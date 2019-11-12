Why Energy Transfer Is A Top 5 Holding In My Portfolio

It's for the above reasons that Energy Transfer is my largest energy holding in terms of distribution income.

Between the 10.0% yield, conservative 2-3% annual DCF growth, and 2.3% annual valuation multiple expansion, units of Energy Transfer are likely to deliver 14.3-15.3% total returns over the next decade.

Adding to the case for an investment in Energy Transfer, is the fact that it is trading at an astounding 21% discount to fair value.

Energy Transfer's fundamentals remain stronger than ever, with the company reporting record operating fundamentals once again.

Energy Transfer's 10% yield is a rare exception in that it certainly isn't a sucker yield.

Image Source: QuoteFancy

Since I last covered Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) in August, units of the company have declined 6.7% against the S&P 500's 8.6% rally.

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

The most interesting paradox is that while quants, SA authors, and sell side all are bullish to very bullish on Energy Transfer, the company's unit price has continued to hover near its 52-week low while the market has continued to reach record highs.

Image Source: Nasdaq

To make matters even more perplexing is the fact that institutional ownership of Energy Transfer has actually increased during this time and is fairly significant at almost 58%.

This leads me to three potential conclusions accounting for the stagnation in Energy Transfer's unit price.

The first is that retail investors are still discouraged by the tax complexities associated with owning an MLP, not to mention the "bad" reputation of MLPs following the energy bear market in 2014-2016 that led to distribution cuts by many MLPs, although MLPs have largely learned their lessons from these events by shoring up their balance sheets and responding with more manageable payout ratios.

The second theory is that because institutional investors account for a significant amount of Energy Transfer's volume, they could keep Energy Transfer's unit price artificially low and load up on units to later sell at a profit.

The third theory is a combination of the first two theories. Because retail investors generally avoid MLPs such as Energy Transfer due to their past mistakes and tax complexity, this leaves institutional investors with control over Energy Transfer's unit price.

At any rate, we'll be re-examining Energy Transfer's distribution safety and growth potential, Energy Transfer's latest operating results and risks, and the valuation aspect of an investment in Energy Transfer, which once again reiterates my opinion that Energy Transfer remains a strong buy.

We'll then conclude with my annual total return estimate from the current unit price.

A Massive Yield That Isn't A Yield Trap

When a yield is as large as Energy Transfer's, it's oftentimes an illusion and signals that a distribution cut is right around the corner.

It's for this very reason that I like to examine a company's payout ratios in combination with its operating fundamentals to ensure that the distribution is on stable ground.

We'll be examining Energy Transfer's most recent quarterly distribution coverage ratio to determine whether the company's distribution remains safe.

During Q3 2019, Energy Transfer produced DCF of $1.52 billion while paying out $808 million in distributions, retaining $712 million to fund growth projects.

This equates to a DCF coverage ratio of 1.88, which is well above the 1.10 coverage ratio that Simply Safe Dividends considers to signal a safe distribution from an MLP.

Aside from Energy Transfer's past history of two effective distribution cuts, the only thing weighing on its distribution safety is its balance sheet, which isn't as strong as names like Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP).

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

With the exception of Energy Transfer's net debt to capital ratio, its balance sheet is weaker than that of both EPD and MMP, whose distribution safety scores both rate higher than Energy Transfer's.

Although Energy Transfer's net debt to EBITDA ratio is still ideal by Simply Safe Dividends' standards, Energy Transfer's net debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.24 over the next 12 months is comparatively worse than EPD's net debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.29, and MMP's net debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.03 over the next 12 months.

At 3.34 over the last 12 months, Energy Transfer's interest coverage ratio is also higher than Simply Safe Dividends' preference of 2.5, but once again worse than EPD's of 4.69, and MMP's of 5.42.

Once Energy Transfer is able to bring its balance sheet more in line with companies who boast safer distributions from Simply Safe Dividends, I believe the company will receive an eventual boost in its safety score.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

When we take into consideration that Energy Transfer boasts a strong DCF coverage ratio and operating fundamentals as we'll later discuss, I believe the company's distribution is safe.

However, I can understand Simply Safe Dividends' cautious rating of 56 compared to Energy Transfer's safer peers.

Unlike Energy Transfer, EPD and MMP both possess histories of growing their distributions without shadow cuts. EPD and MMP also both possess objectively stronger balance sheets than Energy Transfer.

With Energy Transfer's distribution safety now addressed, we'll move to Energy Transfer's distribution growth potential going forward.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

When we take into account that Energy Transfer's distribution is regularly leaving $700-$800 million in retained DCF each quarter to invest into growth projects, I believe the company is striking a conservative balance between rewarding unitholders in the present and strengthening the company for the future.

Therefore, I believe Energy Transfer will be able to grow its distribution in line with its DCF growth over the long-term.

