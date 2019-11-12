Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (PRBZF) CEO George Paleologou on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (OTC:PRBZF) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call November 11, 2019 2:30 PM ET

Company Participants

George Paleologou - President and Chief Executive Officer

William Kalutycz - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

George Doumet - Scotiabank

Derek Lessard - TD Securities

David Newman - Desjardins

John Zamparo - CIBC Capital Markets

Sabahat Khan - RBC Capital Markets

Stephen MacLeod - BMO Capital Markets

Dimitry Khmelnitsky - Veritas

Rob Wells - TD Wealth

Derek Lessard - TD Securities

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Premium Brands Holding Corporation Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder this conference is being recorded. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation we will conduct a question-answer-session. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host George Paleologou. Please go ahead.

George Paleologou

Thanks, Corey, and good morning everyone. I would like to welcome you to our 2019 third quarter conference call. I would also like to recognize the significance of this day and thank all the brave men and women who have fought for our country and to whom we owe our rights and freedoms.

On an overall basis, I'm pleased with the progress we've made in the execution of our many growth initiatives during the past quarter, and in particular with the success we're seeing in the US across our seafood, sandwich and protein platforms. Unfortunately, factors outside of our control, namely issues resulting from the severe outbreak of ASF in Asia, and in particular, China, combined with global trade disputes have temporarily distorted the economics of some of our legacy businesses.

It is now projected that the ASF outbreak in China will result in the loss of 50% to 65% of their pork production, creating an unprecedented supply demand imbalance in global protein markets. To put the size of this issue in perspective, China produces almost half of the world's pork supply, which means that over one quarter of the global supply report has been temporarily taken off the market. This is truly a first time event in modern history. I will be expanding on this issue, as well as some of our successes later.

But before I do, I will be turning the presentation over to our CFO, Will Kalutycz for an overview of our financial results for the quarter. Will?

William Kalutycz

Thanks, George and good morning, everyone. Before discussing our results for the quarter, I would like to caution you that to the extent we make forward looking statements during our presentation. Our forecasts and assumptions are subject to change and actual results may vary. Please see our 2018 MD&A, which is filed on the SEDAR website www.sedar.com for details on some of the factors that can cause her actual results to differ from our current expectations.

Turning to our results, our revenue for the quarter grew by $132.8 million or 15.9% to a record 968.3 million. Acquisitions accounted for 69.1 million of the increase, organic volume growth for 51.7 million, net selling price inflation for 6.5 million and currency translation for 5.5 million.

Our organic volume growth rate, which excludes the impact of selling price and exchange related inflation, was 6.2% for the quarter or on a nominal dollar basis 7.6%. Our strong growth was driven by a broad range of initiatives, with most of our success being in the seafood, sandwich meat snack and charcuterie product categories.

This is partially offset by three top line challenges. These consisted of one, tough year-over-year comparatives for our Quebec based distribution operation due to an unusually large amount of future activity by a particular retailer 2018; two, lower than normal promotional activity for certain pork based products as a result of cost and supply uncertainties associated with the outbreak of African Swine Fever in China; and three, continued weakness in the Western Canadian full service foodservice market.

While our growth for the quarter exceeded our long-term targeted range of 4% to 6%, it was below our expectations mainly due to slower than planned ramp up in a variety of new meat snack and sandwich product launches and the ASF related challenge mentioned earlier.

Our adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased by 12.8 million or 18% to 84.1 million, this was driven primarily by our sales growth, adoption of the IFRS-16 accounting standard and efficiency improvements in a number of our production facilities.

These positive drivers were partially offset by four main factors. Namely one, additional costs associated with investments we are making in infrastructure to support our current and future growth, including additional overhead associated with our new GTA facility, expanded Montreal operation and new lobster procurement initiatives.

Two; a run up in the cost of Maine landed lobsters due to unexpectedly low landings, which resulted in lower than normal margins on fixed price lobster promotions with several major US retail chains.

Three, labor costs inflation, particularly in our US based businesses where the labor market is extremely tight and four additional outside storage costs mainly associated with long inventory positions being taken to hedge against rising global pork and beef commodity costs and to prepare for new product launches.

The impact of pork and beef commodity costs inflation had a negative impact on our margin percentage for the quarter, but on a dollar basis was relatively neutral due to price increases implemented earlier in the quarter or in the previous quarter offsetting cost inflation.

While our adjusted EBITDA set a new third quarter record, it was below our expectations due to the lobster margin and sales challenges I mentioned earlier. And also because the margin improvement we had expected to resolve from recent selling price increases put through by many of our protein businesses to address ASF related cost challenges did not happen.

This is because of further commodity cost inflation and in particular, significant increases in the cost of specialized raw materials source from Europe, which in turn was the result of a major increase in Europe's pork exports to China.

Looking forward, we are reducing our sales and adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2019 based primarily on four considerations, namely the greater than expected challenges that occurred in the third quarter. The continuation of some of these challenges into the fourth quarter and in particularly those associated with the outbreak of ASF in China, the Canadian dollar being stronger in the back half of 2019 than we had previously forecasted and delays in the closing of several planned business acquisitions. Note that this last factor impacted only the top end of our guidance.

