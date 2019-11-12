ExxonMobil: A Little More Patience Is Required

While XOM is an excellent long-term investment, I believe it is quite essential to trade short term about 30% of your portfolio.

Combining oil and gas production, Exxon Mobil produced 3,899K Boep/d this third quarter, up 3% year over year but down slightly sequentially. Liquids represented 2,392K Bop/d or 61.4%.

Revenues and other income came at $65.05 billion, down 15.1% compared to the third quarter last year and down 5.8% sequentially. Earnings were $3.17 billion in the quarter or $0.75.

Investment Thesis

The US-based Exxon Mobil (XOM) is one of the best "first-class" oil supermajors with about $300 billion in market capitalization. As it is common in this segment, the company pays a secure dividend yield of 4.92%, and it makes sense to hold XOM in your long-term portfolio.

The company is amongst my "six oil majors" group, which includes BP Plc (BP), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), Equinor (EQNR), Total S.A. (TOT), and Chevron (CVX) that I covered on Seeking Alpha regularly.

I have added ConocoPhillips (COP) recently to the group since the company is diversified and quite as strong. COP is considered the third-largest integrated energy company in the United States.

Investing in the oil sector is not a simple assignment because of the highly volatile nature of the industry. Investors will have to understand that Exxon Mobil is not drastically changing in a few quarters or even a few years. It is a company that you virtually partner for years and keep in spite of the ups and downs.

When you invest in such a reliable company, it is essential to look at its underlying strength for the next five to ten years before totally committing.

While XOM is an excellent long-term investment, I believe it is quite essential to trade short term about 30% of your portfolio using key events to add or reduce your long position. Technical analysis can help you with this task.

The company's upstream production is active worldwide (see chart below) with an output of 3,899K Boep/d in the third quarter of 2019:

Exxon Mobil is an "integrated oil" which owns meaningful onshore (e.g., Permian) and offshore projects (e.g., Guyana, Brazil) that is a guarantee of constant production for years to come. Besides the Upstream segment, the company is involved with two smaller sections in revenue size called the Downstream and Chemical.

The company is a solid player in the oil and gas sector, and it is often one of the companies preferred for a significant long term investment. However, XOM has underperformed the market.

For example, if we compare XOM to the Vanguard S&P ETF (VOO), we can verify that ExxonMobil performed poorly since May 2019 when the oil price started to retrace.

ExxonMobil remains the perfect proxy for oil and to some extent, natural gas. The natural gas portion of the production represents 38.65%. Oil and gas prices have been disappointing in H2 2019.

Neil A. Hansen, VP of Investor relation, said in the 3Q '19 conference call:

the strength of our balance sheet provides us with the capacity to invest through the cycle with leverage at just 12%. The positive momentum we've generated so far this year is in line with the plans that we laid out in 2018 and reiterated in March and positions us well to generate long-term shareholder value.

Exxon Mobil - 3Q '19 Financial Table: The Raw Numbers

Exxon Mobil 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Revenues in $ billion 65.31 65.44 71.46 74.19 68.25 61.65 67.49 Total Revenues and other income in $ Billion 66.52 68.21 73.50 76.61 71.90 63.63 69.09 Net Income in $ Billion 8.38 4.65 3.95 6.24 6.00 2.35 3.13 EBITDA $ Billion 9.05 11.91 11.25 13.94 13.36 9.04 9.48 EPS diluted in $/share 1.97 1.09 0.92 1.46 1.41 0.55 0.73 Cash from operating activities in $ Billion 7.41 8.52 7.78 11.11 8.61 8.34 5.95 Capital Expenditures in $ Billion 4.50 3.35 4.93 5.20 6.09 5.20 6.17 Free Cash Flow in $ Billion 2.91 5.17 2.85 5.90 2.51 3.14 -0.23 Total Cash $ Billion 3.2 4.1 3.4 5.7 3.0 4.6 4.2 Total Debt in $ Billion 41.0 40.6 41.2 40.0 37.8 40.8 45.2 Dividend per share in $ 0.77 0.82 0.82 0.82 0.82 0.87 0.87 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 4.27 4.27 4.27 4.27 4.27 4.27 4.27 Oil Production 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 3,991 3,889 3,647 3,786 4,010 3,981 3,909 US Production in K Boep/d - - - 980 1,013 1,052 1,129 Permian Production in K Boep/d - - - 167 190 226 274 US Quarterly average Brent Eq. ($/b) 54.12 60.07 64.87 64.06 54.50 53.30 57.95 US Quarterly average NG ($/Kcf) 2.70 2.91 2.57 2.75 3.64 2.93 2.22

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, and Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly revenues and other income

Revenues and other income came at $65.05 billion, down 15.1% compared to the third quarter last year and down 5.8% sequentially. Earnings were $3.17 billion in the quarter or $0.75 per share, including a positive $0.07 per share impact from a one-time tax item. Earnings beat expectations despite low revenues.