When we take into consideration that Energy Transfer is regularly posting at least mid-single-digit to high-single-digit DCF growth each year, it's realistic for us to conclude DCF will at least grow in the low-single digits annually over the long-term.

Energy Transfer Continues To Deliver Growth

Image Source: Energy Transfer Third Quarter 2019 Investor Presentation

As illustrated above, Energy Transfer continued to deliver strong results in Q3, positioning itself among the likes of industry blue-chips EPD and MMP in terms of its distribution coverage ratio.

Most notably, Energy Transfer's DCF of $1.52 billion represented a 10% YOY growth compared to Q3 2018, which demonstrates that contrary to its unit price, Energy Transfer's fundamentals are continuing to strengthen.

Adjusted EBITDA also increased 8% from Q3 2018, to $2.8 billion.

Energy Transfer's commitment to growth projects has been quite obvious as well, with the company spending around $3.1 billion YTD primarily in the NGL and refined products and midstream segments excluding Sunoco and USAC capex.

Energy Transfer delivered strong results across all segments, with record NGL transportation throughput, NGL fractionation volumes, midstream gathered volumes, and crude volumes.

As indicated by CFO Thomas Long in the Q3 2019 earnings call, the strong performance in the NGL & Refine Products segment was driven by a variety of factors, including the ramp up of Mariner East II, and record frac volumes driven by Frac VI coming online.

In addition, Energy Transfer brought its Arrowhead III processing plant online, bringing the total processing capacity in the Permian Basin to 2.5 Bcf per day. Energy Transfer is expecting that with the completion of another 200 MMcf per day processing plant, total processing capacity in the Permian Basin will reach 2.7 Bcf by mid-2020.

Furthermore, Phase 2 of Energy Transfer's Red Bluff Express Pipeline was completed in August. The J.C. Nolan Pipeline was also brought into service in August, with the Permian Express 4 going into service at the beginning of last month.

For the month of October, Red Bluff Express volumes averaged nearly 500,000 MMBtu per day and additional volumes came into the system for November. The Red Bluff Express Pipeline is expected to grow its revenues over the next couple years as contractual commitments begin to step up.

The J.C. Nolan Pipeline has an initial capacity of 30,000 barrels per day, transporting diesel from Hebert, Texas to a newly constructed terminal in the Midland, Texas area. The Pipeline is fully functional and is already meeting Energy Transfer's expectations.

Image Source: Energy Transfer Third Quarter 2019 Investor Presentation

On the acquisition side, Energy Transfer entered into a definitive $5 billion merger agreement of SemGroup Corporation (SEMG) in September, including the assumption of SemGroup's debt. Based upon the current terms of the deal, SemGroup's shareholders are expected to receive $6.80 a share in cash and 0.7275 units of ET for each outstanding share of SEMG, in a 40% cash and 60% equity deal.

With the shareholder meeting and vote set for December 4 this year, Energy Transfer is expecting the deal to close shortly after receiving the vote.

Energy Transfer was able to enter into a $2 billion 3-year loan term at a favorable rate of LIBOR plus 100 basis points, with the proceeds being used to call all of SemGroup's outstanding high-yield notes and the $600 million loan at the Houston Fuel Oil Terminal Company or HFOTCO.

Aside from the terms of the deal and the logistics of how the deal will be financed, we'll now delve into the benefits that Energy Transfer expects to realize from the deal.

Through this deal, Energy Transfer expects that it will be able to maintain its credit rating due to only having to borrow $2 billion to fund the cash aspect of the deal, which will allow the company to continue to borrow at the attractive terms we described above.

Energy Transfer also foresees this deal being immediately accretive to the company, generating an aggregate $500 million of DCF coverage in 2020 through 2022.

The deal is also expected to realize significant synergies to the tune of $170 million of annual run rate synergies, with $50 million of financial savings within the first year by utilizing Energy Transfer's lower borrowing cost, $40 million coming from the elimination of duplicative public company costs and operating synergies, and the remaining $80 million derived from Energy Transfer's anticipated ability to leverage its infrastructure and help drive operational and commercial synergies.

Image Source: Energy Transfer Third Quarter 2019 Investor Presentation

Perhaps the biggest appeal to the deal is arguably the fact that Energy Transfer and SemGroup's assets complement each other very well, and will strategically position Energy Transfer by expanding its crude oil asset footprint, expanding its logistical optionality through additional outlets for Permian, Rockies, and Mid-Continent producers, and by providing the opportunity to generate synergies by increasing utilization rates on HFOTCO and integrating assets with Energy Transfer's Nederland terminal and US Gulf Coast assets.

Image Source: Energy Transfer Third Quarter 2019 Investor Presentation

Energy Transfer is projecting a continuation of its strong capital allocation in 2020 and beyond, with $4 billion in growth capital expected in 2020 to be allocated to its Lone Star Express Pipeline, Mariner East System completion, Nederland LPG facilities, Fractionation plants, Orbit export facilities, and 25+ other NGL and Refined Products projects with expected costs under $50 million.

