Top 10 Dividend Kings For November

Readers that would like to use this factor strategy, this article includes the top ten Dividend Kings, which in cash terms, currently distribute the highest percentage of its market cap.

During the first ten months of this year, the Top 10 Dividend Kings strategy significantly outperformed the group of 26 Dividend Kings. However, during October, the outperformance slightly decreased by 0.34% to 8.20%. The worst performing stock of the strategy was Colgate-Palmolive (CL), with a monthly loss of 7.7%, while the top-performing stock was Nordson Corporation (NDSN) with a total return gain of 8.86%.

The latest financial results for Colgate-Palmolive came below expectations with earnings in line with estimates, while revenues were approximately 0.5% below analysts' expectations. On the other hand, at the end of the last month, bullish forecasts for the Nordson's key markets launched the stock to the all-time high.

Compared to the Top 10 Dividend Kings for October, the updated November table no longer includes Dover Corp (DOV), while it now includes Commerce Bancshares (CBSH). Dover Corp, which was the top pick for October, fell out of the top ten stocks for November. The reasons are a decrease in the dividend yield from 2.0% to 1.8% and a decrease in a buyback yield from 4.2% to 1.3%. Dover significantly decreased cash flow distributions to shareholders via buybacks, which reduced its shareholder yield. Consequently, with a shareholder yield of 3.1%, the company was excluded from the top ten cash distributors. Dover was a part of the strategy since January, and during this period, the stock returned 48,77%.

On the other hand, a shareholder yield of Commerce Bancshares increased from 3.0% in October to 4.6% in November. Although the dividend yield decreased from 1.7% to 1.6%, during the trailing twelve months, the company substantially increased repurchases of its shares. As a result, the company now qualifies for the Top 10 cash distributing Dividend Kings.

The Strategy uses shareholder yield (dividend yield + buyback yield) as a critical factor for long-term outperformance. It includes ten Dividend Kings, which have the highest combination of dividend and buyback yields. The Strategy can b used at any point of the year. However, it uses annual rebalancing. Thus, an investor needs to pay attention to rebalance twelve months after the initial purchase.

For readers that would like to use this simple yet powerful strategy, in the table below, I present the updated list of all Dividend Kings. The top 10 companies with the highest shareholder yield form the Top 10 Dividend Kings for October. Based on this strategy, out of 26 Dividend Kings, these ten companies currently provide the best buying opportunity.

Significant Outperformance of the January Picks

In my first article on the Dividend Kings series, I explained why yield investors must focus on the total cash returns to shareholders and not just on the dividend distributions.

Dividends are only one side of the story. The net change in outstanding shares is the other side. In the current environment, buybacks are usually more important than dividends. However, investors routinely overlook share dilutions and underappreciate stock repurchases.

Since the beginning of this year, an equally weighted portfolio of the 10 Dividend Kings with the highest shareholder yield (dividend yield + net buyback yield) returned 29.68% (Portfolio 2). For comparison, during the same period, an equally-weighted portfolio of the 26 Dividend Kings returned 21.48% (Portfolio 1). At the end of September, the performance difference was 8.54%. However, during October, the outperformance slightly decreased to 8.20%. These returns assume reinvestment of dividends.

Top 10 Dividend Kings at the Start of the Year

In the table below, there are 26 Dividend Kings with YTD returns and their characteristics at the start of 2019.

During the previous nine months, the best-performing companies are two Dividend Kings that, at the beginning of the year, had the highest shareholder yield. During the first nine months, Dover Corp. (DOV) and Target (TGT) returned 48.77% and 65.91%, respectively.

The net buyback yield is a twelve-month change in the total outstanding shares. This yield is negative if the company dilutes its shareholders and is positive if the company decreased its total outstanding number of shares. According to the data that was available on 1/1/2019 (look-ahead bias was avoided), during the preceding four quarters, eight Dividend Kings diluted their shareholders. For the rest eighteen companies, the net buyback yield ranged from 0% to positive 5.4%.

The outstanding share increase is not bad by definition. For example, if new share issuance was conducted to collect capital for takeover or new capital investments, this could lead to higher profits. However, if a company pays dividends and at the same time issues new shares to finance these dividends (or buybacks), then this does not create any additional value for shareholders.

