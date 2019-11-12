DXC Technology Co. (DXC) CEO Mike Salvino on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

DXC Technology Co. (NYSE:DXC) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 11, 2019 4:45 PM ET

Good day, and welcome to the DXC Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded.

Jonathan Ford

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. I'm pleased you're joining us for DXC Technology's Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Call. Our speakers on today's call will be Mike Salvino, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Paul Saleh, our Chief Financial Officer.

DXC Technology's presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures and certain further adjustments to these measures, which we believe provide useful information to our investors. In accordance with SEC rules, we have provided a reconciliation of these measures to their respective and most directly comparable GAAP measures. These reconciliations can be found in the tables included in today's earnings release. Certain comments we make on the call will be forward-looking. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed on the call. A discussion of risks and uncertainties is included in our annual report on Form 10-K and other SEC filings.

I'd also like to take this opportunity to announce that Shailesh Murali, DXC's current Head of M&A and Strategy will also be leading Investor Relations moving forward.

And now I'd like to introduce DXC Technology's President and CEO, Mike Salvino.

Mike Salvino

Jonathan, thanks. Good afternoon, everyone and thanks for joining the call today. My style is one of the focus and clarity, which is what we plan to provide during this call. I'll begin by covering a few highlights from my observations on the business, then I'll hand the call over to Paul to discuss the second quarter results and full-year outlook. After that, I'll walk through DXC's strategy moving forward, specifically the enterprise technology stack. Next, we will cover the results of the strategic review of our assets. Then I'll close by providing additional color on our priorities.

Over the past two months, I've met with 40 of our largest customers, each of our strategic partners and more than 80,000 of our people around the world. DXC has experienced and loyal global talent base that I've had the opportunity to meet many of these people since taking the role and I've been extremely impressed with the quality of our talent. Our global operations talent, the people who work with our customers every day, are very loyal to DXC and to our customers. I personally met numerous people who have been with the Company for more than 30 years. DXC has a significant scale and global reach across technology offerings. For example, we have over $2 billion of cloud and security revenue. We also have $1.4 billion of revenue in data analytics and digital engineering. Building on that point, DXC has a loyal customer base that includes many of the largest companies in the world where we run their mission-critical systems. We have the opportunities in many of these accounts to increase share of wallet.

As I've taken a fresh look at DXC's businesses, I've been very pleased with our core capabilities. This includes ITO and applications as well as digital solutions. We have a strong foundation to build on. I've also been very pleased with DXC's differentiated solutions in IP and key industries such as automotive, insurance, healthcare and travel and transportation.

Finally, I've been impressed with the Company's track record of enhancing capabilities through targeted strategic acquisitions, including innovative assets like Luxoft, and recently Bluleader and Virtual Clarity. Bluleader will enhance our SAP application capabilities, and Virtual Clarity will strengthen our capabilities in delivering cloud assessments and transformation roadmaps to our customers. I've also seen several areas for improvement that DXC needs to address to enable growth. First, our delivery teams were not able to execute the more complicated phase of operational cost improvements, this includes areas like pyramid optimization, the broader deployment of DXC's automation program called Bionix, along with operational excellence leveraging Six Sigma principles. We need to focus more on our people and strengthening our employee value proposition. Our people need to be clear about their career path at DXC, the opportunities to work with new clients, and also the opportunities for rescaling and retraining.

Being clear about these items will help create an environment where people are acknowledged, recognized and rewarded, which will improve employee satisfaction and increase retention. We also need to focus more on selling integrated solutions. We have an opportunity to shift from providing individual services for many of our customers to integrated industry solutions, leveraging multiple DXC offerings and capabilities.

Next, execution challenges from recent delivery actions have negatively impacted some of our large customers, which results in lower margins, delayed revenue and bookings as customers have placed the additional work on hold. We have recovery plans underway for these accounts, but we need to do a better job running operations. By doing this, we will earn the right to expand our footprint with customers.

