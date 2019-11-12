Space-Sector Investing Is Going Mainstream - Tech Investors Take Note

We don't know about the $1Tn part. But we do think that space stocks are exactly where tech investors should now be looking.

Introduction

We're thrilled to see CNBC publicize the opportunity to invest in the space sector. They issued an excellent primer on the sector this weekend - you can find it here. In 2018, Morgan Stanley did something similar. And in 2017 we ourselves set up Cestrian Capital Research, Inc as an independent, SEC-regulated, space sector focused equity research business because we, too, thought the opportunity would grow. In 2017 & 2018 we posted many notes here on SeekingAlpha to this effect - here's one from June 2018 that is still a good backgrounder. Since that time, there's been a growing interest in the sector from investors and commentators alike.

"Space Is Like Software"?

We come at space from the tech side, not the aerospace side. We've seen the comment several times from several quarters now that "investing in space will be like investing in software" - it's mentioned in that CNBC report for instance. We don't think that's correct - yet. Our own view is that investing in space right now is like investing in tech in the days before software ate the S&P500. When we got started in tech investing (a long time ago!!), tech was for the weird people. Big Bang Theory people. It was difficult, technical, required deep sector knowledge to do well, but if you got it right ... the returns could be market-beating-tremendous. But you could easily get it wrong. Invest in CMOS image sensors too early? Your money is toast. Invest in on-premises software too late? Your money is toast. Invest in DRAM when the p/e is low? Your money is toast. You see? For the weird people.

Now, tech is for normal people too. This is a wonderful thing, of course. It means that when tech companies get big, they get really big. Because it's not just weird folks buying the stock. It's everyone. So the big returns in tech now are about finding a hard-to-understand, weird-looking stock, buying in, and waiting for the normal folk to find out about it. (You can do this in tech still. We give you the example of The Trade Desk (TTD). You think that's mainstream now, right? Wrong. Nobody normal has heard of it. And yet it's an $8.6bn EV business growing revenue at >50% p.a. and with big cashflow margins. So when your grandparents' broker hears about it in a couple of years' time, you are going to see another wave of interest in the stock. Unless Amazon (AMZN) buys the company first.).

The whole reason space is interesting to us as investors isn't so much the Star Trek aspect, although we won't deny that Elon Musk makes a mean video clip. It's because we think space is really early in its secular growth curve. You can point to many drivers of this, but they all start from the supply side. Space is getting cheaper to do. So people are thinking about what stuff they can do now. For instance, it used to be that only the military could afford to buy, launch and operate a remote sensing Earth observation satellite. (Their logic was it was cheaper and better than flying U-2s over places that they aren't supposed to be flying). But now, you can build a remote sensing satellite for 10-100x less than the military pays for theirs - yours will have less functionality, security and longevity of course - and you can pay SpaceX (SPACE) to launch a cluster of them in a shared ride to orbit. Which is like sending them in an Uber vs. the military's NetJet.

So today you will find a lot of the weird people are focusing on space investing. The same weird people who used to invest in tech when everyone thought it was boring and risky (usually at the same time, something we never did understand). We're among them. And our number is growing daily. And when CNBC is telling you this market is the next big thing, well, you know that your grandparents' broker is listening and thinking about it and that in a couple years' time might start putting a little of their clients' money into it. And then a little more. And so on.

There will come a time when you can find space companies that look like cloud software companies. Meaning recurring revenue, high growth, high operating margins, little capex, upfront payments driving positive working capital, gushers of unlevered pretax free cashflow, all that good stuff. They will be the pureplay space-based imaging or analytics companies which will IPO in the coming years. But right now, if you want to invest in space, you need to do a little work to find the gems. And you have to dive beneath the surface to get to the fundamentals. Past the low gross margins that can arise from having to manufacture hardware, past the customer concentration that arises from having governments as the major users, past the retirement obligations that arise from being an old-line company. And look to where the growth really is.