From a midstream perspective, Energy Transfer expects to spend on gathering projects in West and Northeast Texas, compression facilities in West Texas, and 25 other smaller projects.

Finally, Energy Transfer is expecting to allocate capital to its Ted Collins Pipeline, optimize its Bakken Pipeline, and allocate capital to 15 other smaller projects.

Beyond 2020, Energy Transfer has a backlog of $1.5 billion in approved growth capital projects, which the company expects to grow in the quarters and years ahead.

In addition to its backlog of projects beyond 2020, Energy Transfer also announced in its Q3 2019 earnings call that it has raised the bar on its return profiles and that it will continue to be disciplined as it evaluates any incremental spend.

With its recent operating results, Energy Transfer has once again demonstrated that it is delivering strong results for its unitholders.

Furthermore, its pending merger with SemGroup will strengthen the company's position even further and its capital spending for 2020 and beyond reinforce the idea that Energy Transfer will be able to continue delivering for its unitholders from an operational standpoint.

With that in mind, it becomes quite clear that at the right price, Energy Transfer is capable of delivering alpha for investors.

Risks To Consider

While Energy Transfer appears to be making significant progress in improving its fundamentals and is on the path to becoming a blue-chip midstream name, that doesn't mean the company is immune to risk.

Because we've already discussed Energy Transfer's risks in a couple of previous articles on the company, we'll be discussing developments in the company's risk profile since our previous articles in February and August, respectively.

The first risk to Energy Transfer is that the company is exposed to the credit risk of its respective customers (page 40 of Energy Transfer's most recent 10-K).

Should energy enter another deep and prolonged bear market resembling the 2014-2016 bear market, this could result in liquidity issues for some of Energy Transfer's customers.

In this case, there is no guarantee that Energy Transfer would be able to recover what it's owed from these distressed customers.

The primary risk to Energy Transfer as a midstream company is that the company's future is dependent upon the continuation of America's energy boom to support its fundamentals going forward.

As I indicated in a recent article on Enterprise Products Partners, if oil/natural gas demand declines faster than analysts anticipate, this could result in a massive overabundance of energy infrastructure.

Such overabundance of energy infrastructure would lead to increased competition over customers among midstream operators, resulting in decreased fixed fees for midstream operators, and potentially lower volumes overall.

The conversation between McKinsey's Senior Partner Namit Sharma, Simon London, and Christer Tryggerstad is an excellent example of how even experts in the oil and natural gas industry can't anticipate how the world's energy demands will evolve over the next decade or two.

Because there are dozens of factors that play into when peak oil demand and peak natural gas demand will occur, this leads to a wide degree of uncertainty in the dates that industry experts predict.

Although Mr. Sharma indicates that he expects oil demand to peak in 2033, he is quick to note that in the year prior, he was expecting oil demand to peak in 2047, which demonstrates the level of uncertainty associated with such estimates about how our energy use habits will evolve over time.

Another major risk to Energy Transfer is from a regulatory standpoint.

It's no secret that the midstream industry has always faced resistance from environmental activists.

Whether it's observed in the recent delays on the Atlantic Coast Pipeline or the Mountain Valley Pipeline delays, the regulatory environment around pipeline projects seems more uncertain than it has been in recent years.

It's worth mentioning this as a key risk to Energy Transfer because the actual completion dates and total costs associated with growth projects can differ materially with initial estimates provided by midstream companies, which can adversely impact a company's unit price.

This has been no more apparent than in the case of EQM Midstream (EQM), whose unit price has tumbled precipitously since it announced that MVP isn't expected to come online until at least late-2020, and will come in at a cost of $5.3-$5.5 billion compared to the company's initial $3.5 billion cost estimate in February 2018 when it expected completion at the end of 2018.

The final notable risk facing Energy Transfer is from a political perspective, which is the remote possibility of a Democrat controlled White House, US House of Representatives, and US Senate.

As I explained in the Enterprise Products Partners article, I don't view the environmental policies of the Green New Deal to be viable due to the fact that it would require complete Democrat control of the legislative, executive, and judicial branch to enact and uphold the constitutionality of such a law.

That doesn't take away from the added regulatory scrutiny that would result from a Democratic administration, which would make it more difficult for energy projects to come online, weighing on the industry's growth potential.

Short of the Green New Deal being passed and the constitutionality of it being upheld, there isn't much that would be able to adversely impact midstream companies like Energy Transfer aside from a bearish energy sector and heightened regulatory scrutiny interfering with growth prospects.

It is worth noting that even in such a scenario where midstream faces increased regulatory scrutiny, increased regulations would only serve to increase the value of existing energy infrastructure assets owned by Energy Transfer, which would somewhat offset decreased growth potential.

