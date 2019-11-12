Switching To Neutral On Seagate

My problem with the name relates to the fact that valuations are currently at multi-year highs. In my view, investors are betting that cash flow will improve dramatically.

Seagate Technology (STX) is up about 45% since I put out my bullish call on the company just over a year ago, against an 11% return for the S&P 500, so that's gratifying. Additionally, the short puts that I recommended worked out well, which adds to the return. The problem is that the company obviously has a much different risk profile at $59 per share than it did back at $43, so I must look in on the name. Also, as I stated in the first article, in my view this isn't a "buy and forget" type of investment, and an investor in the name must be willing to attempt to "ride the cycle." Since the company has obviously published some financial statements since I last wrote about it, I'll update my financial review. In addition, I'll look at the stock itself as a thing distinct from the underlying business. For those who can stand neither the suspense nor my writing, I'll leap right on the point: I'll be selling my Seagate at these levels, based simply on valuation. For investors approaching this name for the first time, I have a short put recommendation.

Financial Snapshot

Seagate is obviously a cyclical company, as evidenced by both the variability in revenue and net income. That variability was on full display when the company reported its most recent quarterly results, with revenue and net income down ~14% and 56%, respectively, from the same period a year ago. In my opinion, this one quarter of performance isn't significant except insofar as it serves as a demonstration that this is a variable business.

Turning to the balance sheet, I think the capital structure here remains quite strong for two reasons. First, the company's long-term debt is matched by fully 43% of cash and equivalents on hand. Second, fully 56% of long-term debt is due after 2024, suggesting little reason to fear a credit or solvency crisis anytime soon.

Finally, it must be said that management has treated shareholders exceedingly well in my view. In particular, it has returned just over $10.1 billion to shareholders since 2014 ($6 billion in the form of stock buybacks, the balance from dividend payments). In my view, shareholder-friendly management is critical, as an unfriendly management almost guarantees capital loss. This combination of dividends and stock buybacks has caused shares outstanding to drop at a CAGR of ~4%, and dividends per share to grow at a CAGR of ~7% since 2014.

Source: Company filings

So, in sum, I'd say that the financial history here is still quite solid. There'll be ups and downs in the business cycle, but there's no significant risk from the point of view of someone with a time horizon beyond a single cycle.

The Stock

As I've said many times, there's much more to investing well than simply buying stock in a company like Seagate. The stock itself is often governed by forces that have little if anything to do with the underlying business. For instance, monetary policy has loomed large in the minds of investors for years, as investors start to focus more on liquidity flows. For that reason, I need to spend some time writing about the stock itself, and specifically trying to answer whether now is a good time to buy.

If the market is excessively optimistic, that's a bad sign in my view, because sooner or later, any company will have a misstep. If the shares are optimistically priced at the time of that misstep, they will drop in price. So, I want to find shares that the market isn't particularly optimistic about. One of the ways I use to judge optimism is to look at price to free cash flow.

I was particularly intrigued by Seagate last year because the stock was trading at just over six times free cash flow. This was particularly interesting to me because in four of the five times the company traded at that valuation over the previous seven years, the stock went on to do very well. The idea was that history may not repeat, but it certainly rhymes.

At the moment, the shares are trading at multi-year high valuations. Per the graphic below, the shares haven't been this expensive on a price to free cash flow basis since 2012, which is troublesome in my estimation. Investors need to remember that the more they pay for a series of future cash flows, the lower will be their subsequent returns. "Troublesome" doesn't mean "disqualified from consideration," because it is possible for the shares to rally nicely from these valuations as the historical record demonstrates. In my view, in order to rally, a dramatic turnaround has to take place. Cash flow will have to increase fairly dramatically in a very short span of time. It's not impossible for this to happen, but such transformations are rare. For that reason, I can't recommend putting new money to work in Seagate until prices drop and/or cash flow increases dramatically.

Data by YCharts

Options As Alternative

Given my history here, I'm obviously willing to buy this name in the mid-$40s. I have a choice, therefore, to either wait for the shares to drop to that level again, which is a prospect I don't relish, given that I'm impatient by nature. Alternatively, I could sell puts with that strike price, to generate some yield now. I consider this option the superior one to sitting and waiting for the stock to fall in price. If the shares flatline or rise in price from here, I'll simply pocket the premium and drive on. If the shares drop, I'll be obliged to buy, but will do so at a level that I find acceptable. In any event, being obliged to buy at $45 at some future date is superior to buying at $58 today.

At the moment, my favorite puts here are the June 2020 Seagate puts with a strike of $45. These are currently bid-asked at $1.60-1.63. So, if an investor simply takes the bid here, and is subsequently exercised, they will buy Seagate at a net price ~26% below the current level. At that point, the dividend yield will obviously be over 25% greater than it is now, holding all else constant.

In my previous article, I suggested that people who weren't convinced of my bullish arguments sell the March 2019 puts with a strike of $42.50, which were at the time bid at $2.50. After spiking in value in the teeth of the Q4 2018 market decline, these eventually expired worthless, which enhanced the return even further. The strategy worked well in the past, in my view, and I think it makes sense to do the same again.

Conclusion

I think Seagate is an excellent business, and I have fond feelings for the stock, given that it's been a very profitable trade for me. That said, valuation matters a great deal and at the moment the valuation is a bit rich in my view, particularly in light of the evident softness in the business. I came to the party early last year, and it may be the case that I'm leaving the party early now; but in my view, investors must be disciplined in our approach to valuation. That said, I think there's always something to do, and in this case, I think a short put at least presents the opportunity to generate some premiums today. I think this is a great business, but I think the shares have gotten ahead of themselves. For those not interested in the short put, I would recommend waiting until price drops to match value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Although I'm currently long this stock, I'll be selling it this week per the article. In addition, I'll be selling 7 of the puts mentioned.