BAR Weekly: The Dip Is Late, But Better Late Than Never

We have revised slightly lower our year-end target for BAR to $16.00 per share from $16.30 previously.

To some extent, we like the renewed weakness in BAR because it means that we will be able to do some bargain hunting in the final months of the year.

Driving the weakness in BAR was the aggressively hawkish repricing of the short-term Fed’s monetary policy, on growing expectations for a US-China partial trade deal.

BAR sold off significantly by 3.6% last week, its worst weekly performance since the ETF was launched last year.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Gold Weekly report. We discuss gold prices through the lenses of the GraniteShares Gold Trust ETF (BAR).

BAR sold off significantly by 3.6% last week, its worst weekly loss since the ETF was launched last year. This was the largest weekly sell-off in gold spot prices since November 2016.

Driving the weakness in BAR was the aggressively hawkish repricing of the short-term Fed’s monetary policy (as the chart below shows), largely driven by growing expectations that the US and China would reach a partial trade deal by year-end.

Source: CME

The dollar and US real rates moved strongly higher in the process, eliciting a sharp wave of speculative selling in gold’s futures markets. This was not captured by the latest COT data, as the latest period covered is up to November 5 (Tuesday). In addition, the surge in risk-on mood (reflecting resulting expectations for a re-synchronization of global growth) triggered some outflows from gold ETFs (especially from the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD)), which reinforced the decline in gold spot prices and BAR.

To some extent, we like the renewed weakness in BAR because it means that we will be able to do some bargain hunting in the final months of the year. Our bullish view on the precious metals space remains unchanged, principally because whether a “cosmetic” trade deal is reached or not, we remain in the late phase of the business cycle and global growth momentum is set to decelerate next year. Demand for haven assets like gold will consequently continue to grow, which should push BAR to a fresh high in 2020.

Bottom line: the upward path for BAR is only delayed.

We have revised slightly lower our year-end target for BAR to $16.00 per share from $16.30 previously.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About BAR

BAR is directly impacted by the vagaries of gold spot prices because the fund physically holds gold bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank. The investment objective of the fund is to replicate the performance of the price of gold, less trust expenses (0.1749%), according to BAR's prospectus.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the gold market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors since trustees cannot lend the gold bars.

BAR provides exposure which is identical to established competitors like GLD and the iShares Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:IAU), which are nevertheless much more costly to hold over a long period of time. Indeed, BAR offers an expense ratio of just 0.1749% while IAU and GLD have an expense ratio of 0.25% and 0.40%, respectively.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators lifted on the margin their net long position in Comex gold over October 29-November 5. The Comex gold spot price was little changed over the period.

Given the ongoing downward pressure in Comex gold spot prices since November 5, we believe that speculators have cut noticeably their net long exposure to Comex gold. The forthcoming COT data (due to be released on Friday November 15), covering the November 5-12 period, will be of particular interest.

We would not be surprised by a re-emergence of spec selling considering the stretched spec positioning in Comex gold on the long side. The normalized net spec length in Comex gold was last at 80% of its max position over the past 5 years. This therefore suggests that gold is vulnerable to abrupt wave of spec selling in the near term.

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Implications for BAR: The current bout of spec selling in the futures market could push gold spot prices further lower in the weeks ahead, which in turn would drive BAR lower.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors sold about 17 tonnes of gold last week, the largest weekly outflow since May.

On Friday, November 8, 2019, outflows from GLD totaled around 13 tonnes, the largest daily outflow since March.

The contraction in haven demand for gold was due to the seeming improvement in macro dynamics as a result of a potential "Phase 1" agreement reached between the US and China. Although the location for signing the partial deal remains to be agreed, this “Phase 1” deal should cover around 60% of the total deal, according to US president Trump.

While gold ETF outflows could continue in the immediate term should investors continue to pile into risky assets to play the “pro-risk rotation” theme, we caution that investors are overlooking the downside risks to the global economic outlook. Whether this partial deal is reached or not, business confidence has been severely undermined and a meaningful acceleration in business investment is unlikely. Rather, we believe that global growth momentum should continue to deteriorate in 2020.

This environment is prone to a plausible spike in volatility and a violent sell-off in risk assets by year-end, especially if bond yields continue to rise so briskly. In such a case, investors would re-allocate their portfolios in favor of safe-haven assets like gold (flight to quality).

Implications for BAR: Current gold ETF outflows are likely to push gold spot prices lower in the immediate term, resulting in some temporary weakness in BAR.

Closing thoughts

Two weeks ago, we suggested that investors should buy the dips in case of a hawkish rate cut.

Although the weakness in BAR did not occur immediately, it has eventually begun to materialize since last week. Given our cautious macro view on the global economic outlook, we view any weakness in BAR as a buying opportunity.

While we believe that weakness in BAR may continue for a little longer because speculators have been positioned too bullishly so far this year (so a normalization of this hefty spec positioning is necessary), we intend to take advantage of any downward pressure in gold spot prices to lift our long exposure to BAR.

We have revised slightly lower our year-end target for BAR to $16.00 per share (from $16.30 previously).

