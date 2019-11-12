Amarin: Matters Of The Heart

The company is doubling its sales force from 400 to 800 professionals by early 2020. I believe this will aggressively ramp up sales in the next few quarters.

The recommendation as the standard of care by the American Diabetes Association and the American Heart Association is paying off in terms of strong sales growth.

Don't assume that the high price at which a stock may be selling in relation to earnings is necessarily an indication that further growth in those earnings has largely been already discounted in the price. - Phillip Fisher

Despite a robust earnings report, Amarin Corporation (AMRN) did not rally. As if the investment world is operating without logic, the stock even tumbled slightly. On deeper inspection, it's apparent to me that the financial market believes that Amarin is overvalued. But as Warren Buffett's teacher (i.e. Phillip Fisher) explicated, a growth stock behaves uniquely and thereby valued differently.

For Amarin, you're dealing with a mega-grower. As such, I expect the stock to trade in the higher price/sales multiples versus a traditional blue-chip equity. In contrast, Wall Street does not seem to hold the same view. Regardless of the prevailing market sentiment, Fisher elucidated that the stock's market appraisal will move up to match its true worth over 91% of the time. In this research, I'll deliver a fundamental analysis of Amarin and provide my expectations for this growth stock.

Figure 1: Amarin chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The company

As usual, I'll provide a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, I recommend that you skip to the subsequent section. Operating out of Bedminster, New Jersey and Dublin, Ireland, Amarin is engaged in the innovation and commercialization of drugs to serve the strong unmet needs in cardiovascular health. Leveraging its expertise in lipid science, Amarin successfully launched icosapent ethyl (Vascepa) in the U.S. with an in-house sales force. Though initial commercialization was slow, the company is pushing sales efforts aggressively, thus enjoying robust results.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Amarin)

Asides from the U.S., Amarin is making Vascepa available worldwide through various global partnerships. For instance, the said drug is now available in Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates. Moreover, it'll reach markets in China and the Middle East.

Growth Catalysts

Of note, the spectacular sales increase for Vascepa does not occur out of the blue. In my view, the stellar management had planted various seeds of growth (i.e. catalysts) over time. One of the most crucial catalysts is the push for recommendation by two highly important governing bodies: the American Diabetes Association (ADA) and the American Heart Association (AHA).

March 27, 2019 marked a regulatory victory for Amarin, as the ADA recommended Vascepa into the standard of care for patients afflicted by the silent killer, diabetes. Keep in mind that these patients are on a stable statin regimen but need further cardiovascular risk reduction. And, the said recommendation is undeniable due to the strong Phase 3 REDUCE-IT trial results. Since the ADA works in the best interest of patients, I believe that the recommendation is a prudent decision.

Following the ADA's footsteps, the AHA staked their recommendation on August 19 via an advisory on the management of hypertriglyceridemia (i.e. high TG) using Omega-3 fatty acids. In the advisory, the AHA stated that obesity and diabetes raised the prevalence of high TG. Remarkably, only pure Omega-3 (i.e. Vascepa) improves overall cardiovascular health in these patients. For a detailed discussion of the merits of pure Omega-3, you should refer to my prior article.

Looking ahead, I believe that the upcoming label expansion is the biggest catalyst that will easily ferry Vascepa sales to the Promised Land of blockbusters. Now if you're following my coverage on Amarin, you're most likely familiar with the upcoming advisory meeting (ADCOM) for a supplemental new drug application ("sNDA") that is set for November 14 this year. The prescription user fee act (PDUFA) date is anticipated for the following month, i.e. December 28. If approved, Vascepa will be the only drug of its kind to reduce overall cardiovascular risks after the patient maxed out on a cholesterol-lowering drug (i.e. statin).

In my view, the upcoming label expansion is the biggest catalyst that will easily ferry Vascepa sales to the Promised Land of blockbusters. In preparing for the upcoming launch, Amarin is doubling its sales force. Specifically, the company stated that they're expanding their sales reps from 400 to 800 professionals for the start of Fiscal 2020. According to the firm:

Amarin has received over 10K resumes for the 400 sales representatives Amarin seeks to hire. While Amarin has hired some additional sales representatives, Amarin plans to hire most of the additional sales reps near the end of this year to support the launch of Vascepa, if approved, after the December 28, 2019 PDUFA date. The larger sales team is expected to educate a larger number of healthcare professionals and have more frequent interactions with targeted healthcare professionals. The increased sales force size is expected to reach approximately 70K to 80K healthcare professionals. Most of the sales management needed to support this expansion has been hired or internally promoted and support systems are in place with ample capacity to support this expansion.

That is great news because whenever a company expands its sales team, the prescription rate grows in direct proportion. In other words, the larger the size of the marching army of reps, the greater the revenues. As such, I believe that Vascepa will garner higher revenue growth in the upcoming quarters regardless of the outcome for the sNDA. For me, I'll do my part in helping Amarin to increase its reach to physicians.

I currently have over 20K physicians on my network on LinkedIn and altogether over 37K readers on other social media who I'll introduce Vascepa. My army is at bay, readying to march at the service of shareholders and patients. And, I'll launch my marketing campaign early next year. As I'll do my part, I hope that you will introduce the stellar drug and my research to your doctors. If we all contribute within our capacity, Amarin will see good days ahead.

