '22.

On the copper industry on slide 11, an uncertain macroeconomic environment, subdued industrial activities, and the trade war also dampened the demand for refined copper in 2019. In Q3 2019, demand across the world excluding China declined by 0.8% versus a growth of 1.4% in Q3 2018 due to low consumption in North America, Europe, mainly Japan and Italy, and South Korea, whereas Japan and Taiwan witnessed growth in consumption. Availability of scrap in the European market also dented consumption of refined copper during the quarter.

Demand in China during Q3 2019 grew marginally to 0.4% from a growth of 5% in Q3 2018 due to subdued consumption from the user industries. In the current scenario, global refined copper demand is expected to remain flat in 2019 at 23.5 million tons as against 23.6 million tons in 2018. Growth in China is likely to record a dismal growth of 1% in 2019 versus 5% in '18 whereas consumption in the rest of the world is expected to decline by 1.2% as compared to a growth of 1.3% in 2018.

On the supply side, mine disruptions in 2019 touched a five-year high on account of disruptions in Peru, Chile, and Africa. Demand is expected to grow negligibly to 16.7 million tons, up by 0.3% in 2019. A balanced copper concentrate market is expected in 2019. In the domestic market, consumption grew by 10% year-on-year to 191 Kt in Q1 FY20 due to the base effect. Negating the base effect, the real growth is around 6% in Q2 FY20. However, demand started to moderate since September '19 due to sluggish consumption from strips and transformers, winding wires, and railways.

Imports from ASEAN and other FTA countries continues to put pressure on domestic pricing. Imports grew by 31% to 92 Kt in Q2 FY20. As a result, the overall market share of imports in the domestic market increased from 40% in Q2 FY19 to 48% in Q2 FY20. Disaggregating the imports, major cathode imports were from Japan and imports of wires from ASEAN countries. Going forward, we expect the government thrust on infrastructure and housing is likely to generate demand in H2 of FY20.

Praveen will now take you through the business performance highlights for each of the businesses in Q2.

Praveen Maheshwari

Thank you. Satish. Coming to slide 14, Novelis has delivered yet another best-ever quarterly performance with a rise in all its parameters, which is adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA per ton, and the net income in Q2 of FY20. This excellent performance was on the back of a strong operating performance and favorable market conditions. Global demand for aluminum FRP remained strong as is reflected in the growth of overall shipments that grew by 3% year-on-year in Q2 FY20 with beverage can sheets growing at robust 10% Y-o-Y, driven by strong demand for sustainable packaging.

The automotive body sheet market also remained strong in the U.S. All the organic expansion projects of Novelis in U.S., China, and Brazil are progressing on time and within budget. All these projects are expected to be completed as per schedule. In addition to these projects, Novelis has recently announced a U.S. recycling expansion for automotive aluminum scrap with an investment of $36 million in Greensboro, Georgia, U.S.

Moving to slide 15, Novelis delivered a record-breaking quarterly performance in Q2 of FY20. Its adjusted EBITDA was $374 million and EBITDA per ton was $448 per ton, the highest ever in any quarter so far, reflecting a growth of 2% and 7% year-on-year.

Slide 17 shows the details of the performance of the Indian aluminum business including Utkal. Alumina production in Q2 FY20 was at 667 Kt. Aluminum metal production was at 330 Kt in Q2 reflecting a stable operation. Value-added products, excluding wire rods, recorded a production of 76 Kt in Q2 FY20 versus 79 in Q2 FY19.

Coming to slide 18, aluminum metal sales volumes grew 1% at 328 Kt in Q2 versus 326 Kt in the previous year. The value-added products sales including wire rods were up 5% year-on-year at 78 Kt in Q2 FY20. Share of VAP in total sales was 24%.

Moving on to the financial performance of the aluminum business including Utkal on slide 19. This segment recorded a revenue of INR5,526 crores in this quarter versus INR6,135 crores a year-ago on account of lower LME. EBITDA stood at INR849 crores versus INR1,368 crores in Q2 FY19. The EBITDA margin was still a healthy 15.4% of revenue in Q2.