These factors are expected to be partially offset by the recent completion of two acquisitions, namely Viandex and Maine Coast albeit; the impact of these is mitigated by the seasonality of their businesses. While we're expecting to complete additional acquisitions in the fourth quarter of 2019 these have not been factored into our revised guidance.

Our adjusted earnings per share for the quarter decreased by $0.15 per share to add $0.88 per share primarily due to three causes namely, one, the dilutive effects of a recent private placement as a significant portion of the new capital raised is yet to be invested; two, the adoption of the IFRS-16 account standard which represented approximately one third of the decrease in our EPS and three, the ASF challenges I outlined earlier.

In terms of our financial position, we continue to maintain a very conservative balance sheet and strong liquidity. Our senior debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio was 2.0 to 1, which was well below our long-term target range of 2.5 to 1 to 3.0 to 1, while our total debt to adjusted EBITDA was 3.3 to 1, which was also below our long-term targeted range of 4.0 to 1 to 4.5 to 1. In terms of liquidity we have $409 million unutilized credit capacity at the end of the quarter.

During the quarter we invested $68.7 million in businesses and growth related capital projects. These consisted of 49.6 million for the investments in Viandex and North Delta Seafood and $19.1 million for project capital expenditures.

Turning to dividends, during the quarter we declared a dividend of $19.6 million or $.0525 per share, which on an annualized basis works out to $2.10 per share. Our free cash flow for the trailing four quarters was a record $174.7 million as compared to dividends of $73.1 million, resulting in a payout ratio of 41.8%.

I will now turn the presentation back to George.

George Paleologou

Thanks Will. While ASF and global trade disputes are presenting us with certain short-term challenges, we feel very good about our third quarter and year-to-date performance and the progress we're making towards becoming North America's leading specialty food company.

We're particularly pleased with the headway being made by our seafood, sandwich and protein platforms in the US. Our third quarter growth in this market of almost 50% underscores the merits of our long-term strategies and gives us the conviction that we will exceed our plan of achieving sales of 6 billion and an EBITDA margin of 10% by 2023.

At a time when most large food companies are struggling just to maintain their sales, we're hitting singles and doubles on a regular basis, driven by our passion for producing authentic, great tasting and great quality products. Our US protein platforms, meat snack initiatives are generating great momentum in all retail channels, including club, grocery and convenience store. This is most evident in the sister channel where we can now claim a title to having the fastest growing meet snack brand in the US driven by new product launches and excellent commercial execution.

During the quarter our US seafood platform commissioned a new 40,000 square foot lobster processing plant in Saco, Maine. The ramp up of this facility is going very well and we're now without a doubt the best position company in the US to capitalize on the growing demand by both retail and foodservice customers for new and innovative value added lobster products. It is early days, but the response so far from our customers, to the new and innovative product solutions we're bringing to them has been excellent and sales traction is accelerating much faster than planned.

Our US sandwich platform, which is our most developed initiative in the US, had another solid quarter generating double digit organic growth, driven in part by their new sales initiatives in the club, retail and c-store channels, and by their focus on the assembly of charcuterie, platters and trades. While sandwich's continued to be they're focused. The success they're having in leveraging their assembly abilities to expand into the charcuterie and trade pack product categories has quickly filled their capacity in this fast growing segment of the market. Correspondingly, they're in the process of planning an expansion of their capacity, as they've established themselves as the best in class manufacturer in this category.

Partially offsetting the success we're seeing in so many areas of our business are the challenges caused by ASF related issues and global trade disputes, which are resulting in unprecedented volatility in both domestic and international global protein markets. This volatility is making it increasingly difficult to conduct our business on an as usual basis. However, there have been some recent positive developments, with China lifting its ban on Canadian pork and beef and reducing some of its tariffs on meat inputs from the US. While, these developments don't resolve the immediate supply demand imbalances, they will help global protein markets to return to some normalcy and predictability.

As a final word on this situation, I would like to reemphasize the transitory nature of these challenges that our long-term perspective has not changed. We continue to manage our business and growth prudently and deliberately focusing on innovation, operational excellence and diversification, all the while keeping our eye on the long gain.

Turning to our acquisitions, I'm very pleased to welcome the Viandex, Maine Coast Shellfish and North Delta Seafood teams to Premium Brands. Viandex is a leading distributor of proteins in Quebec City, and will expand the capabilities of our Quebec based C&C platform. Maine Coast Shellfish is a leading distributor of locally harvested seafood in the US Northeast, and will provide downstream distribution capabilities to Ready Seafood as they ramp up production at their Saco facility.

North Delta Seafood is a leading processor and distributor of the wide variety of wild Pacific caught seafood, and will further enhance and diversify our sourcing capabilities for these highly sought after products. North Delta will also expand our seafood's platforms access to key markets in Asia and more specifically China. We're very happy to welcome these three very talented management teams to the PB family.