The crude oil prices declined relative to the second quarter while refining margins improved.

2 - Free Cash Flow (not including divestitures)

I regularly mention the free cash flow for Exxon Mobil as a crucial financial indicator. As you all know, the free cash flow is what is left to pay a dividend, share buyback, and eventually pay back the debt.

Then, it is essential to analyze the free cash flow to make sure the company is not living within its mean. There are a few different free cash flow, and I will not enter the accounting details. The most simple calculation is cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

FCF yearly ("TTM") represents $8.21 billion (not including divestitures). The second quarter was a gain of $2.79 billion (according to Morningstar/YCharts).

The dividend is now $3.48 per share annually or a yield of 4.92%. Based on 4.271 billion shares outstanding diluted, it is a cost of ~$14.9 billion per year, which is higher than the free cash flow ("TTM").

While we ought to consider this situation as temporary because of the extra-CapEx needed to develop Guyana, it is still a concern because of the significant difference between what is paid and what should be paid.

The oil supermajors are paying a very generous dividend going from 4+% to 6+% as you can see below: Note: The dividend yield indicated above is a "gross yield" and can be lower for the US investors, especially for Equinor which takes about 28% directly (including fee) out of the dividend payout and TOT which takes about 12.8%, while BP, CVX, RDS.B, and XOM are not. I added one influential independent producer in the group ConocoPhillips (COP).

3 - Oil production in K Boep/d and different earnings details

A - Upstream segment

Combining oil and gas production, Exxon Mobil produced 3,899K Boep/d this third quarter, up 3% year over year but down slightly sequentially. Liquids represented 2,392K Bop/d or 61.4% of the total production.

Let's analyze the production in the US and especially in the prolific Permian Basin for the last four quarters.

Total US production represented 25.6% of the total output in 3Q '19. The Permian production was 293K Boep/d or an increase of 6.9% sequentially (see chart below):

Source: XOM Presentation

In the chart below, I have indicated XOM Upstream production 3Q '19 compared to its peers:

Note: Production of BP is not including Rosneft (BP owns 19.75% of Rosneft of 1,133 K Boep/d).

B - For the Downstream segment, earnings were up significantly from $451 million in 2Q '19 to now $1,230 million. From Presentation:

C - For the Chemical segment, earnings increased sequentially to $241 million from $188 million in 2Q '19. From Presentation:

D - Production in the Permian Basin continues to increase towards 1M Boep/d by 2024. Production is 293K Boep/d for 3Q '19 up 6.9% sequentially

Source: XOM Presentation

E - Guyana oil production is on schedule.

Exxon Mobil is on schedule to start production in Guyana during the first quarter of 2020, with an initial output of 200k Boep/d. In the presentation the company indicated

F - ExxonMobile divestiture in 3Q'19 totaled about $3.8 billion net

Source: Presentation

Mobil Bay was sold for $167.6 million to W&T Offshore (WTI). For more information about the deal, please read my recent article on W&T Offshore here.

4 - Net Debt is $41.7 billion in 3Q '19

Exxon Mobil's net debt is now $41.7 billion. Debt to EBITDA is now 0.9x, which is still impressive.

5 - Next Quarter guidance

Source: Presentation

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

XOM reported better-than-expected earnings for third-quarter 2019, with an increase in production in the prolific Permian Basin with an output of 293K Boep/d. Its positive effect was offset partially by low fuel margins.

The main issue for ExxonMobil is that the company has spent more CapEx than its peers, which reduced its free cash flow due primarily to its prolific Stabroek project in Guyana, which is about to produce oil in a few weeks. Neil Hansen said in the conference call:

Commissioning of the Liza Phase 1 FPSO is underway and on schedule. The target for achieving first oil is December, dependent on favorable weather conditions. This was placed start-up within five years of initial discovery, well ahead of the typical pace for the industry of closer to nine years. Liza Phase 2 engineering and construction is progressing well, following FID earlier this year. And we're also working with the government to receive necessary project approvals for Payara with the plan start-up in 2023.

It is probably one of the main reasons why XOM has underperformed the sector and especially Chevron (CVX). However, this substantial investment that hurt the free cash flow is about to pay off for shareholders, in my opinion.

Technical Analysis

I do not agree again with Finviz's interpretation above.

The line resistance indicated in the graph (violet) is not what I see. The line resistance should be the top of mid-July to the top in mid-September, which coincides precisely with the new top of last week. Thus, line resistance is now at $73, where I recommend selling about 20% of your position, assuming a profit.

The horizontal line support is around $68.75, which generates a descending triangle pattern. I recommend buying and accumulating at this level. However, if oil prices turn bearish, XOM will quickly go down to its second support at $67 (multiple bottoms).