Moving to slide 21, the overall copper metal production was higher by 17% year-on-year at 84 Kt in Q2 compared to 72 Kt in the last year same quarter. Quarterly production of copper rods was at 65 Kt in Q2 supported by the newly commissioned CCR-3. The CCR-3 achieved a record production of 44 Kt in quarter two of FY20. DAP production was lower at 50 Kt in Q2 FY20 versus 88 Kt last year.

Coming to slide 22, on sales volume of copper and its VAP. Copper metal sales were at 82,000 tons in quarter two, CC rod sales in Q2 FY20 were higher by 3% Y-o-Y at 63,000 tons.

The financial performance of copper segment is on slide 23. Revenue stood at INR4,449 crores in this quarter compared to INR4,730 crores a year ago. This was marginally lower Y-o-Y due to lower by-product realizations. EBITDA stood at INR263 crores in this quarter versus INR408 crores last year. This was comparatively lower due to again lower by-product realizations and the impact of monsoon related issues on operations.

Let me now hand over the call to Satish to give you a brief on our consolidated results and a summary.

Satish Pai

So on slide 24, the company reported a consolidated revenue of INR29,657 crores, an EBITDA of INR3,918 crores, a PBT before exceptional items of INR1,748 crores, and profit after tax of INR974 crores in Q2 FY20.

The detailed quarterly comparative financial numbers are attached as an annexure to this presentation on slide 28. The Hindalco standalone including Utkal reported a revenue of INR9,966 crores, an EBITDA of INR1,251 crores, and a profit after-tax of INR167 crores in Q2 FY20. These details are also provided as an annexure to this presentation on slide 29.

So let me now summarize on slide 25. Hindalco delivered a sustainable performance in the second quarter FY20 despite global headwinds and uncertainties. Nearly 80% of its EBITDA in Q2 was LME de-linked, reflecting the strength of the sustainable business model. This performance is backed by Novelis' continuous focus on improving its operational efficiencies coupled with innovations leading to operational excellence. Hindalco's recent inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index is providing a steady path towards our commitment to deliver high value.

In terms of growth opportunities, Hindalco's expansion plans in Utkal Alumina and downstream is well focused to leverage on market opportunities in India, Novelis' organic and inorganic expansion will not only enhance its product mix, but will also lead the way for Hindalco's sustainable business model.

On the outlook, given the challenging current market environment, there are likely chances that global aluminum prices may remain under pressure, but demand for beverage can sheet with rising consumer demand for sustainable products in beverage packaging remains strong. The domestic market demand in consumable durables and packaging sectors is also expected to remain firm.

Going forward, the key risks are a weakening of global demand led by China, a U.S.-China trade war escalation, rising imports of aluminum and copper into India, and the impact of Brexit. So with that, I thank you very much for your attention and the forum is now open for questions that you may have.

We have our first question from the line of Indrajit Agarwal from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Indrajit Agarwal

Hi, sir. Can you highlight what has been the progress on Muri. Are we updated ramped-up on production over there? So what I wanted to understand is, for the alumina production this year, how much -- or this quarter, how much is Utkal, and how much is ex-Utkal?

Satish Pai

So first, the Muri plant start-up has not happened yet. We are expecting that we will probably get the clearances by the end of this month. So the production of 667 Kt of alumina is all Utkal and Renukoot.

Indrajit Agarwal

All right. Thank you so much. And any cost of production guidance for 3Q and rest of the year?

Satish Pai

So I guess the cost of production guidance is on the aluminum side. So we were flattish Q2 to Q1, remembering that Q2 is a monsoon quarter with the coal tightness et cetera. And our guidance for Q3 is flat to slightly down.

Indrajit Agarwal

All right, thanks. That's all from my side.

Pinakin Parekh

Yeah. Thank you very much sir. Now this is a follow-up question from the Novelis conference call and this relates to the Aleris transaction. Now sir, what we understand is that of the three approvals, so far, only we have clarity on Europe, there is nothing on China and on the U.S., the DoJ arbitration will be known after the acquisition is completed. And in the worst case basis, Hindalco might have to divest off Lewisport. Now we understand it's a low probability event, but it is not a zero probability event.