The current operating model is complex, resulting in unclear accountabilities as well as slow decision making. We will be simplifying this structure with greater emphasis on our regions and industries. Finally, DXC provides mission-critical services to many of our customers, particularly an ITO. With this business has been underemphasized, we have the opportunity to invest and strengthen this business. Doing this well will provide a foundation for future growth with our existing customers. Overall, I believe that each of these points is fixable and we're already on the case. I've made five senior hires to augment our leadership team focused on each of these challenges. Mary will focus on our people as our CHRO. Kristin, will focus on simplifying our operating model as VP of Corporate Operations. Vinod will focus on global delivery innovation specifically pure amity, scaling technology and Six Sigma to deliver enhanced service to our customers as EVP of Global Delivery Transformation. Steven David will focus on running our accounts to make sure we are listening to the voice of the customer when we are providing services in two of our largest regions of the Americas, and U.K., EMEA.

Again, we believe there is an exciting path forward to run these businesses - business more effectively, while also unlocking value. On the left side, running the business involves a stronger focus on customers, people, and operational execution. On customers, we will invest to stabilize key accounts and ensure that our delivery is meeting our clients' expectations. Doing this we'll ensure that we earn the right to walk the halls and help them with additional work as they think through their strategies.

On people, we will make investments to acknowledge recognize and reward our people, which will strengthen our employee value proposition. As I discussed, we have started adding outstanding talent to our DXC leadership team and we will continue to add in the areas of account management, sales, and delivery. On operational execution, we will invest to enhance delivery. We will simplify the way we work together to drive increased accountability and going forward, we will also re-emphasize our ITO business which is critical to our success.

On the right side of the slide, unlocking value includes a clear outlook, execution of a new strategy as well as evaluating strategic goals. We will execute a focused strategy around what I call the enterprise technology stack, we will sell industry solutions and focus on our existing customers. We will also be pursuing strategic alternatives for three businesses that do not fit in our focused strategy. These businesses comprised roughly of 25% of our current revenue. Additionally, we will continue to pursue a balanced capital allocation approach while maintaining our investment-grade credit profile.

Paul will now cover our second quarter results, and update around our second-half outlook.

Paul Saleh

Well, thank you, Mike, and greetings everyone. As usual, I'll start by covering some items that are excluded from our non-GAAP results. In the second quarter, we had restructuring cost of $32 million pre-tax or $0.11 per diluted share, primarily related to workforce optimization. Also in the quarter, we had $53 million pre-tax or $0.18 per diluted share of integration and transaction-related costs.

In the second quarter, amortization of acquired intangible was $151 million pre-tax or $0.45 per diluted share. Also in the quarter, we recorded a goodwill impairment, which was triggered by the decline in our market capitalization. As part of the reconciliation of the balance sheet carrying value of our reported units to market values, we recorded a $2.9 billion non-cash impairment charge or $11.10 per diluted share. During the second quarter, we received $666 million from HPE for the arbitration award related to the capital lease dispute. We excluded $632 million or $2.43 per diluted share from our results and this represents the damaged portions of the award. In the quarter, we had a $29 million tax adjustment related to a reconciliation of prior restructuring charges specific to a period back in the fiscal '13, or $0.11 per diluted share. Excluding the impact of these special items, our non-GAAP income before taxes from continuing operations was $492 million and our non-GAAP EPS was a $1.38. Now this includes $0.10 of benefit from the interest portion of the HPE arbitration award and a $0.04 of expense related to payments made to Mike Lawrie in connection with his retirement.

Now, let me turn to our second quarter results in more detail. Revenue in the second quarter was $4.85 billion on a GAAP basis. All revenue comparisons I'll discuss will be in constant currency. In the second quarter, revenue was down 0.8% year-over-year, driven by the impact of the continued acceleration of cloud migrations. Digital revenue in the second quarter was $1.51 billion, up 52% year-over-year including Luxoft, and up 30% excluding Luxoft. Traditional revenue was $2.4 billion, down 18.5% which was a few points off from what we had anticipated. Industry IP and BPS revenue was $908 million, up 0.3%. Adjusted EBIT in the quarter was $529 million and our adjusted EBIT margin was 10.9%. In the quarter, continued delays in our delivery cost actions, as well as cost overruns on a few European transformation contracts, contributed to lower than expected profit performance.

