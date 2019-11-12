Natural Gas Bears In Full Control With Warmer Weather, Strong Production, And Solid Storage Supply Weighing

Strong production adds to bearish sentiment; cold this heating season will need to be strong and persistent to offset production.

Strong, persistent Alaskan ridge responsible for recent cold expected to fade, allowing for temperatures across the Lower 48 to moderate next week.

Cold pattern makes one last punch with an Arctic blast over the eastern two-thirds of the nation; more than 350 sites at risk for record breaking cold temperatures.

Investment Thesis

Downside risk will continue to outweigh upside potential with the pattern turning warmer, production remaining strong, and storage solid.

Winter contracts fall sharply, gaps down 10-15+ cents amid a warmer weather outlook and strong production

On Monday, the December contract settled lower about 5.52% or 15.2 cents ($0.152) to $2.637/MMBtu. Further down the strip, the January contract settled down 14.5 cents ($0.145) to $2.728/MMBtu, the February contract settled down 13.5 cents ($0.135) to $2.687/MMBtu, and the March contract settled down 10.2 cents ($0.102) to $2.559/MMBtu.

Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the front-month December contract over the past month.

Source: Investing.com

On Monday, the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished lower 5.53% to $20.83.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), were seen lower by 15.8% and 9.83% at $15.65 and $13.17, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), were seen higher by 15.99% and 9.80% at $110.93 and $27.34, respectively.

Alaskan ridge to weaken, cutting off Arctic air into the Lower 48; temperatures to moderate closer to normal levels next week

Forecast models continue to support a breakdown in this highly amplified pattern that for days has produced persistent cold across the central and eastern U.S. This highly amplified jet stream pattern has and continues to be highlighted by a resilient/stubborn ridge over the eastern Pacific Ocean into western North America. This ridge, fed by the warm blob of water over the eastern Pacific/Gulf of Alaska region, has led to the northward transport of anomalously warm air into Alaska. Once that air/transport of energy taps into the Arctic cold air mass in the Arctic, punctuated perpetual bouts of cold air then surges southward into Canada and the Lower 48 resulting in a trough pattern over central/eastern Canada and U.S. The current Arctic blast over the central and eastern U.S. is one of many that have plagued the eastern two-thirds of the country. This one which happens to be the strongest of previous cold blast looks to be the last of the cold shots.

The aforementioned breakdown in the pattern that will take place later this week and next week, will be highlighted by changes in the pattern on the Pacific side where this persistent ridge over Alaska finally weakens/fades. This will in turn cut off the flow of Arctic sourced air southward into the U.S. This will result in the upper level pattern being less amplified than in previous days, ultimately yielding a warmer pattern next week as temperatures return closer to seasonable levels (if not warmer than normal levels).

That said, forecast models have been advertising in the medium range (6-15 day period) upper level ridging building over the eastern Pacific just off the west coast of Canada and the U.S. as well as over the north-northwestern Atlantic which could keep upper level troughing over the central/eastern U.S. into Thanksgiving week. This will keep the risks for cooler temperatures to seep into the central/eastern U.S. into Thanksgiving week, but more of a Canadian source air mass as opposed to an Arctic sourced air mass.

Figure 2 below is a map from the 18z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 1-6 day (November 12-17) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 3 below is a map from the 18z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 7-12 day (November 18-23) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 4 below is a map from the 18z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 11-16 day (November 22-27) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

In addition to the warmer changes in the pattern coming, natural gas bears found support over the weekend with production setting a new all-time high over 95 Bcf/d.

Thursday's EIA natural gas inventory report will be a close call as to whether or not the market sees another net weekly injection. Traders' range is from a withdrawal of 5 Bcf to an injection of 9 Bcf with an average resulting in an injection of 2.6 Bcf, according to The Desk's survey. That compares to last year's injection of 42 Bcf and the 5-year average build of 30 Bcf.

Final Trading Thoughts

Warmer changes to the weather pattern coming to the important natural gas consumption regions combined with a solid storage supply and strong production will keep natural gas bears in control of the market and hence upside potential limited.

Expect a price range between $2.40 and $2.70 over the next week for the front-month December futures contract. UNG will trade between $17.50 and $21.50.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.