Back in 2018, when the acquisition was announced, there were three pillars of the acquisition, one was a strong demand environment, the China optionality and the Lewisport. Now sir, how do we wrap our sales around the potential risk that after the transaction is done, Lewisport may have to be divested and the valuations may not be the same as to what Hindalco is right now paying for Aleris.

Satish Pai

So I'm going to let a Steve answer that question. But Pinakin your analysis is absolutely correct so far, of all what you stated. So Steve, you want to just take the last part on what could happen in the U.S.?

Steven Fisher

Yeah. Pinakin, you recapped from the Novelis call very well, where we stand in all the jurisdictions. We have conditional clearance in Europe, we have clearance in the U.S., subject to the arbitration and then we still await the China regulatory approval that we expect in the near future.

As we said on the call, we think it's an unlikely event that we were to lose an arbitration. We feel our arguments of steel versus aluminum are very strong and arbitrating the market definition in the U.S. And when you start to think about the pillars of the transaction, the pillars of the transaction were the integration in Asia were product diversification into aerospace B&C and further customer diversification and growth in auto.

We are hopeful that as we said before that that will still occur. In the event that -- in the unlikely event that Lewisport is not part of Novelis on a longer-term basis, we also reiterated that we're still committed to the $150 million of synergies that we announced over a year-ago and we still see this as a value accretive transaction going forward. And all efforts on our part are to get the approval from China and then ultimately be able to bring Lewisport in after winning the arbitration.

Pinakin Parekh

Thank you. So just to clarify, the $2.6 billion remains as it is and whatever has to be divested and whatever incremental inflows that Novelis sees will be over and after the transaction is done?

Steven Fisher

Yes, for both the Duffel asset and in the unlikely event of Lewisport, both of those would be post-closing of the $2.6 billion with Aleris.

Pinakin Parekh

Understood. Thank you, very much.

Steven Fisher

Thanks.

Rajesh Lachhani

Yes. Thank you. My question is with regards to Copper segment. So if we see on a quarter-on-quarter basis, copper EBITDA has remained broadly flat. In fact, it's slightly reduced. However our production of DAP is higher, our sales of cathodes are higher, and CC rod are almost flat. So just trying to understand what's the reason for the EBITDA being largely flat for Copper?

Satish Pai

So, just to refresh, quarter one we had a longish shutdown of this smelter and quarter two, the by-product realization has gone down, that is one. And partially our operations were impacted because of the floods in that area. So Copper is a mix of many value drivers, certain drivers go positive, certain drivers go negative. But at the end, we have remained at the same level as Q1 and we expect going forward this to be better.

Rajesh Lachhani

So the by-product revaluations were even lower sequentially?

Satish Pai

Yes. So sulfuric acid for example is lower compared to Q1 as well and DAP also is marginally lower than Q1.

Rajesh Lachhani

Understood. And my second question is with regards to approval from China, with regards to Aleris acquisition. So are we seeing any issues or concerns with regards to getting the China approval?

Satish Pai

Steve, you want to take that?

Steven Fisher

Yeah. We continue to proactively work with the regulatory authorities in China and anticipate a clearance of our transaction in the near future.

Rajesh Lachhani

But Steve, just to -- the Chinese approval has taken a much longer time and we understand that in Europe and U.S., there were issues with regards to automotive sheet capacity, but in China, what's the reason for this getting delayed whereas the… [Multiple Speakers].

Steven Fisher

Yeah. And I think first, China typically wants to see the clearance occur in the other jurisdictions. So I think that's number one. There is a small bit -- a very small bit of overlap of auto body sheet that was coming in from the Duffel facility that we are now divesting from Europe, that was coming into China.

Outside of that, there are industrial plate in Aerospace business inside of China and we're auto body sheet player inside of China. And again, we don't see the overlap and we anticipate -- overall from competition, we anticipate seeing -- hopefully to see the clearance come through in the next few weeks.

Rajesh Lachhani

That's it from my side.

Amit Dixit

Thanks for taking my question, sir. I have two questions, the first one is on power and fuel cost, which was up almost 12% in this quarter. I mean I'm talking about standalone one, it is up almost 12% Y-o-Y. So just wanted to understand the drivers behind it and your coal mix for the quarter and as compared to last year.