Although we have discussed a few of the risks associated with an investment in Energy Transfer, we certainly haven't discussed all of the risks facing Energy Transfer.

For a more comprehensive discussion of the risks associated with an investment in Energy Transfer, I would refer interested readers to our previous articles on the company, and Energy Transfer's most recent 10-K.

A Great Company Trading At An Even Better Price

Now that we've reiterated that Energy Transfer is a company delivering strong results for unitholders, we'll delve into the valuation aspect of an investment in Energy Transfer.

The first valuation metric we'll use to determine the extent to which Energy Transfer is undervalued is the 5 year average yield.

According to Simply Safe Dividends, Energy Transfer's yield of 10.00% is well above its 5 year average of 6.94%.

Despite the fact that Energy Transfer's fundamentals remain at least intact, if not stronger compared to a few years ago, we'll assume a reversion to a fair value yield of 8.00% and a unit price of $15.25.

This implies that units of Energy Transfer are trading at a 20.1% discount to fair value and offer 25.2% upside from the current price of $12.18 (as of November 10, 2019).

The second valuation metric we'll use to arrive at a fair value for Energy Transfer's units is the 5 year average forward price to DCF ratio.

Per Simply Safe Dividends, Energy Transfer's forward price to DCF ratio of 5.1 is significantly below its 5 year average of 12.5.

Once again erring on the side of caution and assuming a reversion to a fair value price to DCF ratio of 6.5 and a unit price of $15.52, units of Energy Transfer are trading at a 21.5% discount to fair value and offer 27.4% upside from the current price.

The third valuation metric we'll use to assign a fair value to units of Energy Transfer is the 13 year median TTM EV to EBITDA ratio.

According to Gurufocus, Energy Transfer's TTM EV to EBITDA ratio of 8.90 is well below its 13 year median of 15.20.

Assuming a reversion to a TTM EV to EBITDA ratio of 10.50 and a fair value of $14.37 a unit, Energy Transfer is trading at a 15.2% discount to fair value and offers 18.0% upside from the current price.

Image Source: Investopedia

The final valuation method we'll use to value units of Energy Transfer is the dividend discount model or DDM.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, or in this case, annualized distribution per unit. Energy Transfer's current annualized distribution per unit is $1.22.

The next input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is another term for the rate of return that an investor requires. In my case, I believe that a 10% rate of return is an adequate rate of return for my efforts.

The third and final input into the DDM is the long-term distribution growth rate or DGR.

Because the long-term DGR involves a number of factors, including a company's payout ratios, long-term DCF growth, balance sheet strength, and industry fundamentals, it is the most difficult input that goes into accurately predicting the fair value of a stock.

When we take into consideration that Energy Transfer's payout ratio is conservative and that I wouldn't like to see it expand much beyond what it is currently at, I believe it's reasonable for us to conclude that Energy Transfer's long-term DGR will mirror whatever DCF growth the company is able to achieve.

Even in a conservative scenario, I believe that Energy Transfer is more than capable of delivering a long-term DGR of 2.5%.

When we plug the inputs above into the DDM, we arrive at a fair value of $16.27 a unit.

This indicates that units of Energy Transfer are trading at a 25.1% discount to fair value and offer 33.6% upside from the current price.

Upon averaging the above fair values, we arrive at a fair value of $15.35 a unit.

This means that units of Energy Transfer are trading at a 20.7% discount to fair value and offer 26.0% upside from the current price.

Summary: Energy Transfer's Total Return Potential Is Among The Highest In The Energy Sector

When a yield is as high as Energy Transfer's at 10%, it oftentimes signals that the distribution is at risk of being cut. Fortunately for Energy Transfer, its distribution is very well covered and in no immediate risk of being cut.

What's more, the company's operating fundamentals remain strong and the company is growing DCF in the high-single digits to low-double digits, which further bolsters our assumption that the distribution is safe.

Adding to the case for an investment in Energy Transfer is the fact that the company is trading at a 21% discount to fair value.

And as we've established based upon the operating fundamentals, I don't believe that discount to fair value or high yield is because Energy Transfer is a value trap.

Between the 10.0% yield, conservative 2-3% annual DCF growth, and 2.3% annual valuation multiple expansion, units of Energy Transfer are likely to deliver 14.3-15.3% annual total returns over the next decade.

Because of the low expectations being priced into units of Energy Transfer (the company is practically being priced as if there's the immediate possibility of bankruptcy), there is the strong likelihood that the company will more than double the total returns of the broader market over the next decade for those with enough conviction to ignore the noise and collect the massive distribution while the company continues to produce strong results.

It's for this very reason that I've continued to add to my position in Energy Transfer the past number of months, and it's my largest energy holding in terms of distribution income.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET, EPD, MMP, EQM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.