In closing, I would like to once again state that we remain on track to deliver another year of record top and bottom line growth despite some of the unprecedented headwinds currently facing us. 2019 will be the sixteenth year in a row that we deliver record year-over-year results, are continuing to grow and diversify our revenue and cash flow streams. In terms of our acquisitions activity, I'm pleased to report that we continue to enjoy an especially robust pipeline of opportunities, some of which are sizable and fully expect to add to our portfolio of great specialty food companies in the relatively near future.

I will now turn the presentation over to Corey for the Q&A part of our presentation. Corey?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We'll take our first question from George Doumet with Scotiabank.

George Doumet

Yeah and thanks for taking my questions.

George Paleologou

Hey, George it is my pleasure.

George Doumet

I will I think you guys called out about 6 million of the impact for ASF on EBITDA last quarter. Would you have a number handy for this quarter and do you guys have any approximation maybe for the sale startup challenges that we're also – happened in the quarter as well?

William Kalutycz

Yeah, so it's actually very similar quarter-over-quarter towards this close to the 6 million was just a little under 6 million and again, a similar sort of mix between commodity and sales impact. In terms of the ramp of the sales impact, it was a much smaller impact on our EBITDA probably less than $2 million, sort of in that ballpark. And then just because of generally promo costs associated with those new ramp ups, and then finally – and the one I want to make clear, because maybe it's a little more difficult to explain in the written MD&A is the challenge in our Ready Seafood business with the Maine lobster situation. For last little while we've been talking about how there's been a glut of lobsters in the US, and that's been impacting Ready's margins. And this quarter actually, a lot of the initiatives they put in place to address that have sort of kicked in and that was – that's been addressed, but we had sort of a worst situation happen then in that – the lobster landings in Maine this year were way below expectations which actually resulted in a ramp up a lobster prices in the US and Ready got caught because they had a bunch of fixed promotions which are negotiated well in advance of the season with some major US retailers. So that was another couple of million dollars of hit to our EBITDA.

George Doumet

Yeah, thanks for the color.

William Kalutycz

Those would be sort of the three major factors in the normalization of earnings.

George Doumet

Great, thanks for that. I think George, in your prepared remarks you'd mentioned progress in the sandwich capacity – sorry, sandwich platform in general, there seems – you seem to be doing quite a bit of stuff on the capacity side. I'm just wondering, is it in possibly in the cards to maybe add another sandwich plant over the next 12 months? Or is it going to be just mainly reconfiguration of our existing ones?

William Kalutycz

No, we will not be adding another plant, George. Again, we purchased – we made two acquisitions, Buddy's and Raybern. Both acquisitions came with a lot of capacity. A lot of unutilized capacity plus we built Phoenix as well. So again, we have plenty of production space. As I mentioned in my prepared remarks, we're getting very good traction in sandwiches in all channels, we're growing very nicely in all channels, but also the charcuterie tray business is growing faster than sandwiches right now. We filled our capacity which we have at Reno and Columbus and now we're looking to expand that capacity within the plant network that we already have.

George Paleologou

A follow up on that George is we will be investing in more lines in the existing facility. So there will be some CapEx to support our sandwich growth, but nothing in the scale of a new facility.

George Doumet

Okay and maybe just last one and maybe more of a general question for you guys. I know you guys pride ourselves on being an entrepreneurial and kind of decentralized model, but can you hold on and maybe keep that culture, but also work out a plan to, I guess, reduce your footprint in the manufacturing and distribution capacity, maybe to ultimately improve margins. That's something you guys would consider.

William Kalutycz

Well, again, George, we're not a consolidator. We don't make decisions that are driven by costs; we make decisions driven by value. So we being entrepreneurial is part of our strength, part of our point of difference. At times we can sit back and say, yes, we can save some costs here by rationalizing and consolidating. Some large companies have done it in the past, but not with good results, part of selling premium, artisan type of products means that we have to maintain our entrepreneurial nature. Yes, there is some costs associated with that, but there's also opportunities to charge more for selling these types of products. So I think the value equation outweighs the cost savings equation.

George Doumet

Okay, thanks for answers.

William Kalutycz

Thanks George.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Derek Lessard with TD Securities.

Derek Lessard

Good afternoon, everybody. George, you talked about double digit growth in sandwiches and charcuterie trays even faster and you're strong and seafood and you got momentum c-store, so just wondering how that all-in translated into like 6% organic growth and how does that tie into the slower ramp up in new products that you guys talked about?

William Kalutycz

Yes, Derek, the big factor there is the challenges around a lot of the processed meats, that pork based products and ASFs impact on them. So that was sort of a negative on our growth profile, while sandwiches was the big positive. And then you had categories that did well, but overall, the other categories weighing them down in the protein group.

George Paleologou

Yeah, so Derek, I think just based on Will's, prepared remarks earlier, it's not a surprise to anyone, for us to say that we weren't focusing our promotions with respect to pork related type of products. In Canada, in particular and to some extent in the US, we have some exposure to pork and because of the uncertainty of the input costs and the prices et cetera. We just didn't focus very much on promoting those type of products or those type of launches. Having said that, we are focusing more on seafood, chicken based, fully protein and of course, sandwiches and charcuterie trays. So we're focusing more on products that are not impacted by ASF for obvious reasons.