Satish Pai

So let me just give you the coal mix. So the coal mix for this quarter was, linkage coal was 60%, e-auction was 25%, our own mines was 4% and the imports was 9%. So the imports sharply went up in Q2, because the international prices of coal dropped. So we lowered the production of our own coal and we imported cheaper coal. So that was the coal mix, so there is not -- you want to?

Praveen Maheshwari

Yes. So I think you're referring to the published SEBI results. In this case what happens is, if you purchase coal and use it, it goes into the line of power and fuel, whereas actually speaking if you use your own mined coal, then large portion actually goes into the other expense, so it's a classification issue. It's as per the accounting standards. Power and fuel doesn't include if you incur costs on mining your own coal, that goes into the other expenses other respective lines. For example, your employees cost will go into employees and so on.

Satish Pai

So really the coal costs from Q2 to Q1 was flattish. So our power costs have not gone up.

Amit Dixit

Great. Understood. The second question is on -- in cash flow, where in you know there is significant amount of INR115 crores, INR175 [ph] crores locked up in payables, it seems payables have gone down, so I just wanted a bit more clarity on that.

Satish Pai

So you're at --

Amit Dixit

I mean in standalone.

Satish Pai

Yeah. So standalone, you see it's a mix of two businesses first of all, aluminum and copper. In aluminum, there is not much of a change between in the quarter or in the half year. In copper, what happens is many times you have the large concentrates which arrive at a single instance and there are payments, which get made or get deferred even if there is a two, three days delay.

I think in place of looking at purely payables, just look at the overall working capital and I can tell you in aluminum business, we have actually reduced the working capital by reducing the coal advances, but that's a couple of hundred crores. And in copper business compared to March, the working capital has gone up primarily because in March it was significantly low and in September, it was significantly higher and it is also related to the production related issues because of the floods and all.

So we had concentrate in large quantities and which was not consumed. This will get balanced out by in the next couple of quarters. So as far as working capital is concerned, we have no major concerns as of now.

Amit Dixit

Okay, thanks, sir. Understood. And all the best.

Ashish Kejriwal

Thanks for the opportunity. Sir, my question is on Aluminum. Is it possible to give a breakup of our geographical mix in Aluminum, means how much we have sold domestic this quarter versus first quarter FY20?

Satish Pai

Sir roughly, both in Q1 -- I think Q1 it was around 46% to 47% domestically, rest was exports and in Q2, actually nearly 60% has been exported, as I said in my prepared remarks, because the domestic demand was quite low. We had a 6% de-growth.

Ashish Kejriwal

Okay. And sir, is this the reason because of which our blended Aluminum realization was lower than what it was as compared to the fall in LME price?

Satish Pai

Well, I think that our aluminum price is reflected in the nearly 2% decline that we had in the LME, but it is also true that the discounts domestically were a bit higher in Q2 versus Q1, because the market is very weak.

Ashish Kejriwal

So is it possible to quantify the difference what we are selling in the export market and domestic market?

Satish Pai

So generally between the export and the domestic market, we have about INR4,000, INR5,000 gap, but with the GST refund that we get, that delta between exported domestic is hardly about INR1,000.

Ashish Kejriwal

Okay. And sir about your hedging policies going forward? Second half how much volume we are going to hedge?

Satish Pai

Yeah, was expecting this one. So for the remaining quarters of FY20, that means the remaining Q3 and Q4, we have 18% of the total commodity hedged at $2,150 per ton. The 11% is at rupee LME of INR1,54,000 a ton and there is 7% only commodity at $2,130 per ton and the currency overall hedge is 36% at INR75.14, so that's our second half hedging position.

Ashish Kejriwal

Fair enough sir. Thank you, sir. And sir lastly on Muri. Are we expecting any more one-offs like we have seen in the first half around INR38 crores?

Satish Pai

So look even this quarter, yeah, we put about INR31 crores because the evacuation and repair is largely completed. So no, but just for complete transparency, we still have fixed cost going on in Q3. So till my plant starts, we have roughly INR20 crores to INR30 crores of fixed cost of keeping the mines and the plant going. So that's why we are hopeful that we'll be able to start the plant by the end of this month.

Ashish Kejriwal

Fair enough.

