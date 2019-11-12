The Container Store: Execution Risk Is High

We believe the valuation is fair, but not all that attractive when considering execution risk and weighed down balance sheet.

The Container Store, a specialty retailer focused on storage and organizational products, operates just 93 stores in the U.S. making for a large white space opportunity.

The general retail environment in the U.S. has been shaky as the rise of e-commerce pushes brick-and-mortar to the background.

The Container Store (TCS) is a leading retailer of storage and organizational products operating 93 locations across 33 states. Operating mile deep in an inch-wide market, the company has been delivering what we consider to be mixed results - shares are down 20% year-to-date.

Some aspects of the business are attractive, such as the large white space opportunity as well a fast-growing direct-to-consumer business. Management's focus on leveraging customer data is also commendable. However, the success in all this is largely dependent on execution, which we question.

On top of this, the company's debt load and high debt servicing costs place restraints on this execution. Coupled with what we consider to be a fairly thin moat, we don't see The Container Store as a compelling investment. Those wanting exposure to specialty retail should look elsewhere.

Surveying the Competitive Landscape

The meteoric rise of e-commerce has threatened brick-and-mortar retail creating an uneasy atmosphere. As a result, many investors have flocked to specialty retail in hopes of protection. Some companies have done a better job at insulating from e-commerce threats like O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY), while others such as Michaels (MIK) have felt the impact. This is reflected in their valuations.

With this in mind, we've asked ourselves how vulnerable The Container Store is to an increasingly online retail environment. Some might say that storage products are difficult to purchase online given the importance of size, yet TCSs direct-to-consumer (e-commerce) segment posted year-on-year growth of nearly 19% in the most recent quarter. This is great for TCS, but also indicates the willingness of consumers to purchase these products online which may open the door to competition.

Another key factor to take into account is customer purchase frequency which is inherently longer for The Container Store compared to other specialty retail peers. Management has mentioned their investments in sales, marketing, and promotions acknowledging that they don't expect immediate payback. When considering the possibility of new entrants into TCSs rather niche market, low purchase frequency can pose risks.

Business Highlights

In their most recent quarter, TCS generated ~$921 million in total revenue - approximately 93% of this comes from the company's primary segment which sells storage and organizational products to consumers in the U.S. The remaining 7% is attributable to Elfa, the company's Swedish wholly owned subsidiary, which designs and manufactures shelving, drawer systems, and sliding doors.

Growth in Q2 stemmed mainly from comparable stores which grew by 5.8% y/y, driven by nearly 10% y/y growth in custom closets. Online sales grew by 18.5% year-over-year. The company's online segment currently comprises a minimal albeit growing share of the revenue pie. According to the company's 2Q19 quarterly filing, online sales grew by ~$3.7m (+18.5% y/y) which equates to Q2 online sales being ~$19.9M - or ~8.4% of total net sales in the quarter.

Looking down the road, we see the most promising growth prospects in the company's direct-to-consumer segment, or through hybrid offerings like buy online, pick-up in store (BOPIS).

Supporting these efforts would be the roll out of smaller format stores, which would be relatively light on CAPEX and a potentially economical way of capturing value in new domestic markets. Over the past decade, the company has only opened ~50 net new stores. Areas in the north west

Other efforts management has undertaken revolve around the concept of friction removal and increased value proposition to customers. The opening of the company's second distribution center in Aberdeen, MD is a great example of providing the customer with a greater value proposition - this new location will allow for faster delivery of customer orders. On the earnings conference call, management noted that the facility has already begun operations:

And finally, we are extremely pleased with the progress of our new second distribution center in Aberdeen, Maryland, which continues to perform on time and on budget. We began receiving product to the facility in July and this month, we began outbound shipments to stores, and direct to customers as we ramp up the volumes shift out of this facility. The stores that are expected to receive shipments from the distribution center are scheduled to do so by the end of November 2019 with shipments direct to customers gradually increasing through March 2020. At that time we expect half of our direct shipments from the new facility and the other half from our Dallas distribution center. Source: 2Q19 Earnings Call

Another example includes enabling the customer design process to be initiated online, in-store, or via email, phone, or even chat - removing any friction in the customer experience is key. Combining all these efforts makes consumers more likely to select The Container Store as their solution as opposed to peers.

Gross margins in the quarter came in at ~58% down 40 basis points year-on-year and 10 basis points sequentially. The decrease in gross margin was heavily driven by increased mix of lower-margin products. Moving down the income statement, non-GAAP EBITDA margins came in at ~10%. For businesses with little to no debt risk, we'd take this with more weight - however, with nearly $286M in total debt on their balance sheet, and an interest coverage ratio of ~1.9x, we don't believe it's all that beneficial to ignore debt servicing costs.

Given that the company holds just $9M in cash, any headwinds in the broader economy could place TCS in a bad position. With this being said, some would state these would be industry-wide headwinds - and they would be right - but there are peers much better positioned (from both an operational and liquidity standpoint) to handle a downturn.

Comments on Valuation

When looking at TCSs valuation, the company is trading well below the peer median at ~9x EV/EBIT. At first glance this may look attractive, but investors should be cautious of the solidity of future earnings. As we mentioned before, risks include high debt servicing costs, a leveraged balance sheet, and relatively low purchase frequency.

Investors who are confident in management's ability to deliver on future top and bottom-line growth may find today's valuation enticing. However, we believe that the company's capital structure places restraints on their growth potential leading to high execution risk. As a result, we would look elsewhere for a more favorable risk-reward trade-off.