Derek Lessard

So that means the – so the slower ramp was because of the focus on everything, but pork.

George Paleologou

Exactly, I mean, we're trying to run the business prudently. And I think that middle of the year everybody was saying ASF was going to be at 20% impact in terms of China's production and it's gotten worse and worse. It's now up to 50% to 55% as I said in my prepared remarks. We did have the ban on Canadian pork, which meant that Chinese sourced a lot of pork from Europe, prices skyrocketed in Europe, impacting all of our partners and our suppliers there. And again, for obvious reasons we focused on promoting other products other than those that are pork based. We felt that it was the right thing to do and the prudent thing to do and happy to say that we had a lot of traction, a lot of success with respect to all those non-pork related products. Again, it's good to be diversified in this type of situation.

Derek Lessard

Okay, thanks for the color. And I guess maybe a follow up to that is how much are the – how much is the business is tied to the European specialty meats and just trying to get a sense of the sensitivity – your sensitivity too to European prices?

William Kalutycz

So Derek, we procure about $60 million a year of product from Europe, and roughly half of that is – 40% that's belly, 40% that's charcuterie and 20% is rib products. They're all very specialized products and as a result, we can easily ship procurement to another market. And that's kind of why we're tied in with what's happening with Europe.

George Paleologou

Just want to mention, Derek that the disconnect between Europe and North America was strictly the result of the ban that China imposed on mainly Canadian pork, obviously there were some trade issues with the US pork as well. Well, with respect to the Canadian situation that's gone away, right. The market opened up again last week. So we expect the disconnect between European pork and North American pork to go away or diminish. So it was a short term issue. It was really distortion of the economics that we're used to, we're faced with situations we have to raise prices in our domestic market because we import product from Europe at the same time the domestic situation is relatively benign. So we don't have a lot of pricing ability in those situations. Of course, we don't want to lose market share. It was kind of a very unusual event. But again, with Canada opening up, now we expect that discrepancy to go away.

Derek Lessard

One final one for me and it's just on – turning to your cash flow statement, well, there was a – there's a big – the working capital was a big source of funds this quarter. Just wondering if you can tell us what the driver of that was. And was there anything one off in terms of business operations?

William Kalutycz

Yeah. No, it was just timing. If you recall, in Q2 we had a very big negative in our cash flow statement on the working capital line. So it was just the timing of items.

Derek Lessard

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from David Newman with Desjardins.

David Newman

Good morning gentlemen. Just quickly on – just a ton of – the final nail in the coffin on this ASF situation, so EU prices are high and North American prices are flat to rolling over, but Canada is opening up. So if you get the situation where you see some normalization around the world, are you – I guess you're in a pretty decent position that you can raise prices again for your – if the prices in North America rise or costs rise in North America.

George Paleologou

Definitely David and we've always done that. Again, the issue was the large disconnect between North American prices and European prices, right. So that did not give us the ability to raise prices because again, the competitive prices in North America were benign or flat. But with Canada opening up again, now you will have sort of more normal global supply and demand conditions which we've operated for a long time. And obviously we understand and again, we feel comfortable that in this situation, we will be able to raise prices if we have to.

David Newman

And what do you think the typical – I know what your pricing lag is. But how long do you think this could linger as an issue and obviously you got an election next year in the US, obviously, you want to get this solved, but how long do you think this might linger into 2020?

George Paleologou

Well, again, as I said in my prepared remarks, there appears to be some sanity coming back into the global trade situation. The fact is that China has a massive given ASF. It has a massive pork deficit as well; they will need to import pork from Canada and the US. I believe that that's why they opened up these markets more recently. So again, we think it's probably a 2019 issue and we're already seeing that, we're already seeing openness and more liberalization of trade and trade coming back to normal. But in the last six months, I would say we have nothing, nothing was normal, it was very unusual.

David Newman

No, for sure. And then if you look at your programs, in terms of your current programs that you've won and some of the ones that you guys are still looking at, you had some delays I guess in launching some of your current programs, which I think if I recall is like 100 of 135 million or 135 in total with the 35 cascading into 2020, maybe just some thoughts on the delays. I think it's basically the Wal-Mart Breakfast Sandwich program. And how's that going?

George Paleologou

Again, it's our organic growth overall David and also our number show, we're getting really good traction in terms of our product launches into the US. As I mentioned, our meat snack platform is doing extremely well growing very quickly. We now own the number one growth brand in c-store in the US getting really good traction in club and grocery as well. Again, we talked about our sandwich initiatives and our charcuterie initiatives where we're getting incredible traction, particularly in the US market. So we're getting really, really good traction in terms of what we're trying to do and the way we're executing in the US. We generally follow the markets. We try to make prudent and astute decisions as to what we promote and what we don't promote. We even had to make some changes in our strategies, given the recent 25% tariff on European – some European pork products imported in best, some products are included in getting the tariff, some are not so, we're always trying to adjust and reposition ourselves in what we focus on to make sure obviously we manage our business as prudently as we can. But overall, we're very pleased with the growth that we're seeing and the opportunities we're seeing, there's no question about that.

