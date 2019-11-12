KT: Solid Earnings, 5G Effects Materializing

Investment highlights

KT (KT) reported higher-than-expected earnings for 3Q19. The rise in 5G subscribers helped shore up mobile ARPU by 0.5% QoQ which led to 0.7% QoQ increase in mobile service revenue. The number of 5G subscribers stood at roughly 1.05mn as of end-3Q19, which translated to a penetration rate of 4.8%. Meanwhile, marketing cost inched up 1.2% QoQ, demonstrating the company’s relatively effective cost controls.

We expect the number of 5G subscribers to continue growing going forward alongside ARPU. In 4Q19, we may even see a YoY turnaround in ARPU. However, there will also be upward pressure on cost because of capex (2019 guidance KRW3.3tn) and competition in the 5G space. As such, we believe margins will pick up in earnest from 2H20. Despite tight cash flow, the shareholder return policy will remain similar to last year, with a DPS of KRW1,100.

Major issues and earnings outlook

3Q19 saw consolidated revenue of KRW6.21tn (+4.5% YoY) and operating profit of KRW312.5bn (-15% YoY), which was just above expectations. The 5G service led mobile revenue higher while the media/content business remained strong amid effective cost controls.

PSTN revenue declines appeared to slow down (-5.8% YoY) while GiGA Internet’s share of subscribers expanded to 60%. Cloud/solution revenue also continued to rise, by 7.1% YoY.

Efforts to strengthen the media/content business are also ongoing. IPTV subscriber growth is solid, and Genie Music, Nasmedia, and KTH are all on firm growth tracks. KT also plans to create a channel in joint efforts with Discovery Asia and Sky TV (a unit of Skylife).

Share price outlook and valuation

The stock is long overdue for a change as it has been range-bound for some time. We note the 5G-driven turnaround of mobile ARPU and the growing value of the media/content business. The company’s strong asset value and 4% dividend yield are also positive. We maintain BUY and our target price of KRW37,000.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hyundai Motor Company is a passive shareholder in our bank.