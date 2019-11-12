Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance: Speculative Buy With A 10% Yield

The 10.1% yield is not adequate for the risk inherent in ARI's loan book. We believe the preferred shares at 8% are better value.

Introduction

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (ARI) is a real estate investment trust that primarily originates and invests in senior mortgages, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments collateralized by properties throughout the United States and Europe. ARI is externally managed by ACREFI Management, LLC, an indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC, a leading global alternative investment manager.

ARI is a direct lender and offers a full range of commercial real estate mortgage loans and debt products across a broad spectrum of geographies and property types.

ARI's loan programs include the following:

Senior Loans

Subordinate Debt

Bridge Loans

Preferred Equity

Deal sizes are typically a minimum of $35M for 1st mortgage loans and $25M for subordinated debt. ARI will extend up to 75% LTV on deals, which is high for a pure balance sheet lender and most deal terms range from 2-10 years.

Source: Company Website

ARI is known as a pure balance sheet lender, meaning it originates loans or purchases loans for its own balance sheet and holds these loans on balance sheet while conduit lenders originate and/or purchase loans for their own balance sheet or sell them into a securitized vehicle such as a CMS.

Company Ticker Div. Yield P/B AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) 11.6% 0.87x Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) 11.6% 0.94x Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) 11.3% 0.94x MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) 10.6% 0.98x TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc (TRTX) 8.63% 1.00x New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) 13.2% 1.05x PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) 8.5% 1.06x Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (ARI) 10.1% 1.08x Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) 7.9% 1.26x Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) 6.8% 1.28x Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) 7.8% 1.47x KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (KREF) 8.9% 0.99x Median 9.5% 1.02x

Source: Author's Tables

As we can see, ARI has among the highest dividend yields and lowest P/B among its pure balance sheet counterparts, such as TRTX, KREF, BXMT, and STWD, and even among the whole mREIT universe.

ARI common shares certainly do look like a favourable prospect for income oriented investors that want to bet on continued strength in the commercial real estate market and strong economic growth in the United States and Europe.

The mREIT had another strong third quarter, closing 8 new loans with $958M in committed funds and $126M in add-on fundings. 100% of all funding were floating rate with weighted average unlevered yields of 5.2% and 14.3% on first mortgages and subordinated mortgages, respectively. This all helped lead to the YTD $1.2B net portfolio growth.

Q3 Investor Presentation

In fact, the company has managed to grow the equity capital from $195M in 2009 to more than $2.9B as of Q3 2019, which is an astonishing 32% CAGR as all capital raises have been highly accretive to interest income.

Source: August 2019 Investor Presentation

ARI also amended their master repurchase agreements with JPMorgan Chase Bank and Deutsche Bank to increase borrowing capacity to $1.3 and $1.25B, respectively, which has aided in the $500M increase in the capital base. ARI also has a very diversified asset base both geographically and in terms of asset type, although 37% of assets are in Manhattan, NY, whereas most of its pure balance sheet lender counterparts tend to have their top 40% of assets spread over at least 3 states.

Source: Q3 Investor Presentation

The Risks

ARI has increased its interest rate sensitivity as the company has originated more floating rate loan originations in the last couple of years as it is now at 94% versus 90% as of Q3 2018. There is little indication that the Fed will increase interest rates in the near term; in fact, all signs point to them decreasing interest rates further which lessens the appeal of ARI's large floating rate asset base.

Q3 Investor Presentation

However, ARI's floating rate exposure is still less than TRTX and BXMT whose portfolios are 100% floating rate exposure. ARI also enters into interest rate floors to protect them from major declines in interest rates that would otherwise deteriorate the value of their loan book.

Perhaps the greater concern is that as of Q3 2019, ~38% of deployed funds are in the form of mezzanine debt. Which is considerably greater than its counterparts, as KREF and TRTX have less that 1% of their capital deployed in the form of mezzanine debt and BXMT has no exposure to mezzanine debt. The picture is more complex for STWD that has a broad mix of assets. Mezzanine debt is riskier than senior debt as these small mREITs aren't usually able to be the lead originator of the loan and exert limited control over the loan and borrower.

