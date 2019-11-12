AMC Entertainment: Ticket Pricing And Food Revenue Offsetting Structural Attendance Headwinds

AMC reported its Q3 earnings with an increase in revenues supported by ticket prices, even as attendance is still down year to date in 2019.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) is one of the largest movie-theater operators with over 1,000 locations and nearly 11,000 screens primarily in the United States and Europe. The industry has been challenged over the past decade with declining attendance, even while some of the major Hollywood productions continue to break box-office records. The trends are based on changing consumer dynamics, potentially related to more at-home entertainment options like streaming.

AMC has responded to these headwinds by betting on a premium service, including luxury seating and more high-tech formats in order to push average ticket prices higher. Still, weak revenue growth and cost pressures have resulted in the stock price declining by over 70% in the past 3 years. AMC just reported its latest quarterly earnings release with some encouraging data and an improved outlook, suggesting the worst could be behind it. We take a more cautious view, noting the high debt level and structural headwinds. This article recaps recent developments and our view on where the stock is headed next.

(Source: FinViz.com)

Q3 Earnings Recap

AMC reported its Q3 earnings on November 7th with a GAAP EPS loss of -$0.53, which missed expectations by $0.10. Revenues on the quarter at $1.32 billion increased by 7.8% year over year and beat the consensus estimate by $10 million. The story was the improvement compared to previous periods as the loss narrowed and the adjusted EBITDA figure of $156.5 million increased by 10% year over year.

(Source: company IR)

AMC reported favorable numbers in its key operating metrics among attendance, average ticket prices, and concessions revenue per patron. In the quarter, an increase of 3.3% in the average ticket price in the U.S. to $9.45 balanced a 5.5% drop in ticket prices for the international market. Year to date through nine months, average ticket price in U.S. dollars is down to $9.19 from $9.53 over the comparable period in 2018.

AMC noted that total attendance of 87.1 million tickets sold set a quarterly record for the company, while this is in the context of a growth in locations in recent years including various acquisitions like Carmike Cinemas in 2016 which added nearly 3,000 screens. While U.S. attendance increased 3.7% year over year in the quarter, year-to-date attendance is still down in the U.S. by 1.3% from 2018. Data suggest industry-wide movie theater attendance has stabilized from what was a 25-year low in 2017, while revenue growth has been driven by trending higher average ticket prices.

Food and beverage segment representing 32% of total revenues was strong in the quarter reaching $420 million, up 9.1% year over year, driven by a 4.7% increase in U.S. revenue per patron. We highlight that this segment is really the growth driver for the company with a gross margin of 84% compared to a 48% for the theater admissions based on the film exhibition cost. A sustained improvement in organic attendance growth would be the best indication of a strong operating environment and the numbers year to date are still tepid.

(Source: company IR)

One of the weaknesses for the AMC is its high financial debt position reported at $4.7 billion to end the quarter. The interest expense year to date at $218.7 million is nearly 2.4x the operating income of $92.6 million, highlighting the significant leverage as debt to adjusted EBITDA remains at 5.4x over the trailing twelve months.

Management took an optimistic tone in comments for the press release and during the conference call reiterated a capex guidance of $415 million for the full-year 2019 while targeting a lower level in 2020 at $300 million. The goal here is to generate higher levels of free cash flow going forward, with a hope that the business strategy gains momentum. CEO and President of AMC added in the press release:

The power of the AMC platform is clearly evident in these results, and we are highly encouraged by our performance in the third quarter as we position ourselves for a strong finish in 2019. These results further confirm that we are taking the appropriate actions to achieve the medium and long-term targets that we outlined in April. AMC is achieving real momentum, as we gain market share and outperform our industry in attendance and revenue growth. This is the result of the wholistic and synergistic impacts of AMC having invested in one theatre enhancement after another in the largest network of cinemas globally, combined with world-class marketing activity, and our being in the midst of nothing less than a digital transformation in which we are increasingly and continuously engaging with our guests before, during and after their visits to our theatres. In turn, this is enabling us to be vividly focused on generating additional free cash flow, deleveraging our balance sheet and driving shareholder value.

AMC Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

As management highlights, AMC is the leader in movie theaters and has been able to differentiate itself as the premium choice resulting in operating figures that are outperforming the industry. We note that shares are trading at a deep discount given the balance sheet weakness and current negative free cash flow, considering an EV to EBITDA level of just 6.5x. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) as a peer comparison trades at an EV to EBITDA level of 8.3x but notably is profitable with lower leverage. By this measure, we think the discount for AMC is justified.

(Source: data by YCharts/ table by author)

Our concern here comes down the top structural headwinds of the movie theater industry as it is unclear if long-term trends of declining attendance will ever materially reverse. The company saw positive growth in attendance this past quarter, but it's difficult to call that a start of a trend considering there will always be particular movie premiers that gain a strong buzz leading to volatility on a quarter-over-quarter basis. This past quarter benefited from the premium of 'Spider-Man: Far From Home,' 'The Lion King' and 'IT Chapter Two.'

Our view is that the movie industry is focusing more and more on the mega production "blockbusters" in order to drive attendance while the average film is simply content with being featured on streaming platforms. The boom in streaming services along with the rise of affordable 'big-screen' home television sets makes the movie-going experience less compelling and these are global trends.

AMC highlighted a new service it is launching for buying and renting digital films once their theater run ends known as 'AMC Theaters On Demand.' We aren't particularly enthusiastic here as this is just another alternative to a variety of platforms. Why would consumer buy or rent a film on 'AMC Theaters On Demand' over Apple TV (AAPL), ROKU (ROKU), Amazon Prime Video (AMZN), and Google Movies (GOOGL)(GOOG) among others, which all already offer a similar service with overlapping title choices. In our view, AMC is late in entering this crowded field.

The other thought here is that AMC has really pushed ticket prices and more importantly food and beverage charges in what has been a favorable macro environment considering strong economic growth and consumer spending dynamics. Apparently, patrons are OK paying "$10 for a popcorn," for example, but we wonder how much more upside there is in terms of pricing power. AMC really needs something of a renaissance in attendance figures to materially improve its operating and financial outlook beyond these marginal impacts to ticket and food pricing.

Total revenue growth is seen as flat for the year ahead around $5.5 billion while the market is forecasting a 3% growth by 2021. In terms of earnings, AMC is expected to only turn a profit and positive EPS in 2021 with a two-year forward P/E ratio of 34x based on a consensus 2021 earnings of $0.28 per share.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

AMC reported some favorable operating results for Q3 although challenges remain to improve the growth outlook and restore profitability. The company will need to show progress in deleveraging and support a trend of higher overall margins. We rate the share of AMC as a hold, balancing what we see are long-term structural headwinds against a share price that has already declined significantly in recent years suggesting some of the worst-case scenarios may already be priced in. The current market cap at $1 billion seems about right.

We see risks overall as tilted to the downside but acknowledge the current reasonable valuation level. Monitoring points going forward include industry trends in attendance and any indication how much momentum the new business initiatives like the online service and the loyalty Stub A-List program is generating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.