David Newman

And are you still seeing some big c-stores as potentially part of the mix or is it so the more the small chains or what is kind of the constitution of the other mix of business that you guys are currently betting on?

George Paleologou

Again, David, I welcome you to take a trip into the US and check out both some of the large c-store chains and some of the smaller chains that we're getting very good traction in both, in both sandwiches and meat snacks. Again, not an issue there and that's driving a lot of our growth.

David Newman

Okay, guys, hopefully this thing gets sorted out real soon. And 2020 turns out to be a much better year when compared to this kind current debacle that we face this year. So we'll talk soon.

George Paleologou

Thank you, David.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from John Zamparo with CIBC Capital Markets.

John Zamparo

Hey, thanks. Good afternoon. First question is more of a follow up on what was asked earlier. So apologies if I missed it. I just want to better understand the ASF impact. So the press release noted the ASF did impact margins, but also said the impact from commodity costs was largely offset by price increases. So just help me understand what exactly was the impact from ASF and I think you'd split it earlier. And assuming it was mostly on new product sales. I'm assuming that's referring to the new contract wins in c-store and club channels. So can you remind us of the 130 or so million of that, how does it split between those two channels?

William Kalutycz

Yeah, so in terms of the margins versus dollars impact, so it was – it's a nominal versus percentage concept, John. We did – we were able to cover the actual cost increases off on an overall basis, but we didn't make the margin. So effectively our margins were gone down while the net dollars changed, stayed flat. Does that make sense?

John Zamparo

Yeah, understood.

William Kalutycz

Yeah. Okay. And then in terms – and sorry, what was the second part on the sales?

John Zamparo

So you said that you're going to have to send out new sales initiatives and that ASF impacted some of the new product launches that you targeted. So assuming this is referring to the 130 or so million of new contract wins can you remind me the split of that 130 between sandwich and meat snacks?

William Kalutycz

Yeah, so, well, the split was roughly 45% sandwiches, 55% protein, which included meat snacks, charcuterie and some other cooked protein plans. So all of those initiatives that were outlined in that $130 million are progressing and progressing well. But like George talked about, some of them meat snack and charcuterie items we have taken a less aggressive approach in terms of our featuring and promo based on what's been happening in Europe. And so those are ramping up slower than the original expectation. But they're still progressing

John Zamparo

Okay, that's helpful. Thanks. Want to ask about labor costs inflation impacted specialty foods gross margin in the quarter? It seemed it had been maybe an issue in the rearview mirror. But it sounds like it is still something that you're dealing with. So can you talk about how this is impacting the business and are there incremental steps you can take to addresses those because I believe you'd already tackled some last year.

William Kalutycz

Yeah and John, that that was a year-over-year impact. That wasn't a surprise from a looking forward perspective. We had built that into our expectations. It's just purely that that is the year-over-year impact of primarily labor inflation.

John Zamparo

Okay, thanks.

William Kalutycz

So that number was not a surprise to us.

George Paleologou

And also, again, we were in a unique position to leverage our Canadian production to service the US market. In fact, this past quarter, we had record production out of Canada ship to the US. So we have an advantage over labor in this situation and it's one of our competitive advantages, I think in terms of our projects and growth initiatives in the US.

John Zamparo

Okay understood, maybe moving to the lobster market, so that had a significant impact on margins. And I know you're excited about the future of this business and that you're building it for the long-term. But is there anything you can do to execute to reduce the impact on results over the next few quarters?

William Kalutycz

So there are two stories right in the lobster impact on the quarter. One was the one I mentioned earlier on the question from George Doumet in terms of the impact on some fixed price contracts with retail that was an actual negative hit to us. In terms of the other impact, one of the exciting things happening within our Ready Seafood business is they are using the disruption in the market to implement a whole number of new procurement initiatives and those are going very well. What they're doing is they're setting up the supply for their new Saco facility and some of their other growth initiatives. And in that industry, procurement is critical. It's a scarce resource and your first step in any growth strategy has to be to procure the product. So they've gone out procured it. In the interim while they're now developing their Saco facility and other growth initiatives. They're effectively selling that supply at a nominal margin. So it's not a negative. It's just again – it's impacting the percentage on margins. But now as they execute on their growth strategy, they will expand their margin. They'll pick up that additional margin.

George Paleologou

And our overall strategy as usual again in lobster as it is in pork and beef and chicken is really to move more towards value added and branded and that's why we're so excited with the completion of Saco and the commission of that facility.

John Zamparo

Right and is there – do you have like a timeline in mind for when that business would be selling it sustainable margins or the margins you like? Like, is it closer to a year or is this kind of a three to five year project?

William Kalutycz

It's close – it's sort of a one plus type project, one plus years project. It's relatively – we're pretty excited about the opportunities and how quickly we expect them to ramp up.

John Zamparo

Okay, understood. And if I could just sneak in one more, more broadly, I'm just trying to get a sense into visibility into your portfolio companies, the Q2 call reaffirm guidance, but the quarter didn't come in where you'd like, so is it – that operations turned really sharply in the last six to seven week of the quarter or is it that you have limited visibility into some of the businesses and if it's the latter or the leavers you can pull to try to increase visibility.

