Franco-Nevada's Impressive Quarter

The technical picture looks good, the positive momentum generated by the Q3 results should elevate the share price back above $100 in the near term, assuming that no major gold price weakness emerges.

It was expected that Franco-Nevada's (FNV) Q3 2019 financial results should be good. But the actual numbers surpassed the positive expectations. The company set new records in gold equivalent production, revenues, operating cash flow and also net income. A positive near-term share price development should be expected following these results (barring further gold price decline).

The volume of gold equivalent sold increased to 133,219 toz. It means a 23.6% increase quarter-over-quarter and an 11% increase compared to Q3 2018. The increase was driven especially by growing precious metals deliveries from the newly built Cobre Panama mine and by the addition of the Marcellus region energy royalties. The good news is that the volume of gold equivalent sold should keep on growing in the near future, as Cobre Panama is still only in the production ramp-up process and also the attributable production from the energy royalties should increase.

Source: Own processing, using data of Franco-Nevada

Due to the record-high gold equivalent sales volumes and significantly improved gold price, Franco-Nevada's revenues set a new record. The company generated revenues of $235.7 million, which is 38.2% more than in Q2 and 38.6% more than in Q3 2018. Gold was responsible for slightly more than 64% of the revenues, followed by energies (almost 16%), silver (10.1%), platinum group metals (7.3%) and revenues from other assets (2.6%). When compared to Q2, the share of gold and silver increased slightly, by 2 and 0.36 percentage points respectively.

Source: Own processing, using data of Franco-Nevada

The record-breaking revenues contributed also to new record-highs in operating cash flow, net income, and EPS. The operating cash flow climbed up by 43% quarter-over-quarter, to $170.4 million. Compared to Q3 2018, it grew by 32.9%. The Q3 2019 net income equaled $101.6 million, which is 58.8% more than in Q2 2019 and 95% more than in Q3 2018. The EPS climbed up to the $0.54 level.

Source: Own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and Franco-Nevada

Despite the very good operating cash flow, Franco-Nevada's cash position has worsened. The company ended Q2 with $398.9 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, but by the end of Q3, this number declined to $91.7 million. The main reason was the acquisition of the energy royalties from Range Resources Corporation (RRC) for $300 million. However, the volume of total debt decreased as well. Franco Nevada used not only the operating cash flow but also the proceeds of an $83 million equity financing to decrease the debt. The share count increased by 884,000. Unfortunately, the net debt increased as well, to $153.3 million. However, it isn't too high and with a little luck, Franco-Nevada could push it back to 0 by the end of this year.

Source: Own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and Franco-Nevada

The most important events of Q3 were the addition of the Marcellus energy stream and the declaration of Cobre Panama commercial production. The newly acquired energy stream was able to generate revenues of $13 million in Q3 and this number should keep on growing. Cobre Panama declared commercial production one month ahead of schedule and Franco-Nevada expects that its 2019 gold and silver deliveries will be closer to the upper limit of the guidance interval (approximately 40,000 toz of gold equivalent).

Another positive news is the start-up of production at Victora Gold's Eagle Gold mine. Franco-Nevada owns a 1-1.5% royalty on the property. Franco Nevada also declared a Q3 dividend of $0.25 per share. After annualizing to $1, it equals a dividend yield of approximately 1%.

After peaking above $100, in late August, Franco-Nevada's share price started moving sideways, creating a triangle pattern. The share price is at the upper shoulder of the triangle and following the Q3 results, the pattern should be broken to the upside. The recent high at $101 will be probably tested. The RSI is far away from the overbought territory and the share price is located above the 50-day and approximately on the 10-day moving average. If there is no major gold price weakness, the positive momentum generated by the great Q3 financial results should push Franco-Nevada's share price higher in the near term.

What I like about Franco-Nevada's Q3:

A record volume of gold equivalent ounces sold.

A record level of revenues, operating cash flow and income.

The volume of attributable production should keep on growing.

The near-term technical picture looks good.

What I don't like about Franco-Nevada's Q3:

The net debt increased (however, it was for a good reason and it is not high).

The valuation is still high. Even after annualizing the Q3 EPS to $2.16 and the operating cash flow to $681.6 million, the P/E equals 44 and the price-to-operating cash flow equals 26.3. Although the attributable production keeps on growing, Franco-Nevada needs the gold bull market to continue to maintain its share price around or above $100 in the longer term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.