Satish Pai

But there is no one-time charge anymore.

Ashish Kejriwal

Fair. So when we are talking about cost of production being flat to lower, we have included that fixed cost going forward?

Satish Pai

Yes, we have. The thing is the alumina prices have been going down, that's the reason why.

Ashish Kejriwal

Yeah. But do you think that even after the start of the Muri plant, our cost of production will be higher than the imported price, which we are buying right now?

Satish Pai

Well, the imported price sort goes between an FOB of 290 to 300 odd. So landed, we still think Muri will be a bit cheaper, because of the logistics cost involved.

Ashish Kejriwal

Understood. Thank you.

Vikash Singh

Good afternoon, sir.

Satish Pai

Good afternoon.

Vikash Singh

Sir, just wanted to understand this Belgium plant as well as Lewisport. Have you any idea how much their contribution in terms of the Aleris EBITDA?

Satish Pai

Steve, you want to take that?

Steven Fisher

Yeah. So as it relates to the Duffel facility in Belgium, we are actively pursuing signing a definitive agreement and working with a number of parties. The overall EBITDA estimate is approximately on an annual basis about $50 million. And again on Lewisport we're very comfortable with our positioning as to winning arbitration. So we're not going to get into any further details as it relates to the Lewisport facility.

Vikash Singh

Okay. And my second question is, we have talked about a lot of synergy between Aleris and Novelis. In case if we have to part with Lewisport also, because we are supposed to use certain portion from Lewisport in our Novelis also, how does that synergy or the cost efficiencies is expected to change?

Steven Fisher

Yeah. So what we've said even answering your question earlier on this call is that we're comfortable with the synergy amount that we announced last -- just over a year ago of $150 million, regardless of whether we retain Duffel and in the unlikely event of not being able to retain Lewisport. So we're still committed to the $150 million of synergies. If we were to -- if or when we complete the arbitration and bring Lewisport into Novelis, we think there is potentially some further upside to the $150 million.

Vikash Singh

Okay. Just one last question. This quarter how much is the incremental cost because of the purchase outside Muri was closed?

Satish Pai

Okay. So the incremental cost outside Muri was roughly about INR26 crores, I mean the large --

Vikash Singh

INR26 crores.

Satish Pai

INR26 crores. Because most of those purchases were actually made in Q1, but actually got consumed in Q2. So the largest hit was actually in Q2.

Vikash Singh

Okay, sir. That's all from my side. Thank you for taking my questions.

Satish Pai

Thank you.

Kamlesh Jain

Yeah. Sir, in the last concall you had mentioned that our Aluminum COP would be down by 3% to 4% as compared to Q1 levels in H2. So now you are saying that in the Q3, we are going to see flat quarter-on-quarter cost in Aluminum. So are we going to see the benefits in the Q4 alone or we're reducing down our cost assumptions?

Satish Pai

Yeah, fair point. I think that you know I do see that Q3 will be slightly lower, but whether it will be down 3% or not. And the reason why I'm sort of slightly more hesitant now is because the coal situation in India has gone extremely tight right now.

Kamlesh Jain

Okay.

Satish Pai

So this is the only reason why I'm a little bit hesitant because all the other cost, CP coke pitch, all that is largely as per our expectation, but if the coal price is domestically and if you are on the e-auction suddenly jump up, you may have realized that a lot of coal mines in Odisha and all are going through lots of shutdowns and problems. So this is the only reason why I'm a little bit hesitant of what will happen to the coal prices.

Kamlesh Jain

And lastly, sir on the part of the tax rate, so in this quarter, we have seen -- for in the current tax rate like say from a 19% level to 1% and in the notes we have mentioned that we have not took a decision on whether to adopt the new tax rate or not. So why there is some such a sharp fall in the tax rate and in the consol, we have not seen the such a sharp fall, like say including Utkal?

Satish Pai

No. Sir, when you're saying fall, you are saying in the standalone results compared to quarter one or last year?

Kamlesh Jain

Quarter one, sir?

Satish Pai

Quarter one, there is no fall.

Kamlesh Jain

If I see the total tax rate, it was 35% in last quarter, now it is 25% in this quarter?

