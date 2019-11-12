Fallen Angel ETF Yielding 5.4% Is The Rising Star Of The High-Yield Universe

This year, however, the yield differential has narrowed and the yield on fallen angels now slightly exceeds that of the broad US high-yield market.

Yet, over time, fallen angel issuers have tended to outperform the broad high-yield market as they rebound from being oversold and undervalued.

On the back of my recent article on the potential opportunity of sliding down the credit scale to get higher returns, I also realize that investing in CCC credit could be too daunting for many investors, even if the risk-adjusted returns might look more attractive than the BB names.

Another option is to focus on individual bonds that started out being investment-grade but have been downgraded into junk-bond territory. These bonds are called fallen angels and they can also be good ways to diversify your bond portfolio.

Fallen angels

Financial market participants are fond of attaching colourful names and phrases to financial market phenomena. One of the more imaginative terms that can be heard in the fixed income markets of the world is “fallen angel.” In religious terms, a fallen angel is an angel that has been rejected from heaven because of behaviour unbecoming of an angel. The corporate bond markets of the world can be broadly categorised into two groups: Investment Grade on the one hand and High Yield on the other. Bonds that are categorised as “investment grade” are deemed to have been issued by governments and corporations that are highly unlikely to default. Investment grade bonds carry a BBB- or higher rating from Standard & Poor’s and/or a Baa3 rating or higher from Moody’s ratings services.

High-yield bonds are issued by governments and corporations that have a credit rating below BBB- and/or Baa3. Investors and ratings agencies generally believe that the risk of an issuer default on these bonds is high, relative to that of bonds issued by entities with an investment grade rating. This does not mean that they will default of course, just that the likelihood is higher.

The majority of investment grade bonds are issued by corporations (and governments) that enjoy an investment grade rating at the time that the bond is issued. Similarly, the majority of high-yield bonds are issued by an issuer that is deemed by ratings agencies to be a high-yield issuer. However, some bonds in the high-yield universe begin life as an investment grade bond, but due to a decline in the perceived credit quality of the issuer over time the bond may be downgraded to high-yield status by credit rating agencies. The bonds of these issuers are referred to as fallen angels. So, rather than angering a celestial being, a corporate fallen angel is one whose credit metrics no longer qualify it for investment grade status and the lower borrowing costs that come with that status.

What Happens to Fallen Angels?

Many investors follow guidelines that limit their holdings of speculative-grade rated corporate debt. As a result, such investors often sell debt holdings in firms that are downgraded to speculative grade from investment grade (i.e., “fallen angels”). It is important to understand the characteristics of fallen angels, including the causes of firms’ downgrades to speculative grade and their creditworthiness over time.

Exhibit 1: Reasons for downgrade to junk

Fallen angels are modestly more likely to be upgraded back to investment grade (i.e., become a rising star) compared to a control group of similarly rated non-fallen angels.

Exhibit 2: Fallen angels more likely to become rising stars

Research by Moody’s shows that rising star rates for fallen angels are actually higher than rising star rates for a control sample of non-fallen angel firms, each with the same rating as a corresponding fallen angel firm on their fallen angel date. In other words, despite the downward rating momentum associated with becoming a fallen angel, fallen angels have a modestly higher probability of returning to investment-grade than do other similarly rated firms that were never fallen angels. It makes sense that companies that have investment grade characteristics at one point in time are more likely to regain investment grade ratings than the average speculative grade company. After three years, the cumulative average rising star rate for fallen angels is 26.7% versus 20.1% for the control sample.

Research by the Cass Business School shows on the other hand that fallen angels are no more likely to default than similarly rated non-fallen angels.

Exhibit 3: Default rates

More recent research by Edward Altman and Brenda Kuehne at the Salomon Center for the Study of Financial Institutions at NYU Stern found that fallen angels have markedly lower default risk than other high-yield bonds. Between 1985 and 2017, the average annual default rate on fallen angels was around 1% a year lower than on bonds that were rated high-yield when issued.

What is the potential investment opportunity?

Some institutional investors like pension funds and mutual funds are required to hold only investment-grade bonds. If a bond deteriorates to junk status, they will have to sell it immediately, even if they lose money doing so.

Whether a manager is compelled by rules to sell fallen angels, or whether they are motivated to sell these bonds as they head towards high-yield status to protect their own reputation, and protect their investors from further losses, forced selling, whatever the cause, may lead to bond prices falling below their ‘fair value,’ meaning that a bond’s price may experience a recovery once the downgrade dust has settled.