In the quarter, our non-GAAP tax rate was 26.4%, reflecting our global mix of income and the benefit of ongoing tax planning initiatives. Book-to-bill in the quarter was 0.8 times, as we've seen further delays on several large deals. Digital book-to-bill was 1.2 times, traditional book-to-bill was 0.6 times and Industry IP and BPS book-to-bill was 0.7 times.

Now, let's turn to our segment results. GBS revenue was $2.29 billion, up 10.5% year-over-year. Excluding Luxoft, GBS revenue was up 0.4% year-over-year. GBS segment profit was $359 million and profit margin for that segment was 15.7%. Now our GBS margin reflects the investment we're making in hiring and training digital talent, as well as the slower pace of cost takeout in complex countries. GBS book-to-bill in the quarter was 0.9 times, primarily driven by lower than expected bookings in industry IP and BPS. Our GIS revenue was $2.57 billion, down 9.1% year-over-year. GIS segment profit was $243 million and profit margins were 9.5%. GIS margin reflects the impact of stranded costs related to the decline in our traditional ITO business, as well as a slowdown in our delivery cost takeout actions as we work with select customers to improve service. GIS book-to-bill in the quarter was 0.7 times, reflected delayed deals and lower than expected conversion of pipeline opportunities.

Now, let me turn to other financial results in the quarter. Adjusted free cash flow in the quarter was $739 million or about 204% of adjusted net income. Now, this reflects improved working capital management and expanded use of our receivable facility by $235 million in the quarter. Now, this facility is a true sale non-recourse facility. Our capex was $342 million in the quarter or 7.1% of revenue. During the quarter, we repurchased $250 million of shares and paid $56 million in dividends. In total, we returned $306 million in capital to our shareholders.

We have limited opportunities to repurchase more shares during the quarter because of the CEO transition and ongoing evaluation of strategic alternatives for several of our businesses. We now expect to be more opportunistic in returning capital to our shareholders, but we will maintain a very close look at our investment credit profile. Cash at the end of the quarter was $2.9 billion and at the end of the quarter, our total debt was $9.2 billion, and including capitalized leases, so our net debt to total capital ratio was 34.9%.

Now, let me turn and provide more details on our new financial targets for the fiscal year. We're now targeting revenue in the range of $19.5 billion to $19.8 billion. This revised revenue guidance is driven by three primary factors. First, we've had seen additional delays in several large deals that we expected to close during the second quarter and that was particularly in the Americas and the U.K. We also lost a few deals during the quarter that were previously included in our second half revenue plans. And as a result, now, we expect about $275 million less revenue this year. Second, due to execution at existing customers, we now expect $250 million less revenue this year. $75 million of that amount is due to certain customers placing revenue opportunities on hold. This was due to recent delivery execution issues. Now we have recovery plans underway to improve service levels on these accounts. We also adjusted our revenue outlook by $175 million to reflect potential disruptions given the announcement that we are pursuing strategic alternatives for three of our businesses. Now third, we now expect a $100 million less revenue in our traditional infrastructure and application businesses. We're investing in our ITO business to mitigate these declines and capitalize on the pipeline of opportunities with an aggressive focus on modernization of customer environments. Now the revised revenue outlook of $19.5 billion to $19.8 billion for the year, assume a slight increase in the second half revenue compared with the first half.

Turning to EPS; we are now targeting adjusted EPS in the range of $5.25 to $5.75 per share. Let me cover some of the key drivers of this revised outlook. First, the reduced revenue forecast will translate to roughly $275 million less EBIT for this year or $0.73 per share including the impact of potential disruptions related to the strategic alternatives announcements. Second, we now expect $170 million less benefit from cost takeout actions this year or $0.47 per share.