Satish Pai

Yeah. So the India part just that we are clear, we do not see any impact of the new tax rate because we will continue with the old regime because of existing MAT credits and accelerated depreciation. Novelis has seen a tax rate reduction in this quarter and maybe Steve, you want to just clarify the Novelis tax rate, why it went down?

Steven Fisher

Yeah, sure. So the Q2 ETR for Novelis was about approximately 27% versus last year, approximately 36%. We had a more positive regional mix of where there is higher statutory rates and then we have both currency re-measurement and translation in Brazil that was favorable to us. But overall, we continue at Novelis to find new opportunities to continue to find ways to lower the ETR and I think you've seen that as a trend over the last several quarters.

Kamlesh Jain

Thanks, sir. And lastly sir, on the copper business. So how do we see that going forward like say in the H2 ramp-up and the volume levels and asset utilization?

Praveen Maheshwari

So in copper business, the positive is that the operations are expected to be better in H2, so it will be more stable, we are not looking at any shutdown in Q3 nor do we expect any operational issues because the floods are over and everything is over. So I think Q3 will be better than Q2 operationally. The cloud is on the market side, a little bit, because as we talked about in our -- earlier in the call that both aluminum and copper businesses in India domestically are seeing slower growth. So that may be a point, but at the end of the day, we are able to sell everything. The impact comes if you have to export, then the realization is slightly lower. So I would guess overall financially the performance should be better than what you've seen in H1.

Kamlesh Jain

Thanks a lot, sir.

Vishal Chandak

Thank you very much for taking my questions sir. The first question is with respect to again on the Aleris deal in China. So the Regulatory Commission have found that there is an overlap in U.S. as well as in Europe. Is any similar finding is there in China as well or is just -- they're just waiting for the decision in U.S. and China -- in Europe?

Satish Pai

Steve, you want to take that?

Steven Fisher

Yes. So there is a small overlap in auto body sheet as Aleris has had some small imports from their Duffel facility in Belgium, being imported into China. That's from what we see the only overlap in competition.

Obviously, with our commitment in EU to divest Duffel in the event that we -- when we close the transaction with Aleris, that would eliminate the overlap of competition between Novelis and Aleris inside of China. And so we just continue now that both the EU and U.S. have made their rulings to work very actively with the regulatory authorities in China to get the final clearance and hope to get that over the next few weeks.

Vishal Chandak

Got it. Sir. Second question is with respect to your CapEx programs. If you could just help us walk through the timelines of various projects. As you mentioned, all the projects are on times if you could just walk us through the timelines for various projects?

Satish Pai

You are referring to the Novelis projects, right?

Vishal Chandak

Including India as well, sir, for the Utkal expansion et cetera.

Satish Pai

Okay. So before I hand over to Steve, the Utkal Alumina 500 Kt expansion is on time. We should be doing the mechanical commissioning somewhere in Q3 of next year. So by December of next year, we should be up and running. So that's the Utkal. So I'll let Steve talk about the Novelis projects. Steve?

Steven Fisher

Yeah. And so as Praveen had mentioned or Satish, I don't remember all of our projects are on time and on budget. The first project will be the 200 Kt auto finishing facility to come online in Guthrie, Kentucky here in the U.S. It will start to commission late this fiscal year, so March 2020 and begin to sell coils to customers in fiscal 2021.

The next project to come online from there is our 100 Kt auto finishing expansion in Changzhou, China. It will begin the commissioning process in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 and qualifying with customers. And then finally, our third project, which is the expansion of both rolling and recycling capacity and the facility in Brazil is on track and will come up for commissioning in March of 2021. And then finally, as I mentioned on the call, we have just begun the recycling expansion in Greensboro, so that's just underway.

Vishal Chandak

That would be it. That's great sir. Thank you so very much.

Rahul Jain

Yeah. Could you also quantify the amount that's required for these expansions for this year and for next year?

Satish Pai

You mean the CapEx?

Rahul Jain

The CapEx. Yeah.

Satish Pai

Yeah. I think the remaining CapEx this year -- INR700 crores will be the Utkal expansion CapEx for this year. Steve, the CapEx for the three projects for this year for you is?

