Revisiting My Expedia Sell Rating

I re-examine Expedia stock after the recent price drop to see if it is time to rotate back into the stock for investors who may have sold.

Introduction

In April of this year, I started writing sell articles on the stocks of many high-quality businesses that I thought were overvalued. In all, since April, I have written 29 of these 'sell' articles, and on 7/31/19 I published one about Expedia (EXPE). Starting about three months ago I decided to write a new series of articles using the 29 stocks I had written bearish articles on this year as an example of how to gain free shares in high-quality businesses by selling them when they become overvalued, and rotating into more defensive positions until the price of the target stocks (in this case Expedia) comes down to more reasonable levels.

This is a strategy I have been writing about since January of 2018 when I started my long-running "How far could they fall?" series. The basic strategy for both series is fairly simple. When the stock of a high-quality business becomes overvalued or is near a cyclical peak, you sell it and rotate into what I call "default positions" instead of cash. Then you wait in those default positions until the price of the target stock comes down to a reasonable level, at which point you then rotate back into the target stock.

At the time I wrote my Expedia article, the two default positions were Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) and Invesco S&P 500 and Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV). Let's take a look at the performance of the default positions compared to Expedia and SPY since the 7/31/19 'sell' article.

SPLV, XMLV, SPY, and cash have all significantly outperformed Expedia since my July sell article. In this article, I want to examine Expedia in order to see if one had rotated out in July and into the two default positions of SPLV and XMLV, whether now is a good time to rotate back into the stock.

In my article "Sentiment Cycles: When to Sell and When to Buy Back Again," I explain several different approaches an investor can take for how to judge when to rotate back into a high-quality business whose stock they sold because it became overvalued. For the sentiment cycle series, I have chosen to use what I call a "simple mixed approach." This approach takes half of the money rotated out of the stock and waits for the opportunity of a 20-25% 'free share gain' before rotating back in.

For example, let's say one owns the stock of company XYZ and it trades at $100. The business is a great business, but the price has become so expensive that the implied future returns if someone bought the stock at that price are so low that it makes sense to sell it. Now let's say there is a defensive ETF like Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF SPLV which also trades at $100, but is likely to trade with much less volatility than the market, and unlikely to fall as far and as fast as an overpriced stock. Let's say someone sells XYZ and rotates into SPLV while both are priced at $100. Then, over the course of the next several months, the price of XYZ comes down to earth and falls to $80, while SPLV stays at $100. If one owned 100 shares of XYZ initially, they can now sell their SPLV shares and buy 125 shares of XYZ because the price is cheaper. This results in a 25% 'free share gain' compared to if one had just held the stock of their great business throughout this entire period. That's how free share gains and a long-only rotational strategy work.

So, a 20-25% free share gain is the goal for half of the money that was rotated out. For the other half, we will use a more fundamental analysis that estimates the likely future returns of the target stock. I call these "10-year, Full-Cycle Analyses," and it's the same analysis I originally performed on Expedia when I said it was a 'sell' back in July. In order for Expedia to have become a 'sell,' it would have had an expected 10-year CAGR of less than 4%. In order to rotate back in, I am looking for a 10-year CAGR of 8% for those who already really like the business and are just trying to avoid some losses and gain some free shares. For investors on the sidelines, like me, I'm looking for an expected 10-year CAGR greater than 12% before I buy because I want a margin of safety not just fair value.

Examining Free Share Gains

If an investor who rotated into the SPLV/XMLV mix back in July were to now rotate the SPLV portion of the money back into Expedia, they could now buy +34.38% more shares than they had in July without spending any extra money. Since that meets our 20-25% free share gain goal, I'm going to mark this down as a winning rotation, and Expedia joins five other stocks for which we've gained shares using this method so far.

Ticker Free Share Gains ROL 41% CSX 21% FICO 23% UNP 25% NSC 21% EXPE 34%

This idea was successful using these simple free share gain goals. Now let's examine the other half of the investment using fundamental analysis.

Full-Cycle Analysis

So far, of the 29 stocks we are currently tracking in the sentiment cycle series, only one, Union Pacific (UNP) has met the 10-year CAGR expectation of 8% and completed the second half of the rotation.

Ticker Free Share Gains from Full-Cycle Analysis UNP 19%

Now let's examine Expedia at its current price to see what sort of 10-year forward returns we might expect and whether it has crossed that 8% threshold we are looking for, so we can rotate the XMLV portion of the rotation back into Expedia.

Data by YCharts

Currently, Expedia's forward earnings yield is +6.12%. The way I like to think about this is that if I bought Expedia's business for $100, I would make $6.12 on that investment the first year. I calculate that, since 2007, Expedia's earnings growth rate is about +6.65% if we include the earnings decline during the recession and we remove the effect of stock buybacks. So I will assume that the $6.12 per year will grow at +6.65% on average for the next 10 years. What I want to know is what will my $100 investment grow to in 10 years, and what sort of CAGR does that translate to. When I run the numbers on that I estimate that the $100 would grow to $188.67 and that translates to about a +6.55% CAGR for the business earnings. So, that is what I think the business can return each year on average over this time period if the next economic cycle is similar to the current one and we bought at today's prices.

Additionally, since 2007, Expedia has on average traded at about a 17.34 P/E ratio, and currently, Expedia is trading at a 16.69 P/E. If the current P/E of 16.69 were to revert to the average of 17.34 over the course of 10 years it would produce a CAGR of +0.38%.

If we put the expected return from the business of +6.55% together with the expected return from the sentiment reverting to the long-term mean, which would produce a return of +0.38%, we would get an expected 10-year CAGR of +6.93%. This does not meet the 8% expected 10-year CAGR we are looking for, so we will not rotate the second half of the rotation yet, and will instead continue to track Expedia each month until we get past that 8% threshold. If the stock has another downward move, it shouldn't take too much for us to get to that threshold.

Conclusion

Half of our goal for Expedia is now complete with about a +34% free share gain. I will continue to monitor Expedia for when we have achieved our goal with the second half of the rotation. If you would like to continue to follow this idea, along with the 28 other stocks currently being tracked in this series, click the orange 'Follow' button at the top of the page.