At the beginning of this year, the average net buyback yield for the 26 Dividend Kings was 0.8%. This number was profoundly impacted by eight Dividend Kings that were diluting their shareholders with newly issued shares.

The Top 10 Dividend Kings' average net buyback yield was much higher, at 2.6%. The average dividend yield for the Top 10 Kings was 2.6% vs. 2.3% for the 26 Dividend Kings. Consequently, the average shareholder yield for the ten highest yielding companies was 5.2% compared to only 3.1% for the 26 Dividend Kings.

The Top 10 Kings strategy avoided all diluting companies by investing in Dover Corp. (DOV), Target (TGT), P&G (PG), Emerson Electric (EMR), Lowe's (LOW), 3M Co. (MMM), Nordson (NDSN), Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCQX:FMCB), and Cincinnati Financial (CINF).

Basis of the Long Term Outperformance

There are two crucial elements for sustainable long-term outperformance:

The sustainable process exploits systematic investor expectation errors. In this strategy, the error is connected with the underappreciation of share repurchase (explained in my first article on the shareholder yield topic). The sustainable investor has a long-term horizon and a willingness to be different.

For the utilization of the predictive power of dividends and net buybacks, this strategy invests only in the ten companies with the highest shareholder yield. The strategy is rebalanced twelve months after the initial purchase or the last rebalancing.

Why Share Repurchases Are So Important

At the end of the second quarter, on a trailing four-quarter basis, the S&P companies distributed $797 billion via buybacks and $469 billion via dividends. However, one part of these distributions were diluted with new share issuances, which is the case for a portion of Dividend Kings as well. Thus, a 3.26% buyback yield from the following graph represents gross buyback yield and not the net yield that I use for the Strategy.

According to the following data, the S&P 500 companies distribute approximately 70% more via buybacks compared to dividends. Because of this, it is crucial that buybacks are an integral part of a yield-focused strategy.

During late 1990, buybacks surged and surpassed dividend payments. A lot of companies have changed their distribution channel from dividends to repurchases to reward investors with a more favorable tax treatment. Thus, by selecting investments purely on the dividend yield, one misses companies that distribute high amounts of cash via equity buybacks.

Such structural market changes require strategy adjustments. The strategic goal is to harness the predictive power of net buybacks and utilize it in the separation of the top-performing from the under-performing companies. In other words, besides dividends, the net change in the outstanding shares (net buyback) is used as a second and critical factor for the market outperformance.

Strategy Risks

Compared to the group of the 26 Dividend Kings, The Top 10 Kings have much more concentrated allocation. The strategy has 10% single stock exposure, compared to, on average, 3.85% for the equal-weighted portfolio of the 26 companies. Similarly, for The Top 10 Kings, the exposure to one sector or industry could be significantly higher compared to the group of the 26 Dividend Kings.

However, to decrease the single-stock exposure, one could combine this strategy with the Mad Dogs of the Dow strategy. This strategy applies the same investment principles for selecting stocks included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

According to the quantitative tests, investing in companies with high shareholder yield generates the odds in the investor's favor. However, it is not suitable for everyone because it is not focused on the minimization of the tracking risk. Instead, it focuses on the long-term relative and absolute outperformance. This could lead to considerable return differences compared to the passive benchmark as the S&P 500 or the whole group of the 26 Dividend Kings.

If you plan to use any part of this strategy, it is essential to adjust percentage equity allocation and the number of equity positions in your overall portfolio according to your willingness and ability to tolerate risk.

Key Takeaways

The top 10 Dividend Kings offer a 2.5% median dividend yield of vs. a median yield of 1.9% for the 26 Dividend Kings.

A median net buyback yield of 2.1% for the Top 10 Dividend Kings is substantially higher than a yield of 0.4% for all Dividend Kings.

Although the Treasury rates have increased, the ten-year yield is approximately 1.95%. This is still 0.55% lower than the average dividend yield for ten exceptional companies forming the top November picks.

As U.S. companies are buying back record amounts of stocks, it is crucial that a cash distribution strategy includes equity repurchases.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DOV, TGT, PG, EMR, LOW, MMM, CINF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