The market is likely to move before the rating agencies act. Historically, spreads of fallen angels have widened by around 300 basis points, or 3%, in the 12 months leading up to the downgrade to high-yield. Although they have continued to rise by around another 50 basis points, on average, in the immediate aftermath, most of the pain has already been felt at the moment of the actual downgrade.

Exhibit 4: Spread widening of fallen angels

Clearly, selling at the point of downgrade would be suboptimal as it would lock in close to the maximum potential loss. Prices tend to partially recover in the months that follow. This is partly because of the forced selling on a downgrade that was described earlier, which can cause a near-term overshoot in prices. Selling before a downgrade or holding onto a fallen angel and selling later on should generate a better outcome.

Exhibit 5 shows the performance of fallen angels in the six months before and after the downgrade to high-yield.

Having the flexibility to own fallen angel bonds after they are downgraded can be a more astute strategy, and benefit from the partial rebound in prices that normally occurs.

Exhibit 5: Fallen angel returns around downgrade

As well as being related to an overshoot in prices, this also has a fundamental underpinning. Once downgraded to high-yield, many fallen angels try to repair their balance sheet in an attempt to become a rising star and regain investment grade status (historically 28% of fallen angels have returned to investment grade) and these actions are typically reflected in some spread improvement as well. These features may explain why fallen angels have over time generated higher total returns and risk-adjusted returns than the investment grade universe.

Exhibit 6: Fallen angels outperformance

Fallen angels have also outperformed the broader high-yield market.

Exhibit 7: Fallen angels outperformance

Fallen angels act as a diversifier

A more important issue for investors is how an investment in the fallen angel universe could fit with other investments. Exhibit 8 shows the correlation of fallen angels with high yield, investment grade and treasury bonds and equities.

Unsurprisingly, the fallen angel’s index had a relatively low correlation with the indices representing the other asset classes, though a relatively high correlation (0.93) with the high-yield index.

The correlation of returns with equities is also lower for fallen angels than high-yield bonds more generally, illustrating the slightly higher credit quality.

Exhibit 8:Correlation

Source: FTSE Russell

Higher credit quality

Fallen angels have had historically higher average credit quality than the broad high-yield bond universe.

Specifically, the ICE BofAML US Fallen Angel High Yield Index shows a 75% tilt toward BB-rated debt, followed by 18% B-rated and 8% C-rated. In comparison, the ICE BofAML US High Yield Index has 49% BB-rated, 39% B-rated and 12% CCC-rated.

Exhibit 9: Credit quality

Valuation

The higher quality tilt of fallen angels has historically resulted in a lower yield versus the broader high-yield market of approximately 35 bps, on average. This year, however, the yield differential has narrowed and the yield on fallen angels even slightly exceeded that of the broad US high-yield market as of June 30, 2019.

Exhibit 10: Valuation

As of mid-October, fallen angels yield 5.78% which is still slightly above the yield on high-yield bonds in general (5.67%).

ANGL - VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

As a way to tap into the fallen angels segment, investors may look to the VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL), which tries to reflect the performance of the ICE BofAML US Fallen Angel High Yield Index. ANGL has an expense ratio of 0.35% and more than $1 billion in assets under management.

Exhibit 11: Country weightings

Exhibit 12: Credit quality

Conclusion

Fallen angels have historically exhibited higher (risk-adjusted) returns than high-yield issues. Fallen angels’ outperformance in the corporate bond market is based on fallen angels becoming oversold due to forced selling, after the downgrade to sub-investment grade, by funds which cannot hold sub- investment grade issues, so the bond suffers a “cliff-edge” effect on departure from the investment grade asset class.

Since the formal downgrade to junk by ratings agencies is also generally well flagged to markets (with the issuer going on “negative watch” etc.) and investment grade-restricted funds are forced sellers, fallen angel bonds tend to be oversold when entering high-yield indexes and driven to artificially low prices relative to equivalent credits in the high-yield asset class.

Fallen angels also benefit from a higher proportion of subsequent credit upgrades than equivalent high-yield issues. This is partly thanks to fallen angels having higher average credit quality than the broad high-yield bond universe.

The higher quality tilt of fallen angels has historically resulted in a lower yield versus the broader high-yield market of approximately 35 bps, on average. This year, however, the yield differential has narrowed and the yield on fallen angels now slightly exceeds that of the broad US high-yield market!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ANGL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances. Furthermore, none of the ideas presented here are necessarily related to NFG Wealth Advisors or any portfolio managed by NFG.