Five Space Stocks That Are Mainstream Amongst The Weird People

Here we lay out five space stocks for your consideration. They are all mainstream US-listed stocks. Weird folk know all about them. Normal folk, not so much. We give you a snapshot of each below - want to know more, hit us up in the comments to this article. We can bore you on each of them for a very, very long time if you so desire.

In alphabetical order:

1. Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) - $3.4bn EV. This is a storied business with products that you can trace right back to the original Space Race. Five of the company's F-1 engines powered the famous Saturn V rocket out of Earth's grasp in the late 1960s in order to send the Apollo series of spacecraft to the Moon. The company has had a fairly complex corporate history since that time but is now an independent public company. It has an activist shareholder at the helm and a turnaround management team was installed in 2015 to very good effect. The stock has performed extremely well since then, beating the Nasdaq and the S&P considerably over the period.

We think the company has a bright future despite its old-line origins. Monolithic government space is resurgent, spurred by the success of commercial launch vendors. And for every hugely expensive government mission flown, there's a very high probability that some or all stages of the mission are powered by an Aerojet Rocketdyne motor. Finally there's the small matter of global re-armament, which also benefits AJRD because they are one of two US based providers of the rocket motors required for large missiles (the other provider is Northrop Grumman, of which more below), and they are working on hypersonic propulsion systems for next-gen missiles.

What's interesting about AJRD is that its valuation remains fairly unchallenging despite the big run up in the stock price. Tech investors used to software should brace themselves for big differences between profits and cashflows in the space sector - for two reasons. First, capex. Capex is money you spend on stuff that makes a noise when you drop it. There isn't a lot of that in software. Costs are mainly people, office space, software licenses, etc. Space being where tech was in say the 1960s, when vendors made integrated hardware & software stacks, the space sector has a lot of capex in it. Secondly it usually has government as the biggest customer, and that means your payment terms are set by your customer, not by you. And finally the build projects are very long and are milestone based, so software investors will need to acquaint themselves with the joys of work-in-progress. Taken together this means you can often find that cashflow and EBITDA bear no relation to one another on any given Sunday.

AJRD is led by a value-oriented activist investor and a production-oriented CEO. That means cash is very much to the fore. And you see this in the valuation. Look at how close the cashflow multiple is to the EBITDA valuation.

That's because the company spent only $39m in capex in the last twelve months and suffered just a $22m outflow in net working capital. Pretty great for the business model. And overall the numbers are low - sub 2x revenue and 14x unlevered pretax free cashflow for a company which has over 2x the last year's revenue in backlog (source: Company SEC filings) and where the backlog is growing nicely.

So despite the runup in the price, we rate the stock Buy - Long Term Hold, and in addition, the stock is far more volatile than the business, which lends itself to periodic short-term swing trades. Disclosure: we are long AJRD on a personal account basis.

2. Iridium Communications (IRDM) - $4.9bn EV. You can trace IRDM back to a glint in the eye of a Motorola engineer in the 1980s. Iridium is in essence a cellphone company. It just uses satellites instead of cell towers. It is our very favorite telco. And its history proves a telco dogma we will proclaim to anyone who will listen, which is - the golden rule if you want to be a successful shareholder in telco is - get someone else to pay for the capex first. The first round of capex was paid for by the original creditors and the US government. The second round of capex, for the second fleet of satellites, ran from 2017 until early this year. The risk was borne by the French government, which provided a credit guarantee to the loans used to buy and loft the French satellites used in the new network (SpaceX did the heavy lifting).

Just like AJRD, the stock has easily beaten the Nasdaq and the S&P in recent years - the period above runs from the start of the deployment of the NEXT constellation until today. You can see the stock took off when the capex stopped. Now you have a thing of beauty, a growing, highly cash generative telco with very limited competition, the task of which is simply to execute and de-lever. We rate the stock Buy - Long Term Hold. Disclosure: we are long IRDM on a personal account basis.