Steven Fisher

Yeah. So the -- I don't know the exact dollars for this year, but we are guiding for total CapEx at the Novelis level of $650 million to $700 million, which would approximately $200 million of maintenance, so the rest would be the strategic projects, so roughly in the $450 million range for this year.

Satish Pai

Yeah, that's correct. $450 million I remember.

Rahul Jain

So, you think $450 million this year and $650 million next year?

Steven Fisher

No. $650 million total CapEx for this fiscal year, of which $200 million is maintenance. So that would imply about $450 million for strategic projects this fiscal year.

Rahul Jain

And would you give any guidance for next year?

Steven Fisher

We have not given any guidance for next year, but for the projects that we've announced, it would be less than $450 million spent this year.

Rahul Jain

Right. And for Utkal, could you also specify how much the reserve life of bauxite do we have?

Satish Pai

It depends on whether we do any further expansion, but if we continue with the $2 million, we have roughly I think another 30 years, 35 years of reserve life.

Rahul Jain

Great, thanks.

Akshay Ajmera

Thanks for taking my questions sir. Just a small bookkeeping question I have. In the standalone financials, we have INR1,043 crore charge in the P&L in the OCI. And I wanted to know how much is this is related to the -- our investment in Vodafone, Idea, if at all?

Satish Pai

So it's basically a notional adjustment in OCI, depending upon the market price, but roughly it's about INR500 crores for Idea.

Akshay Ajmera

Okay. And are we envisaging any plans to put in further equity or any launch of corporate guarantee to Vodafone, Idea?

Satish Pai

No.

Akshay Ajmera

Not at this point. All right. Thank you, so much. Thank you, sir.

Rajesh Lachhani

Yeah. Thanks for the opportunity, again. Sir, my question is with regards to the auto capacity expansion in China. If I remember correctly, this -- we already have auto facility in China, which is not running at full capacity. So I just wanted to know what is the current capacity utilization in China and what is the objective of expanding this capacity if we are not running our earlier plant at full capacity?

Satish Pai

Steve, go ahead.

Steven Fisher

Sure. So you're absolutely correct. We currently have approximately 100 Kt of auto body sheet in production and we're doubling that to 200 Kt. We are not running at full capacity as we sit here today, because of the pullback in auto builds, generally in China due to consumer sentiment, probably driven mainly by U.S.-China trade disputes.

As we look forward, we have sold significant amounts of both lines of the 200 Kt and we believe that the overall market conditions for auto will not continue at the levels that they're at, I mean we will see recovery and expect at some point in time some significant recovery which will utilize both lines.

Again, reminding everyone on the call that inside of China, this is the leading new energy vehicle, electric vehicle market from a production standpoint, which is a higher use of aluminum and something that we see a tremendous amount of demand in China for.

Rajesh Lachhani

Sure, Steve. Steve, can you just quantify what's the capacity utilization of the Chinese auto plant currently?

Steven Fisher

Yeah. Currently we're running just over 50% in the current market conditions. But that, as I said can change quite dramatically.

Rajesh Lachhani

Understood. And my second question is to Mr. Satish. Sir, once we have this Utkal Alumina project expansion completed, since Muri is anyway the high cost plant. If the alumina prices stay below 270 or below 300, is there option that we can close Muri forever and then continue with Utkal expansion, can source the Alumina from Utkal expansion rather?

Satish Pai

So look, Rajesh, I think we evaluate those options as we go along, because you also have to make sure that you have a risk mitigation plan in place. The last thing I want is that all my alumina comes from one place, because that can be a little bit risky, as well.

So I think that what you mentioned, we are also aware of it, but we would take a call when that happens. I think we would also want to do some upgrades on the Renukoot refinery, Step one, because Muri is relatively a new plant whereas the Renukoot refinery also we would want to take some shutdowns and fix some things once Utkal expansion comes on line.

Rajesh Lachhani

Understood, thanks. Thanks for the answering my questions.

Satish Pai

Yeah, thanks Rajesh.

Satish Pai

Yeah. Thank you very much. As you said, I think that we -- for Hindalco, our balanced business model between the downstream and upstream is -- where in these challenging times, it comes out because compared to our competition it allows us to weather the tough commodity conditions better. So thank you very much for your attention everyone. Thank you.

