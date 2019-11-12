EWH: Hong Kong-Chinese Intervention Risk On The Rise

(Source - Pexels/Brayden Law)

Back in early July when the Hong Kong protests first saw major escalation I wrote "Hong Kong Best To Be Avoided For Now" which described the economic threat posed by the growing movement. I got a bit lucky with the article's timing as the iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (EWH) subsequently crashed 16% as the global markets realized the negative horizon.

Of course, many value investors got excited by this crash. It pushed "P/E" ratios below 10X for many firms, but as described in "EWH: Value Trap Following Recent Sell-Off " the fact that most of the firms are overleveraged banks, insurers, and REITs makes the ETF a trap. Nevertheless, it has risen about 6% since then largely due to improved confidence surrounding the "micro" trade deal (I'm hesitant to say 'phase 1' because that implies 'phase 2').

Even if the deal goes through and a larger deal occurs, the fact of that matter is that the Hong Kong protesters will not relent until they either succeed with sweeping reforms and new/better promises or Beijing intervenes with force.

The protests have become increasingly violent on both sides. Despite Molotovs from protestors and police shootings, nobody is currently known to be directly killed by the protests (though there are questions surrounding the death of protestor Alex Chow). I fear that, when and if such an unfortunate event occurs, the PRC will find the grounds to intervene.

The Hong Kong GDP growth rate is currently at -3.2% which is nearly the same as the bottom of the Great Financial Crisis (-3.3%). Unemployment has risen in recent months and the labor force participation rate has fallen (net change in employment is -40 bps since the Summer and declining). This is already very negative for Hong Kong companies and, to make matters worse, Hong Kong's manufacturing PMI is currently 39 which indicates GDP is likely to fall much further in the next two quarters. This is as bad as the U.S. during the height of the Financial Crisis.

Suffice it to say, the recent rally in Hong Kong stocks is not justified by the fundamentals, only by hope on behalf of dip-buyers. Remember, U.S. stocks had many series of 5-10% rallies in between severe declines in 2008. A bullish rumor spreads throughout the market and investors, only to find that the rumor either did not come to fruition or failed to have the expected results. In my opinion, the "trade deal" fits the bill and the Hong Kong ETF, as well as other China-centric stocks, are headed 20-40% lower.

An Update on the iShares ETF EWH

In my opinion, EWH is a great instrument to trade the newsflow surrounding Hong Kong. It holds 47 of the largest firms in Hong Kong. It is an extremely old ETF that has been trading since 1996 and sees over 4M in volume most days, making it highly liquid. It has options and can currently be short-sold for 2.3%, though that figure has risen toward 10% during sell-offs.

The fund currently has an AUM of $1.7B that has fallen by nearly 50% since the protests first grew in June. As you can see below, the fund has an AUM that is far more volatile than the underlying ETF value:

Data by YCharts

EWH has perhaps the most performance-chasing AUM pattern than I've ever seen. Because the AUM figure rises much more than the ETF price in a bull market, we have a signal that many of its holders assume (often incorrectly) that a bull rally will continue (and vice versa with drops).

Getting Technical

In highly volatile situations like this, I believe short-term price technicals are important. It has been shown that purely technical strategies tend to see the most outperformance during bear markets and event-driven situations.

Take a look at EWH vs. the Chinese MCHI adjusted to reflect local currency value (note, HKD is pegged to USD but still fluctuates a bit):

Data by YCharts

Note, I adjusted for local currency because technical analysis is invalid if priced in non-local currency since it is subject to exchange rate movements (in my opinion, this makes all TA on gold invalid).

As you can see, EWH has been generally underperforming MCHI when adjusted in this manner. The two are highly correlated, but EWH has suffered larger drawdowns. Importantly, both MCHI and EWH are at likely resistance levels. MCHI has rallied back to its 2019 peak zone while EWH has risen to its Spring support zone that is likely to act as resistance today. EWH and MCHI are currently down 1.8% and 1.3% on Monday which signals that negative performance is likely around the corner.

This signal is confirmed by my trade-war monitor (available updated daily to subscribers) that measures the next likely direction of trade talks and China-centric equities:

(Self-sourced, equity price input data sourced from Google Finance )

As you can see, the indicator recently hit an all-time high mid-October on the eve of "phase 1" and has been crashing since. EWH's last major decline (16%) occurred from July 25th to August 15th following the last time the trade-war-monitor fell to such an extent. Importantly, the monitor is falling at a much faster rate than ever before, so the likely coming decline may be more drastic than ever.

Review of the Fundamental Backdrop

I believe that technical patterns give you the short-term direction while fundamentals give you the magnitude. In the case of EWH, the fundamentals are pretty awful.

Last time I looked into the ETF in August the fund was at a lower price and had a weighted average "P/E" ratio of 12.5X. Today, it is at a higher price and has a higher weighted average "P/E" ratio of 13.6X. This means that equity prices are rising while earnings are falling, this is never a good combination.

Many U.S. investors may be thinking "Wow! That is half the PE ratio of my U.S. stocks," but may not realize that not only are earnings falling (and likely will fall much further as illustrated by leading economic indicators), but also about two-thirds of the ETF is in some sort of financials (Insurance, Real Estate, Diversified Financials and Banks) as shown below:

(Source - iShares)

U.S. Insurance (KIE) and Bank (KBE) ETFs have lower weighted average "P/E" ratios of 12.8X and 12X, respectively, which goes to show that EWH's holdings are really not undervalued on a comparative basis.

When you account for the alarming balance sheets of the banks and property developers/REITs in HK and China (detailed in this article), it is clear that Hong Kong equities are likely overvalued by at least 30-40%. These huge balance sheet risks are still largely unknown by global investors, but with Hong Kong's massive property bubble finally popping, they are likely to soon learn about them the hard way.

The Bottom Line

As an investor who usually likes to look overseas, I really want to like Hong Kong. Hong Kong has an extremely highly skilled ambitious workforce that is largely in its prime working-age (few people over 75 and few under 20).

Unfortunately, most of the gains from Hong Kong's economy have already been made. Hong Kong's home index has consistently risen 10% per year since 2003 and has essentially completely priced any young people out of homeownership. The young people who have bought a home have largely become "mortgage slaves" who lack the necessary free income to keep Hong Kong's service economy strong. This threatens the existence of the SAR's middle class and, in my opinion, is the main secondary reason for protests (freedom and democracy being primary).

As the protests continue to grow and the threat of direct Chinese intervention rises with every violent occurrence, the Hong Kong economy is likely to continue to deteriorate. This has caused, and will likely continue to cause, home sales and prices to fall and will soon make many borrowers underwater on their mortgage. This can easily become worse for Asia's banking sector than it was for the U.S. banking sector in 2008 since the property bubble and total private debt are larger (though not known due to opaque and occasionally untrue data).

To finish, take a look at Hong Kong's manufacturing PMI (a great leading GDP growth indicator) vs. its inflation rate:

(Trading Economics)

The expected GDP growth is falling at an extremely fast rate while inflation is rising. This goes against most traditional economic wisdom and is often the sign of the growing potential for a monetary collapse. Usually, inflation falls with lower consumption. If it rises in the face of lower consumption, it implies Hong Kong citizens are fundamentally losing faith in their currency. The government has ample dollar reserves to defend the currency peg, but if this trend continues those reserves will not be enough.

I believe EWH is a clear sell and reinitiated my short position on the ETF on Monday.

Disclosure: I am/we are short FXI,EWH,TAO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.