The King Of Content Is Bigger And Better And This Is What I'm Doing

Additionally, the stock is fully valued today. So, we think there are better investment ideas out there.

Disney has invested big (Twenty-First Century Fox and its DTC business) in the last few years and for the coming years.

Disney World in Orlando

Walt Disney (DIS) is a king of content but it needed to deliver that content to consumers the way they want to consume it. Since 2016, it has begun transforming for that need.

Expanding Content Portfolio and Building out DTC Business

In August 2016, Disney bought a minority stake in BAMTech, a streaming company that offers video on demand, and in September 2017, Disney boosted its investment (in aggregate, an investment of $2.58 billion) and bought a majority stake in the company after the transaction was approved by regulators.

From the technology and know-how of BAMTech, Disney developed two streaming services, ESPN+ and Disney+, as a part of its direct-to-consumer ("DTC") business.

ESPN+ was launched in April 2018 and currently has over 3.5 million paid subscribers and is a favourite among sports fans.

In March 2019, Disney acquired Twenty-First Century Fox ("21CF") for $71.3 billion, which not only brought a breadth of content but other key assets for its DTC business as well. Disney gained a controlling interest in Hulu, a streaming video service, which has about 28.5 million paid subscribers.

Other than a set of quality film and television content, 21CF also added

additional filmmaking capabilities and the industry's best TV production studios, great talent, great brands and franchises, like Nat[ional] Geo[graphic] and FX along with Simpsons and Avatar. This collection of [intellectual property] and talent will contribute significantly to Disney+ and Hulu... FX is a producer of high-quality, award-winning content and will become a key content driver for Hulu. Since 2014, FX has earned 277 Emmy nominations and 157 Emmys... [1]

Importantly, FX will add original content to Hulu, which will hopefully allow Hulu to compete well against other DTC platforms.

Update on Disney+

After a successful test run in the Netherlands, Disney will launch Disney+ in the United States, Canada, and the Netherlands on November 12, followed by Australia and New Zealand on November 19, and in Western Europe, including the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, on March 31.

Disney+ includes

access to more than 500 movies including all of our beloved titles and more than 7,500 episodes of library television content, including 30 seasons of The Simpsons. By year five, this growing collection will include more than 620 movies and more than 10,000 television episodes along with countless shorts and features... All creative engines across our company, including the teams at Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, National Geographic, Disney Channel, and Walt Disney Television studios are focused on creating compelling original content for Disney+. At launch, we will offer 10 original movies, specials and series exclusive to the platform, including the Mandalorian. The first live-action Star Wars series is unlike anything audience has seen before on any platform and it's a strong indication of the quality and the storytelling that will define Disney+... [1] (emphasis by author)

Disney+ expects to expand to more than 60 original projects per year in five years. New original content is bound to attract new subscribers and retain old ones.

Disney is making it easy for customers to hop onto the Disney+ platform. It had partnered with key players, including Verizon (VZ), Apple (AAPL), Google (GOOGL)(GOOG), Microsoft (MSFT), Sony (SNE), Roku (ROKU), Amazon (AMZN) Fire, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), and LG (OTC:LGEAF), in different shapes and forms.

Recent Results

Disney reported its fiscal Q4 results on November 7. Since the results for Q4 and the fiscal year reflect the consolidation of Twenty-First Century Fox and Hulu, we'll mainly look at the fiscal year results for a bigger picture.

Revenues increased by 17% to almost $69.6 billion, operating income fell 5% to $14.9 billion, adjusted earnings per share fell 19% to $5.77, and free cash flow fell 89% to $1.1 billion.

The Media Networks (including Cable Networks and Broadcasting) and Parks, Experiences and Products segments still contribute to the motherload of the revenues and operating income.

For the fiscal year, the Media Networks segment saw revenue growth of 13% to $24.8 billion and operating income growth of 2% to $7.5 billion. The Parks, Experiences and Products segments experienced revenue growth of 6% to $26.2 billion and operating income growth of 11% to $6.8 billion.

Disney was able to generate greater operating income from higher guest spending (on food and higher ticket pricing) and merchandise licensing (e.g., sales of Frozen and Toy Story merchandise). This was partially offset by costs associated with the launch of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, as the company continues to make long-term investments to attract guest visits.

[O]perating income growth at Disneyland Paris and Shanghai Disney Resort was largely offset by about a $55 million decline at Hong Kong Disneyland [in Q4]. [1]

The situation in Hong Kong doesn't seem to be getting any better and is likely to continue into fiscal 2020.

... [B]ased on the trends we saw in Q4 and what we are seeing so far in Q1, we expect operating income at Hong Kong Disneyland to decline by about $80 million for Q1. If the current trends continue, we could see a full year decline of approximately $275 million versus fiscal 2019.

Notably, in Q4, Disney's

studio had another great quarter and a phenomenal year... operating income was up 79%, driven by growth in worldwide theatrical due to the performance of the Lion King, Toy Story 4 and Aladdin in the quarter compared to Incredibles 2, and Ant-Man and the Wasp last year. [1]

As a result, the Studio Entertainment segment generated $1.1 billion of operating income in Q4, contributing to about a third of the total operating income for the quarter. For the fiscal year, though, the segment saw an operating income decline of 11% year over year to $2.7 billion.

Overall, we are pleased with our fourth quarter and full year results and with the progress we're making on integrating 21CF. The 21CF businesses we acquired excluding 21CF's stake in Hulu and net of inter-segment eliminations contributed approximately $130 million in segment operating income in the fourth quarter. Consolidating Hulu’s operating losses and netting out inter-segment eliminations resulted in an adverse impact to segment operating income of about $170 million. We estimate the acquisition of 21CF and the impact of taking full operational control of Hulu had a total dilutive impact on our Q4 EPS before purchase accounting of $0.47 per share. [1] (emphasis by author)

Should You Buy Disney Today?

The last year was a major investment year for Disney, namely Twenty-First Century Fox for $71 billion and capital expenditures ("CapEx") that were up 9.2% year over year to $4.9 billion (from higher spending on new attractions at the theme parks and resorts and technology to support its direct-to-consumer streaming services), and the CapEx is set to increase by a further 10% next year.

Moreover, Disney expects the Direct to Consumer & International segment to generate ~$800 million in operating losses for fiscal Q1 2020 but to be accretive to earnings per share for fiscal 2021 and realize cost synergies of more than $2 billion from operating efficiencies by 2021.

As Disney is fully valued today, we think there are better investment ideas out there, such as from our top dividend ideas list or here. Investors may just get a better entry point in the coming 12 months, potentially from a market-wide pullback.

Disney is using much of free cash flow to reinvest back into the business, making the stock look super expensive from a price-to-free-cash-flow perspective.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Investor Takeaway

Disney has been investing in its brands, content, and streaming services in a big way. We like the wide-moat company as a core holding for the long term. Due to its valuation and streaming service investments that are expected to lead to substantial operating losses initially, we rate Disney as a "hold" for now.

Are You Subscribing to Disney+?

I don't know about you, but I'm very tempted to jump on the Disney+ wagon on Tuesday, as I've always enjoyed watching National Geographic programs, and of course, grew up with Disney's animations and movies. Even if I don't jump on then, I'm sure I will down the road. How about you?

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, DIS, GOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.