George Paleologou

Again, I think the major issue for us is really ASF and the – I don't know if you follow ASF and some of the reports that are coming out of both China is that we modeled about 20% loss of pork production in China and it's coming out at 50% to 55%, which is really disrupting the international pork markets to a much larger extent than what we modeled. This has not happened before. And we didn't model the disconnect between the European markets and the North American market. Again, we've never had this type of a disconnect before. So generally, ASF is the big issue for us. But as I've mentioned earlier, we're adjusting our strategies or launches or innovation, et cetera, to make sure that we minimize the impact. At the same time we're obviously managing the business for the long-term, but the situation in terms of ASF in China has been the real issue for us.

William Kalutycz

And the European disconnect resolving –

George Paleologou

And the consequent disconnect, yeah.

John Zamparo

Alright, okay. That's helpful. Thank you very much.

George Paleologou

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Sabahat Khan with RBC Capital Markets.

Sabahat Khan

Thanks and good afternoon. Just wanting to understand the logistics of I guess, how some of these promotions go into the market. I think you had similar commentary at Q2 that because of some of these commodity concerns. You may have pulled back on promotions or didn't execute them, I guess. Can you just walk us through maybe the logistics of that? Is it as you see the commodity price rising up and your realized cost is high? Are you just pulling back on those promotions? Is the marginal right for you as a customer? So I was just trying to understand how that's working on the ground level.

George Paleologou

Well, typically a certain retailer will have, six promotions, let's say in a given year, and we bid on those promotions and when it comes to pork type of products, we have not been very aggressive at all this year in both the second and the third quarter, because of the uncertainty of pork pricing in particular, given the uncertainty around the ASF. So that again, somebody else may have gotten that business, they're welcome to get the business at a loss that's fine. They can do that, but we have not been aggressive at all with respect to any product which involved pork. We've been aggressive on promotions with regards to other proteins. But generally speaking and historically, pork is a big part of our business, but we have not been aggressive at all in terms of these type of promotions on a retail-by-retailer basis in Canada and the US.

William Kalutycz

And similarly with launch of the charcuterie programs in the US, again, just because of the margin profile being challenged, the team doesn't want to go out there with premium pricing to start off with, so they've just done a soft launch and it is proceeding on a much more sort of conservative basis.

Sabahat Khan

Okay and then just a follow up on – yeah, go ahead.

George Paleologou

Yeah, just in general terms I would say that every company in North America today that value add pork is probably very cautious with regards to promotions. This is – ASF is impacting everybody, so it shouldn't surprise anyone that companies are not promoting aggressively with respect to pork.

Sabahat Khan

Okay and then just a follow up on that, I guess, what kind of visibility are you seeing to – commodity prices are going to put cost for the next few quarters? Do you have some of that pricing locked in for late this year, early next year, both from a North American and European sourcing point of view.

George Paleologou

Well, we're comfortable with respect to supply. Again, your prices fluctuate generally. Pricing has been volatile with respect to pork in particular. We're modeling it to be quite inflationary for 2020 and again, our companies are planning accordingly. But as I mentioned earlier, we're generally happy with the fact that China has opened up to North America for pork in particular. And we think the – what we're looking for is for the markets to return to normal global supply and demand conditions that that's what has been missing in the last six months.

Sabahat Khan

Okay, great. And then I guess just on the M&A front, it looks like kind of between last quarter and this quarter you've indicated that some of the acquisitions might have been a little bit delayed, I guess, is it acquisitions you just didn't feel were the right fit? Is it pricing? I guess, maybe what are some of the causes of some of these acquisitions, maybe not getting done around time and how do you see the sort of pipeline for transactions over the next while?

George Paleologou

Well, we have a probably the most robust pipeline we've had in our history. Our M&A group here has been extremely busy over the last little while. It shouldn't surprise anybody that we're not aggressively trying to close acquisitions right now that involve pork related companies. We're concerned with respect to anything that involves pork. Having said that all of our platforms right now have major acquisitions in the works and a lot of times the timing stretches by few months. A lot of the timing is driven by the other side. But again, we're very confident with our pipeline and our ability to close many more acquisitions over the next few months.

Sabahat Khan

Okay, great. And then just on the capacity side, I guess in terms of adding the lines that you're talking about in the sandwich plants, is it primarily in the new Phoenix facility? Because I understand I think you moved away from production from some of the other plants to Phoenix. I guess, how should we think about how ramped up the Phoenix plant is right now? And how much room is there to add lines in some of the other plants?

George Paleologou

Yeah, so Phoenix is running extremely well, we're very pleased with how well it's been running in the last year or so. Phoenix is mainly focusing on sandwiches. And as we've taken some sandwich type of production out of Reno and Columbus and moved them into Phoenix that gave us space to convert to charcuterie. So we do to charcuterie in Reno and Columbus and we're looking as we'll set to add more lines to this very fast growing category.