Now as we move into this more complex phase of operational improvements, including the broader deployment of Bionix, we've seen a need for greater customer engagement as well as a more experienced talent which is impacting the pace of our cost takeout. We've also experienced delays in several global initiatives such as delivery center consolidation, maintenance optimization and enterprise license rationalization, and those translate into an additional $0.10 per share in EPS. We continue to believe that these cost actions are achievable, but it is taking longer to execute than we had originally planned. Third, we expect $70 million or $0.20 of EPS from higher than expected cost overruns on a few large complex customer transformation programs. This is concentrated to a few European contracts, and we expect to resolve this issue - these issues within this fiscal year. Fourth, our revised EPS outlook includes a $100 million or $0.28 per share of additional second half investments to strengthen our operations in core infrastructure services and to augment talent in key areas such as account management and industry sales. This investment also includes our recovery plans on key accounts.

The revised EPS target of $5.25 to $5.75 per share assumes a range of $2.13 to $2.63 versus $3.12 in the first half of the year. And our EBIT margin between 9.5% and 10.5% for the second half of the year versus the 12.1% in the first half. Our cash flow target for the full year is now 80% or more of adjusted net income, and this reflects more conservative working capital assumptions for the second half as well as the timing of a contract settlement payment that we expect to make this year, but we will recover that amount in fiscal 21 from insurance coverage.

Now, I'll turn back the call to Mike to discuss our strategic priorities and planned actions.

Mike Salvino

Thanks, Paul. We are clearly not pleased with this revised guidance and the poor execution against our cost plans. We are taking steps to improve our performance with a focus on customers, People, and operational execution. We also believe that we will be able to unlock value due to a focused strategy.

Going forward, DXC will run as one company focused on the enterprise technology stack versus the traditional business and a digital business. Customers will see one DXC, not two. So the left of this slide is what I refer to is the enterprise technology stack. The enterprise technology stack mimics the strategic thinking of how our customers view their technology journey and it starts with ITO. This is the foundation and DXC has an installed base that is second to none. The next level includes cloud with security services, which reflects the fact that customers are buying those services bundled.

Moving up the stack, the application layer is critical where we rationalize and modernize and manage customer workloads. Then we can leverage analytics capabilities to harvest data and ultimately provide engineering services to generate business insights for our customers. We cannot deliver the technology stack on its own. We have to also provide deep industry expertise and we will do this by providing integrated industry solutions to our customers.

Let me share with you some of the feedback I've heard from our customers, which is on the right side of this slide. DXC runs mission-critical systems and operations for our customers. They expect these to be run silently and effectively. Many of our customers need to upgrade these systems and they want to partner with someone they can trust. This trust requires a deep understanding of their environments with demonstrated experience executing at scale. Also, our customers recognize that not all the workloads are going to migrate to the cloud. They need a provider who can support on-premise assets as well as private and public cloud environments.

Security is also a top concern and customers expect us to bring deep expertise to them in this area. Our customers are looking to scale their digital capabilities that include analytics that produces business insights and they want to grow with the service provider who has scale. Overall the key message is that DXC is missing opportunities with our customers. We need to show visible reinvestment to strengthen customer confidence, capture these opportunities moving forward and position DXC for growth. With that in mind, we've conducted a review of our portfolio to understand how well DXC's current businesses aligned against the enterprise technology stack and our focused strategy.

First, I was very pleased to see that DXC has capabilities at scale against each layer of the enterprise technology stack. We have 5.4 billion in ITO revenue, $2.1 billion in cloud and security, $5.4 billion in applications and Industry IP, and $1.4 billion in data analytics and engineering services, including the Luxoft business and roughly $500 million of Advisory revenue.

Now, I'd like to discuss the outcome of the review of DXC's current businesses. We have evaluated each of our businesses against the following criteria, one importance to the enterprise technology stack; two, the ability to create Industry solutions; three, what our customers wanted; and four, the potential to unlock value. Out of that analysis, we decided to pursue strategic alternatives for three businesses, the U.S. State and local Health and human services business or horizontal BPS business and our workplace and mobility business. Combined, these businesses represent about 25% of DXC's total revenue. These businesses are strong. Our workplace and our U.S. state and local health and human services businesses are market leaders, and we have meaningful IP in our horizontal BPS business.

