Chesapeake Energy Corp.: The End Is Fast Approaching

Not only that, but plans to cut capex are concerning and leverage is quite high as the company struggles from a cash flow perspective.

Most problematic was the going concern disclosure provided by the firm, which indicates it could very well end up breaching debt covenants.

Fundamentally, there are a lot of oil and gas E&P (exploration and production) firms that, while depressed in terms of price, are essentially out of the woods in terms of whether or not they will survive this prolonged energy downturn. A few players, however, are struggling to stay in the game. One of the biggest firms struggling to survive right now is Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK), a gas-heavy player with high capex requirements and high amounts of leverage. In its latest earnings release, the company revealed some issues that, when combined with other problems I have pointed out recently, likely point to a bankruptcy for the firm in the next 12 months or so. Investors in the firm should be wary moving forward.

Some bad news

I have had an on-again, off-again interest in Chesapeake, with my interests in potentially investing in the firm generally coinciding with higher energy prices. In recent months, though, I have found myself thinking more pessimistically about the firm, largely due to the high capex needed every year just to keep production flat or to grow it modestly. Even if the firm can survive and do well, this burden will prevent it from realizing the kind of upside other prospects can offer. It would appear now these worries of mine were not misplaced.

In its third-quarter earnings release, the management team at Chesapeake stated that, in 2020, it intends to cut back considerably on capital expenditures. The suggested cut is about 30%, bringing the firm’s planned capex next year to between $1.3 billion and $1.6 billion. To put that in perspective, this year’s capex (including capitalized interest) is slated to be between $2.105 billion and $2.305 billion. According to Chesapeake’s investor conference call, it expects that oil production will remain flat next year as a result, but natural gas will decline. An estimate on how steep the decline will be has not been provided, but given that the firm’s emphasis will be on generating positive free cash flow in 2020, investors should expect the drop in natural gas production to be significant.

*Taken from Chesapeake Energy Corp.

At this point, there is no telling what kind of impact this will have on the company’s free cash flow, but more likely than not it will be only a short-term one. As production declines and shifts toward a more favorable mix (more oil relative to natural gas), the company will see savings from reduced spending, but at some point it’s likely that production will fall too much to see continued, consistent free cash flow generation. Based on a rough estimate for this year alone, the company should be free cash flow negative this year by around $390.9 million. This is if management hits the midpoint of all guidance figures. In order to be free cash flow positive in 2020, the company cannot see a significant decline in output because already if it remains flat then we would see free cash flow next year range between $194 million and $494 million.

*Taken from Chesapeake Energy Corp.

Perhaps one positive thing that did come from Chesapeake’s press release was the amount of debt on its books. Net debt, as of the end of the latest quarter, was $9.718 billion. This represents a decrease of $439 million on a net basis thanks to a debt-for-equity swap earlier this year. Net debt at the end of the firm’s second fiscal quarter was $10.157 billion. Even though this represents an improvement, continued capex spending, combined with Chesapeake’s M&A activity during the year, has resulted in net debt still being $1.554 billion above where it was at the end of its 2018 fiscal year.

In the fourth quarter of this year, management is forecasting that oil production will be higher by about 10% compared to third-quarter output. This is great, but even with that the firm has decided to reduce guidance for this year as a whole. Previously, management thought that EBITDAX for 2019 would come out to between $2.45 billion and $2.65 billion, with a midpoint of $2.55 billion. This range has been reduced by $50 million to between $2.40 billion and $2.60 billion, with a midpoint for investors of $2.50 billion.

With estimated interest expense factored into the equation, this translates to operating cash flow of around $1.794 billion. Compared to Chesapeake’s market capitalization right now of $2.50 billion, this looks like a steal, but it’s important to keep in mind that Chesapeake’s leverage ratio is quite high. Assuming EBITDAX does hit the midpoint of guidance for 2019, the firm’s net leverage ratio stands at about 3.89 for the year. This is not indicative of imminent death by itself, but when you add to that high capex requirements just to keep production mostly flat, and management’s decision to cut spending next year, the E&P firm will require either a surge in energy prices and/or a material sale (or sales) of non-core assets aimed at reducing leverage.

The last big negative seen related to Chesapeake during the quarter was not a fundamental thing, per se, but a disclosure thing. In its quarterly report, management mentioned, five separate times, that it may have a going concern issue. In short, this is announced when there is reasonable doubt as to the company’s ability to survive over the next 12 months. In particular, the company is worried about violating its covenants, which alone could push it into bankruptcy. That was perhaps the biggest cause behind the 18% collapse in its share price on the day its financial results were made public, followed by an even larger decline the day after.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems clear to me that the end is approaching for Chesapeake. Technically, management could still save the firm, but it will require significant belt-tightening and a willingness to sell off assets (preferably non-core, natural gas assets) and/or it will require higher energy prices to come and stay. More practically, even if the business does survive, there are far better prospects, with far more upside, out there than Chesapeake in my opinion, and investors would be best served focusing on them instead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.