William Kalutycz

Then we have a lot of space in our – one of our Lakeville facilities which we acquired from – as part of the Buddy's transaction. So ultimately, depending on how rapidly we see growth coming, that gives us a lot of flexibility in adding lines as well.

Sabahat Khan

Okay, that's helpful. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Stephen MacLeod with BMO Capital Markets.

Stephen MacLeod

Thank you. Good afternoon, guys.

George Paleologou

Hey, Stephen.

William Kalutycz

Hey, Stephen.

Stephen MacLeod

Hi, I just wanted to just circle back around on the sales delays. I know the question's been asked a couple different ways, but I just wanted to try to figure out kind of you were saying previously that 100 million of those 135 million of new product would flow through in the back half of the year. Can you talk about like how much you still expect to come through in the back half of the year and how much sort of gets bumped into early 2020?

William Kalutycz

We haven't isolated that 130 specifically, Stephen, but it is factored into our projections for the year. In general terms, though, I would say that our run rate of that 130 for 2019 was about 90 million. So we had expected 40 million in that run rate to happen in 2020. So I guess probably about 10 to 15 and that's maybe been pushed out.

George Paleologou

All pork related.

William Kalutycz

Yeah.

Stephen MacLeod

So these are certainly not locked, just delayed.

William Kalutycz

No, absolutely not.

George Paleologou

Absolutely not.

William Kalutycz

And in fact, in turn the pipeline – we haven't updated or we don't sort of continually update that $130 million number, but the reality is based on further contracts that have been won the run rate of that number into 2020 is much larger today than the 130.

Stephen MacLeod

I see. Okay and would it be safe to assume that the incremental dollars above and beyond that 130 would be in those categories, sandwiches, charcuterie, meat snacks?

William Kalutycz

Yeah, in cooked protein.

George Paleologou

In cooked protein, don't forget cook protein. That's a high growth category for us.

Stephen MacLeod

Alright, okay. Okay, that's great. And then just – I know visibility right now is quite low. Just given where all the moving parts that obviously impacted the quarter, but I just wanted to get your sense as to what is your visibility as you roll into 2020? Whether it's the top line, I guess, I mean, top line gross margin would be the most – the two biggest variables. I'm just curious. How do you think about those numbers and what kind of confidence you have in where you could potentially end up as your roll to 2020, understanding its ways away and there are some factors, but I just want to get a sense of what visibility might look like?

George Paleologou

Again, Stephen, I think you know that over the years, we've diversified quite a bit away from pork when we first launched Premium Brands. I think pork was probably 50% of our inputs. Today too much lesser number, I would say that we have very good visibility with respect to the rest of the platform as it relates to other proteins. Of course chicken, beef, seafood, these are massive parts of our business. Again, there is some uncertainty with respect to the pork situation. Situation in Canada far exceeded anyone's expectations with respect to how bad ASF would get. So we're a little bit cautious with respect to pork of course. Having said that, as I mentioned earlier, all we want is we want normal global supply and demand conditions to be in place and we're seeing evidence of that which makes us very happy. We did not have normal supply and demand conditions with regards to pork over the last six months. So we like the fact that Canada now has been opened up in regards to exports to China. We like the fact that there appears to be, again more liberalized trade between US and China with regards to protein and that will make the market get back to normal. Again, that – the pork situation is what causes us a little bit of concern, but we're seeing evidence that the markets are going the right way.

Stephen MacLeod

Okay, that's helpful. And then just finally on the lobster situation, with respect to the pricing, is that is a – when do you see that issue sort of resolving itself in terms of the pricing with respect to the fixed price contracts?

William Kalutycz

That that was completely a one off situation this past summer, Steve.

Stephen MacLeod

Okay. Okay, that's great. That's it for me. Thank you.

George Paleologou

Thank you, Steve.

William Kalutycz

Thanks Steve.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Dimitry Khmelnitsky with Veritas.

Dimitry Khmelnitsky

Hi, and thanks for taking my question. How much revenue did you generate from the new product initiatives year-to-date?

William Kalutycz

Well, that was the majority of that growth in our organic specialty foods 6.2% would have come from the new initiatives. Like I say in fact, when you look at the new initiatives, it's larger than that because you saw flattened or in some cases, a little bit of contraction and some of the other pork categories with what's happening around the featuring issues.

Dimitry Khmelnitsky

I see. Okay. So and how much revenue was lost in relation to your original guidance due to the ASF?

George Paleologou

It's probably in the $5 million to $10 million range.

Dimitry Khmelnitsky

For the quarter or –

George Paleologou

For the quarter.

William Kalutycz

Yeah, it was about 5 million in the second quarter and sort of 5 to 10 depending on how we look at our promo activity in the US with some of the new programs.

Dimitry Khmelnitsky

I see. Okay. And broadly, what kind of multiples did you pay for 2009 acquisitions?

George Paleologou

Either way [indiscernible].

William Kalutycz

We never talk multiples. But in terms of the two recent acquisitions they're roughly five percentage EBITDA businesses at this point before synergies.

Dimitry Khmelnitsky

Sorry, hit that again [ph].

