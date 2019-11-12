Cypress Semiconductor After Numbers: No Play With Merger Arbitrage - Just Hold

Facing the merger with Infineon, the investors' key takeaway of my former analysis was that even though Cypress weakened, the merger thesis remained intact.

Introduction

Cypress Semiconductor's (CY) second-quarter results were somewhat disappointing. In the second quarter, the revenue was down 15 percent. Net losses were USD 12.7 million. The revenue coming from the MCD segment (Microcontrollers and Connectivity Division) was down 4 percent. The revenue coming from the MPD segment (Memory Products Division) even dropped 30 percent. The adjusted gross margin was 47 percent, slightly under the 47.3 percent consensus. The operating margin was 20.4 percent. Note: Cypress' revenue fell because of the company’s divestment of its NAND business, which contributed USD 49.5 million to Cypress’s revenue last year. Without this, Cypress’s revenue fell 7.4 percent. Furthermore, a closer look at the figures shows that Cypress has continued to show strong growth in key areas. Facing the merger with Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNF; OTCQX:IFNNY), the investors' key takeaway of my former analysis was that even though Cypress weakened, the merger thesis remained intact. Now the new quarterly figures are published. I do not have any shares of Cypress. Considering the third-quarter numbers, I wouldn't sell Cypress shares, though. I am still convinced of the merger thesis.

Analysis

Cypress Semiconductor operates under two reportable business segments: Microcontroller and Connectivity Division ("MCD") and Memory Products Division ("MPD"). The MCD segment focuses on connectivity and computing solutions for the Internet of Things and automotive solutions that enhance the in-cabin user experience. MCD offerings include robust wireless and wired connectivity solutions that combine with flexible, high-performance microcontroller ("MCU") and analog solutions, backed with a focus on superior design software. The MPD segment focuses on fail-safe storage and datalogging solutions for mission-critical applications. The portfolio includes flash memory, static random access memory, ferroelectric memory devices, energy modules and other specialty memory.

Here are the highlights of the third quarter, short and sweet:

Revenue was USD 574.5 million, up 7.9 percent sequentially, and down 8.8 percent year over year after adjusting for the divestiture of the NAND business.

GAAP and Non-GAAP gross margins were 37.7 percent and 46.9 percent.

GAAP and Non-GAAP operating margins were 7.9 percent and 21.8 percent.

GAAP and Non-GAAP diluted EPS were USD 0.03 and USD 0.30.

I am not quite happy about the margin development compared to last year. Gross margin in Q3 2018 was 38.6 percent and operating margin 11.2 percent, much higher than in Q3 2019:

(Source: 3Q results)

However, investors of Cypress are used to volatile operating margins. The operating margin in the third quarter was also higher than in 2017(FY) and 2018(FY).

(Source: 3Q results)

Furthermore, Cypress had a solid third quarter with strong demand in the MCD segment, where revenue was up 16 percent sequentially driven by IoT growth (wireless, USB-C, and PSoC product families). This is a great development. Now, products from the IoT segments account for 43 percent of Cypress' total sales, higher than the years before. However, the automotive contribution to revenue fell slightly. This is the allocation now:

(Source: 3Q results)

Now let's talk about the elephant in the room. In June this year, Infineon and Cypress Semiconductor announced their merger agreement under which Infineon will acquire Cypress for USD 23.85 per share in cash. This corresponded to an enterprise value of EUR 9.0 billion. Furthermore, the offer price represented a 46 percent premium to Cypress’s unaffected 30-day volume-weighted average price during the period from April 15 to May 28, 2019. Post-merger, Cypress will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infineon.

The merger is very likely to take place. Last month, the European Commission cleared the proposed acquisition of Cypress by Infineon without any conditions. Furthermore, the companies received antitrust clearances in the Philippines and South Korea. The Merger Agreement contains certain termination rights for each of Infineon and the company. Cypress would have been required to pay Infineon a termination fee of USD 330 million in order to accept a superior proposal or if the company’s Board of Directors had made a change of its recommendation that stockholders vote in favor of the merger. Infineon will be required to pay to the company a termination fee equal to USD 425 million under certain specified circumstances upon termination of the Merger Agreement. However, this is absolutely usual for transactions of this kind and should not unsettle investors.

The stock is now trading roughly 2 percent below the agreed all-cash buyout price. A play with merger arbitrage is therefore not promising.

Data by YCharts

If I were an investor in Cypress, I wouldn't sell it, though. I am convinced of the merger thesis. Cypress has a differentiated portfolio of micro-controllers as well as software and connectivity components that are highly complementary to Infineon’s leading power semiconductors, sensors, and security solutions. Cypress delivers industry-leading connect and compute solutions for the Internet of Things and Automotive markets. Therefore, the transaction will make Infineon the number eight chip manufacturer in the world. In addition to its already leading position in power semiconductors and security controllers, Infineon will now also become the number one supplier of chips to the automotive market (which is, with 43 percent of Infineon's total sales, already the biggest business). Additionally, and despite the current weak market environment, demand for electronics in cars will be growing steadily. On average, a car needs around 18 sensors for semi-automated driving. For fully automatic or autonomous driving, this figure increases to 30. Cypress has positioned itself in time to successfully participate in this market. 85 percent of Cypress's R&D is focused on Connect and Compute for Automotive and IoT. Accordingly, I believe that the new unit will be extremely well-positioned and will play a major role as market leader in many future markets.

Conclusion

The publication of the figures for the third quarter is the last time that Cypress as an independent company allows investors to take a look at its balance sheet. Given that, the key investor takeaway is that a play with merger arbitrage is not promising. Existing investors should hold their shares. I am still convinced of the merger thesis and believe that the new unit will be a leader in many future markets.