Financials Highlight

Shifting gears, let's check the financial health of Amarin because it reveals the current Vascepa sales status as well as other pertinent financial metrics. Just as your health is affected by "blood flow," your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll assess the 3Q2019 earnings report for the period that concluded on September 30.

As follows, Amarin procured $112.3M in product revenues thus, representing a 104% increase from $55.0M for last year. On a nine-month basis, the revenues for the aforesaid periods registered at $285.3M and $151.3M, respectively. Of note, the revenue increase was due to strong Vascepa prescription uptakes in the U.S. This makes sense because of the ADA and AHA recommendations.

At this pace, it's a no-brainer that Amarin will easily reach Fiscal 2019 revenues target between $380M to $420M. My assertion is supported by the 89% prescription growth rate for the quarter. That is to say, the data from Symphony and IQVIA estimated that the latest quarterly scrips correspondingly logged in at 865K and 787K counts.

And if Amarin can maintain Vascepa's growth momentum, I believe that it will reach blockbuster status in a year. You should note that my assumption is not based on the sNDA approval. If approved, it's a slam dunk that Vascepa will rapidly become a blockbuster. Capturing the latest development in the most poignant terms, the President and CEO (John Thero) remarked:

Our aim is to help as many patients as possible with Vascepa. Accordingly, we are pleased to witness the growth in Vascepa usage as reported in 3Q. These recent results are laying the foundation for our future growth as we seek to make Vascepa a new standard of care for use in appropriate at-risk patient populations based on REDUCE-IT. We are appreciative of the many patients and health care professionals who have reached out to us expressing support for approval of Vascepa for the expanded indication being sought. We are working with leading physicians to ensure that the results of the landmark REDUCE-IT study are well understood by regulatory authorities and their advisors. We recognize that much work remains following the anticipated approval of Vascepa. We remain guided by science and highly motivated by the unmet medical need that we believe Vascepa can address.

Figure 3: Key financial metrics (Source: Amarin)

Additionally, the research and development (R&D) registered at $8.9M and $14.1M for the corresponding quarters. I generally like to see an R&D increase. Nonetheless, the gigantic (REDUCE-IT) trial completion lowered R&D spending. That aside, there was a $3.4M ($0.01 per share) net loss compared to a $24.7M ($0.08 per share) decline for the same comparison.

On a per-share basis, the bottom line improved by 87.5% year-over-year. Whenever a company expands, you want to ascertain that its bottom line does not depreciate too drastically. In this situation, Amarin ironically improved its bottom-line by leaps and bounds. That tells me the management is on top of corporate matters.

Regarding the balance sheet, there was $673.2M in cash and equivalents. Against the $91.5M quarterly operating expense (OpEx) rate, there should be adequate capital to fund operations until 3Q2021 before the need for an additional offering.

Though I do not mind an offering, you need to determine if you are holding a "serial diluter." A firm that employs dilution as a "cash cow" will render your investment essentially worthless. As the shares outstanding increased from 295.6M to 350.9M for Amarin, my rough arithmetics yield an 18.7% dilution. At this rate, Amarin easily cleared my 30% dilution cutoff for a profitable investment. Hence, this company is most definitely not a serial diluter.

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with your stock regardless of its fundamental strengths. More importantly, the risks are "growth-cycle dependent." At this point in its life cycle, the main risk for Amarin is that the FDA might deny the Vascepa sNDA. Since both the ADA/AHA already voted their confidence in Vascepa, I find that the chance of a non-approval slim. After all, physicians do not go against their governing associations. With the ADCOM members being endocrinologists, it's spaghetti to sauce that they'll vote similar to the ADA.

Nonetheless, I can see the stock tumble by 50% in case of a negative regulatory binary and vice versa. In my view, the market now believes that Amarin's prospect revolves around the upcoming sNDA, so you should keep your eyes on that development. Additionally, the other risk is that Vascepa sales won't reach blockbuster status. Despite high growth, there is no such thing as a guarantee in the bioscience world. You can only work with probability as you would in the insurance industry.

Final Remarks

In all, I maintain my buy recommendation on Amarin with the five out of five stars rating. On the one to two years horizon, I expect the $30 (price target) to be reached. I also ascribed a 70% "investment profitability score" on Amarin. In a nutshell, you're going to make money on Amarin, provided that you hold the stock for the next few years. Moreover, I graded this stock with the medium investment risk score.

Amarin has cleared crucial hurdles to success. The lead medicine Vascepa is well on its way to becoming one of the most successful drugs of our time. I believe that Vascepa sales will reach blockbuster status in a year or two even without an sNDA approval. The doubling of its sales reps coupled with the AHA/ADA recommendations are strong catalysts to continue galvanizing sales to a new high.

Based on my system of regulatory forecasting, I believe there is a strongly favorable chance (i.e. 70%) of approval for Vascepa's sNDA. We'll have more information coming this Nov 14. And, December will be a crucial month for Amarin shareholders. For clarity, you should note that my 70% chances equate to others' 90% odds. Be sure to tune into IBI for more updates.

As usual, I'd like to remind investors that the decision to buy, sell or hold is ultimately yours to make. In my view, it's prudent to build more stakes in Amarin to anticipate Vascepa's approval and upcoming sales growth if you haven't done so. Last but not least, if you have a sizable position, I'd keep the shares as is.