William Kalutycz

If you do the math around the sales and the margins, you can sort of extrapolate some estimates around EBITDA, but again, we always talk about in our minds, and the way we look at these things are through an IRR model or 15% IRR concept.

Dimitry Khmelnitsky

Right, but on the – in terms of revenue is this around one times revenue that was – just trying to figure out the impact of the 2019 acquisitions on revenue.

William Kalutycz

I don't have that metric Dimitry. Again, we look at it from IRR perspective, not a multiple of revenue. I'll have to go find those numbers.

Dimitry Khmelnitsky

Yeah. And there was also a put option exercised in the quarter for $17 million. Just wonder which business does that relate to?

William Kalutycz

No, this past quarter there was no put options exercised.

Dimitry Khmelnitsky

At on the cash flow statement –

William Kalutycz

Are you looking on the year-to-date because last quarter we did – we bought out the minority shareholders in our Hempler's business in the US, we moved them up to the Premium Brands level, but that that was in second quarter, not in the third?

Dimitry Khmelnitsky

So for 13 weeks ended September 28, 2019 investments and advances to our sources net of distribution 16.3 million that's the [indiscernible].

William Kalutycz

Okay, yeah. So that's our investment in North Delta Seafood, Dimitry. And because that was a 50% interest, so it's being accounted for as an equity investment.

Dimitry Khmelnitsky

I see. Okay, excellent. Well, okay, thank you very much.

William Kalutycz

Okay, Dimitry.

George Paleologou

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Rob Wells with TD Wealth.

Rob Wells

Good morning, George and Will.

George Paleologou

Good morning.

William Kalutycz

Hey, Rob.

Rob Wells

Thank you for your efforts in building and growing the company. We look forward to better longer term returns and thanks for your work to date. I have two questions. The first one is back in November last year you announced normal course issuer bid. How much of that planned share buyback did you complete prior to the private placement in May this year?

William Kalutycz

We actually did – we put in place the buyback program Rob, way back in – last year when there was a significant amount of weakness in our share price, we were down in sort of low 60s. And so we put it in place because of the silly – in our opinion the silly valuation of the company, but by the time we got the program in place because there's various regulatory steps we had to go through, by that time the share price had normalized and as a result, we never ended up using it.

Rob Wells

Okay and thank you. And the second question –

William Kalutycz

Now, the good news in that though – sorry, Rob. The good news is we did have –

Rob Wells

Please go ahead.

William Kalutycz

The reason it normalized is we had some good long-term shareholders who stepped into the stock and took advantage of the weakness.

Rob Wells

Are you saying it's outside of the private placement?

William Kalutycz

Yeah, outside the private placement.

Rob Wells

Okay and thank you. George, in August on the call you mentioned the possibility of a European acquisition. I can't recall it was either year end or within a six month period. Can you share any update on that potential purchase?

George Paleologou

Yeah again, we've got – we're in a number of discussions with companies in North America and Europe. We fully expect to probably close a transaction involving one or two European companies in 2020.

Rob Wells

Okay, thanks very much.

George Paleologou

Thank you, Rob.

Operator

Thank you. Our final question comes from Derek Lessard with TD securities.

Derek Lessard

Yeah, just a few follow ups for me gentlemen. I was just wondering if you're modeling any pressure in any other commodity markets like beef.

George Paleologou

We always model inflation or deflation of course, given the volatility in the markets. Generally, we are modeling inflation with respect to beef in particular. Again, there is a protein shortage in the world today based on what's happening in China with respect to ASF. Very often this substitution effect when a certain market is short of a protein. So generally we're modeling inflation. We've done that in the past. What model is obviously the type of trade issues and aberrations in global supply and demand that we saw in the last six months, we're comfortable with inflation or deflation. Many of our – a lot of our pricing tends to be cost plus. But again, and we're very comfortable with regards to passing on pricing for just to our customers under normal conditions. So inflation is not an issue for us. It's just that we had this unusual situation with respect to the disconnect of European and Canadian prices.

Derek Lessard

Yeah. Okay, thanks for that George. And I was wondering you guys talked about taking advantage of the lobster disruption. Can you remind me again, what that disruption is?

William Kalutycz

Well, it was the China tariff issue where China placed a 25% tariff on US lobsters and as a result, a number of suppliers and number players had really based their business plans on China. So that created a tremendous amount of disruption in the local market.

Derek Lessard

Okay and then one final one for me, again, it's on M&A, but the ones that you guys completed this quarter, just wondering how we should be modeling. I think there was some disclosure on sales for one of them, but maybe total sales and sort of the margin expectations.

William Kalutycz

Yeah, so there will be more coming we expect this quarter Derek, but in terms of the ones we completed the Viandex and Maine Coast, you're looking at about 120 million sales range with roughly 5% EBITDA margin 5%.

Derek Lessard

5% you said?

William Kalutycz

Yeah, they're both distribution businesses. And that's before any synergies at the historic levels.

Derek Lessard

Right, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes today's question-and-answer session. I would now like to turn the call over to today's speakers for closing remarks.

George Paleologou

Yes, I'd like to thank everybody for attending today. Thank you so much. Bye, bye.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's teleconference. You may now disconnect.