3. Maxar Technologies (MAXR) - $3.8bn EV. You use Maxar products every day. Much of the imagery in Google Maps is sourced by Digital Globe, one of the two main constituent parts of this built-by-merger corporation. The other part was a group of hardware companies under the Canadian holding company MacDonald, Dettwiler & Associates. You've likely seen an MDA product too. Every time the International Space Station grapples a cargo resupply capsule to dock it to the station, it uses the 'Canadarm2' robotic arm, supplied by Maxar. The underlying companies merged in 2017 and completed a redomicile to the US earlier this year to make it easier to win US Government contracts. The business is in the midst of restructuring - the Digital Globe management team is in the ascendant, and has brought former Digital Globe folk onto the board of directors too. This is a high risk stock as a result of the balance sheet bequeathed it by the former management team (lots of debt resulting from a series of acquisitions) - but the upside could be very strong.

Here's the chart from 2017 to date - looks ugly.

But here's the chart in the last six months as the new management team have started to work through the restructuring. Rather better.

One you have to reach you own view on. Take a look at our most recent note here and do take time to enjoy the religious fervor in the comments stream! We rate the stock at Neutral.

4. Northrop Grumman (NOC) - $71.7bn EV. Northrop Grumman is an old-line aerospace & defense business which quietly made the biggest space-sector acquisition yet - in 2018, the $10bn purchase of Orbital ATK. Orbital makes mid-sized rockets, uncrewed cargo spacecraft - it's one of the 'Commercial Resupply' vendors that NASA pays to send cargo to the International Space Station - and solid rocket motors. This acquisition was a brilliant move by NOC, which bought Orbital at a lower multiple of profits than NOC itself was then trading at, paid for the business with debt not equity, and has integrated the business very well ... by mainly leaving it alone as a new division until very recently. The stock had a great run through 2019, the majority of which was due to the accelerated growth delivered by Orbital, which was growing revenue at +16% p.a. when it was acquired. (That's super fast for a defense business). Here's the chart YTD.

We went to Buy in February 2019, took a breather in our Marketplace service after Q3 results, but recently went back to Buy in the service after a little air came out of the stock price. Here's our ratings history on NOC on the regular side of SeekingAlpha.

It's been a good run so far. We think the future remains bright. The global re-armament story that we think will benefit AJRD? Same goes for NOC. Here's why.

We rate the stock at Buy - Long Term Hold. Disclosure: we are long NOC on a personal account basis.

5. Virgin Galactic (SPCE) - $2bn EV. Rather surprisingly, the New Space Race - at least the race to get public - has been won by Richard Branson. That isn't a sentence we expected to write. Not Elon Musk. Not Jeff Bezos. Richard Branson.

Think about that for a moment.

SPCE achieved its listing through a reverse merger with a cash shell business. The company enjoyed an initial stock price pop and then a slow sag. SPCE is an early stage business which would not conventionally be public at all. It has no revenue, has yet to commence commercial operations, and has yet to fly a member of the public anywhere. Oh, and its spaceplane can't get to the snob's definition of space, the Karman line 100Km up. So - a busted flush, right?

Probably not.

Here's the positives. First, NASA is awarding "Commercial Astronaut" wings to SPCE crew, because the spaceplane can clear the NASA definition of the beginning of space, some 80Km up. So fighting about the Karman line doesn't dent the SPCE marketing story. Second, the company says it has sold some 600 reservations at a ticket price averaging around $250k per seat (that's a return flight). Third, the first time they fly a celeb to space and back, the Instagram output alone will probably drive up the stock price.

SPCE is as you might guess a completely speculative stock right now. We have no idea where the stock will end up and we don't think anyone else does either.

So we rate the stock Neutral. But we just had to buy stock ourselves - for entirely Star Trek type reasons. Disclosure: we are long SPCE on a personal account basis.

Final Thoughts

So - there you have it, five space stocks that might whet your appetite. One reaching for the stars (SPCE), one cranking out workmanlike spaceflights regularly (NOC), one powering the Government's space ambitions (AJRD), one watching you watching them (MAXR), and one which manages to be both very boring and a pureplay space business all at the same time (IRDM). We cover all of these stocks and more here on SeekingAlpha.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 11 November 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AJRD, IRDM, NOC, TTD, SPCE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long AJRD, IRDM, NOC, SPCE, TTD on a personal account basis.