When I say strategic alternatives that could involve a range of actions to unlock value including potential divestitures to strategic or financial buyers, a spin-off or other transactions. Throughout this process, we will remain closely engaged with our customers and our people, ensuring we are meeting our commitments to both.

Paul will now provide some color on our longer-term financial expectations based on these plans.

Paul Saleh

By executing on those strategic alternatives Mike just discussed will create a more focused portfolio, strengthen DXC's ability to grow and unlock value. Now excluding those three businesses by fiscal '22, we would expect the Company to have more than $15 billion of revenue, with at least half of the revenue coming from digital offerings. We also expect margins to be at 12% or more even after accounting for investments. This margin level is consistent with global industry peers. We're also taking a conservative view on cash flow conversion while continuing to perform above industry benchmarks. We also assume that we will be able to generate net capital proceeds of roughly $5 billion from these three businesses. We expect to deploy $4.25 billion or more to repurchase shares and pay dividends over the next 10 quarters.

Now, this represents about 50% of our current market cap. We also expect to reduce our debt by more than $2.5 billion as we will continue to pursue a balanced capital allocation approach and protect our investment-grade credit profile with the target debt to EBITDA of 2 times or less. In fiscal '22, we expect that at least $7 per share of adjusted EPS and at least $5.25 of EPS after restructuring, transaction and integration costs. This outlook reflects our plan to moderate these costs over the next couple of years.

I'll now turn the call back to Mike.

Mike Salvino

Thanks, Paul. So in conclusion, here is why I'm excited to lead DXC at this particular point in time. As someone who has lived in the IT services industry for over 30 years, and has seen all the different ways service firms can compete, it's very clear to me that DXC has a unique opportunity due to three factors. One, DXC has significant scope and scale along with mission-critical positions at large customers. Two, DXC's in recent history have reduced its cost structure in an industry where being cost-efficient boosts your ability to compete. Three, customers are facing transformation challenges across the enterprise technology stack, and they are in need of DXC's deep ITO capabilities and experience.

Customers need a partner like DXC to help them modernize their IT - ITO layer, optimize their data architectures, and make it all secure and orchestrated across the public, private and hybrid clouds. This will now be our main thrust in DXC's focused strategy to leverage our IPO expertise to help customers across the enterprise technology stack. We're equipped with a much-improved cost structure and we're going to raise the bar by investing in our people and in our customer service, plus we're going to move away from that are not core to transforming the enterprise technology stack, and focus on the that are inter-goal to, our focused strategy and our customers' needs.

With that, operator, please open the call up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Let's take our first question from Rod Bourgeois at DeepDive Equity Research. Please go ahead.

Rod Bourgeois

Okay, guys. So I have a question for Mike about strategy and a quick follow-up for Paul. So, Mike, you're stressing in your comments that your strategy will reemphasize your infrastructure outsourcing business. So my question is, why today is that a sound strategy to focus on ITO in light of the erosion that's occurring in that business?

Mike Salvino

Mike Salvino

So, look Rod - I put all that together and basically said look, our focused strategy needs to be around the enterprise technology stack. Anything that is going to lend itself to not allow us to focus on that, we should put in the strategic alternative bucket. But the bottom line is the and strategy will help us grow.

Rod Bourgeois

Rod Bourgeois

Mike Salvino

Mike Salvino

Rod Bourgeois

Rod Bourgeois

Paul Saleh

Paul Saleh

So that's basically what the assumptions are on the near-term. And we are confident that the outlook that we are putting here is, you're going to be able to achieve. In fact, our internal plan actually would be to try to do better than that, that's why you have the pluses that are showing up across that page. And as far as you're - the trajectory right now, as Mike mentioned, we aren't just really going to be looking at strategic alternatives for 25% of the revenue of the Company, the three businesses. And there is we have a whole lot of work ahead of us right now and we'll learn more over the coming months.

So, one thing we can say to you is that we know where we're headed in the near-term, we know where we're going by fiscal '22. So in due time, we will provide you with some of the, - a greater visibility into how fiscal '21 will be shaping up.

Rod Bourgeois

Rod Bourgeois

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We'll now take our next question from Darrin Peller at Wolfe Research. Please go ahead.