In the event that a recession occurs and the borrower faces some financial trouble, the mezzanine debt is less likely than the senior debt to be paid back in full. Furthermore, the mezzanine lender usually has only one loan exit and that is through the ongoing cash flow of the business. They enter into an inter creditor agreement with the senior lender which forces them to standstill and not get interest payments if the company defaults on the senior debt. So they lack the ability to aggressively recover their loan in a downside scenario. Finally, mezzanine funds are used by companies for transitional growth and acquisitions. Often the company can only repay the mezzanine principal if the borrower successfully grows. Essentially, without successful execution of the business plan, the repayment of mezzanine principal hangs in the balance.

ARI has addressed this risk by decreasing the proportion of funds deployed in mezzanine debt as it was as high as 69% at 2015 YE.

ARI also has a riskier asset mix than its other pure balance sheet lender counterparts as residential, hotel and urban pre-development are over 50% of its asset exposure as of Q3 2019.

Source: Author's Tables

The risk in development is very high compared to loan to income-producing properties due to uncertainty around future valuation (or rent income), project execution and risk of default of the promoter or builder. In fact, all of the $12M YTD realized loss was a result of fully-built, for-sale residential condominium units located in Bethesda, MD, described as follows in the Q3 2019 YTDFS:

We recorded a $13.0 million loan loss provision and impairment against a commercial mortgage loan secured by fully-built, for-sale residential condominium units located in Bethesda, MD. Each of the loan loss provisions were due to factors including slower than expected sales pace of the underlying condominium units and were comprised of (I) $3.0 million loan loss recorded during the third quarter of 2019, (II) $5.0 million loan loss recorded during the second quarter of 2018, and (III) $2.0 million loan loss provision and $3.0 million of impairment recorded during the second quarter of 2017. The impairment was recorded on an investment previously recorded under other assets on our condensed consolidated balance sheet. After the loan loss provisions and related impairment, the amortized cost balance of the loan was $15.7 million and $27.2 million as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

Although residential and urban pre-development have now fallen to only 26% of the portfolio as of Q3 2019 from 45% in 2015, ARI still has 26% of their portfolio in hotels which are among the riskiest asset class as they tend to witness the largest decreases in revenues of all property types during national or global recessions. Fortunately, ARI has increased their exposure to office properties, a safer asset class, which was only 5% in 2015 and as of Q3 2019 is up to 23%.

ARI pays a quarterly dividend on the common shares of $0.46 ($1.84 in annual distributions) and $0.50 quarterly on the 8.00% Fixed to Floating Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares ($2.00 in annual distributions) as we can see below. ARI's net income does not cover the common and still has the preferred share distributions that must be paid first.

Source: Author's Table

Granted there is $164M in cash, $375M in undrawn capacity on committed credit facilities, and $772M in unallocated credit for a total of $1.3B in available liquidity which can fund the shortfall in dividend coverage for the indefinite future; however, it takes capital away from underwriting loans which boosts ROIC, whereas paying dividends does not.

Q3 Investor Presentation

Preferred Shares

The preferred class B shares currently offer a more attractive risk-reward as they are less likely to get cut in the event of a recession as no operating income can go to the common shares until all preferred shares are paid their quarterly distribution of $0.50/share (8% distribution yield).

The capital structure of ARI as of Q3 2019 is as follows:

50% senior debt at ~ USD L+2.09% or ~ 4.08%

2.5% of preferred shares at 8%

47.5% of common equity at ~10.1% yield

The $2.9B in equity provides assurance against default and/or dividend suspension in the event of a recession. The 3.9% yield spread between the senior notes and preferred shares seems quite rich and has only widened as it was ~2.8% one year ago and the asset base has actually become less risky.

On the other hand, the 2.1% spread between the preferred shares and common is not sufficient for the additional risk inherent in the common shares, given how the company cannot meet the common share dividend with net income.

Q3 Investor Presentation

Conclusion

Although ARI is trying to reduce the risky asset base as a proportion of its balance sheet, in attempting to cover its dividend, it is forced to maintain exposure to riskier assets.

A downturn in the commercial real estate market would likely hurt origination activity and net interest income for ARI more than most other mREITs due to their riskier asset mix. If the Fed drops interest rates further over the coming months, which is more likely than them raising them, it will also hurt ARI's net interest income due to their high floating rate exposure. In either case, ARI may be forced to reduce its common dividend.

Therefore, the valuation on a P/B basis and the dividend yield are not exactly a bargain. However, ARI would still likely be able to maintain their dividend in either event on the preferred shares and would unlikely suffer as much in capital losses as the common shares in the event of a recession.

The preferred shares are therefore recommended over the common shares for income-oriented investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.