Credit Suisse: The Air Is Getting Thinner, But There's Still Upside

That said, with the outlook deteriorating for banks in general, CS is now on my watchlist for disposal if we get within shouting distance of this price level.

I've edged up my fair value target to CHF15, which gives another 15% upside and that's enough to keep me invested for the time being.

In spite of a 12% share price gain since I first recommended the shares in May, P/TNAV is still only 0.8x and I see further room for upwards re-rating.

The Credit Suisse story continues to play out as expected with ROTE improving, the operating performance stabilising and the company doing better than peers on many key performance metrics.

CS is half-way to my target price

When I first recommended CS (NYSE: CS) in May (article here) I said the stock had 25% upside based on the potential for its valuation multiple to re-rate up to the levels of UBS (NYSE: UBS). Things have turned out pretty much as I anticipated since then. The shares have delivered a gain of 12%, not the highest in the global peer group but towards the upper end of European banks and much better than the 4% achieved by UBS.

Source: Yahoo Finance

There has also been the "return to normality" I anticipated in terms of operating performance as the company exited the intense restructuring phase initiated in 2015 when Tidjane Thiam took over as CEO.

Return on equity has stabilised at 8-9% this year and we've had no more quarterly earnings shocks that had become a hallmark of the company. 2Q profits were a pleasing 13% ahead of Street estimates and 3Q profits 7% ahead.

Most importantly, CS has continued to outperform peers on important metrics like investment banking market share, wealth management margins and wealth management money inflows.

The operating environment has deteriorated for all banks in recent months, a point made by CS in its 3Q earnings presentation, where it pointed especially to the fall in interest rate expectations since the summer, as well as difficult primary market conditions in investment banking.

Source: 3Q19 earnings presentation

However, I still see enough upside in the stock to keep me invested for the time being. I've edged up my fair value target to CHF15 from CHF14.5, mainly to reflect faster growth in TNAV than I had anticipated. This gives about another 15% upside and I continue to see good support for the shares in a relatively low P/TNAV multiple of 0.8x. Indeed CS's P/TNAV discount to UBS is almost as wide as it was when I first recommended the shares (20%) despite a superior operating performance and the potential for this gap to close remains key to the investment thesis.

I've raised my fair value target to CHF15

Recent results have been reassuring rather than revelationary. In other words, they've mostly confirmed my expectation that CS is capable of delivering somewhere between 8-9% ROTE this year, but not higher.

ROTE over the first three quarters has averaged 8.6% and was 8.4% in 3Q. What's particularly encouraging is the relatively small range: 7.8% in 1Q, 9.7% in 2Q and 8.4% in 3Q. We've seen none of the wild quarterly swings of recent years, which is consistent with a company that is maturing and stabilising after several years of hard restructuring. This is an important point, since lower volatility of results should eventually lead to lower cost of equity and a higher multiple for the shares.

Source: company disclosures * Adjusted for restructuring and litigation charges

We've also had several quarters where CS has successfully delivered on profit expectations, again implying the business has become easier to steer and predict. After a 13% profit beat in 2Q the company delivered a 7% beat against Street expectations in 3Q. Encouraging too was the fact that the beat was well spread across CS's various businesses: there were no big laggards and the important International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific and Global Markets segments all did modestly better than expected.

Source: company disclosures, company-compiled consensus

On the face of it there's no big reason to change the fair value target I published in my last article, which was CHF14.5. Street estimates for this year haven't moved much, indeed they've edged down a little (5%) in line with cuts we've seen elsewhere in the sector. And expectations for 2020 are unchanged.

Source: company-compiled consensus

However, there is one element of my valuation which needs adjusting, which is TNAV per share. This rose by 5% in 3Q alone, partly as a result of various accounting issues to do with fair value debt, fx translations and pension gains. This is material for my valuation model, the basis of which is TNAV p.s. multiplied by a fair value P/TNAV multiple that I calculate by comparing ROTE expectations against cost of equity. Applying the higher TNAV p.s. number to my model means my fair value target now moves up to CHF15, meaning the share price has about another 15% to go before I'll think about calling time.

Source: author's calculations

Elsewhere, the story is playing out very much as anticipated

Alongside the remaining valuation upside, the other key reason I'll stay invested in CS is because the various elements of the buy case I outlined back in May are still in place. These are worth recapping on.

CS is outperforming peers on many key operating metrics

As management's focus has shifted from restructuring to growth the benefits for CS's operating performance have become clear. The earnings beats we've seen in recent quarterly results are the result of CS outperforming many peers on some important operating metrics.

In investment banking, CS is taking back market share it ceded in recent years and YoY revenue growth for 3Q was amongst the highest in the industry at 10%. Granted this had a lot to do with a swing-back in FICC trading from an awful prior-year performance. But CS's consistent market share gains in Equity trading have also been a big part of the story.

Source: company disclosures

Similarly, in wealth management CS maintained it's lead over UBS in 3Q both in terms of net new money growth (2.8% vs 2.5%) and net margins.

Source: company disclosures

This, as well as the good performance in investment banking, meant another quarter where CS's operational leverage (revenue growth versus cost growth) was positive and much stronger than UBS.

Source: author's calculations based on company disclosures

Indeed in a broader context relative to other global peers CS had the second best operational leverage in 3Q after JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM).

Source: author's calculations based on company disclosures

Street expectations remain below what management thinks is possible

With Street EPS estimates being largely unchanged but TNAV being slightly higher, expectations for ROTE in 2020 have dipped to 8.9% from 9.1% when I last wrote on the stock. But the broader point still remains intact that Street expectations are well below what management thinks is possible since they have set an 11-12% target for next year.

The deliverability of this target hasn't got easier with the deterioration in the global banking environment we've witnessed over the summer. But it's still worth bearing in mind that if management does succeed in reaching it then Street estimates are at least 20% too low.

Buybacks and dividends add up to an attractive yield

CS was never an income play in the past since it has spent large parts of its history repairing holes in its balance sheet rather than generating excess capital for shareholders.

This appears to be changing with the company launching its first share repurchase programme this year with a targeted volume of CHF1-1.5bn. At end-3Q, repurchases stood at CHF695m and guidance is for at least a further CHF300m in 4Q.

Including consensus estimates for cash dividends this year (CS CHF0.28 ps) CS will deliver an all-in yield of 5.1% (assuming buyback guidance), representing both a dramatic improvement on 2017 and 2018 as well as a sizeable closing of the gap to UBS (likely all-in yield of 7.6% for 2019).

Source: author's calculations based on company disclosures

The environment isn't getting easier but CS's P/TNAV discount still looks too large given its potential ROTE

Much of the recent price rally has been matched by growth in TNAV p.s. meaning that CS's multiple of 0.8x is not vastly changed from the level it was at when I first recommended the shares. This is still low for a stock that Street consensus sees delivering ROTE of 9% next year. A realistic cost of equity assumption should imply that fair value can climb closer to 1x, the level UBS is at despite ROTE expectations being not dissimilar to CS.

My new share price target of CHF15 would put P/TNAV at 0.9x with a further CHF0.9 p.s. of value coming from dividends and buybacks over 2019/20. That gives a further 15% upside. The air is getting a little thinner in view of recent share price gains and a gloomier outlook for the banking sector in general, but 15% is enough to keep me interested and invested for now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.