Darrin Peller

Darrin Peller

So could you just talk about where we are on a net basis? Are you investing now a lot more than you're cutting and costs? And is that the right margin profile that low double-digit 12% range. And then I just have one follow.

Mike Salvino

Mike Salvino

The second thing is, on the investments, the investments are very targeted towards our customers, towards our people and also the operational execution. So when I say that operational execution piece that's where I'm coming back to building teams and augmenting the capabilities that are to continue to come after that. I mean, I said in my comments that part of the things, and I'm excited about is, you got to continue to look at that cost structure to compete in this space. And I think with our new focused strategy, all right around the enterprise technology stack, I think we're focused on the right areas with the right cost structure with the right customers. And we should be able to grow. But I would definitely leave you it's a lot more investment than it is cost.

Darrin Peller

Okay.

Mike Salvino

Mike Salvino

Darrin Peller

Darrin Peller

Paul Saleh

Paul Saleh

Darrin Peller

Darrin Peller

Paul Saleh

Paul Saleh

Darrin Peller

Darrin Peller

Paul Saleh

Paul Saleh

Darrin Peller

Darrin Peller

Operator

We will now take the next question from Lisa Ellis at MoffettNathanson. Please go ahead.

Lisa Ellis

Lisa Ellis

Paul Saleh

Paul Saleh

Mike Salvino

Mike Salvino

Lisa Ellis

Lisa Ellis

Mike Salvino

Mike Salvino

The second is the people; write-off [ph] and say, you lose the people, you lose the business, all right. And from that standpoint, that employee value proposition in my first [indiscernible]; that's key, right, in terms of our people. And then the operational execution is what I mentioned before. I'm an operator, all right, by heart. So I'm looking at the pyramids. I'm looking at the technology that we use, right, because anytime you put in technology, you take out the manual hand-offs, you avoid a break. And that's what I'd like to make sure we get done. And then the last one is around just some of the inefficiencies around operational execution. So simply put, customers, people, and operational execution, Lisa.

Lisa Ellis

Lisa Ellis

Mike Salvino

Mike Salvino

Operator

I'll take our next question from Bryan [ph] at Cowen. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

Mike Salvino

Mike Salvino

Go ahead, Paul.

Paul Saleh

Yes. And then I'll add. Remember we talked about $1 billion worth of deal that had slipped from first quarter to the second quarter, of those for example, 30%. we were able to book. They came in through the quarter and 30%. We lost and we didn't lose because we didn't have a strong offering, those were competitive takeouts from somebody else and we saw a different response from those people at the price that we would not willing to match. And then deals are moving to the right more because some of the customers are not ready to make decisions. So we've seen deals 30% move to maybe more than the fourth quarter, and some in the second half than we had originally anticipated being in the - for this year are slipping into fiscal '21, - early part of fiscal '21 right now.

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

Paul Saleh

Paul Saleh

Mike Salvino

Mike Salvino

The second thing is when I look at the decline, I've seen numbers anywhere between 3% per year for the next three years. I've seen the market be down 5% to 10%. And my point is, with our emphasis on ITO, we should be able to get our fair share. And when you look at what we've done in digital, that's why I said, it's the end strategy. If that digital business continues to grow aligned with the market and we're able to moderate, all right, what we've done in ITO, this business is going to grow.

Now, I plan on looking at it for the rest of 2020 to make sure we've got everything in place to get that done and it will take just a little bit of time, but that's where my head that.

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

Operator

I'll take the next question from Joseph Foresi at Cantor Fitzgerald. Please go ahead.

Joseph Foresi

Joseph Foresi

Mike Salvino

Mike Salvino

What was your next question?

Joseph Foresi

Joseph Foresi

Mike Salvino

No.

Joseph Foresi

Joseph Foresi

Mike Salvino

Mike Salvino

Joseph Foresi

Joseph Foresi

Mike Salvino

Mike Salvino

Joseph Foresi

Joseph Foresi

Mike Salvino

Mike Salvino

Jonathan Ford

Jonathan Ford

